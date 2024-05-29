Today in High Prairie: May 30, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 30, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 30, 2024

1220 – Alexander Nevsky, Key man in medieval Russia

1896 – Howard Hawks, Scarface producer

1908 – Mel Blanc, Voice of Bugs Bunny

1909 – Benny Goodman, “The King of Swing”

1911 – Douglas Fowley, Singin’ in the Rain actor

1912 – Hugh Griffith, Mutiny on the Bounty actor

1912 – Joseph Stein, Fiddler on the Roof writer

1926 – Christine Jorgensen, First sex change patient

1927 – Norman Walker, Dirty Dozen actor

1927 – Dick Noel, It’s a Small Wonder TV host

1929 – Michael Mellinger, The Bourne Identity actor

1934 – Alexey Leonov, First man to walk in space

1939 – Michael J. Pollard, Bonnie & Clyde actor

1944 – Lenny Davidson, Glad All Over rocker

1945 – Meredith MacRae, Petticoat Junction actress

1946 – Candy Lightner, MADD founder

1955 – Jake Roberts, US pro wrestler “The Snake”

1958 – Marie Fredriksson, Roxette singer

1958 – Ted McGinley, Love Boat actor

1961 – Ralph Carter, Good Times actor [Michael]

1964 – Wynonna Judd, US singer

1968 – Tim Burgess, Charlatans vocalist

1975 – Marissa Mayer, Designed Google home page

This Day in Local History – May 30, 2024

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports steel will reach Grouard by fall with train service scheduled to begin Oct. 1.

May 30, 1914: The Grouard News reports T. Stuart arrives in town ready to start a brick industry.

May 30, 1972: Rod Berg pitches the High Prairie Playboys to their fourth straight win to open the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League season.

May 30, 1979: South Peace News reports that Dan Cardinal of Sucker Creek receives $1,117 from the Alberta Crimes Compensation Board to help pay for his son’s funeral expenses. Leonard Cardinal died June 2, 1978.

May 30, 1982: The Faust Expos defeat the High Prairie Playboys 13-3 in the final of their own fastball tournament.

May 30, 1984: South Peace News prints excerpts of Willie Marx’s book “Grouard – Peace River Trail.”

May 30, 1984: South Peace News reports two different sets of minutes have caused confusion as to how the High Prairie Recreation Board will pay off its debenture.

May 30, 1985: The old High Prairie United Church is moved to Triangle.

May 30, 1985: Former South Peace News sports reporter Rick Foster dies of a heart attack at the age of 36. His obituary in the June 26 issue says, his love of sports led to a lengthy career in media.

May 30, 1989: One of the town’s early pioneers, Mac McCue, dies at the age of 84.

May 30, 1991: The High Prairie Playboys commit seven errors in a 7-2 loss to the Peavine Rangers.

May 30, 1994: Dwayne Taylor opens the Crazy Horse Saloon and The Liquor Corral.

May 30, 1996: Tolko Industries holds a grand opening for their strandboard mill.

May 30, 1996: After seven years as a backbencher, MLA Pearl Calahasen is promoted to Minister Without Portfolio for Children’s Services.

May 30, 2000: Layne Gauchier of the Peavine Rangers hits for the cycle to lead his team to a 13-0 win over Whitefish in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

May 30, 2001: High Prairie welcomes a delegation in its attempt to win a bid and host the 2003 Alberta Seniors Games.

May 30, 2001: Gaylan Smith-Kenton begins her job as the High Prairie and District Museum’s curator.

This Day in World History – May 30, 2024

1431 – Joan of Arc is burned at the stake in France.

1498 – Christopher Columbus departs with six ships for third trip to America.

1821 – James Boyd patents rubber fire hose.

1832 – The Rideau Canal in eastern Ontario is opened.

1842 – John Francis attempts to assassinate Queen Victoria.

1848 – William G. Young patents ice cream freezer.

1858 – Hudson’s Bay Company’s rights to Vancouver Island revoked.

1879 – Gilmore Garden in New York renamed Madison Square Garden.

1896 – First car accident occurs; Henry Wells hits a cyclist in New York.

1904 – Frank Chance gets hit by pitch 5 times in a doubleheader.

1908 – Paris advocate E. Archdeacon is first passenger in a airplane.

1925 – Peter DePaolo becomes first to average over 100 mph at Indy.

1935 – Babe Ruth plays final baseball game, goes hitless.

