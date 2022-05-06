Today in High Prairie: May 6, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 6, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Ecole des Quatre-Vents sod turning ceremony in Peace River [7401-99 Street].

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Movie Time.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 6, 2022

1856 – Robert Peary, First to reach North Pole

1856 – Sigmund Freud, “Father of Psychology”

1890 – Claire Whitney, US silent film actress

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor

1904 – Raymond Bailey, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – William Quinn, All in the Family Actor

1915 – Orson Welles, Citizen Kane actor

1926 – Gilles Grégoire, Co-founder, Parti Québécois

1929 – Leon Hughes, The Coasters singer

1929 – Hans Beck, Inventor of Playmobil toys

1931 – Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants

1945 – Bob Seger, Silver Bullet Band singer

1953 – Tony Blair, British PM

1960 – Larry Steinbachek, Bronski Beat synthesizer

1961 – George Clooney, ER actor

1982 – Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devil

1986 – Cindy Daniel, Quebec singer

1986 – Tyler Hynes, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – May 6, 2022

May 6, 1970: The results of an opinion poll are published in South Peace News indicating that 14 of 47 replies favour late Thursday shopping. The top three services demanded are a dining lounge, public washrooms and a second dentist.

May 6, 1971: Students from Kinuso School and E.W. Pratt High School compete on CBC’s Reach for the Top program. The Pratt team wins.

May 6, 1975: It is reported that Rick Bjorge is the new district agriculturist serving High Prairie. He replaces Jim Welsh, who moved to British Columbia to farm.

May 6, 1980: Four members of the Canadian National Men’s Volleyball team play an exhibition match against teachers at Prairie River gymnasium. The National team wins 15-1, 15-1, 15-0.

May 6, 1984: Ron McNeil shoots a 71 to win the men’s title at the High Prairie and District Golf Club’s opening tournament. Lillian Bliss wins women’s honours.

May 6, 1984: John Turner wins the A Event at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

May 6, 1985: Wapiti Aviation resumes air service to High Prairie.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports thousands of fish wash up on the shores of Winagami Lake due to winterkill.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports Pederson’s Hardware in town has closed after being placed in receivership. Part-owner Barry Sharkawi says the store will remain closed unless a financer can be found. The store holds a liquidation sale and closes for good June 7.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, Anita Rich, Vicki McCann, Tammy Dyck and Tammy Sherris are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 6, 1992: The largest forest fire in Alberta burns to within five miles of Joussard but poses no threat to the hamlet.

May 6, 1992: South Peace News reports that the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle receives a CTAP grant for $6,621.35 for campground improvements.

May 6, 1992: South Peace News reports Dr. Derek Penner opens a chiropractic office in the Drake Building.

May 6, 1998: Premier Ralph Klein arrives in town to inspect the damages caused by the fire at Tolko Industries.

May 6, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School badminton players win their first ever Peace zone badminton title at Peace River.

May 6, 2005: Norm’s Jewellery celebrates its 40th anniversary.

May 6-7, 2005: High Prairie hosts the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Badminton Provincials.

May 6, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill denies rumours he is interested in seeking the MLA’s job in Lesser Slave Lake. “I am committed to the M.D. of Big Lakes and that is absolutely not true,” he says.

May 6, 2006: Prairie River Junior High School students Rikia Penchuk, Kylie Younghans, Jenna Younghans, Shelby Pratt and St. Andrew’s students Sarah Jenkins, Taylor Pierson, Kyle Noecker and Steffany Noecker all win medals at the Peace Junior High School Zone Badminton Tournament in Spirit River.

May 6, 2007: The annual Hike for Hospice raises about $7,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 6, 2009: South Peace News reports police are cleared of any wrongdoing in a case involving the death of three people April 11, 2008. The decision does not please Russell Collins of Faust, who insists police did not handle the situation properly.

May 6, 2009: Trever Sekulich and Debbie Wales celebrate the grand opening of the RONA franchise in High Prairie.

May 6, 2012: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society’s annual Hospice Walk raises just over $7,500.

May 6, 2012: The High Prairie Miracle Club celebrates its 10th anniversary.

