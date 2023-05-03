Today in High Prairie: May 4, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 4, 2023

6 p.m. – Mommy & Me Paint Night at Nampa FCSS Office.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 4, 2023

1655 – Bartolomeo Cristofori, Piano inventor

1796 – Horace Mann, Pioneered public schools

1827 – John Hanning Speke, First to reach Lake Victoria

1852 – Alice Liddell, Model, Alice in Wonderland model for Lewis Carroll

1903 – Elmer Layden, First NFL Commissioner

1913 – Charles Conway, The Twilight Zone actor

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian president

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, My Fair Lady actress

1937 – Mr. Fuji, Pro wrestler, manager

1939 – Paul Gleason, Die Hard actor

1945 – Georg Wadenius, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1951 – Jackie Jackson, Jackson 5 singer

1951 – Mick Mars, Motley Crue guitarist

1954 – Pia Zadora, US actress/singer

1959 – Randy Travis, US country music singer

1961 – Mary McDonough, The Waltons actress [Erin]

1967 – Ana Gasteyer, Saturday Night Live actress

1977 – Emily Perkins, Canadian actress

1985 – Anthony Fedorov, 7th Heaven singer

1989 – Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish pro golfer

This Day in Local History – May 4, 2023

May 4, 1914: Grouard’s town secretary, J.E. Cook, resigns. The news is not surprising to council.

May 4, 1914: The laying of boards for the new tennis courts in Grouard begins.

May 4, 1925: The new home at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School is blessed.

May 4, 1939: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens after receiving permission from the Social Credit government.

May 4, 1969: Four boys aged 6-9 years wander into the bush at Gift Lake. They are not noticed missing until late in the day. Darkness halts the search but the boys are found unharmed the next morning cold and hungry.

May 4, 1981: Liona Boyd performs in High Prairie in front of 500 spectators.

May 4, 1983: South Peace News reports that two E.W. Pratt basketball players are offered positions on teams. Patti Johnson is offered a position by Grande Prairie and Lethbridge and Red Deer while Lorna Lizee is offered a position by Grande Prairie.

May 4, 1985: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron wins the provincial championship in basketball after defeating Lethbridge in the final.

May 4, 1987: About 25 people attend the Neetsan Society’s meeting to learn more about a proposed crisis hotline.

May 4, 1988: High Prairie RCMP announce they will make regular patrols in the Jackpines in an effort to control parties.

May 4, 1994: South Peace News reports for the first time in 22 years, the town will not a Hire-a-Student office.

May 4, 1994: Aboriginal communities around High Prairie meet and hire UMA Engineering to conduct a feasibility study into an Aboriginal Recreation Complex.

May 4, 1998: The Tolko Industries mill west of High Prairie catches fire resulting in tens of millions of dollars in damages. The fire is placed under control May 5; the town was placed on evacuation alert. The fire also damages farm property west of town. Other fires at Sucker Creek threaten homes.

May 4, 2001: Keeteetinok Lakes RHA holds a special supper and awards night to honour Dr. Robin Laughlin being chosen as Alberta’s Family Physician-of-the-Year.

May 4, 2006: Driftpile First Nation, Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council, Alberta Human Resources and Employment, NAIT and Northern Lakes College sign an agreement to provide training for reserve residents.

May 4, 2012: A cougar attacks a dog at Grouard. Citizens are warned as a precautionary measure.

May 4, 2014: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen receives Alberta’s top 4-H Award. She is presented with the 4-H Premier’s Award in Olds.

May 4, 2014: High Prairie Elementary School’s Wish List Foundation receives a $46,495 grant from the Building Alberta program to install new playground equipment at HPE.

May 4, 2014: The High Prairie Curling Club receives a $12,300 grant from the Building Alberta program for ongoing renovations at the rink.

May 4, 2014: Over $4,000 is raised by over 45 hikers at the annual Hike for Hospice in High Prairie.

May 4, 2016: Peavey Mart applies for a development permit to build in High Prairie’s east end.

May 4, 2019: The High Prairie 5th Annual Traditional Powwow draws over 1,000 people to the Sports Palace.

This Day in World History – May 4, 2023

1493 – Spanish Pope Alexander VI divides America between Spain & Portugal.

1540 – Venice and Turkey sign Treaty of Constantinople.

1814 – Bourbon reign restored in France.

1818 – Netherlands & Britain sign treaty against illegal slave handling.

1878 – Phonograph shown for the first time at Grand Opera House.

