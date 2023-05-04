Today in High Prairie: May 5, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 5, 2023

Red Dress Day!

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 5, 2023

1818 – Karl Marx, Communist Manifesto author

1830 – John Stetson, US hat manufacturer

1949 – Hambletonian, Greatest standardbred horse

1865 – Nellie Bly, US journalist/writer

1894 – Kit Guard, Kid Courageous

1906 – Ursula Jeans, Cavalcade actress

1914 – Tyrone Power, The Mark of Zorro actor

1922 – Monica Lewis, US jazz singer/actress

1926 – Ann B. Davis, Brady Bunch actress [Alice]

1929 – John S. Ragin, Quincy ME actor [Dr. Astin]

1939 – Michael Murphy, Unmarried Woman actor

1942 – Amy Hill, Seinfeld actress [Grandma]

1942 – Tammy Wynette, Stand by your Man singer

1943 – Michael Palin, Monty Python comedian

1948 – Bill Ward, Black Sabbath drummer

1950 – Maggie MacNeal, Mouth & MacNeal singer

1951 – Rex Goh, Air Supply guitarist

1954 – Angelo Kimball, Face To Face guitarist

1955 – Melinda Culea, A-Team actress

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author/activist

1973 – Tina Yothers, Family Ties actress

1983 – Henry Cavill, Superman actor

1984 – Eve Torres, US dancer/model

1988 – Skye Sweetnam, Canadian singer/songwriter

This Day in Local History – May 5, 2023

May 5, 1960: The first meeting of the Heart River Foundation is held. They would form plans for the building of Pleasantview Lodge, a name chosen by Jack Powell in a contest.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Alberta government has announced plans to build a liquor store on property just east of the Park Theatre.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Geraldine Wiebe, the daughter of a Canyon Creek teacher, is badly injured after being bitten by a dog. Her age is not disclosed.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Fort St. John’s Harold Ljuden gets dealt a perfect 29 hand in cribbage while visiting High Prairie.

May 5, 1966: Henry Bellerose, of Faust, is elected president of the local chapter of the newly-formed Catholic Indian League.

May 5, 1969: The visiting Faust Panthers whip High Prairie 18-2 to open the Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League.

May 5, 1971: A fire burns a large quantity of lumber at Buchanan Lumber, but High Prairie firefighters get the blaze under control before more damage occurs. Buchanan employees used a forklift to separate the wood piles to prevent further damage.

May 5, 1972: Chris Grey is assigned the position of acting postmaster in High Prairie after Laurie Savill is appointed acting area manager for Canada Post.

May 5, 1973: The High Prairie Baton Twirlers place third in corps inspection at a competition in Sherwood Park.

May 5, 1973: South Peace News reports the Howard Greer family wins the Farmer-of-the-Year award at a Unifarm banquet.

May 5, 1979: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion celebrates the addition to their hall.

May 5, 1979: Blair Kuchuk and Wade Kuchuk win the gold medal in men’s doubles at the Alberta Badminton Championships in Edmonton.

May 5, 1982: High winds cause a Cessna 185 to flip over at the High Prairie Airport.

May 5, 1984: Boyt Department Store closes its doors after 28 1/2 years.

May 5, 1985: High Prairie athletes compete in a five-kilometre road race in Peace River. Andy Kryvenchuk wins the junior men’s title and Eileen Pardell the junior women’s title.

May 5, 1989: Snowflake Video Sound and Arcade opens in its new building.

May 5, 1990: The railroad bridge at Enilda suffers extensive damage from a fire which got away from a farmer due to high winds.

May 5, 1997: Gerald Tangen aces the second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

May 5, 2001: High Prairie hosts the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association badminton championships. E.W. Pratt wins the Sheila Iverson 2A schools banner for the fourth time in six years on the strength of a silver medal win by Dallas Fjeld in junior men’s singles and Owen Smith’s bronze medal win in intermediate men’s singles.

May 5, 2001: The Prairie River Junior High School badminton team wins the Peace Zone title at La Crete. The team wins one gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

May 5, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen vows to replace Judge Roger P. Smith with another resident judge in High Prairie. Mayor John Brodrick says he isn’t so sure it is a good idea. Peace River gets the resident judge.

