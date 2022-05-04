Today in High Prairie: May 5, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 5, 2022

2-4 p.m. – Understanding our Emotions workshop at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

2-5 p.m. – Tolko/West Fraser Open House at Days Inn, Boardroom B.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 5, 2022

1818 – Karl Marx, Communist Manifesto author

1830 – John Stetson, US hat manufacturer

1949 – Hambletonian, Greatest standardbred horse

1865 – Nellie Bly, US journalist/writer

1894 – Kit Guard, Kid Courageous

1906 – Ursula Jeans, Cavalcade actress

1914 – Tyrone Power, The Mark of Zorro actor

1922 – Monica Lewis, US jazz singer/actress

1926 – Ann B. Davis, Brady Bunch actress [Alice]

1929 – John S. Ragin, Quincy ME actor [Dr. Astin]

1939 – Michael Murphy, Unmarried Woman actor

1942 – Amy Hill, Seinfeld actress [Grandma]

1942 – Tammy Wynette, Stand by your Man singer

1943 – Michael Palin, Monty Python comedian

1948 – Bill Ward, Black Sabbath drummer

1950 – Maggie MacNeal, Mouth & MacNeal singer

1951 – Rex Goh, Air Supply guitarist

1954 – Angelo Kimball, Face To Face guitarist

1955 – Melinda Culea, A-Team actress

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author/activist

1973 – Tina Yothers, Family Ties actress

1983 – Henry Cavill, Superman actor

1984 – Eve Torres, US dancer/model

1988 – Skye Sweetnam, Canadian singer/songwriter

This Day in Local History – May 5, 2022

May 5, 1960: The first meeting of the Heart River Foundation is held. They would form plans for the building of Pleasantview Lodge, a name chosen by Jack Powell in a contest.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Alberta government has announced plans to build a liquor store on property just east of the Park Theatre.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Geraldine Wiebe, the daughter of a Canyon Creek teacher, is badly injured after being bitten by a dog. Her age is not disclosed.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Fort St. John’s Harold Ljuden gets dealt a perfect 29 hand in cribbage while visiting High Prairie.

May 5, 1966: Henry Bellerose, of Faust, is elected president of the local chapter of the newly-formed Catholic Indian League.

May 5, 1969: The visiting Faust Panthers whip High Prairie 18-2 to open the Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League.

May 5, 1969: Faust mourns the death of Edward Hedrich. He was an active member in most community affairs.

May 5, 1971: A fire burns a large quantity of lumber at Buchanan Lumber, but High Prairie firefighters get the blaze under control before more damage occurs. Buchanan employees used a forklift to separate the wood piles to prevent further damage.

May 5, 1971: South Peace News reports that Ves Dupuis loses a chicken coop and a granary on his farm after a trash fire gets away.

May 5, 1972: Chris Grey is assigned the position of acting postmaster in High Prairie after Laurie Savill is appointed acting area manager for Canada Post.

May 5, 1973: The High Prairie Baton Twirlers place third in corps inspection at a competition in Sherwood Park.

May 5, 1973: South Peace News reports the Howard Greer family wins the Farmer-of-the-Year award at a Unifarm banquet.

May 5, 1973: Tom Iannone is named High Prairie Regals’ MVP at their annual awards banquet.

May 5, 1979: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion celebrates the addition to their hall.

May 5, 1979: Blair Kuchuk and Wade Kuchuk win the gold medal in men’s doubles at the Alberta Badminton Championships in Edmonton.

May 5, 1982: High winds cause a Cessna 185 to flip over at the High Prairie Airport.

May 5, 1982: The gymnastics club, under the direction of Dianne Adrian, hosts a display at Prairie River School.

May 5, 1984: Boyt Department Store closes its doors after 28 1/2 years.

May 5, 1985: High Prairie athletes compete in a five-kilometre road race in Peace River. Andy Kryvenchuk wins the junior men’s title and Eileen Pardell the junior women’s title.

May 5, 1989: Snowflake Video Sound and Arcade opens in its new building.

May 5, 1990: The railroad bridge at Enilda suffers extensive damage from a fire which got away from farmer Lorne Pratt due to high winds.

May 5, 1990: Darcy Younghans is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP at their annual awards banquet.

May 5, 1997: Gerald Tangen aces the second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

May 5, 2001: High Prairie hosts the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association badminton championships. E.W. Pratt wins the Sheila Iverson 2A schools banner for the fourth time in six years on the strength of a silver medal win by Dallas Fjeld in junior men’s singles and Owen Smith’s bronze medal win in intermediate men’s singles.

