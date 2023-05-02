Today in High Prairie: May 3, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 3, 2023

9 a.m. – HP Interagency Meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 3, 2023

1469 – Machiavelli, Italian politician/writer

1861 – Emmett Dalton, Dalton Gang outlaw member

1889 – Beulah Bondi, It’s a Wonderful Life actress

1896 – Dodie, 101 Dalmatians writer

1898 – Golda Meir, Fourth PM of Israel

1902 – Jack La Rue, Lights Out narrator

1903 – Bing Crosby, White Christmas singer

1906 – Mary Astor, Maltese Falcon actress

1915 – Stu Hart, Stampede Wrestling owner

1917 – George Gaynes, Tootsie actor

1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, US boxing champ

1924 – Mary Carver, Simon & Simon actress

1928 – Dave Dudley, Six Days on the Road singer

1933 – James Brown, US soul singer

1934 – Frankie Valli, Four Seasons singer

1946 – Greg Gumbel, American CBS-TV sportscaster

1947 – Doug Henning, Canadian magician

1951 – Christopher Cross, Arthur’s Theme writer

1953 – Bruce Hall, Reo Speedwagon bassist

1958 – Kevin Kilner, Earth: Final Conflict actor

1959 – David Ball, Soft Cell keyboardist

1975 – Dulé Hill, The West Wing actor

1980 – Marcel Vigneron, Top Chef celebrity

1981 – Farrah Franklin, Destiny’s Child singer

This Day in Local History – May 3, 2023

May 3, 1913: O.L. Macleod and Leslie Larsen amalgamate realty firms and form Peace River Agencies next to the Royal Hotel in Grouard.

May 3, 1962: Three children and one adult die 20 miles north of Grouard after a gas explosion ignites and explodes. Pamela Bramwell, 6, Wilma Bramwell, 5, Richard Chalifoux, 3, all die immediately. Patricia Chalifoux later dies in hospital.

May 3, 1969: The High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first Cookie Drive.

May 3, 1972: A Catholic priest, Father E. Fillion, says he’s leaving Atikameg because the area is “too rough.” The final straw occurred when he was giving a ride to a local resident and threatened, then attacked.

May 3, 1972: The Faust Recreation Committee meets and chooses the name of its beach to be A-Goo-Chee-Gun-A Beach, which means in English a place where the fish hung.

May 3, 1975: SAAN store is robbed of about $1,500 after the store’s safe is opened by burglars. Entry is gained through a smashed window.

May 3, 1978: South Peace News reports Leonard Joseph Emard’s mother files a statement of claim for $170,000 against the High Prairie Hospital, two doctors and four staff members. Emard was admitted to the hospital for a tonsilectomy but died after the operation.

May 3, 1979: Construction begins on the new Treasury Branch in High Prairie.

May 3, 1980: Lee Ann Haugen, 13, dies in an auto accident.

May 3, 1980: High Prairie boxers win seven of eight matches at a boxing card held in the Sports Palace.

May 3, 1988: Co-ed soccer for girls and boys starts with over 100 children registering in the sport, organized by Ken Nilson.

May 3, 1991: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan says there is a better alternative than the proposed Polyboard mill for High Prairie.

May 3, 1991: New Pioneer Home Hardware owners John and Jamie Hiscox celebrate their grand opening.

May 3, 2000: Former Enilda Councillor Craig Bissell says he hopes “faces will change” on the M.D. of Big Lakes council during the next election after they refuse to expand the Enilda Fire Hall.

May 3, 2000: Joseph Dale Tallman, 32, is arrested and placed in High Prairie RCMP cells. But he takes off his shirt and sets fire to the cells and is eventually charged.

May 3, 2001: Kathie Gould begins her job as High Prairie’s Family and Community Services community worker.

May 3, 2001: High Prairie’s Landon Jones is drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft in the sixth round, 96th overall, by the Vancouver Giants.

May 3, 2006: Extra Foods director of public affairs, Laurie Steeny, says plans to construct the grocery store are on hold until a property being developed is completed. Town council and H.P. Farm Supply, where the store would be located, entered into an agreement March 23 to have the property services.

May 3, 2006: Peace Country health chair Marvin Moore says hospital site selection is delayed because PCH could not hire a company with the right equipment to complete proper soil testing at the H.P. Farm Supply location owned by the Shybunia family.

May 3, 2006: A handgun is pulled outside Egan’s Restaurant and Pub. Police begin a search for a suspect.

May 3, 2006: Booze is stolen during an breakin at Grouard Bigway by four men wearing masks.

May 3, 2007: Margaret Cardinal and Leigh-anne Sheldon-Houle are honoured with Esquao Awards in Edmonton. The awards are presented to women who are exceptional role models and show leadership skills and commitment to building better communities.

May 3, 2008: Kalie Anderson and Dallas Chelick win bronze medals in Senior Mixed Doubles at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Cochrane. Caitlyn Anderson, Kalie’s sister, placed fourth in Junior Women’s Singles. St. Andrew’s leaves the event early and later discovers they won the 1A banner.

May 3, 2009: Over $5,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie Palliative Care Society Walk.

