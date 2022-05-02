Today in High Prairie: May 3, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 3, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – Play & Learn [under 6 yrs] at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management Tier 2 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

6:30 p.m. – Town of High Prairie special meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 3, 2022

This Day in Local History – May 3, 2022

May 3, 1913: O.L. Macleod and Leslie Larsen amalgamate realty firms and form Peace River Agencies next to the Royal Hotel in Grouard.

May 3, 1962: Three children and one adult die 20 miles north of Grouard after a gas explosion ignites and explodes. Pamela Bramwell, 6, Wilma Bramwell, 5, Richard Chalifoux, 3, all die immediately. Patricia Chalifoux later dies in hospital.

May 3, 1969: The High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first Cookie Drive.

May 3, 1970: Sanford Cox escapes serious injury after colliding with a horse on a rural road north of town. His vehicle is damaged. The horse, owned by Maryon Cox, dies.

May 3, 1972: A Catholic priest, Father E. Fillion, says he’s leaving Atikameg because the area is “too rough.” The final straw occurred when he was giving a ride to a local resident and threatened, then attacked.

May 3, 1972: The Faust Recreation Committee meets and chooses the name of its beach to be A-Goo-Chee-Gun-A Beach, which means in English a place where the fish hung.

May 3, 1975: SAAN store is robbed of about $1,500 after the store’s safe is opened by burglars. Entry is gained through a smashed window.

May 3, 1978: South Peace News reports Leonard Joseph Emard’s mother files a statement of claim for $170,000 against the High Prairie Hospital, two doctors and four staff members. Emard was admitted to the hospital for a tonsilectomy but died after the operation.

May 3, 1979: Construction begins on the new Treasury Branch in High Prairie.

May 3, 1980: Lee Ann Haugen, 13, dies in an auto accident.

May 3, 1980: High Prairie boxers win seven of eight matches at a boxing card held in the Sports Palace.

May 3, 1980: Rick Dumont is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP at the team’s annual awards banquet.

May 3, 1988: Co-ed soccer for girls and boys starts with over 100 children registering in the sport, organized by Ken Nilson.

May 3, 1991: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan says there is a better alternative than the proposed Polyboard mill for High Prairie.

May 3, 1991: New Pioneer Home Hardware owners John and Jamie Hiscox celebrate their grand opening.

May 3, 2000: Former Enilda Councillor Craig Bissell says he hopes “faces will change on the M.D. of Big Lakes council during the next election after they refuse to expand the Enilda Fire Hall.

May 3, 2000: Joseph Dale Tallman, 32, is arrested and placed in High Prairie RCMP cells. But he takes off his shirt and sets fire to the cells and is eventually charged.

May 3, 2001: Kathie Gould begins her job as High Prairie’s Family and Community Services community worker.

May 3, 2001: High Prairie’s Landon Jones is drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft in the sixth round, 96th overall, by the Vancouver Giants.

May 3, 2006: Extra Foods director of public affairs, Laurie Steeny, says plans to construct the grocery store are on hold until a property being developed is completed. Town council and H.P. Farm Supply, where the store would be located, entered into an agreement March 23 to have the property services.

May 3, 2006: Peace Country health chair Marvin Moore says hospital site selection is delayed because PCH could not hire a company with the right equipment to complete proper soil testing at the H.P. Farm Supply location owned by the Shybunia family.

May 3, 2006: A handgun is pulled outside Egan’s Restaurant and Pub. Police begin a search for a suspect.

May 3, 2006: Booze is stolen during an breakin at Grouard Bigway by four men wearing masks.

May 3, 2006: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its Seniors Banquet. Joe Muller sweeps the top score awards in all three leagues while Wannabee is crowned the overall Seniors League Champions.

May 3, 2007: Margaret Cardinal and Leigh-anne Sheldon-Houle are honoured with Esquao Awards in Edmonton. The awards are presented to women who are exceptional role models and show leadership skills and commitment to building better communities.

May 3, 2008: Kalie Anderson and Dallas Chelick win bronze medals in Senior Mixed Doubles at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Cochrane. Caitlyn Anderson, Kalie’s sister, placed fourth in Junior Women’s Singles. St. Andrew’s leaves the event early and later discovers they won the 1A banner.

May 3, 2009: Over $5,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie Palliative Care Society Walk.

May 3, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett makes his TV debut in Canada’s Worst Handyman. He would go on to win the title.

May 3, 2011: Four ladies introduce themselves to the High Prairie Elks as contestants in the annual Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest. Running for the honour are Jessica Dumont, Michelle Henkel, Sky Kasinec and Morgan Marquardt.

May 3, 2014: St. Andrew’s students Taneille Crooks and Braelynn Walker win six straight matches and win the Peace Junior High School Zone Badminton Tournament at Grimshaw.

May 3, 2015: The annual Hospice Walk raises just over $8,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 3, 2017: St. Andrew’s School students publish the second edition of the four—page St. Andrew’s Times.

May 3, 2017: The Pin Snappers clean up awards at the Enilda Mud Bowl Day League and Seniors League banquet. The team wins the Monday Day Mixed League and the A Event Rolloff titles.

May 3, 2018: Two people are injured after an accident near the Esso gas station. A male pedestrian is struck by a vehicle backing out of the Chapel of Memories parking lot.

May 3, 2018: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its annual awards banquet. Robert Lemay wins Bowler-of-the-Year for his 339 single. Carla Auger rolls the women’s high single, 293. Each receive a cheque for $1 for each point rolled.

This Day in World History – May 3, 2022

Today’s Horoscopes – May 3, 2022