May 5, 2001: The Prairie River Junior High School badminton team wins the Peace Zone title at La Crete. The team wins one gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

May 5, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen vows to replace Judge Roger P. Smith with another resident judge in High Prairie. Mayor John Brodrick says he isn’t so sure that’s a good idea. Peace River gets the resident judge.

May 5, 2005: SAAN reopens its doors in High Prairie after closing and restructuring its finances.

May 5, 2007: The E.W. Pratt High School team of Tyler Plante and Darcy Charrois win gold medals at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Championships in Calgary. St. Andrew’s students Carmen Anderson and Dallas Chelick each win sportsmanship medals.

May 5, 2009: Over $80,000 in Community Spirit Program grants are awarded to six High Prairie groups including the Palliative Care Society, Agricultural Society, Community Health Foundation, High Prairie Museum and Historical Society, Prairie Animal Rescue and Grouard Council of Community Education Committee Society of Northern Lakes College.

May 5, 2009: Almost 100,000 lengths of the indoor pool are swam during the 100-km Swim Challenge, held to encourage swimmers to improve their cardio-vascular systems.

May 5, 2012: The Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter and volunteers clean Highway 2 between the Treaty 8 Building at Sucker Creek and Ruby’s Gas Bar.

May 5, 2012: Former local resident and published author Karen Bass, gives writing tips at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 5, 2012: St. Andrew’s School students win six badminton medals at Peace Junior High Zone Badminton Tournament, hosted at St. Andrew’s including one gold, three silver and two bronze. Kevin Yang and Sarah Rederburg won gold in Intermediate Mixed Doubles. Tanielle Crooks and Braelynn Walker won silver in Junior Girl’s Doubles, Elyse Rederburg won silver in Intermediate Girl’s Singles, and Luke Bellerose and Dawson Keay won silver in Senior Boy’s Doubles. Tristen Calahasen and Cort Bellerose won a bronze medal in Junior Boy’s Doubles while Kyler Crooks won bronze in Senior Boy’s Singles.

May 5, 2012: Prairie River Junior High School student Skyra Badger wins a silver medal in Girl’s Singles at the Peace Junior High Zone Badminton Tournament at St. Andrew’s.

May 5, 2012: E.W. Pratt High School students Nicole Peyre and Brynn Halaburda win bronze medals at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Grimshaw in Intermediate Women’s Doubles.

May 5, 2013: The annual Hike for Hospice raises just over $6,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 5, 2013: Anne Borsky passes away at the age of 88 years. She volunteered at the library and museum and worked at local schools.

May 5, 2014: Jeff Chalifoux wins a byelection to represent Grouard School on the Northland School Division board. He defeats Shawn Auger 48-37.

May 5, 2015: The ruling PCs are crushed in the Alberta election as the NDP win 54 seats, Wildrose 21 seats, the PCS 10 seats. It ends PC rule since 1971. Locally, long-time MLA Pearl Calahasen places a poor third as NDP candidate Danielle Larivee gets 3,908 votes; Wildrose Darryl Boisson 3,196 votes and Calahasen only 1,950 votes.

May 5, 2016: The second of two public meetings to debate the future of junior high school programs at Grouard Northland School is held. Some in attendance plead for the program to continue, saying now is not the time to ruin a good thing.

May 5, 2016: Jenny Dlugosz passes away at the age of 49 years. The long-time Marigold client called it her “second home” and enjoyed crafts and music.

May 5, 2018: A crowd estimated at over 1,000 attends the High Prairie Traditional Powwow. Hand games and various activities highlight the cultural event.

May 5, 2019: Over $10,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society’s annual hospice walk, renamed the Violet Chalifoux Memorial Walk in her honour.

This Day in World History – May 5, 2022

1260 – Kublai Khan becomes ruler of Mongol Empire.

1494 – On second voyage to New World, Christopher Columbus sights Jamaica.

1762 – Russia & Prussia sign Treaty of St. Petersburg ending 7 Years War.

1809 – Mary Kies is first woman issued a US patent for weaving straw.

1842 – City-wide fire burns for over 100 hours in Hamburg, Germany.

1865 – First US train robbery occurs in North Bend, Ohio.

1877 – Sitting Bull leads band into Canada to avoid harassment.

1891 – Carnegie Hall opens in New York, Tchaikovsky is guest conductor.

1912 – Soviet Communist Party newspaper Pravda begins publishing.

1920 – US President Woodrow Wilson makes Communist Labor Party illegal.

1925 – John T. Scopes arrested for teaching evolution in Tennessee.

