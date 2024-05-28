Today in High Prairie: May 29, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 29, 2024

9 a.m. – noon – Moving From Self-Care to Self-Sustainability Workshop at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 29, 2024

1630 – Charles II, King of England & Scotland

1903 – Bob Hope, British born US entertainer

1906 – T.H. White, Author of King Arthur novels

1914 – Stacy Keach, Sr., Pretty Woman actor

1914 – Tenzing Norgay, First Mount Everest climber

1917 – John F. Kennedy, Assassinated UP president

1920 – Clifton James, Live and Let Die actor

1936 – Arlene McQuade, Goldbergs actress [Rosalie]

1939 – Al Unser, US auto racer

1941 – Roy Crewsdon, Freddie & The Dreamers rocker

1953 – Danny Elfman, Composer of Simpsons Theme

1956 – LaToya Jackson, US singer/model

1958 – Annette Bening, Bugsy actress

1959 – Mel Gaynor, Simple Minds drummer

1960 – Adrian Paul, Highlander actor

1961 – David Palmer, Founding member of ABC

1961 – Melissa Etheridge, US singer/songwriter

1963 – Lisa Whelchel, Facts of Life actress [Blair]

1963 – Blaze Bayley, Iron Maiden singer

1967 – Noel Gallagher, Oasis musician

1975 – Melanie Brown, Spice Girls singer

1983 – Richard Jackson, Saved by the Bell actor

This Day in Local History – May 29, 2024

May 29, 1968: High Prairie town council hears that health officer Evan Jones inspects the Landfill site west of town and finds it unacceptable, and the town of High Prairie guilty of ignoring an order to clean it up.

May 29, 1976: A High Prairie chapter of the Kinsmen and Kinettes celebrate their formation.

May 29, 1977: Henry and Elsbeth Schween reopen the Shell service station.

May 29, 1979: Kenny Cunningham hits two home runs as the Peavine Rangers win their High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League opener 15-0 over the High Prairie Park Hotel Wranglers.

May 29, 1982: Ian Cunningham, Pat Grey, Sandy Halldorson and Paula Monahan win gold medals in track and field at the zone track meet in Grande Prairie.

May 29, 1991: South Peace News reports the installation of shale at the Jaycee Park baseball diamonds is nearing completion.

May 29, 1997: High Prairie is officially awarded the 1998 Northwest Alberta Winter Games.

May 29, 1998: Over 600 attend the funeral of Riana Otto, 32, at High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church.

May 29, 1999: Five Atikameg children witness a double murder-suicide. Lester George Whitehead, 37, shoots ex-commonlaw wife Andrea Lorraine Grey, 31, and Rhonda Whitehead, 22, with a rifle before shooting himself.

May 29, 2000: Two days of court time for a trial on Oct. 19-20 are set aside on RaiLink’s charge of failure to prevent a fire from spreading Aug. 3, 1999.

May 29, 2006: The visiting High Prairie Angels lose their Wheatbelt Baseball League opener 10-7 to the Grimshaw Thunder.

May 29, 2011: Don Kapeluck and Devin Kapeluck win first place prize money of $5,000 at the Faust Volunteer Fire Department Walleye Tournament.

May 29, 2012: Lorne Napier passes away at the age of 86 years. He was a long-time High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion and High Prairie Lions Club member.

May 29, 2012: Kathryn Linda Wright, of Kinuso, passes away in Slave Lake at the age of 61 years. She was a janitor at Kinuso School.

May 29, 2015: A truck owned by Air Energy hits the ditch near Joussard. Police release no details about the incident.

May 29, 2015: Grouard Northland School hosts the 28th Northland Games.

May 29, 2019: Talks are renewed of the need for a multiplex in High Prairie after Big Lakes County was urged in its draft inter-municipal development plan to work with the Town of High Prairie toward building such a facility.

May 29, 2019: South Peace News publishes the fourth edition of the St. Andrew’s Times. The four-page mini-newspaper is written by students at the school.

May 29, 2019: Kinuso resident Doris Boisvert passes away at the age of 84 years. She was co-owner and operator of Kinuso Merchantile until her retirement in 1994.

This Day in World History – May 29, 2024

1453 – Constantinople falls ending Byzantine Empire.

1727 – Peter II becomes Tsar of Russia aged 11.

1733 – The right of Canadians to keep Indian slaves upheld in Quebec City.

1874 – Present constitution of Switzerland takes effect.

1886 – American chemist John Pemberton begins to advertise Coca-Cola.

1900 – Trademark “Escalator” registered by Otis Elevator Co.

1912 – 15 young women fired for dancing “Turkey Trot” during lunch break.

1919 – Charles Strite files patent for the pop-up toaster.

1922 – Ecuador becomes independent.