1893 – Cowboy Bill Pickett invents bulldogging.

1904 – Construction begins by the United States on the Panama Canal.

1910 – Canadian PM Wilfrid Laurier creates Royal Canadian Navy.

1927 – First balloon flight over 40,000 feet occurs in Illinois.

1946 – Five in a 2-day riot at Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.

1961 – Malcolm Ross & Victor Prather reach 34,668 m [record] in balloon.

1964 – “Another World” premieres on TV in the US.

1968 – Dancer Image disqualified due to drugs after winning 94th Kentucky Derby.

1972 – Group later known as Greenpeace formed in Canada.

1975 – Houston’s Bob Watson scores baseball’s one-millionth run.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes first woman to be elected PM of UK.

1984 – Dave Kingman’s fly ball never comes down [stuck in Metrodome roof].

1990 – Latvia’s parliament votes 138-0 [1 abstention] for independence.

2007 – Greensburg, Kansas is almost completely destroyed by a tornado.

2013 – 39 people are killed at a funeral in Wukari, Nigeria.

2018 – California overtakes Britain to become world’s fifth largest economy.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 4, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you an artist, writer, or musician? If so, your work may take on a more symbolic or impressionistic tone. Today you are probably more interested in conveying feelings and impressions than details. It might surprise you that you are thinking along those lines. This urge may vanish tomorrow, so if you like today’s work, make the most of it. Try to remember how and why you are doing it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Innovative art forms might seem especially appealing today. Stay out of gallery shops unless you are prepared to take home a carload of merchandise. If you are more into music, you might break the bank downloading tunes to your MP3 player. This could be a new phase in your artistic tastes or it could be a longstanding trend. Whichever it is, have fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do you believe in ghosts? Some strange phone calls, emails, or other communications may come your way today. One may come from someone who thinks you are someone else. Phone calls may be hang-ups, wrong numbers, or phantom rings. If there is a knock at the door, it may be the house settling and not a ghost, but it can still be rather unnerving. Try not to think about it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unexpected sum of money could come your way today. It probably will not be large, but it will be welcome nonetheless. Perhaps someone has owed you money for a long time and finally repays it. Or you might sell an item you have wanted to unload for a long time. Whatever it is, you might want to take a friend to dinner. Go for it and have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Have you been exercising too rigorously lately? If so, you might feel some little aches and pains. Stay off your feet for most of the day. When you exercise, concentrate on stretching. Spend some time soaking in a hot tub if you can. The old saying, “No pain, no gain” has pretty much been discredited! Yoga or tai chi could serve you as well as aerobics today. Stick with those!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The feeling someone is coming to visit you might be with you throughout the day. Your intuition is probably right, except for one thing – it is probably more than one person! Some friends may have some good news they want to share as soon as possible. Straighten up the house and pretend to be surprised when they come to the door. Have a great evening!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Are all of your friends into astrology, divine science, or spiritual matters? It might seem like most of them are today, anyway. You may have many new friends in those fields. You have a lot to learn from all of them, and even more that you can learn together. A giant spurt of personal growth is right around the corner.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A love partner may host a social event or meeting of some kind. It might be interesting to get acquainted with friends of your mate you have not yet met. Some of them are probably intelligent, interesting people in fascinating professions. One of them could recommend a few books you will definitely want to read. Have fun. Do not forget to thank your sweetheart!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you contemplating a trip, perhaps to a place you have always dreamed of visiting? If you are in doubt as to whether or not you can do it, work out your budget and you might be surprised. Invite a friend or romantic partner to accompany you. Such a trip could boost your personal growth like nothing you have ever tried before. Think about it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Material values may pale beside spiritual ones today. You might consider giving up the rat race and retreating to the wilderness. This would perhaps make a good vacation, but you probably are not ready to chuck it all just yet. Do not be too hard on yourself if your enjoyment of worldly pleasures returns tomorrow. Changes like this come gradually, not overnight. Take it at your own pace.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A current or potential romantic partner might seem like the most perfect, wonderful person in the world to you. Your romantic nature could get the better of you today. Do not gaze at your partner all dewy eyed! Instead, try to maintain a certain distance to avoid appearing too needy. It was probably your self-sufficiency and inner power that attracted your lover in the first place.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might not be able to concentrate on your work today. Your head may be in the clouds and your eye for detail could fail you somewhat. Needless to say, this is not a good day to tackle new, difficult, or complicated tasks. Concentrate on routines you can do without thinking. That way you will get through the day without making yourself crazy.