Today in High Prairie: May 6, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 6, 2023

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 6, 2023

1856 – Robert Peary, First to reach North Pole

1856 – Sigmund Freud, “Father of Psychology”

1890 – Claire Whitney, US silent film actress

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor

1904 – Raymond Bailey, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – William Quinn, All in the Family Actor

1915 – Orson Welles, Citizen Kane actor

1926 – Gilles Grégoire, Co-founder, Parti Québécois

1929 – Leon Hughes, The Coasters singer

1929 – Hans Beck, Inventor of Playmobil toys

1931 – Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants

1945 – Bob Seger, Silver Bullet Band singer

1953 – Tony Blair, British PM

1960 – Larry Steinbachek, Bronski Beat synthesizer

1961 – George Clooney, ER actor

1982 – Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devil

1986 – Cindy Daniel, Quebec singer

1986 – Tyler Hynes, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – May 6, 2023

May 6, 1970: The results of an opinion poll are published in South Peace News indicating that 14 of 47 replies favour late Thursday shopping. The top three services demanded are a dining lounge, public washrooms and a second dentist.

May 6, 1971: Students from Kinuso School and E.W. Pratt High School compete on CBC’s Reach for the Top program. The Pratt team wins.

May 6, 1980: Four members of the Canadian National Men’s Volleyball team play an exhibition match against teachers at Prairie River gymnasium. The National team wins 15-1, 15-1, 15-0.

May 6, 1984: Ron McNeil shoots a 71 to win the men’s title at the High Prairie and District Golf Club’s opening tournament. Lillian Bliss wins women’s honours.

May 6, 1984: John Turner wins the A Event at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

May 6, 1985: Wapiti Aviation resumes air service to High Prairie.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports thousands of fish wash up on the shores of Winagami Lake due to winterkill.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports Pederson’s Hardware in town has closed after being placed in receivership. Part-owner Barry Sharkawi says the store will remain closed unless a financer can be found. The store holds a liquidation sale and closes for good June 7.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, Anita Rich, Vicki McCann, Tammy Dyck and Tammy Sherris are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 6, 1992: The largest forest fire in Alberta burns to within five miles of Joussard but poses no threat to the hamlet.

May 6, 1992: South Peace News reports that the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle receives a CTAP grant for $6,621.35 for campground improvements.

May 6, 1998: Premier Ralph Klein arrives in town to inspect the damages caused by the fire at Tolko Industries.

May 6, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School badminton players win their first ever Peace zone badminton title at Peace River.

May 6, 2005: Norm’s Jewellery celebrates its 40th anniversary.

May 6, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill denies rumours he is interested in seeking the MLA’s job in Lesser Slave Lake. “I am committed to the M.D. of Big Lakes and that is absolutely not true,” he says.

May 6, 2007: The annual Hike for Hospice raises about $7,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 6, 2009: South Peace News reports police are cleared of any wrongdoing in a case involving the death of three people April 11, 2008. The decision does not please Russell Collins of Faust, who insists police did not handle the situation properly.

May 6, 2009: Trever Sekulich and Debbie Wales celebrate the grand opening of the RONA franchise in High Prairie.

May 6, 2012: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society’s annual Hospice Walk raises just over $7,500.

May 6, 2012: The High Prairie Miracle Club celebrates its 10th anniversary.

May 6, 2013: A rare event occurs in Joussard when a strong northeast wind blows ice ashore causing damage to several property owners along the lakeshore.

May 6, 2013: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up Linsay Willier hosts a Top Model workshop at HPE.

May 6, 2015: The Town of High Prairie and CAO Keli Tamaklo agree to part ways in a mutual agreement. The two parties agree on 12 month’s severance, which will pay Tamaklo over $100,000.

May 6, 2013: Gift Lake teacher Erica Cunningham is chosen as Northland School Division’s Edwin Parr Award nominee.

May 6, 2016: East Prairie’s Gerald Cunningham is returned as Metis Settlements General Council president.

May 6, 2018: The annual Hospice Walk hosted by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society raises $9,158.

May 6, 2019: High Prairie resident Adrian Wong is elected by acclamation to the HPSD board of trustees.

May 6, 2019: High Prairie RBC welcomes Erin Graber is the assistant manager.

This Day in World History – May 6, 2023

1541 – King Henry VIII orders a Bible in English be placed in every church.

1626 – Dutch colonist organizes the purchase of Manhattan Island.

1682 – Louis XIV of France moves his court to Versailles.

1794 – Haiti, under Toussaint L’Ouverture, revolts against France.

1804 – Suriname sold to Great Britain [until Feb 1816].

1837 – John Deere creates the first steel plough.

1840 – World’s first adhesive postage stamp “Penny Black” used in Britain.

1851 – Dr. John Gorrie patents a “refrigeration machine.”

1851 – Linus Yale patents Yale lock.

1903 – Chicago White Sox commit 12 errors against Detroit Tigers.