May 5, 2005: SAAN reopens its doors in High Prairie after closing and restructuring its finances.

May 5, 2009: Over $80,000 in Community Spirit Program grants are awarded to six High Prairie groups including the Palliative Care Society, Agricultural Society, Community Health Foundation, High Prairie Museum and Historical Society, Prairie Animal Rescue and Grouard Council of Community Education Committee Society of Northern Lakes College.

May 5, 2009: Almost 100,000 lengths of the indoor pool are swam during the 100-km Swim Challenge, held to encourage swimmers to improve their cardio-vascular systems.

May 5, 2012: The Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter and volunteers clean Highway 2 between the Treaty 8 Building at Sucker Creek and Ruby’s Gas Bar.

May 5, 2012: Former local resident and published author Karen Bass, gives writing tips at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 5, 2012: St. Andrew’s School students win six badminton medals at Peace Junior High Zone Badminton Tournament, hosted at St. Andrew’s including one gold, three silver and two bronze. Kevin Yang and Sarah Rederburg won gold in Intermediate Mixed Doubles. Tanielle Crooks and Braelynn Walker won silver in Junior Girl’s Doubles, Elyse Rederburg won silver in Intermediate Girl’s Singles, and Luke Bellerose and Dawson Keay won silver in Senior Boy’s Doubles. Tristen Calahasen and Cort Bellerose won a bronze medal in Junior Boy’s Doubles while Kyler Crooks won bronze in Senior Boy’s Singles.

May 5, 2012: Prairie River Junior High School student Skyra Badger wins a silver medal in Girl’s Singles at the Peace Junior High Zone Badminton Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

May 5, 2012: E.W. Pratt High School students Nicole Peyre and Brynn Halaburda win bronze medals at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Grimshaw in Intermediate Women’s Doubles.

May 5, 2013: The annual Hike for Hospice raises just over $6,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 5, 2013: Anne Borsky passes away at the age of 88 years. She volunteered at the library and museum and worked at local schools.

May 5, 2014: Jeff Chalifoux wins a byelection to represent Grouard School on the Northland School Division board. He defeats Shawn Auger 48-37.

May 5, 2015: The ruling PCs are crushed in the Alberta election as the NDP win 54 seats, Wildrose 21 seats, the PCS 10 seats. It ends PC rule since 1971. Locally, long-time MLA Pearl Calahasen places a poor third as NDP candidate Danielle Larivee gets 3,908 votes; Wildrose Darryl Boisson 3,196 votes and Calahasen only 1,950 votes.

May 5, 2016: The second of two public meetings to debate the future of junior high school programs at Grouard Northland School is held. Some in attendance plead for the program to continue, saying now is not the time to ruin a good thing.

May 5, 2016: Jenny Dlugosz passes away at the age of 49 years. The long-time Marigold client called it her “second home” and enjoyed crafts and music.

May 5, 2019: Over $10,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society’s annual hospice walk, renamed the Violet Chalifoux Memorial Walk in her honour.

This Day in World History – May 5, 2023

1260 – Kublai Khan becomes ruler of Mongol Empire.

1494 – On second voyage to New World, Christopher Columbus sights Jamaica.

1762 – Russia & Prussia sign Treaty of St. Petersburg ending 7 Years War.

1809 – Mary Kies is first woman issued a US patent for weaving straw.

1842 – City-wide fire burns for over 100 hours in Hamburg, Germany.

1865 – First US train robbery occurs in North Bend, Ohio.

1877 – Sitting Bull leads band into Canada to avoid harassment.

1891 – Carnegie Hall opens in New York, Tchaikovsky is guest conductor.

1912 – Soviet Communist Party newspaper Pravda begins publishing.

1920 – US President Woodrow Wilson makes Communist Labor Party illegal.

1925 – John T. Scopes arrested for teaching evolution in Tennessee.

1930 – Amy Johnson leaves: first woman to fly solo from England to Australia.

1936 – Edward Ravenscroft patents screw-on bottle cap with a pour lip.

1941 – First modern perfume Chanel No. 5 released by Coco Chanel.

