Today in High Prairie: May 4, 2022

What's Happening Today – May 4, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Workshop – Weight Management Tier 1 – Call 1-877-349-5711 to register for Zoom class.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Craft Program [Mother’s Day Craft].

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 4, 2022

1655 – Bartolomeo Cristofori, Piano inventor

1796 – Horace Mann, Pioneered public schools

1827 – John Hanning Speke, First to reach Lake Victoria

1852 – Alice Liddell, Model, Alice in Wonderland model for Lewis Carroll

1903 – Elmer Layden, First NFL Commissioner

1913 – Charles Conway, The Twilight Zone actor

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian president

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, My Fair Lady actress

1937 – Mr. Fuji, Pro wrestler, manager

1939 – Paul Gleason, Die Hard actor

1945 – Georg Wadenius, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1951 – Jackie Jackson, Jackson 5 singer

1951 – Mick Mars, Motley Crue guitarist

1954 – Pia Zadora, US actress/singer

1959 – Randy Travis, US country music singer

1961 – Mary McDonough, The Waltons actress [Erin]

1967 – Ana Gasteyer, Saturday Night Live actress

1977 – Emily Perkins, Canadian actress

1985 – Anthony Fedorov, 7th Heaven singer

1989 – Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish pro golfer

This Day in Local History – May 4, 2022

May 4, 1914: Grouard’s town secretary, J.E. Cook, resigns. The news is not surprising to council.

May 4, 1914: The laying of boards for the new tennis courts in Grouard begins.

May 4, 1925: The new home at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School is blessed.

May 4, 1939: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens after receiving permission from the Social Credit government.

May 4, 1969: Four boys aged 6-9 years wander into the bush at Gift Lake. They are not noticed missing until late in the day. Darkness halts the search but the boys are found unharmed the next morning cold and hungry.

May 4, 1981: Liona Boyd performs in High Prairie in front of 500 spectators.

May 4, 1983: South Peace News reports that two E.W. Pratt basketball players are offered positions on teams. Patti Johnson is offered a position by Grande Prairie and Lethbridge and Red Deer while Lorna Lizee is offered a position by Grande Prairie.

May 4, 1985: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron wins the provincial championship in basketball after defeating Lethbridge in the final.

May 4, 1987: About 25 people attend the Neetsan Society’s meeting to learn more about a proposed crisis hotline.

May 4, 1988: High Prairie RCMP announce they will make regular patrols in the Jackpines in an effort to control parties.

May 4, 1994: South Peace News reports for the first time in 22 years, the town will not a Hire-a-Student office.

May 4, 1994: Aboriginal communities around High Prairie meet and hire UMA Engineering to conduct a feasibility study into an Aboriginal Recreation Complex.

May 4, 1998: The Tolko Industries mill west of High Prairie catches fire resulting in tens of millions of dollars in damages. The fire is placed under control May 5; the town was placed on evacuation alert. The fire also damages farm property west of town. Other fires at Sucker Creek threaten homes.

May 4, 2001: Keeteetinok Lakes RHA holds a special supper and awards night to honour Dr. Robin Laughlin being chosen as Alberta’s Family Physician-of-the-Year.

May 4, 2006: Driftpile First Nation, Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council, Alberta Human Resources and Employment, NAIT and Northern Lakes College sign an agreement to provide training for reserve residents.

May 4, 2012: A cougar attacks a dog at Grouard. Citizens are warned as a precautionary measure.

May 4, 2013: The PRJH School team of Larkin Stokes and Blake Cisaroski win gold medals in Senior Boy’s Doubles at the Northwest Zone Badminton Tournament in Grande Prairie. Meanwhile, the Boy’s Doubles team of Brendyn Larson and James Isaac win silver.

May 4, 2013: Three St. Andrew’s School teams win medals at the Northwest Zone Badminton Tournament in Grande Prairie. Braelynn Walker and Tanielle Crooks win silver in Junior Girl’s Doubles; Sarah Rederburg and Kevin Yang win bronze in Senior Mixed Doubles; and Tristan Calahasen and Cort Bellerose win bronze in Intermediate Boy’s Doubles.

May 4, 2014: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen receives Alberta’s top 4-H Award. She is presented with the 4-H Premier’s Award in Olds.

May 4, 2014: High Prairie Elementary School’s Wish List Foundation receives a $46,495 grant from the Building Alberta program to install new playground equipment at HPE.

May 4, 2014: The High Prairie Curling Club receives a $12,300 grant from the Building Alberta program for ongoing renovations at the rink.

May 4, 2014: Over $4,000 is raised by over 45 hikers at the annual Hike for Hospice in High Prairie.

May 4, 2016: Peavey Mart applies for a development permit to build in the town’s east end.

May 4, 2016: South Peace News reports on Wendy Moostoos receiving a $4,000 University of Alberta scholarship.

May 4, 2016: Enilda Mud Bowl holds its day league and senior league awards banquet. Grumpy Old Folks wins the A Event Rolloff title, the Pin Snappers win the B Event title.