1930 – Amy Johnson leaves: first woman to fly solo from England to Australia.

1936 – Edward Ravenscroft patents screw-on bottle cap with a pour lip.

1941 – First modern perfume Chanel No. 5 released by Coco Chanel.

1942 – US begins rationing sugar during WW II.

1944 – Mahatma Gandhi freed from prison.

1955 – Indian parliament accepts Hindu divorce.

1956 – World championships of judo are first held in Tokyo.

1964 – Separatists riot in Quebec.

1965 – First large-scale US Army ground units arrive in South Vietnam.

1973 – Secretariat wins 99th Kentucky Derby in 1:59.4 – fastest ever.

1979 – Voyager 1 passes Jupiter.

1981 – After 66 days on hunger strike, Bobby Sands, 26, dies.

1997 – “Married With Children” final episode on Fox-TV.

2000 – Conjunction of sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn & moon.

2012 – Japan without nuclear power for the first time since 1970.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of oldest, most distant galaxy.

2015 – Archaeornithura meemannae, oldest known prehistoric bird discovered.

2016 – Fort McMurray wildfires occur; 80,000 people evacuated.

2018 – Electric cigarette explodes killing a man in Florida.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 5, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – While you may not have been feeling quite your usual self over the past day or two, today you are likely to be feeling mentally and physically stronger and more focused. You could discuss new ideas for future projects, either personal or business, and formulate plans of action. Your financial future could be on your mind. This is the day to look into ways to ensure it. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A date with a significant other could bring up discussions about plans for the future. Talk could run the gamut of all your concerns, from the practical to the artistic to business to philosophical matters. The overall impact of this might be it brings the two of you closer together. You might decide to partner on some kind of creative project!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A number of visitors could come to your home today, and a number of fascinating subjects could come up in the course of your conversation. Some interesting ideas might come directly or indirectly from these discussions. You might want to put them to use formulating plans of action to make your future more fulfilling. Professional, financial, and spiritual opportunities could all open up for you. Go for it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some short trips in your neighbourhood and contact with neighbours or visitors to your community could bring some interesting information your way. It gets you thinking about ways to improve your socioeconomic status and probably your professional standing. Spiritual and philosophical discussions could also take place. In addition, your insights can prove as valuable as any outside information. Trust your intuition and follow your heart!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A talent for interior decoration you may or may not have been aware of could inspire you to do some work on your home. You will probably consider a lot of different options and make long lists of possibilities. Discussions with friends and family members can bring new ideas to mind. You might want to take a chance and try something a little different. Go to it and have fun!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Spiritual and intellectual matters may be very much on your mind. A lot of ideas could have come your way, although until now they may not have been very focused. Today, however, your mind should be clear enough to write down your thoughts and read the works of others in order to gain more insight. The possibility of a short trip out of town could also arise. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Although your mind may have been a bit clouded over the past few days, today the fog should clear and you will feel more focused. Money matters might need some attention, and you are in just the right space to dig in and take care of them. Once practical matters are settled, however, this is a great day for spiritual studies or meditation. Creative projects can also benefit from your increased concentration!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Stimulation you could receive today from group activities might open doors to a wealth of rich experiences. Your innate organizing talents may be called upon. Discussions with others lead to a new understanding of social, spiritual, or political philosophies and expand your intellectual horizons. An increased ability to concentrate can lead to success with whatever you try to accomplish. Go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Uncertainty about professional matters can lead to an increased determination to get ahead, despite confusion as to how to do it exactly. It might be wise to do some research, organize all your information, and use that to formulate a plan of action. The resulting advancement may be slow moving, but it is sure and steady. A wealth of experience that enriches your life should follow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The opportunity to travel, perhaps with friends or a group you belong to, could come your way today. Discussions with others could lead to the confirmation of practical arrangements. You might also seek to advance your education, as your intellect is especially active now. Whatever new experiences come your way could lead to new paths, interests, and opportunities. Do not let doubts or fears get in your way!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An increased focus, clarity of mind, and sense of concentration could lead to success in career matters and increased income. Intuition can provide practical guidance to help you advance. A male friend might give you some good advice with regard to savings plans, investments, or a more efficient use of resources. This could be a fruitful day that opens new doors for you. Make the most of it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Invitations to attend social events, perhaps business related, could bring surprising results. You might meet more than one person who shares some of your interests, and these people could become friends. Expect some interesting practical and philosophical discussions. An opportunity to travel abroad or to a distant state might open up for you. This could prove to be a most exciting and stimulating day. Make the most of it!