1942 – US begins rationing sugar during WW II.

1944 – Mahatma Gandhi freed from prison.

1955 – Indian parliament accepts Hindu divorce.

1956 – World championships of judo are first held in Tokyo.

1964 – Separatists riot in Quebec.

1965 – First large-scale US Army ground units arrive in South Vietnam.

1973 – Secretariat wins 99th Kentucky Derby in 1:59.4 – fastest ever.

1979 – Voyager 1 passes Jupiter.

1981 – After 66 days on hunger strike, Bobby Sands, 26, dies.

1997 – “Married With Children” final episode on Fox-TV.

2000 – Conjunction of sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn & moon.

2012 – Japan without nuclear power for the first time since 1970.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of oldest, most distant galaxy.

2015 – Archaeornithura meemannae, oldest known prehistoric bird discovered.

2016 – Fort McMurray wildfires occur; 80,000 people evacuated.

2018 – Electric cigarette explodes killing a man in Florida.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 5, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Creative energy may be high today, but you may be unable to use it the way you would like. Perhaps you do not have a project to work on or you have writer’s block. Ideas may come, but you do not know what to do with them. The best course may be to write them down. The very process of writing could open doors for you. At least you will have your thoughts for another day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A family member may withdraw from you. This person appears to be going through a private emotional crisis and is not apt to confide in you now. Your inclination could be to push it, but this could be a mistake. Give him or her the chance to share with you when the time is right. Sometimes we need to work things out for ourselves. Be patient.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could get some strange phone calls today. There could be a few hang-ups, wrong numbers, or friends who forget why they called! Communication is not likely to run smoothly, so you may have to make an effort to choose the right words, go into as much detail as possible, and ask if you are being understood. Otherwise, things could get more complicated.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Money matters may seem up in the air today. Your usual practicality may desert you. This could make you stressed and angry because you are perfectly capable of dealing with your finances. Do not worry. The vagueness should pass by tomorrow. In the meantime, get some help, or if your concerns are not too urgent, wait a day or two. Give yourself a break.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be in the midst of an exciting creative project with a partner, and anxious to move forward so you can present it to the public. But you might feel distracted and unable to focus on your work. Do not get too upset. These things happen. Be patient and wait until tomorrow if you have to. You will be back in the groove by then.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you have been planning to spend a day meditating, this is the day to do it. You are in an elevated frame of mind, not in a space to focus on mundane matters. Artistic inspiration could come to you now. Any kind of exercise should get the endorphins flowing. But do not expect to get any practical work done. You are definitely out of this world.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication with friends and lovers may be limited by emotional factors today. You may have a tendency to overreact to casual comments that are probably innocent but you misinterpret as offensive. Quarrels over nothing could result, which could raise your blood pressure and stress level for no good reason. If ever there was a day to think before speaking, this is it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A phone call could inform you of difficulties at home that requires you deal with them right away. This is nothing to be alarmed about, just one of those irritating little hassles that requires attention when you would rather turn in another direction. It could be as innocuous as a broken appliance. Take care of it efficiently so you can get back to your activities. Stay calm!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A rather spacey friend or acquaintance from far away could call today, perhaps to propose a visit. This might not be convenient now, and could put you in a quandary as to whether or not to agree to it. Your decision eventually comes down to how much you care for this person and how badly you want to see him or her. Think carefully before saying yes or no.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Financial paperwork might have you baffled today. You might not be in the right frame of mind to do it now, so if it is not urgent, wait a day or two. If you need to take care of it immediately, do not be too shy about consulting someone else. You will be glad you did, and you will not have to wonder whether or not you did it right.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You and a current or potential romantic partner may be in a strange space today. Intellectual awareness battles emotional doubts. Communication could be vague and easily misinterpreted, so choose your words carefully, even though it may be difficult to find the right ones. Your relationship should survive the day, but your understanding of each other could suffer if you are not careful.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your intuition is operating at a high level, but you may not be able to make sense of the psychic impressions you are receiving. The emotions, images, and symbols you pick up from others and the astral plane could be vague and easily misinterpreted. They could be important, though. Write them down and look at them in a day or so. You should be able to make sense of them then.