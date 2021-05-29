Today in High Prairie: May 30, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 30, 2021

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – May 30, 2021

Dan Haire

James Hopps

Jordan Koski

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – May 30, 2021

Dick Churchill

Kaitlin Collins-New

Melinda Noskiye

Ryan Shewchuk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 30, 2021

1220 – Alexander Nevsky, Key man in medieval Russia

1896 – Howard Hawks, Scarface producer

1908 – Mel Blanc, Voice of Bugs Bunny

1909 – Benny Goodman, “The King of Swing”

1911 – Douglas Fowley, Singin’ in the Rain actor

1912 – Hugh Griffith, Mutiny on the Bounty actor

1912 – Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof writer

1926 – Christine Jorgensen, 1st sex change patient

1927 – Norman Walker, Dirty Dozen actor

1927 – Dick Noel, It’s a Small Wonder TV host

1929 – Michael Mellinger, The Bourne Identity actor

1934 – Alexey Leonov, 1st man to walk in space

1939 – Michael J. Pollard, Bonny & Clyde actor

1944 – Lenny Davidson, Glad All Over rocker

1945 – Meredith MacRae, Petticoat Junction actress

1946 – Candy Lightner, MADD founder

1955 – Jake Roberts, US pro wrestler “The Snake”

1958 – Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer

1958 – Ted McGinley, Love Boat actor

1961 – Ralph Carter, Good Times actor [Michael]

1964 – Wynonna Judd, US singer

1968 – Tim Burgess, Charlatans vocalist

1975 – Marissa Mayer, Designed Google home page

This Day in Local History: May 30, 2021

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports steel will reach Grouard by fall with train service scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports T. Stuart arrives in town ready to start a brick industry.

May 30, 1971: Charles Caudron pitches Joussard to first place in the Joussard Bantam Baseball Tournament.

May 30, 1972: Rod Berg pitches the High Prairie Playboys to their fourth straight win to open the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League season.

May 30, 1979: South Peace News reports that Dan Cardinal of Sucker Creek receives $1,117 from the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board to help pay for his son’s funeral expenses. Leonard Cardinal died June 2, 1978.

May 30, 1984: South Peace News prints excerpts of Willie Marx’s book “Grouard – Peace River Trail.”

May 30, 1984: South Peace News reports that two different sets of minutes have caused confusion as to how the High Prairie Recreation Board will pay off its debenture.

May 30, 1985: The old High Prairie United Church is moved to Triangle.

May 30, 1985: Former South Peace News sports reporter Rick Foster dies of a heart attack at the age of 36. His obituary in the June 26 issue says, his love of sports led to a lengthy career in media.

May 30, 1989: One of the town’s early pioneers, Mac McCue, dies at the age of 84.

May 30, 1994: Dwayne Taylor opens the Crazy Horse Saloon and The Liquor Corral.

May 30, 1996: Tolko Industries holds a grand opening for their strandboard mill.

May 30, 1996: After seven years as a backbencher, MLA Pearl Calahasen is promoted to Minister Without Portfolio for Children’s Services.

May 30, 2000: Layne Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers hits for the cycle to lead his team to a 13-0 win over Whitefish in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

May 30, 2001: Gaylan Smith-Kenton begins her job as the High Prairie and District Museum’s curator.

May 30, 2005: A Grade 6 High Prairie Elementary School student is sentenced to one year of probation after pulling a knife on fellow students on the playground April 15.

May 30, 2006: Heather Flaman, 40, of Grimshaw, is crushed and dies in an industrial accident at Tolko Industries.

May 30, 2006: Jason Gray tries to eat 50 hot wings at Nado’s Pizzeria grand opening. He is able to eat “only” 32 wings.

May 30, 2006: The Peavine Little Owls Head Start Program celebrates 10 years of success with their annual graduation.

May 30, 2008: High Prairie and Peace Country Health celebrate the sod turning of the new High Prairie Hospital.

May 30, 2013: F/Cpl. Adrian Backs is awarded the Cadet Medal of Excellence at the High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s Annual Inspection. Only a few cadets earn the meal across Alberta each year putting Backs in select company.

May 30-June 2, 2014: Mayor Linda Cox, and councillors Brian Panasiuk and Debbie Rose, all attend the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Niagara Falls, contrary to council’s policy that a maximum of only two attend.

May 30, 2015: About 20 volunteers gather at the High Prairie Skate Plaza to lay sod around the new facility.

May 30, 2015: All Butterfield wins $11,000 at the East Prairie Metis Settlement Quad Rally.

May 30, 2015: Enid Bertha May Helander passes away at the age of 93 years. She worked as a nurse and was very involved in the High Prairie United Church.

May 30, 2016: High Prairie hockey legend Tom Lysiak dies at the age of 63 from leukemia. Lysiak fashioned a fine NHL career with the Atlanta Flames and Chicago Blackhawks.

May 30, 2019: Brenden Douglas McLeod, 34, is sent to jail for 34 months after pleading guilty to possession of an illegal drug for the purpose of trafficking. Police called it a record drug bust at the time [June 11, 2018] and seized 280 grams of cocaine valued at $28,000.

