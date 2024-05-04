Today in High Prairie: May 5, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 5, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 5, 2024

1818 – Karl Marx, Communist Manifesto author

1830 – John Stetson, US hat manufacturer

1949 – Hambletonian, Greatest standardbred horse

1865 – Nellie Bly, US journalist/writer

1894 – Kit Guard, Kid Courageous

1906 – Ursula Jeans, Cavalcade actress

1914 – Tyrone Power, The Mark of Zorro actor

1922 – Monica Lewis, US jazz singer/actress

1926 – Ann B. Davis, Brady Bunch actress [Alice]

1929 – John S. Ragin, Quincy ME actor [Dr. Astin]

1939 – Michael Murphy, Unmarried Woman actor

1942 – Amy Hill, Seinfeld actress [Grandma]

1942 – Tammy Wynette, Stand by your Man singer

1943 – Michael Palin, Monty Python comedian

1948 – Bill Ward, Black Sabbath drummer

1950 – Maggie MacNeal, Mouth & MacNeal singer

1951 – Rex Goh, Air Supply guitarist

1954 – Angelo Kimball, Face To Face guitarist

1955 – Melinda Culea, A-Team actress

1970 – Naomi Klein, Canadian author/activist

1973 – Tina Yothers, Family Ties actress

1983 – Henry Cavill, Superman actor

1984 – Eve Torres, US dancer/model

1988 – Skye Sweetnam, Canadian singer/songwriter

This Day in Local History – May 5, 2024

May 5, 1960: The first meeting of the Heart River Foundation is held. They would form plans for the building of Pleasantview Lodge, a name chosen by Jack Powell in a contest.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports the Alberta government has announced plans to build a liquor store on property just east of the Park Theatre.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Geraldine Wiebe, the daughter of a Canyon Creek teacher, is badly injured after being bitten by a dog. Her age is not disclosed.

May 5, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Fort St. John’s Harold Ljuden gets dealt a perfect 29 hand in cribbage while visiting High Prairie.

May 5, 1966: Henry Bellerose, of Faust, is elected president of the local chapter of the newly-formed Catholic Indian League.

May 5, 1969: The visiting Faust Panthers whip High Prairie 18-2 to open the Lesser Slave Lake Ladies Fastball League.

May 5, 1971: A fire burns a large quantity of lumber at Buchanan Lumber, but High Prairie firefighters get the blaze under control before more damage occurs. Buchanan employees used a forklift to separate the wood piles to prevent further damage.

May 5, 1972: Chris Grey is assigned the position of acting postmaster in High Prairie after Laurie Savill is appointed acting area manager for Canada Post.

May 5, 1973: The High Prairie Baton Twirlers place third in corps inspection at a competition in Sherwood Park.

May 5, 1973: South Peace News reports the Howard Greer family wins the Farmer-of-the-Year award at a Unifarm banquet.

May 5, 1979: The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion celebrates the addition to their hall.

May 5, 1979: Blair Kuchuk and Wade Kuchuk win the gold medal in men’s doubles at the Alberta Badminton Championships in Edmonton.

May 5, 1982: High winds cause a Cessna 185 to flip over at the High Prairie Airport.

May 5, 1984: Boyt Department Store closes its doors after 28 1/2 years.

May 5, 1985: High Prairie athletes compete in a five-kilometre road race in Peace River. Andy Kryvenchuk wins the junior men’s title and Eileen Pardell the junior women’s title.

May 5, 1989: Snowflake Video Sound and Arcade opens in its new building.

May 5, 1990: The railroad bridge at Enilda suffers extensive damage from a fire which got away from a farmer due to high winds.

May 5, 1997: Gerald Tangen aces the second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

May 5, 2001: High Prairie hosts the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association badminton championships. E.W. Pratt wins the Sheila Iverson 2A schools banner for the fourth time in six years on the strength of a silver medal win by Dallas Fjeld in junior men’s singles and Owen Smith’s bronze medal win in intermediate men’s singles.

May 5, 2001: The Prairie River Junior High School badminton team wins the Peace Zone title at La Crete. The team wins one gold, four silver and one bronze medals.

May 5, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen vows to replace Judge Roger P. Smith with another resident judge in High Prairie. Mayor John Brodrick says he isn’t so sure it is a good idea. Peace River gets the resident judge.

May 5, 2005: SAAN reopens its doors in High Prairie after closing and restructuring its finances.