1904 – American Lung Association holds its first meeting.

1929 – New York to San Francisco footrace begins.

1937 – German airship Hindenburg explodes at Lakehurst, NJ.

1940 – Pulitzer prize awarded to John Steinbeck for “The Grapes of Wrath.”

1941 – Joseph Stalin becomes Premier of the Soviet Union.

1954 – Roger Bannister is first person to run a 4-minute mile: 3:59:4 seconds.

1955 – West Germany joins NATO.

1957 – Last broadcast of “I Love Lucy” on CBS-TV.

1962 – First nuclear warhead fired from Polaris submarine.

1966 – Canadian Minister of Finance announces a $20 Centennial gold coin.

1968 – Spain closes border to Gibraltar except to Spaniards.

1970 – Yuchiro Miura of Japan skis down Mt. Everest.

1973 – First WHA championship, New England beats Winnipeg 4-1 in series.

1974 – West German Chancellor Willy Brandt resigns amidst controversy.

1986 – Donald E. Pelotte becomes first native American bishop.

1987 – Niroslav Milhailovic begins 54 hours of telling jokes.

1987 – Televangelist Jim Bakker dismissed from Assemblies of God.

1994 – Channel tunnel linking England & France officially opens.

1994 – Nelson Mandela confirmed winner in South Africa’s election.

1997 – Michael Jackson & Bee Gees inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – NHL Hartford Whalers become Carolina Hurricanes.

2001 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pope to enter a mosque.

2002 – Entrepreneur Elon Musk founds SpaceX.

2004 – TV sitcom “Friends” airs season finale in 10th and final season.

2013 – Wal-Mart becomes largest company by revenue on the Fortune 500 list.

2013 – US Senate passes a bill enabling taxing of online sales.

2017 – France bans “too thin” fashion models.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 6, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Are you having problems with your phone? Is traffic out of control? Perhaps it might be best to stay home today and put conversations with your friends on hold for a while. You might miss a call from someone far away, but the person will try to reach you later. Relax, make yourself some tea, and enjoy the silence. A little quiet time now and then is good for you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A treasured possession might be missing somewhere in the house today. No matter where you look, you will not be able to find it. This could stimulate your determination, and you might end up searching for hours. The object is in the house, but it is probably under something, perhaps in a place you would never dream of looking. Check the biggest rooms in the house.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A romantic partner might suggest a trip together, perhaps to a place you have been anxious to see. This is a possibility, but now your friend is merely kicking the idea around. If you like the idea, do not respond too enthusiastically right now or your friend might feel threatened and back off. In fact, do not talk much at all. Listen and nod agreeably!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Uncomfortable intuitive impressions from someone close might be troubling. Is your friend ill or bothered by events out of his or her control? Your friend probably will not want to talk much about it, so you will just have to let them tell you what is going on when the time is right. This could be frustrating for you, but be patient. That is all you can do now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A goal you have been pursuing may be unworkable now. You may have to put it on hold for a while. This could be disappointing, but think about it carefully. What other dreams do you have? Figure out which ones are most important to you and then decide which are most promising right now. Sometimes little setbacks like this prove to be blessings in disguise.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Confusion may reign today as you try to glean some information that seems to be totally elusive. Are you researching a project? Are some of the facts obscure? For now, it might be better to work on something else and go back to your research in a few days. To keep at it now might involve you in a lot of work for negligible results.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A sibling or neighbour might be compelled to move away. This might be emotionally wrenching, and you could have a difficult conversation with this person. It is not always easy to let go of someone you care about, but this could be a valuable lesson in detachment. It will probably take you a while get used to the idea, though you still won’t like it. Hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Money matters might seem disastrous today. You may have had a temporary setback, but you are probably being especially pessimistic and not seeing the whole picture. Sit down and try to juggle a few figures. You will probably find you are better off than it seemed at first. Whatever expenses come up, you will be able to handle them. Focus on what needs to be done and do it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A temporary separation from a romantic partner might have you despairing today. Your imagination may conjure up all sorts of dreadful scenarios, like your beloved finding someone else. Do not do this to yourself. Your friend probably misses you, too. Keep busy so the days pass quickly until your friend comes back and you are together again. Be patient!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been walking or exercising too much lately? If so, you might experience aching feet and legs today. Wear comfortable shoes and stay off your feet as much as you can in order to allow the pains to heal. You might want to relax in a hot tub at some point, preferably with a romantic partner! This is one way to turn a misfortune into a great time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A close friend or romantic partner might be in a negative mood today. You may want to try to lift this person out of that mood. Take your friend to a sporting event, party, or funny movie. If you are refused at first, do not take no for an answer! It will do your friend good to get out of that funk, and it will do you good as well!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have trouble with your plumbing today, particularly if you have a big kitchen. This is too complex a problem to handle yourself. Pay the money to have a professional take care of the problem. It will save you work and frustration. In the meantime, have a pizza delivered while you are waiting to get your kitchen back!