May 6, 2013: A rare event occurs in Joussard when a strong northeast wind blows ice ashore causing damage to several property owners along the lakeshore.

May 6, 2013: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up Linsay Willier hosts a Top Model workshop at HPE.

May 6, 2013: High Prairie’s Cole Cross ends a week-long trip turkey hunting in Nebraska. He recalls his story in a May 29 Spotlight story.

May 6, 2015: The Town of High Prairie and CAO Keli Tamaklo agree to part ways in a mutual agreement. The two parties agree on 12 month’s severance, which will pay Tamaklo over $100,000.

May 6, 2013: Gift Lake teacher Erica Cunningham is chosen as Northland School Division’s Edwin Parr Award nominee.

May 6, 2016: East Prairie’s Gerald Cunningham is returned as Metis Settlements General Council president.

May 6, 2017: Prairie River Junior High School’s Avery McNabb and Sarah Cairns win gold medals in Senior Mixed Doubles at the Northwest Zone Badminton Tournament at Grimshaw. The pair wins five games with their only loss coming in round-robin play. Teammate Dave Espina places second in Junior Boy’s Singles. He won five matches before losing the final.

May 6, 2017: Two St. Andrew’s School students win medals at the Northwest Zone Badminton Tournament at Grimshaw. Andres Scarborough wins silver in Senior Boy’s Singles while Jayden Rothwell captures a bronze in Intermediate Boy’s Singles.

May 6, 2017: E.W. Pratt High School sends several players to the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Badminton Provincials at Red Deer. In Senior Men’s Doubles, Brandon McNabb and Michael Ablog lose in the quarter-finals after winning three straight games in round-robin action. Coach Kim Elliott says the highlight of the trip was that Ablog was offered a scholarship to Kings University in Edmonton. IN Women’s Doubles, Trista Calhoon and Katrina Reade lose three straight matches dropping them to the B Pool. They win their first two matches, then lose to place second. Austin Doan and Taneille Crooks lose all four matches in Senior Mixed Doubles.

May 6, 2018: The annual Hospice Walk hosted by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society raises $9,158.

May 6, 2019: High Prairie resident Adrian Wong is elected by acclamation to the HPSD board of trustees.

May 6, 2019: High Prairie RBC welcomes Erin Graber is the assistant manager.

This Day in World History – May 6, 2022

1541 – King Henry VIII orders a Bible in English be placed in every church.

1626 – Dutch colonist organizes the purchase of Manhattan Island.

1682 – Louis XIV of France moves his court to Versailles.

1794 – Haiti, under Toussaint L’Ouverture, revolts against France.

1804 – Suriname sold to Great Britain [until Feb 1816].

1837 – John Deere creates the first steel plough.

1840 – World’s first adhesive postage stamp “Penny Black” used in Britain.

1851 – Dr. John Gorrie patents a “refrigeration machine.”

1851 – Linus Yale patents Yale lock.

1903 – Chicago White Sox commit 12 errors against Detroit Tigers.

1904 – American Lung Association holds its first meeting.

1929 – New York to San Francisco footrace begins.

1937 – German airship Hindenburg explodes at Lakehurst, NJ.

1940 – Pulitzer prize awarded to John Steinbeck for “The Grapes of Wrath.”

1941 – Joseph Stalin becomes Premier of the Soviet Union.

1954 – Roger Bannister is first person to run a 4-minute mile: 3:59:4 seconds.

1955 – West Germany joins NATO.

1957 – Last broadcast of “I Love Lucy” on CBS-TV.

1962 – First nuclear warhead fired from Polaris submarine.

1966 – Canadian Minister of Finance announces a $20 Centennial gold coin.

1968 – Spain closes border to Gibraltar except to Spaniards.

1970 – Yuchiro Miura of Japan skis down Mt. Everest.

1973 – First WHA championship, New England beats Winnipeg 4-1 in series.

1974 – West German Chancellor Willy Brandt resigns amidst controversy.

1986 – Donald E. Pelotte becomes first native American bishop.

1987 – Niroslav Milhailovic begins 54 hours of telling jokes.

1987 – Televangelist Jim Bakker dismissed from Assemblies of God.

1994 – Channel tunnel linking England & France officially opens.