May 5, 2009: Over $80,000 in Community Spirit Program grants are awarded to six High Prairie groups including the Palliative Care Society, Agricultural Society, Community Health Foundation, High Prairie Museum and Historical Society, Prairie Animal Rescue and Grouard Council of Community Education Committee Society of Northern Lakes College.

May 5, 2009: Almost 100,000 lengths of the indoor pool are swam during the 100-km Swim Challenge, held to encourage swimmers to improve their cardio-vascular systems.

May 5, 2012: The Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter and volunteers clean Highway 2 between the Treaty 8 Building at Sucker Creek and Ruby’s Gas Bar.

May 5, 2012: Former local resident and published author Karen Bass, gives writing tips at the High Prairie Municipal Library.

May 5, 2012: St. Andrew’s School students win six badminton medals at Peace Junior High Zone Badminton Tournament, hosted at St. Andrew’s including one gold, three silver and two bronze. Kevin Yang and Sarah Rederburg won gold in Intermediate Mixed Doubles. Tanielle Crooks and Braelynn Walker won silver in Junior Girl’s Doubles, Elyse Rederburg won silver in Intermediate Girl’s Singles, and Luke Bellerose and Dawson Keay won silver in Senior Boy’s Doubles. Tristen Calahasen and Cort Bellerose won a bronze medal in Junior Boy’s Doubles while Kyler Crooks won bronze in Senior Boy’s Singles.

May 5, 2012: Prairie River Junior High School student Skyra Badger wins a silver medal in Girl’s Singles at the Peace Junior High Zone Badminton Tournament at St. Andrew’s School.

May 5, 2012: E.W. Pratt High School students Nicole Peyre and Brynn Halaburda win bronze medals at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials in Grimshaw in Intermediate Women’s Doubles.

May 5, 2013: The annual Hike for Hospice raises just over $6,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 5, 2013: Anne Borsky passes away at the age of 88 years. She volunteered at the library and museum and worked at local schools.

May 5, 2014: Jeff Chalifoux wins a byelection to represent Grouard School on the Northland School Division board. He defeats Shawn Auger 48-37.

May 5, 2015: The ruling PCs are crushed in the Alberta election as the NDP win 54 seats, Wildrose 21 seats, the PCS 10 seats. It ends PC rule since 1971. Locally, long-time MLA Pearl Calahasen places a poor third as NDP candidate Danielle Larivee gets 3,908 votes; Wildrose Darryl Boisson 3,196 votes and Calahasen only 1,950 votes.

May 5, 2016: The second of two public meetings to debate the future of junior high school programs at Grouard Northland School is held. Some in attendance plead for the program to continue, saying now is not the time to ruin a good thing.

May 5, 2016: Jenny Dlugosz passes away at the age of 49 years. The long-time Marigold client called it her “second home” and enjoyed crafts and music.

May 5, 2019: Over $10,000 is raised at the annual High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society’s annual hospice walk, renamed the Violet Chalifoux Memorial Walk in her honour.

This Day in World History – May 5, 2024

1260 – Kublai Khan becomes ruler of Mongol Empire.

1494 – On second voyage to New World, Christopher Columbus sights Jamaica.

1762 – Russia & Prussia sign Treaty of St. Petersburg ending 7 Years War.

1809 – Mary Kies is first woman issued a US patent for weaving straw.

1842 – City-wide fire burns for over 100 hours in Hamburg, Germany.

1865 – First US train robbery occurs in North Bend, Ohio.

1877 – Sitting Bull leads band into Canada to avoid harassment.

1891 – Carnegie Hall opens in New York, Tchaikovsky is guest conductor.

1912 – Soviet Communist Party newspaper Pravda begins publishing.

1920 – US President Woodrow Wilson makes Communist Labor Party illegal.

1925 – John T. Scopes arrested for teaching evolution in Tennessee.

1930 – Amy Johnson leaves: first woman to fly solo from England to Australia.

1936 – Edward Ravenscroft patents screw-on bottle cap with a pour lip.

1941 – First modern perfume Chanel No. 5 released by Coco Chanel.

1942 – US begins rationing sugar during WW II.

1944 – Mahatma Gandhi freed from prison.

1955 – Indian parliament accepts Hindu divorce.

1956 – World championships of judo are first held in Tokyo.

1964 – Separatists riot in Quebec.

