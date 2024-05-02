Today in High Prairie: May 3, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 3, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 3, 2024

1469 – Machiavelli, Italian politician/writer

1861 – Emmett Dalton, Dalton Gang outlaw member

1889 – Beulah Bondi, It’s a Wonderful Life actress

1896 – Dodie, 101 Dalmatians writer

1898 – Golda Meir, Fourth PM of Israel

1902 – Jack La Rue, Lights Out narrator

1903 – Bing Crosby, White Christmas singer

1906 – Mary Astor, Maltese Falcon actress

1915 – Stu Hart, Stampede Wrestling owner

1917 – George Gaynes, Tootsie actor

1921 – Sugar Ray Robinson, US boxing champ

1924 – Mary Carver, Simon & Simon actress

1928 – Dave Dudley, Six Days on the Road singer

1933 – James Brown, US soul singer

1934 – Frankie Valli, Four Seasons singer

1946 – Greg Gumbel, American CBS-TV sportscaster

1947 – Doug Henning, Canadian magician

1951 – Christopher Cross, Arthur’s Theme writer

1953 – Bruce Hall, Reo Speedwagon bassist

1958 – Kevin Kilner, Earth: Final Conflict actor

1959 – David Ball, Soft Cell keyboardist

1975 – Dulé Hill, The West Wing actor

1980 – Marcel Vigneron, Top Chef celebrity

1981 – Farrah Franklin, Destiny’s Child singer

This Day in Local History – May 3, 2024

May 3, 1913: O.L. Macleod and Leslie Larsen amalgamate realty firms and form Peace River Agencies next to the Royal Hotel in Grouard.

May 3, 1962: Three children and one adult die 20 miles north of Grouard after a gas explosion ignites and explodes. Pamela Bramwell, 6, Wilma Bramwell, 5, Richard Chalifoux, 3, all die immediately. Patricia Chalifoux later dies in hospital.

May 3, 1969: The High Prairie Girl Guides hold their first Cookie Drive.

May 3, 1972: A Catholic priest, Father E. Fillion, says he’s leaving Atikameg because the area is “too rough.” The final straw occurred when he was giving a ride to a local resident and threatened, then attacked.

May 3, 1972: The Faust Recreation Committee meets and chooses the name of its beach to be A-Goo-Chee-Gun-A Beach, which means in English a place where the fish hung.

May 3, 1975: SAAN store is robbed of about $1,500 after the store’s safe is opened by burglars. Entry is gained through a smashed window.

May 3, 1978: South Peace News reports Leonard Joseph Emard’s mother files a statement of claim for $170,000 against the High Prairie Hospital, two doctors and four staff members. Emard was admitted to the hospital for a tonsilectomy but died after the operation.

May 3, 1979: Construction begins on the new Treasury Branch in High Prairie.

May 3, 1980: Lee Ann Haugen, 13, dies in an auto accident.

May 3, 1980: High Prairie boxers win seven of eight matches at a boxing card held in the Sports Palace.

May 3, 1988: Co-ed soccer for girls and boys starts with over 100 children registering in the sport, organized by Ken Nilson.

May 3, 1991: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan says there is a better alternative than the proposed Polyboard mill for High Prairie.

May 3, 1991: New Pioneer Home Hardware owners John and Jamie Hiscox celebrate their grand opening.

May 3, 2000: Former Enilda Councillor Craig Bissell says he hopes “faces will change” on the M.D. of Big Lakes council during the next election after they refuse to expand the Enilda Fire Hall.

May 3, 2000: Joseph Dale Tallman, 32, is arrested and placed in High Prairie RCMP cells. But he takes off his shirt and sets fire to the cells and is eventually charged.

May 3, 2001: Kathie Gould begins her job as High Prairie’s Family and Community Services community worker.

May 3, 2001: High Prairie’s Landon Jones is drafted in the Western Hockey League’s bantam draft in the sixth round, 96th overall, by the Vancouver Giants.

May 3, 2006: Extra Foods director of public affairs, Laurie Steeny, says plans to construct the grocery store are on hold until a property being developed is completed. Town council and H.P. Farm Supply, where the store would be located, entered into an agreement March 23 to have the property services.

May 3, 2006: Peace Country health chair Marvin Moore says hospital site selection is delayed because PCH could not hire a company with the right equipment to complete proper soil testing at the H.P. Farm Supply location owned by the Shybunia family.

May 3, 2006: A handgun is pulled outside Egan’s Restaurant and Pub. Police begin a search for a suspect.

May 3, 2006: Booze is stolen during an breakin at Grouard Bigway by four men wearing masks.

May 3, 2007: Margaret Cardinal and Leigh-anne Sheldon-Houle are honoured with Esquao Awards in Edmonton. The awards are presented to women who are exceptional role models and show leadership skills and commitment to building better communities.

May 3, 2008: Kalie Anderson and Dallas Chelick win bronze medals in Senior Mixed Doubles at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Cochrane. Caitlyn Anderson, Kalie’s sister, placed fourth in Junior Women’s Singles. St. Andrew’s leaves the event early and later discovers they won the 1A banner.

May 3, 2009: Over $5,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie Palliative Care Society Walk.

May 3, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett makes his TV debut in Canada’s Worst Handyman. He would go on to win the title.