May 4, 2017: High Prairie Elementary School wins the High Prairie Municipal Library’s Grade 5 Reading Challenge. For the first time, St. Andrew’s School does not participate. Joussard School takes their place.

May 4, 2019: The High Prairie 5th Annual Traditional Powwow draws over 1,000 people to the Sports Palace.

This Day in World History – May 4, 2022

1493 – Spanish Pope Alexander VI divides America between Spain & Portugal.

1540 – Venice and Turkey sign Treaty of Constantinople.

1814 – Bourbon reign restored in France.

1818 – Netherlands & Britain sign treaty against illegal slave handling.

1878 – Phonograph shown for the first time at Grand Opera House.

1893 – Cowboy Bill Pickett invents bulldogging.

1904 – Construction begins by the United States on the Panama Canal.

1910 – Canadian PM Wilfrid Laurier creates Royal Canadian Navy.

1927 – First balloon flight over 40,000 feet occurs in Illinois.

1946 – Five in a 2-day riot at Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.

1961 – Malcolm Ross & Victor Prather reach 34,668 m [record] in balloon.

1964 – “Another World” premieres on TV in the US.

1968 – Dancer Image disqualified due to drugs after winning 94th Kentucky Derby.

1972 – Group later known as Greenpeace formed in Canada.

1975 – Houston’s Bob Watson scores baseball’s one-millionth run.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes first woman to be elected PM of UK.

1984 – Dave Kingman’s fly ball never comes down [stuck in Metrodome roof].

1990 – Latvia’s parliament votes 138-0 [1 abstention] for independence.

2007 – Greensburg, Kansas is almost completely destroyed by a tornado.

2013 – 39 people are killed at a funeral in Wukari, Nigeria.

2018 – California overtakes Britain to become world’s fifth largest economy.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 4, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some strange and rather gloomy dreams could come your way tonight. They could, if you let them, catapult you into a rather depressed mood during the day. Writing them down might help exorcise the negative emotions. You could also be a bit depressed over money. This is not a good day to make investments, start a new business, or open up a savings account. Wait a few days until the planets relax a little!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A lack of communication with an unhappy family member could have you feeling a little downhearted. You might wonder if you have done something to offend this person. Chances are you have not. The best way to handle situations like this is to encourage the person to communicate with you. If there is no response, wait a day or so and ask again. The gloomy mood will pass, so do not make yourself crazy over it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The promise of a promotion or raise could be on your mind today. You might try to visualize the next steps and anticipate tasks that take more effort and concentration than you are used to. Do not panic. It is better to not push yourself so hard. Wait a few days until the planets relax a little and just do what you need to do – no more, no less. You will be successful in the long run!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might decide to spend a large part of the day working on a project that requires a lot of mental energy. Plans to spend some time with either a close friend or lover might not turn out to be quite what you had hoped. Your friend could be in a rather gloomy mood. A relaxing evening, perhaps a concert or funny movie, can release tension and boost bad moods. Enjoy!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A gloomy guest could arrive today, and likely need some cheering up. Do the best you can, but do not try to do it by cooking a meal. The results of your efforts might not be all that exciting. This is a great day to go for fast food. Take your friend to a movie, concert, or art gallery. This could get your mind off his or her troubles and your mind off your friend!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some rather depressing information could come your way, but do not take it at face value. It might not be as bad as it seems. Check the facts before making yourself crazy. This is not a good day for visiting or running errands in your neighbourhood, as the traffic could be a nightmare. Anything you try to read today could seem boring, so movies are likely to be the best entertainment now!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Gloom over money matters might catch up with you at some point today. However, there is nothing really major to worry about. Financially, your business affairs should be going well, so you are probably doing better than you think. A little caution might be in order, especially regarding impulse buying or purchasing luxuries. You do not want to end up having to take items back to the store!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might find yourself feeling a little low, but it does not seem as if there is any real reason for it. You may just have had a bad night and need some extra sleep. Some good news from far away could cheer you up in the afternoon. You might receive an invitation to go out to dinner with a close friend. You should be feeling like your old self again by evening!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Old memories, traumas, and phobias from the past could affect your mood today. You might feel depressed without really knowing why. An event in your life has brought these feelings near the surface without revealing the source. If you have had any disturbing dreams or visions lately, write them down. They might offer a clue as to what is bothering you. Meditation or free association could also bring the release you need!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A friend might be feeling a little depressed today and need some cheering up. Social events or group activities could be of great help in doing that, and it would do you some good as well. A long-term goal may finally be reached, justifying a celebration. Interacting with a group could take up a lot of your time and concentration, but take care not to get too tired!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Pivotal career matters may need to be thought through today. A lot could be at stake at work in the very near future. Whatever tasks you need to tend to could require a lot of effort and concentration. There is a danger of sinking into a gloomy mood over it, but try to avoid this trap. You will probably accomplish whatever it is you are hoping to do, so hang onto that thought. Go to it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might find a long-term dream finally comes true. Perhaps a trip you have fantasized about for a long time finally shows promise of actually happening. A practical and methodical approach to arranging the details should make it seem that much more real to you. However, do take care to plan each step carefully so you do not end up working harder than necessary!