1965 – First large-scale US Army ground units arrive in South Vietnam.

1973 – Secretariat wins 99th Kentucky Derby in 1:59.4 – fastest ever.

1979 – Voyager 1 passes Jupiter.

1981 – After 66 days on hunger strike, Bobby Sands, 26, dies.

1997 – “Married With Children” final episode on Fox-TV.

2000 – Conjunction of sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn & moon.

2012 – Japan without nuclear power for the first time since 1970.

2015 – Scientists announce the discovery of oldest, most distant galaxy.

2015 – Archaeornithura meemannae, oldest known prehistoric bird discovered.

2016 – Fort McMurray wildfires occur; 80,000 people evacuated.

2018 – Electric cigarette explodes killing a man in Florida.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 5, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Relating to people may be difficult for you, since you get the feeling that others do not see things as deeply or emotionally as you. Perhaps you feel everyone is shallow, making them luckier in one sense yet deprived in another. Try not to focus on others so much. Just concentrate on you. Do not take yourself so seriously. Adopt a more lighthearted approach to life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have a great deal of physical energy. At times, you may feel as if you have an endless wellspring of power. You are at a climactic point in your yearly cycle, when things are coming to a dramatic apex. Difficulties that pertain to this climax are likely to make you act out in an aggressive manner if things do not go your way. Find a constructive outlet for all this physical energy.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Finding the comfort point may be difficult for you. You might feel as if you are not connecting with your ideals or goals. Even though you try to put things into motion, they do not really pan out the way you would like. There is a difficult energy making you feel like you need to join one camp or the other to feel accepted. The problem is that neither side looks appealing. Feel free to start your own camp.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your upbeat, lively nature is fueled by the fast-paced energy at hand. You have a great deal of physical strength available to you, and you can make tremendous strides in your yearly goals with very minimal effort. Take advantage of this time by focusing on your own needs. There is a great deal of support in place that will help you accomplish whatever your goals may be. Go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your indecisiveness may plague you. This is one of those times when you feel as if one second of hesitation will cost you dearly. Yet you take a while to process and internalize things before you are ready to act on them. Others may act and speak before they think. Do not get upset at yourself for handling things the way you do. More than anything, it is your lack of self-confidence that is holding you back.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are now in a terrific position to make a significant move in your life. With a great deal of physical energy coupled with incredibly high self-esteem, you have what it takes to make a major push toward larger goals. There is opportunity coming at you from all angles, and the energy at hand is fast and furious. Your strong, courageous nature is ripe for hopping aboard when that train comes zooming by.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might feel as if you can not access your physical energy now. You may experience frustration when you try to engage in a sport. You do not feel as if things are clicking into place as easily as they should. This feeling is taking a toll on your sense of self. Do not get down on yourself for feeling this way. Accept the fact that there are good times and not so good times for doing certain things.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your physical vitality should be quite strong, and you are encouraged by greater self-confidence. At the same time, however, someone seems to be trying to ruffle your feathers by being selfish and disrespectful of your space. This is likely to lead to conflict you do not need. The good news is it is likely to open you up to a different perspective, one that can ultimately be useful in understanding the situation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things could be moving more quickly than makes you comfortable right now. You may feel as if your own needs and agenda are getting lost in the fury bubbling around you. The secret key to add to your toolbox is the ability to go with the flow. It is crucial to be adaptable and roll with the punches rather than be victimized by them. Use the lightning-quick energy at hand to mobilize your efforts.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your physical strength is topnotch. Now is a terrific time to join a sports team or start a company soccer program. Others will respect your leadership abilities. Your glow as a self-confident, constructive being is radiating positive energy. This combination of forces is extremely powerful. You have the opportunity to be wonderfully productive at this time. Work and play are likely to present you with exciting opportunities for advancement.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel indecisive, insecure, and stuck in the middle of a difficult situation. Your energy could be drawn in one direction while your self-confidence is pulled in another. This dilemma has to do with your inability to integrate different aspects of your life that you try to keep separate. Try to look at things in terms of the whole. Notice how your actions in one part of your life have a ripple effect everywhere else.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Communication with others should be very effective, and your social calendar will be full. You are feeling good about yourself, thanks to a boost in confidence that reminds you that you can do anything. You have the ability to juggle many things at once and the physical endurance to keep up a quick pace. Even though you may tend to be rather lazy, you might get a sudden inspiration to join a gym or sports team.