May 3, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett makes his TV debut in Canada’s Worst Handyman. He would go on to win the title.

May 3, 2011: Four ladies introduce themselves to the High Prairie Elks as contestants in the annual Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest. Running for the honour are Jessica Dumont, Michelle Henkel, Sky Kasinec and Morgan Marquardt.

May 3, 2015: The annual Hospice Walk raises just over $8,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 3, 2017: St. Andrew’s School students publish the second edition of the four—page St. Andrew’s Times.

May 3, 2018: Two people are injured after an accident near the Esso gas station. A male pedestrian is struck by a vehicle backing out of the Chapel of Memories parking lot.

This Day in World History – May 3, 2023

1616 – Treaty of Loudun ends French civil war.

1621 – Francis Bacon accused of bribery.

1654 – Bridge at Rowley, Massachusetts begins charging tolls for animals.

1661 – Johannes Hevelius observes third transit of Mercury ever to be seen.

1715 – Edmond Halley observes total eclipse phenomenon “Baily’s Beads.”

1830 – First regular steam train passenger service starts.

1837 – The University of Athens is founded.

1867 – The Hudson’s Bay Company gives up all claims to Vancouver Island.

1915 – John McCrae writes the “In Flanders Fields” poem.

1944 – Meat rationing ends in US.

1949 – First firing of a US Viking rocket; reached 80 km.

1952 – First landing by an airplane at the geographic North Pole.

1956 – New range of mountains discovered in Antarctica [2 over 13,000’].

1973 – Chicago’s Sears Tower, world’s tallest building [443 m], topped out.

1978 – First unsolicited bulk commercial e-mail [“spam”] is sent.

1982 – President Reagan begins 5-minute weekly radio broadcasts.

1988 – 4,200 kg Colombian cocaine in seized at Tarpon Springs, Florida.

1991 – Last episode [356] of “Dallas” airs; second only to “Gunsmoke.”

1997 – Garry Kasparov begins chess match with IBM supercomputer Deep Blue.

1999 – Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 11,000 for the first time.

2000 – The sport of geocaching begins.

2013 – Theropod dinosaur dating from 161 million years discovered in China.

2018 – Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences expels Bill Cosby.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 3, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Offer your services to others. Your generosity in spreading your knowledge will be rewarded. Things might be rather confusing at first, but once you start talking, you will be surprised by how much you really know and how far your incredible wit, manners, and sociable attitude can take you. Try your best to reach out to others without seeming needy or demanding.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you feel slighted today, do not shut yourself off from the situation. It may seem like everyone has ganged up and turned against you. Either that, or they all want to be your best friend. Things are always extreme for you, with no in-between. The slightest action from someone else can cause turmoil in your mind unless you learn to control your emotions. Make it a goal.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may wake up in a fog of confusion this morning for some reason. The good news is the air is likely to clear as the day continues. By late afternoon and early evening, you should be revved up and ready to go once again. Your normal self has returned and you are ready to face the world with a dramatic show of courageous action and adventure.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Here is a suggestion. If you get a strange vibe about a situation today, walk away. Your instincts will tell you if something is dangerous or not. If you do not feel safe, find another place to be. You will not be productive in an environment where you do not feel comfortable. You will also enjoy yourself much more if you can relax in the situation instead of being uptight about it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is time to take charge of your life. Do not rely on other people to sort out your problems. There may some anxiety in the air today that causes you to overreact to a situation that normally would not faze you. You need to dig down and take responsibility for getting out of this mental or emotional jam. Do not rely on other people to do it for you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is time to show other people you have backbone, Virgo. It could be that up until now very few people have noticed, since you are so flexible and adaptable to change. You easily wriggle your way downstream, and as a result, people may think they can control you. Prove to them this is not the case by setting your own agenda and sticking to it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be anxious to get some new projects underway today, even though they are not necessarily ready or well thought out. You must first learn that patience is key. Jumping the gun could cause a false start that disqualifies you from the race. Avoid this fate by playing it cool and laying low. Keep your big guns under wraps for now. You do not need to bring out all the heavy artillery yet.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a romantic, dreamy feeling to today that you should indulge in. If you have a special someone in your life, this is the perfect day to share these feelings! Try to plan a candlelit dinner at home for just the two of you. But do not feel pressured to cook an elaborate meal. Pick up some Chinese and serve it on the good China. Keep the focus on the two of you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might not be in the mood to cooperate today. You will most likely want to work on projects alone at your own pace. You will probably have to come out of your shell and interact with others. You may need advice or input. Try not to be too pouty with your partner or kids. They might not understand the real reason why you are distracted.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may discover your emotions are tempered today, as you want to turn inward. You are apt to surprise yourself and the people around you when you decide all you want to do is go into your room and sit by yourself instead of join the crowd outside. Do not feel bad about doing this even if you are expected at the party in full regalia. Do what feels most natural for you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your strength lies in your inner resources. Today you will find these resources have opened up within you. You will find your emotions are calm and under control in the face of chaos. This time of new beginnings is extremely important. It would behoove you to probe your depths and fix any internal quirks that might give you trouble in the future.