1994 – Nelson Mandela confirmed winner in South Africa’s election.

1997 – Michael Jackson & Bee Gees inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – NHL Hartford Whalers become Carolina Hurricanes.

2001 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pope to enter a mosque.

2002 – Entrepreneur Elon Musk founds SpaceX.

2004 – TV sitcom “Friends” airs season finale in 10th and final season.

2013 – Wal-Mart becomes largest company by revenue on the Fortune 500 list.

2013 – US Senate passes a bill enabling taxing of online sales.

2017 – France bans “too thin” fashion models.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 6, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Communication with others should be very effective, and your social calendar will be full. You are feeling good about yourself, thanks to a boost in confidence that reminds you that you can do anything. You have the ability to juggle many things at once and the physical endurance to keep up a quick pace. Even though you may tend to be rather lazy, you might get a sudden inspiration to join a gym or sports team!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Relating to people may be difficult for you, since you get the feeling others do not see things as deeply or emotionally as you. Perhaps you feel everyone is shallow, making them luckier in one sense yet deprived in another. Try not to focus on others so much. Just concentrate on you. Do not take yourself so seriously. Adopt a more light-hearted approach to life!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have a great deal of physical energy. At times, you may feel as if you have an endless wellspring of power. You are at a climactic point in your yearly cycle, when things are coming to a dramatic apex. Difficulties that pertain to this climax are likely to make you act out in an aggressive manner if things do not go your way. Find a constructive outlet for all this physical energy!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Finding the comfort point may be difficult for you. You might feel as if you are not connecting with your ideals or goals. Even though you try to put things into motion, they do not really pan out the way you would like. There is a difficult energy making you feel like you need to join one camp or the other to feel accepted. The problem is neither side looks appealing. Feel free to start your own camp!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your upbeat, lively nature is fueled by the fast-paced energy at hand. You have a great deal of physical strength available to you, and you can make tremendous strides in your yearly goals with very minimal effort. Take advantage of this time by focusing on your own needs. There is a great deal of support in place that will help you accomplish whatever your goals may be. Go for it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your indecisiveness may plague you. This is one of those times when you feel as if one second of hesitation will cost you dearly. Yet you take a while to process and internalize things before you are ready to act on them. Others may act and speak before they think. Do not get upset at yourself for handling things the way you do. More than anything, it is your lack of self-confidence that is holding you back!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are now in a terrific position to make a significant move in your life. With a great deal of physical energy coupled with incredibly high self-esteem, you have what it takes to make a major push toward larger goals. There is opportunity coming at you from all angles, and the energy at hand is fast and furious. Your strong, courageous nature is ripe for hopping aboard when that train comes zooming by!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel as if you can not access your physical energy now. You may experience frustration when you try to engage in a sport. You do not feel as if things are clicking into place as easily as they should. This feeling is taking a toll on your sense of self. Do not get down on yourself for feeling this way. Accept the fact there are good times and not so good times for doing certain things!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your physical vitality should be quite strong, and you are encouraged by greater self-confidence. At the same time, however, someone seems to be trying to ruffle your feathers by being selfish and disrespectful of your space. This is likely to lead to conflict you do not need. The good news is it is likely to open you up to a different perspective, one that can ultimately be useful in understanding the situation!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things could be moving more quickly than makes you comfortable right now. You may feel as if your own needs and agenda are getting lost in the fury bubbling around you. The secret key to add to your toolbox is the ability to go with the flow. It is crucial to be adaptable and roll with the punches rather than be victimized by them. Use the lightning-quick energy at hand to mobilize your efforts!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your physical strength is topnotch! Now is a terrific time to join a sports team or start a company soccer program. Others will respect your leadership abilities. Your glow as a self-confident, constructive being is radiating positive energy. This combination of forces is extremely powerful. You have the opportunity to be wonderfully productive at this time. Work and play are likely to present you with exciting opportunities for advancement.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel indecisive, insecure, and stuck in the middle of a difficult situation. Your energy could be drawn in one direction while your self-confidence is pulled in another. This dilemma has to do with your inability to integrate different aspects of your life you try to keep separate. Try to look at things in terms of the whole. Notice how your actions in one part of your life have a ripple effect everywhere else!