May 30, 2019: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron’s annual Ceremonial Review [Inspection] is a bit of a somber affair as the group says goodbye to Capt. Verna Ogg and Commanding Officer Dan Gillmor.

This Day in World History – May 30, 2021

1431 – Joan of Arc is burned at the stake in France.

1498 – Christopher Columbus departs with six ships for 3rd trip to America.

1821 – James Boyd patents rubber fire hose.

1832 – The Rideau Canal in eastern Ontario is opened.

1842 – John Francis attempts to assassinate Queen Victoria.

1848 – William G. Young patents ice cream freezer.

1858 – Hudson’s Bay Company’s rights to Vancouver Island revoked.

1879 – Gilmore Garden in New York renamed Madison Square Garden.

1896 – 1st car accident occurs; Henry Wells hits a cyclist in New York.

1904 – Frank Chance gets hit by pitch five times in a doubleheader.

1908 – Paris advocate E. Archdeacon is 1st passenger in a airplane.

1925 – Peter DePaolo became 1st man to average over 100 mph at Indy.

1935 – Babe Ruth plays final baseball game, goes hitless.

1954 – Dutch bishops forbid membership to non-Catholic sporting clubs.

1964 – The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” single goes #1 in the United States.

1965 – Viet Cong offensive against US base Da Nang, begins.

1967 – Robert “Evel” Knievel’s motorcycle jumps 16 automobiles.

1971 – US Mariner 9 [1st satellite to orbit Mars] launched.

1975 – European Space Agency [ESA] forms.

1976 – Bobby Unser sets world record for fastest pit stop [4 seconds].

1979 – Ted Coombs begins a 5,193 mile roller skate from LA to NYC.

1980 – 1st papal visit to France since 1814.

1997 – Betty Shabazz, widow of Malcolm X, set on fire by grandson, 12.

2012 – Vishwanathan Anand wins his fifth World Chess Championship.

2016 – Former Chad dictator Habré convicted of crimes against humanity.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 30, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel more of an urge than ever to search for your family roots. Your search could be so deep and intense that you may even go beyond genealogy and study archeology as a way to learn how to bring some cohesion to the odd bits and pieces of family remnants that you uncover.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you may be impressed by the powers of concentration and self-discipline of one of your friends. There’s a lesson to be learned from your admiring stance, though. The fact you recognize these qualities in others means you’re making progress. Don’t be shy! Strut your stuff!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Confidence and efficiency are the day’s themes. Do you long to bring your romantic involvement to the next level? Do you wish your partner would consent to a more profound commitment? You can take advantage of the energy from today’s aspects to give your future a gentle nudge in the right direction.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The relative tranquillity you enjoy today lets you listen more attentively to your inner self. You’re well aware of the toll you pay when you try to ignore those nudges of intuition you sometimes feel. If you’re alone at some point today, take advantage of the time to evaluate the events of the past few days. You may gain some insight into what’s troubling you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You can look forward to an enjoyable day. Neither family matters nor career issues will cloud your spirit, as everything seems to be proceeding smoothly and according to plan. Moreover, the day’s aspects seem to be inviting you to be a little more adventurous than usual. Any artistic or romantic undertaking will be especially fulfilling.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There’s no doubt today will be excellent. You can find satisfaction that puts a smile on your face and boosts your morale. There’s the likelihood you’re challenging some of your core values. While it’s true these values have stabilized your life, you may be starting to feel they’re less relevant. Approval from loved ones gives you the assurance that anything is possible.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The forecast is wonderful today. You may have been asking yourself a thousand questions about what will become of you, especially in terms of your career. It’s as though all your experience so far no longer make sense. The positive aspect of that observation will energize you today. Live for the moment, be in the present, and know that anything is possible in the future.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Admit it! You have a tendency to run away from conflict in relationships. This can get you into some complicated situations. You don’t always dare say what you think, and this can block your energy and determination. Try to stop yourself from running away today. Take responsibility for your opinions. Don’t be afraid to voice them.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do you feel your power has increased? You may not know what to do with this newfound strength. Try looking at how you relate to your friends. Could you improve your relationships? Using power is something one learns over time. If you let it stagnate, it will create some stubborn obstacles. “Use it or lose it” applies in this instance.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel your current relationships are more complicated than ever. This is because you’re going through a period when many planets are trying to shed light on your hidden motivations. When you’re finished analyzing and have an understanding of what really drives you, your relationships will seem much simpler.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You finally understand that the force of your will can’t always determine everything. Your ego is taking a beating, no doubt, but this will help you mature. You accept being wrong and willingly revise your judgment when necessary. In a way, you’ve just finished your first year at a university for wisdom!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The forecast is wonderful today. You may have been asking yourself a thousand questions about what will become of you, especially in terms of your career. It’s as though all your experience so far no longer make sense. The positive aspect of that observation will energize you today. Live for the moment, be in the present, and know that anything is possible in the future.