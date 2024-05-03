Today in High Prairie: May 4, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 4, 2024

High Prairie Traditional Powwow.

* 11 a.m. – Hand Games at Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

* 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Grand Entry at Sports Palace.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – HP Peavey Mart and Big Lakes County Animal Adoption Event at Peavey Mart.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 4, 2024

1655 – Bartolomeo Cristofori, Piano inventor

1796 – Horace Mann, Pioneered public schools

1827 – John Hanning Speke, First to reach Lake Victoria

1852 – Alice Liddell, Model, Alice in Wonderland model for Lewis Carroll

1903 – Elmer Layden, First NFL Commissioner

1913 – Charles Conway, The Twilight Zone actor

1928 – Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian president

1929 – Audrey Hepburn, My Fair Lady actress

1937 – Mr. Fuji, Pro wrestler, manager

1939 – Paul Gleason, Die Hard actor

1945 – Georg Wadenius, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1951 – Jackie Jackson, Jackson 5 singer

1951 – Mick Mars, Motley Crue guitarist

1954 – Pia Zadora, US actress/singer

1959 – Randy Travis, US country music singer

1961 – Mary McDonough, The Waltons actress [Erin]

1967 – Ana Gasteyer, Saturday Night Live actress

1977 – Emily Perkins, Canadian actress

1985 – Anthony Fedorov, 7th Heaven singer

1989 – Rory McIlroy, Northern Irish pro golfer

This Day in Local History – May 4, 2024

May 4, 1914: Grouard’s town secretary, J.E. Cook, resigns. The news is not surprising to council.

May 4, 1914: The laying of boards for the new tennis courts in Grouard begins.

May 4, 1925: The new home at Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission School is blessed.

May 4, 1939: The High Prairie Treasury Branch opens after receiving permission from the Social Credit government.

May 4, 1969: Four boys aged 6-9 years wander into the bush at Gift Lake. They are not noticed missing until late in the day. Darkness halts the search but the boys are found unharmed the next morning cold and hungry.

May 4, 1981: Liona Boyd performs in High Prairie in front of 500 spectators.

May 4, 1983: South Peace News reports that two E.W. Pratt basketball players are offered positions on teams. Patti Johnson is offered a position by Grande Prairie and Lethbridge and Red Deer while Lorna Lizee is offered a position by Grande Prairie.

May 4, 1985: The High Prairie Air Cadet Squadron wins the provincial championship in basketball after defeating Lethbridge in the final.

May 4, 1987: About 25 people attend the Neetsan Society’s meeting to learn more about a proposed crisis hotline.

May 4, 1988: High Prairie RCMP announce they will make regular patrols in the Jackpines in an effort to control parties.

May 4, 1994: South Peace News reports for the first time in 22 years, the town will not a Hire-a-Student office.

May 4, 1994: Aboriginal communities around High Prairie meet and hire UMA Engineering to conduct a feasibility study into an Aboriginal Recreation Complex.

May 4, 1998: The Tolko Industries mill west of High Prairie catches fire resulting in tens of millions of dollars in damages. The fire is placed under control May 5; the town was placed on evacuation alert. The fire also damages farm property west of town. Other fires at Sucker Creek threaten homes.

May 4, 2001: Keeteetinok Lakes RHA holds a special supper and awards night to honour Dr. Robin Laughlin being chosen as Alberta’s Family Physician-of-the-Year.

May 4, 2006: Driftpile First Nation, Lesser Slave Lake Indian Regional Council, Alberta Human Resources and Employment, NAIT and Northern Lakes College sign an agreement to provide training for reserve residents.

May 4, 2012: A cougar attacks a dog at Grouard. Citizens are warned as a precautionary measure.

May 4, 2014: High Prairie’s Jess Verstappen receives Alberta’s top 4-H Award. She is presented with the 4-H Premier’s Award in Olds.

May 4, 2014: High Prairie Elementary School’s Wish List Foundation receives a $46,495 grant from the Building Alberta program to install new playground equipment at HPE.

May 4, 2014: The High Prairie Curling Club receives a $12,300 grant from the Building Alberta program for ongoing renovations at the rink.

May 4, 2014: Over $4,000 is raised by over 45 hikers at the annual Hike for Hospice in High Prairie.

May 4, 2016: Peavey Mart applies for a development permit to build in High Prairie’s east end.

May 4, 2019: The High Prairie 5th Annual Traditional Powwow draws over 1,000 people to the Sports Palace.

This Day in World History – May 4, 2024

1493 – Spanish Pope Alexander VI divides America between Spain & Portugal.

1540 – Venice and Turkey sign Treaty of Constantinople.

1814 – Bourbon reign restored in France.