1928 – Fritz von Opel reaches 200 kph in experimental rocket car.

1942 – Bing Crosby records “White Christmas”; estimated 100 million sold.

1949 – Candid Camera, TV comedy show, moves to NBC.

1953 – Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay first to climb of Mount Everest.

1959 – Charles de Gaulle forms French government.

1959 – First practical hovercraft, performs its first engine run.

1967 – Australian Paul McManus water skis barefoot for 1:30:19.

1974 – Northern Ireland is brought under direct rule from Westminster.

1977 – Janet Guthrie becomes first woman to drive in Indianapolis 500.

1977 – Sue Press is first woman golfer to hit consecutive holes-in one.

1985 – Amputee Steve Fonyo completes cross-Canada marathon after 14 months.

1987 – Michael Jackson attempts to buy Elephant Man’s remains.

1989 – Student protesters in China construct replica of Statue of Liberty.

1990 – Boris Yeltsin is elected President of the Russian Republic.

1994 – Great iceball comet seen above North Sea.

2012 – Indonesian police seize over 1 million ecstasy pills.

2017 – Tiger Woods is arrested and charged with DUI.

2018 – ABC-TV cancels Roseanne after Roseanne Barr posts racist tweet.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 29, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you will feel as though your energy has come home. Your tendency is to hide at home when you are not feeling 100 per cent yourself. While lockdown might still be with us, you are now feeling much better and ready to take on the world. Your emotions are in line with your actions, and that brings great clarity. You know the route you want to take. The path is obvious.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your wacky personality will be appreciated today, but do not take it too far. Leave room for seriousness to enter the picture. There is a dreamy, cloudy sensation to the day that might make it difficult for you to concentrate on any one thing. If you pretend to know the answer when you do not, you will only confuse the people who rely on your knowledge or authority. Respect that everyone wants answers these days.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try to feel at ease today. Remember that inner peace is a big part of your health, and maintaining that baseline is critical during a pandemic. Find peace through reflection and a quiet review of where you are in life. Instead of focusing on material things, concentrate more on your emotional state. Others are likely to feel sensitive and weepy as well, so have them join you in this exercise.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It may be hard to find answers today. It may also be hard for you to get your point across, especially since everyone’s head is in the clouds. Do not be surprised if your own head takes a trip up there as well. You are better off giving it a boost up there instead of trying to force yourself back down to reality. Check things out from a different perspective.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is your day! You may find people gravitate to you for advice and support. They are apt to lower their guard and more openly accept things you believe in. Conversations could lead to more spiritual topics, and before you know it, you will be giving lessons on the meaning of life. Suddenly, your private thoughts are reaching a huge audience that is eager for your words. Use this power responsibly.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is important for you to be extra cautious today. If you absolutely must go out, make sure you are calm and collected before getting behind the wheel of a car. Do not forget that helmet if you are riding your bike. Strong emotions that come up at this time are apt to trigger a physical response that could be quite powerful, even a bit violent. Be careful of such tendencies.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may not want to admit something today, although you know it is true. It becomes more obvious than you think if you are hiding behind a barrier that has formed between you and someone close to you. If you insist on acting this way, ask yourself why you even bother staying in the relationship. Global emergencies do not necessarily cancel out our personal problems. Be gentle with yourself during this difficult time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Like playing a game of chess, think carefully about your next move. Maybe your opponent is taking a long time to make their next move. If you let impatience force your hand, you could make your decision too hastily. Feel free to take as much time as you need. The other person may already be thinking two or three moves ahead of you. Staying calm and focused will help you concentrate.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Come out of your shell today. You will notice people are much more sensitive to your feelings because they seem to be more emotional themselves. Communication is likely to occur more through unspoken channels than traditional methods, which is interesting at a time when most conversations are happening through electronic media. Do your best to let others know you are listening to them.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel a bit restless, because you feel something brewing but can not identify it yet. This energy is like a river rushing below while you stand on a bridge. The water is tempting, but you can not summon the courage to jump in. Do not feel like you have to be a part of everything. Extending the metaphor, maybe your destiny lies on the other side of the bridge and not in the river. You will stay a lot drier that way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you woke up this morning and just wanted to stay in bed rather than start your day, know you are not alone. Today you are experiencing a sensitive warmth that makes you feel vulnerable to the chilly wind of reality. Harsh words seem to cut more deeply than usual, making you wish you had never left the cocoon of your bed. Surround yourself with supportive people, whether in person or remotely.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find yourself taking the high road today! Maybe you are even further aloft than that, like a bird soaring above the landscape. As you fly, your partner is on the ground trying his or her best to keep up. If you keep flying straight, you will get lost and confused and may not find your way back. Consider keeping your feet on the ground with your friend.