1954 – Dutch bishops forbid membership to non-Catholic sporting clubs.

1964 – The Beatles’ “Love Me Do” single goes #1 in the United States.

1965 – Viet Cong offensive against US base Da Nang, begins.

1967 – Robert “Evel” Knievel’s motorcycle jumps 16 automobiles.

1971 – US Mariner 9 [first satellite to orbit Mars] launched.

1975 – European Space Agency [ESA] forms.

1976 – Bobby Unser sets world record for fastest pit stop [4 seconds].

1979 – Ted Coombs begins a 5,193 mile roller skate from LA to New York.

1980 – First papal visit to France since 1814.

1997 – Betty Shabazz, widow of Malcolm X, set on fire by grandson, 12.

2012 – Vishwanathan Anand wins his fifth World Chess Championship.

2016 – Former Chad dictator Habré convicted of crimes against humanity.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 30, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might want to stay in and not speak to anyone today. If you decide to put on your facemask and go out for some exercise, you could run into opposition wherever you turn. Do not see this as negative. Use it as incentive to work harder toward your goals. There are strong forces egging you on, so act confidently. Find a way to release your pent-up emotions, or they will do you more harm than good.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may not feel like you are clicking with anything today. For any kind of resolution, adjustments are needed, either by you or by the people you are dealing with. Your emotions may feel tied to the ground while your mind wants to take off into the stratosphere. Dilemmas between whether to take action or stay passive could leave you paralyzed. Just go with the flow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Examine your emotions, and trust your instincts. Unexpected forces may disrupt your preferred flow of things. Know you will have no problem keeping the situation under control as long as you stay solid and focused. Your actions today will have long-lasting effects, so be conscious of how you use your energy. Incorporate the old as well as the new in your game plan.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is one of those days in which you might not be fully appreciated for the wonderful breath of fresh air you bring to the group. It may seem that the old and the stale are seeking revenge on anyone attempting change. Do not give in to the negative forces that would keep you from fully expressing yourself. Be confident you have what it takes to be successful in whatever path you decide to follow.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be surprised if things do not go exactly according to plan today. Unexpected events are likely to pop up and disturb the course of action. Realize these disruptions have a place in your life and that they are occurring for a reason. You might not understand exactly how or why, but that is OK. You do not need to know. Welcome these new energies into your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Emotionally speaking, you are a bit vulnerable today, and it may be hard to find shelter from the storm. It is drafty under your umbrella, and water seems to be leaking in from the top. Comfort yourself by centering and enjoying a quiet evening at home. Do not let other people’s unsolved problems infect your space. Differentiate between issues that concern you and those that are out of your control.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Unexpected events may crop up and nudge you painfully. You could get the feeling these thorns are poking out of nowhere simply to annoy you. Maintain a stable attitude and consider adding unconventional aspects to your daily routine. Today’s crazy whirlwind of activity could disrupt your emotions a bit. Do not get frustrated by things you can not control. It is already a long list. Best not to dwell on it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you have the ability to make an important breakthrough in something you have been working on. Try not to get bogged down by emotions, which may leave you feeling heavy and stale. Infuse the day with a blast of unconventional thinking. Adopt a fresh attitude toward whatever it is you want to accomplish. A new perspective is all you need to make this day productive.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel like you are rubbing against sandpaper today. It is probably a result of deep issues within yourself, possibly aggravated by the constant tension between old and new energies clashing within your world. This is one of those days in which things come to a head. Pieces of your inner being are hitting you square in the face. Treat yourself gently, and try again tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like you are walking on burning coals today. Someone has also tossed you a flaming ball, and you need to figure out what to do with it. Use your fancy footwork and juggling skills to keep from searing your feet and hands as you think fast about your next move. Being stubborn gets you nowhere. The key is staying flexible and going with the flow, because the unexpected might actually work in your favour.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your emotions will feel stable today, although an unexpected element might sneak into the equation. Be aware that people will be a bit more volatile. Although the situation may be calm and cool one minute, it could explode in the next minute. Try to stay centered all day so you do not get thrown off course by other people’s erratic emotions. Social distancing could be your friend, providing a much-needed buffer.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Explore your innovative, irrational side today. Go deep. Your emotions might rebel to this departure from the norm, but instead of letting this put a damper on your progress, let that energy spur you to action. Take advantage of the new gadgets and technology available to you. Incredible resources lie at your fingertips. Do not be afraid to harness their power to your advantage.