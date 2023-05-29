Today in High Prairie: May 30, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 30, 2023

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 30, 2023

1220 – Alexander Nevsky, Key man in medieval Russia

1896 – Howard Hawks, Scarface producer

1908 – Mel Blanc, Voice of Bugs Bunny

1909 – Benny Goodman, “The King of Swing”

1911 – Douglas Fowley, Singin’ in the Rain actor

1912 – Hugh Griffith, Mutiny on the Bounty actor

1912 – Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof writer

1926 – Christine Jorgensen, First sex change patient

1927 – Norman Walker, Dirty Dozen actor

1927 – Dick Noel, It’s a Small Wonder TV host

1929 – Michael Mellinger, The Bourne Identity actor

1934 – Alexey Leonov, First man to walk in space

1939 – Michael J. Pollard, Bonnie & Clyde actor

1944 – Lenny Davidson, Glad All Over rocker

1945 – Meredith MacRae, Petticoat Junction actress

1946 – Candy Lightner, MADD founder

1955 – Jake Roberts, US pro wrestler “The Snake”

1958 – Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer

1958 – Ted McGinley, Love Boat actor

1961 – Ralph Carter, Good Times actor [Michael]

1964 – Wynonna Judd, US singer

1968 – Tim Burgess, Charlatans vocalist

1975 – Marissa Mayer, Designed Google home page

This Day in Local History – May 30, 2023

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports steel will reach Grouard by fall with train service scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports T. Stuart arrives in town ready to start a brick industry.

May 30, 1972: Rod Berg pitches the High Prairie Playboys to their fourth straight win to open the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League season.

May 30, 1979: South Peace News reports that Dan Cardinal of Sucker Creek receives $1,117 from the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board to help pay for his son’s funeral expenses. Leonard Cardinal died June 2, 1978.

May 30, 1982: The Faust Expos defeat the High Prairie Playboys 13-3 in the final of their own fastball tournament.

May 30, 1984: South Peace News prints excerpts of Willie Marx’s book “Grouard – Peace River Trail.”

May 30, 1984: South Peace News reports two different sets of minutes have caused confusion as to how the High Prairie Recreation Board will pay off its debenture.

May 30, 1985: The old High Prairie United Church is moved to Triangle.

May 30, 1985: Former South Peace News sports reporter Rick Foster dies of a heart attack at the age of 36. His obituary in the June 26 issue says, his love of sports led to a lengthy career in media.

May 30, 1989: One of the town’s early pioneers, Mac McCue, dies at the age of 84.

May 30, 1991: The High Prairie Playboys commit seven errors in a 7-2 loss to the Peavine Rangers.

May 30, 1994: Dwayne Taylor opens the Crazy Horse Saloon and The Liquor Corral.

May 30, 1996: Tolko Industries holds a grand opening for their strandboard mill.

May 30, 1996: After seven years as a backbencher, MLA Pearl Calahasen is promoted to Minister Without Portfolio for Children’s Services.

May 30, 2000: Layne Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers hits for the cycle to lead his team to a 13-0 win over Whitefish in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

May 30, 2001: High Prairie welcomes a delegation in its attempt to win a bid and host the 2003 Alberta Seniors Games.

May 30, 2001: Gaylan Smith-Kenton begins her job as the High Prairie and District Museum’s curator.

This Day in World History – May 30, 2023

1431 – Joan of Arc is burned at the stake in France.

1498 – Christopher Columbus departs with six ships for third trip to America.

1821 – James Boyd patents rubber fire hose.

1832 – The Rideau Canal in eastern Ontario is opened.

1842 – John Francis attempts to assassinate Queen Victoria.

1848 – William G. Young patents ice cream freezer.

1858 – Hudson’s Bay Company’s rights to Vancouver Island revoked.

1879 – Gilmore Garden in New York renamed Madison Square Garden.

1896 – First car accident occurs; Henry Wells hits a cyclist in New York.

1904 – Frank Chance gets hit by pitch 5 times in a doubleheader.