May 3, 2011: Four ladies introduce themselves to the High Prairie Elks as contestants in the annual Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest. Running for the honour are Jessica Dumont, Michelle Henkel, Sky Kasinec and Morgan Marquardt.

May 3, 2015: The annual Hospice Walk raises just over $8,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 3, 2017: St. Andrew’s School students publish the second edition of the four—page St. Andrew’s Times.

May 3, 2018: Two people are injured after an accident near the Esso gas station. A male pedestrian is struck by a vehicle backing out of the Chapel of Memories parking lot.

This Day in World History – May 3, 2024

1616 – Treaty of Loudun ends French civil war.

1621 – Francis Bacon accused of bribery.

1654 – Bridge at Rowley, Massachusetts begins charging tolls for animals.

1661 – Johannes Hevelius observes third transit of Mercury ever to be seen.

1715 – Edmond Halley observes total eclipse phenomenon “Baily’s Beads.”

1830 – First regular steam train passenger service starts.

1837 – The University of Athens is founded.

1867 – The Hudson’s Bay Company gives up all claims to Vancouver Island.

1915 – John McCrae writes the “In Flanders Fields” poem.

1944 – Meat rationing ends in US.

1949 – First firing of a US Viking rocket; reached 80 km.

1952 – First landing by an airplane at the geographic North Pole.

1956 – New range of mountains discovered in Antarctica [2 over 13,000’].

1973 – Chicago’s Sears Tower, world’s tallest building [443 m], topped out.

1978 – First unsolicited bulk commercial e-mail [“spam”] is sent.

1982 – President Reagan begins 5-minute weekly radio broadcasts.

1988 – 4,200 kg Colombian cocaine in seized at Tarpon Springs, Florida.

1991 – Last episode [356] of “Dallas” airs; second only to “Gunsmoke.”

1997 – Garry Kasparov begins chess match with IBM supercomputer Deep Blue.

1999 – Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 11,000 for the first time.

2000 – The sport of geocaching begins.

2013 – Theropod dinosaur dating from 161 million years discovered in China.

2018 – Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences expels Bill Cosby.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 3, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lack of communication with an unhappy family member could have you feeling a little downhearted. You might wonder if you have done something to offend this person. Chances are you have not. The best way to handle situations like this is to encourage the person to communicate with you. If there is no response, wait a day or so and ask again. The gloomy mood will pass, so do not make yourself crazy over it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The promise of a promotion or raise could be on your mind today. You might try to visualize the next steps and anticipate tasks that take more effort and concentration than you are used to. Do not panic. It is better to not push yourself so hard. Wait a few days until the planets relax a little and just do what you need to do – no more, no less. You will be successful in the long run.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You might decide to spend a large part of the day working on a project that requires a lot of mental energy. Plans to spend some time with either a close friend or lover might not turn out to be quite what you had hoped. Your friend could be in a rather gloomy mood. A relaxing evening, perhaps a concert or funny movie, can release tension and boost bad moods. Enjoy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A gloomy guest could arrive today, and likely need some cheering up. Do the best you can, but do not try to do it by cooking a meal. The results of your efforts might not be all that exciting. This is a great day to go for fast food. Take your friend to a movie, concert, or art gallery. This could get your mind off his or her troubles and your mind off your friend!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some rather depressing information could come your way, but do not take it at face value. It might not be as bad as it seems. Check the facts before making yourself crazy. This is not a good day for visiting or running errands in your neighbourhood, as the traffic could be a nightmare. Anything you try to read today could seem boring, so movies are likely to be the best entertainment now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Gloom over money matters might catch up with you at some point today. However, there is nothing really major to worry about. Financially, your business affairs should be going well, so you are probably doing better than you think. A little caution might be in order, especially regarding impulse buying or purchasing luxuries. You do not want to end up having to take items back to the store.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might find yourself feeling a little low, but it does not seem as if there is any real reason for it. You may just have had a bad night and need some extra sleep. Some good news from far away could cheer you up in the afternoon. You might receive an invitation to go out to dinner with a close friend. You should be feeling like your old self again by evening.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Old memories, traumas, and phobias from the past could affect your mood today. You might feel depressed without really knowing why. An event in your life has brought these feelings near the surface without revealing the source. If you have had any disturbing dreams or visions lately, write them down. They might offer a clue as to what is bothering you. Meditation or free association could also bring the release you need.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A friend might be feeling a little depressed today and need some cheering up. Social events or group activities could be of great help in doing that, and it would do you some good as well. A long-term goal may finally be reached, justifying a celebration. Interacting with a group could take up a lot of your time and concentration, but take care not to get too tired.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Pivotal career matters may need to be thought through today. A lot could be at stake at work in the very near future. Whatever tasks you need to tend to could require a lot of effort and concentration. There is a danger of sinking into a gloomy mood over it, but try to avoid this trap. You will probably accomplish whatever it is you are hoping to do, so hang onto that thought. Go to it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might find a long-term dream finally comes true. Perhaps a trip you have fantasized about for a long time finally shows promise of actually happening. A practical and methodical approach to arranging the details should make it seem that much more real to you. However, do take care to plan each step carefully so you do not end up working harder than necessary.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some strange and rather gloomy dreams could come your way tonight. They could, if you let them, catapult you into a rather depressed mood during the day. Writing them down might help exorcise the negative emotions. You could also be a bit depressed over money. This is not a good day to make investments, start a new business, or open up a savings account. Wait a few days until the planets relax a little.