1818 – Netherlands & Britain sign treaty against illegal slave handling.

1878 – Phonograph shown for the first time at Grand Opera House.

1893 – Cowboy Bill Pickett invents bulldogging.

1904 – Construction begins by the United States on the Panama Canal.

1910 – Canadian PM Wilfrid Laurier creates Royal Canadian Navy.

1927 – First balloon flight over 40,000 feet occurs in Illinois.

1946 – Five in a 2-day riot at Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay.

1961 – Malcolm Ross & Victor Prather reach 34,668 m [record] in balloon.

1964 – “Another World” premieres on TV in the US.

1968 – Dancer Image disqualified due to drugs after winning 94th Kentucky Derby.

1972 – Group later known as Greenpeace formed in Canada.

1975 – Houston’s Bob Watson scores baseball’s one-millionth run.

1979 – Margaret Thatcher becomes first woman to be elected PM of UK.

1984 – Dave Kingman’s fly ball never comes down [stuck in Metrodome roof].

1990 – Latvia’s parliament votes 138-0 [1 abstention] for independence.

2007 – Greensburg, Kansas is almost completely destroyed by a tornado.

2013 – 39 people are killed at a funeral in Wukari, Nigeria.

2018 – California overtakes Britain to become world’s fifth largest economy.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 4, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A date with a significant other could bring up discussions about plans for the future. Talk could run the gamut of all your concerns, from the practical to the artistic to business to philosophical matters. The overall impact of this might be that it brings the two of you closer together. You might decide to partner on some kind of creative project.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A number of visitors could come to your home today, and a number of fascinating subjects could come up in the course of your conversation. Some interesting ideas might come directly or indirectly from these discussions. You might want to put them to use formulating plans of action to make your future more fulfilling. Professional, financial, and spiritual opportunities could all open up for you. Go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some short trips in your neighbourhood and contact with neighbours or visitors to your community could bring some interesting information your way. It gets you thinking about ways to improve your socioeconomic status and probably your professional standing. Spiritual and philosophical discussions could also take place. In addition, your insights can prove as valuable as any outside information. Trust your intuition and follow your heart.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A talent for interior decoration that you may or may not have been aware of could inspire you to do some work on your home. You will probably consider a lot of different options and make long lists of possibilities. Discussions with friends and family members can bring new ideas to mind. You might want to take a chance and try something a little different. Go to it and have fun.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Spiritual and intellectual matters may be very much on your mind. A lot of ideas could have come your way, although until now they may not have been very focused. Today, however, your mind should be clear enough to write down your thoughts and read the works of others in order to gain more insight. The possibility of a short trip out of town could also arise. Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Although your mind may have been a bit clouded over the past few days, today the fog should clear and you will feel more focused. Money matters might need some attention, and you are in just the right space to dig in and take care of them. Once practical matters are settled, however, this is a great day for spiritual studies or meditation. Creative projects can also benefit from your increased concentration.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Stimulation that you could receive today from group activities might open doors to a wealth of rich experiences. Your innate organizing talents may be called upon. Discussions with others lead to a new understanding of social, spiritual, or political philosophies and expand your intellectual horizons. An increased ability to concentrate can lead to success with whatever you try to accomplish. Go for it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Uncertainty about professional matters can lead to an increased determination to get ahead, despite confusion as to how to do it exactly. It might be wise to do some research, organize all your information, and use that to formulate a plan of action. The resulting advancement may be slow moving, but it is sure and steady. A wealth of experience that enriches your life should follow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The opportunity to travel, perhaps with friends or a group you belong to, could come your way today. Discussions with others could lead to the confirmation of practical arrangements. You might also seek to advance your education, as your intellect is especially active now. Whatever new experiences come your way could lead to new paths, interests, and opportunities. Do not let doubts or fears get in your way.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An increased focus, clarity of mind, and sense of concentration could lead to success in career matters and increased income. Intuition can provide practical guidance to help you advance. A male friend might give you some good advice with regard to savings plans, investments, or a more efficient use of resources. This could be a fruitful day that opens new doors for you. Make the most of it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Invitations to attend social events, perhaps business related, could bring surprising results. You might meet more than one person who shares some of your interests, and these people could become friends. Expect some interesting practical and philosophical discussions. An opportunity to travel abroad or to a distant state might open up for you. This could prove to be a most exciting and stimulating day. Make the most of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – While you may not have been feeling quite your usual self over the past day or two, today you are likely to be feeling mentally and physically stronger and more focused. You could discuss new ideas for future projects, either personal or business, and formulate plans of action. Your financial future could be on your mind. This is the day to look into ways to ensure it. Enjoy your day!