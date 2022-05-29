Today in High Prairie: May 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 30, 2022

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Games [Outdoor Activity].

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [5-11 years]: Tree Chime activity.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Fun Squad meets at park in Girouxville. Ages 6-17 years.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5:30 p.m. – St. Isidore Bike Rodeo at St. Isidore/Three Creeks Fire Hall.

7 p.m. – Grouard-PR Trail Net Society AGM at Allan’s Welding in High Prairie. New members welcome!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 30, 2022

1220 – Alexander Nevsky, Key man in medieval Russia

1896 – Howard Hawks, Scarface producer

1908 – Mel Blanc, Voice of Bugs Bunny

1909 – Benny Goodman, “The King of Swing”

1911 – Douglas Fowley, Singin’ in the Rain actor

1912 – Hugh Griffith, Mutiny on the Bounty actor

1912 – Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof writer

1926 – Christine Jorgensen, First sex change patient

1927 – Norman Walker, Dirty Dozen actor

1927 – Dick Noel, It’s a Small Wonder TV host

1929 – Michael Mellinger, The Bourne Identity actor

1934 – Alexey Leonov, First man to walk in space

1939 – Michael J. Pollard, Bonnie & Clyde actor

1944 – Lenny Davidson, Glad All Over rocker

1945 – Meredith MacRae, Petticoat Junction actress

1946 – Candy Lightner, MADD founder

1955 – Jake Roberts, US pro wrestler “The Snake”

1958 – Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer

1958 – Ted McGinley, Love Boat actor

1961 – Ralph Carter, Good Times actor [Michael]

1964 – Wynonna Judd, US singer

1968 – Tim Burgess, Charlatans vocalist

1975 – Marissa Mayer, Designed Google home page

This Day in Local History – May 30, 2022

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports steel will reach Grouard by fall with train service scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports T. Stuart arrives in town ready to start a brick industry.

May 30, 1971: Sawn Hills scores eight runs in the sixth inning to defeat the visiting High Prairie Regals 11-1.

May 30, 1972: Rod Berg pitches the High Prairie Playboys to their fourth straight win to open the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League season.

May 30, 1979: South Peace News reports that Dan Cardinal of Sucker Creek receives $1,117 from the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board to help pay for his son’s funeral expenses. Leonard Cardinal died June 2, 1978.

May 30, 1982: The Faust Expos defeat the High Prairie Playboys 13-3 in the final of their own fastball tournament.

May 30, 1984: South Peace News prints excerpts of Willie Marx’s book “Grouard – Peace River Trail.”

May 30, 1984: South Peace News reports two different sets of minutes have caused confusion as to how the High Prairie Recreation Board will pay off its debenture.

May 30, 1985: The old High Prairie United Church is moved to Triangle.

May 30, 1985: Former South Peace News sports reporter Rick Foster dies of a heart attack at the age of 36. His obituary in the June 26 issue says, his love of sports led to a lengthy career in media.

May 30, 1989: One of the town’s early pioneers, Mac McCue, dies at the age of 84.

May 30, 1991: The High Prairie Playboys commit seven errors in a 7-2 loss to the Peavine Rangers.

May 30, 1994: Dwayne Taylor opens the Crazy Horse Saloon and The Liquor Corral.

May 30, 1996: Tolko Industries holds a grand opening for their strandboard mill.

May 30, 1996: After seven years as a backbencher, MLA Pearl Calahasen is promoted to Minister Without Portfolio for Children’s Services.

May 30, 2000: Layne Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers hits for the cycle to lead his team to a 13-0 win over Whitefish in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

May 30, 2001: High Prairie welcomes a delegation in its attempt to secure the 2003 Alberta Seniors Games.

May 30, 2001: Gaylan Smith-Kenton begins her job as the High Prairie and District Museum’s curator.

This Day in World History – May 30, 2022

1431 – Joan of Arc is burned at the stake in France.

1498 – Christopher Columbus departs with six ships for third trip to America.

1821 – James Boyd patents rubber fire hose.

1832 – The Rideau Canal in eastern Ontario is opened.

1842 – John Francis attempts to assassinate Queen Victoria.

1848 – William G. Young patents ice cream freezer.

1858 – Hudson’s Bay Company’s rights to Vancouver Island revoked.

1879 – Gilmore Garden in New York renamed Madison Square Garden.

1896 – First car accident occurs; Henry Wells hits a cyclist in New York.

1904 – Frank Chance gets hit by pitch 5 times in a doubleheader.

1908 – Paris advocate E. Archdeacon is first passenger in a airplane.