1908 – Paris advocate E. Archdeacon is first passenger in a airplane.

1925 – Peter DePaolo becomes first to average over 100 mph at Indy.

1935 – Babe Ruth plays final baseball game, goes hitless.

1954 – Dutch bishops forbid membership to non-Catholic sporting clubs.

1964 – The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” single goes #1 in the United States.

1965 – Viet Cong offensive against US base Da Nang, begins.

1967 – Robert “Evel” Knievel’s motorcycle jumps 16 automobiles.

1971 – US Mariner 9 [first satellite to orbit Mars] launched.

1975 – European Space Agency [ESA] forms.

1976 – Bobby Unser sets world record for fastest pit stop [4 seconds].

1979 – Ted Coombs begins a 5,193 mile roller skate from LA to New York.

1980 – First papal visit to France since 1814.

1997 – Betty Shabazz, widow of Malcolm X, set on fire by grandson, 12.

2012 – Vishwanathan Anand wins his fifth World Chess Championship.

2016 – Former Chad dictator Habré convicted of crimes against humanity.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 30, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may be impressed by the powers of concentration and self-discipline of one of your friends. There is a lesson to be learned from your admiring stance, though. The fact you recognize these qualities in others means you are making progress. Do not be shy. Strut your stuff!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Confidence and efficiency are the day’s themes. Do you long to bring your romantic involvement to the next level? Do you wish your partner would consent to a more profound commitment? You can take advantage of the energy from today’s aspects to give your future a gentle nudge in the right direction.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The relative tranquillity you enjoy today lets you listen more attentively to your inner self. You are well aware of the toll you pay when you try to ignore those nudges of intuition you sometimes feel. If you are alone at some point today, take advantage of the time to evaluate the events of the past few days. You may gain some insight into what is troubling you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You can look forward to an enjoyable day. Neither family matters nor career issues will cloud your spirit, as everything seems to be proceeding smoothly and according to plan. Moreover, the day’s aspects seem to be inviting you to be a little more adventurous than usual. Any artistic or romantic undertaking will be especially fulfilling.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is no doubt today will be excellent. You can find satisfaction that puts a smile on your face and boosts your morale. There is the likelihood you are challenging some of your core values. While it is true these values have stabilized your life, you may be starting to feel they are less relevant. Approval from loved ones gives you the assurance that anything is possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The forecast is wonderful today. You may have been asking yourself a thousand questions about what will become of you, especially in terms of your career. It is as though all your experience so far no longer make sense. The positive aspect of that observation will energize you today. Live for the moment, be in the present, and know that anything is possible in the future.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Admit it. You have a tendency to run away from conflict in relationships. This can get you into some complicated situations. You do not always dare say what you think, and this can block your energy and determination. Try to stop yourself from running away today. Take responsibility for your opinions. Do not be afraid to voice them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do you feel that your power has increased? You may not know what to do with this newfound strength. Try looking at how you relate to your friends. Could you improve your relationships? Using power is something that one learns over time. If you let it stagnate, it will create some stubborn obstacles. “Use it or lose it applies in this instance.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel your current relationships are more complicated than ever. This is because you are going through a period when many planets are trying to shed light on your hidden motivations. When you are finished analyzing and have an understanding of what really drives you, your relationships will seem much simpler.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You finally understand the force of your will can not always determine everything. Your ego is taking a beating, no doubt, but this will help you mature. You accept being wrong and willingly revise your judgment when necessary. In a way, you have just finished your first year at a university for wisdom!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are currently stuck between two strong desires – the desire to create for your own pleasure and the desire to please others. You come by this latter urge naturally, as it is part of your character. It will understandably be difficult for you to resolve this dissonance. The solution for you comes from asking why you feel such a strong need to be appreciated.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel more of an urge than ever to search for your family roots. Your search could be so deep and intense you may even go beyond genealogy and study archeology as a way to learn how to bring some cohesion to the odd bits and pieces of family remnants that you uncover.