1925 – Peter DePaolo becomes first to average over 100 mph at Indy.

1935 – Babe Ruth plays final baseball game, goes hitless.

1954 – Dutch bishops forbid membership to non-Catholic sporting clubs.

1964 – The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” single goes #1 in the United States.

1965 – Viet Cong offensive against US base Da Nang, begins.

1967 – Robert “Evel” Knievel’s motorcycle jumps 16 automobiles.

1971 – US Mariner 9 [first satellite to orbit Mars] launched.

1975 – European Space Agency [ESA] forms.

1976 – Bobby Unser sets world record for fastest pit stop [4 seconds].

1979 – Ted Coombs begins a 5,193 mile roller skate from LA to New York.

1980 – First papal visit to France since 1814.

1997 – Betty Shabazz, widow of Malcolm X, set on fire by grandson, 12.

2012 – Vishwanathan Anand wins his fifth World Chess Championship.

2016 – Former Chad dictator Habré convicted of crimes against humanity.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may find yourself taking the high road today. Maybe you are even further aloft than that, like a bird soaring above the landscape. As you fly, your partner is on the ground trying his or her best to keep up. If you keep flying straight, you will get lost and confused and may not find your way back. Consider keeping your feet on the ground with your friend!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you will feel as though your energy has come home. Living in lockdown has played into your tendency to hide at home when you are not feeling 100 per cent yourself. While lockdown might still be with us, you are now feeling much better and ready to take on the world. Your emotions are in line with your actions, and that brings great clarity. You know the route you want to take. The path is obvious!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your wacky personality will be appreciated today, but do not take it too far. Leave room for seriousness to enter the picture. There is a dreamy, cloudy sensation to the day that might make it difficult for you to concentrate on any one thing. If you pretend to know the answer when you do not, you will only confuse the people who rely on your knowledge or authority. Respect everyone wants answers these days!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try to feel at ease today. Remember inner peace is a big part of your health, and maintaining that baseline is critical during a pandemic. Find peace through reflection and a quiet review of where you are in life. Instead of focusing on material things, concentrate more on your emotional state. Others are likely to feel sensitive and weepy as well, so have them join you in this exercise!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It may be hard to find answers today. It may also be hard for you to get your point across, especially since everyone’s head is in the clouds. Do not be surprised if your own head takes a trip up there as well. You are better off giving it a boost up there instead of trying to force yourself back down to reality. Check things out from a different perspective!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is your day! You may find people gravitate to you for advice and support. They are apt to lower their guard and more openly accept things you believe in. Conversations could lead to more spiritual topics, and before you know it, you will be giving lessons on the meaning of life. Suddenly, your private thoughts are reaching a huge audience that is eager for your words. Use this power responsibly!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is important for you to be extra cautious today. If you absolutely must go out, make sure you are calm and collected before getting behind the wheel of a car. Do not forget that helmet if you are riding your bike. Strong emotions that come up at this time are apt to trigger a physical response that could be quite powerful, even a bit violent. Be careful of such tendencies!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may not want to admit something today, although you know it is true. It becomes more obvious than you think if you are hiding behind a barrier that has formed between you and someone close to you. If you insist on acting this way, ask yourself why you even bother staying in the relationship. Global emergencies do not necessarily cancel out our personal problems. Be gentle with yourself during this difficult time!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Like playing a game of chess, think carefully about your next move. Maybe your opponent is taking a long time to make their next move. If you let impatience force your hand, you could make your decision too hastily. Feel free to take as much time as you need. The other person may already be thinking two or three moves ahead of you. Staying calm and focused will help you concentrate!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Come out of your shell today! You will notice people are much more sensitive to your feelings because they seem to be more emotional themselves. Communication is likely to occur more through unspoken channels than traditional methods, which is interesting at a time when most conversations are happening through electronic media. Do your best to let others know you are listening to them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel a bit restless, because you feel something brewing but can not identify it yet. This energy is like a river rushing below while you stand on a bridge. The water is tempting, but you can not summon the courage to jump in. Do not feel like you have to be a part of everything. Extending the metaphor, maybe your destiny lies on the other side of the bridge and not in the river. You will stay a lot drier that way!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you woke up this morning and just wanted to stay in bed rather than start your day, know that you are not alone! Today you are experiencing a sensitive warmth that makes you feel vulnerable to the chilly wind of reality. Harsh words seem to cut more deeply than usual, making you wish you had never left the cocoon of your bed. Surround yourself with supportive people, whether in person or remotely!