Today in High Prairie: May 6, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – May 6, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Triangle PTA meeting at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 6, 2024

1856 – Robert Peary, First to reach North Pole

1856 – Sigmund Freud, “Father of Psychology”

1890 – Claire Whitney, US silent film actress

1895 – Rudolph Valentino, Italian actor

1904 – Raymond Bailey, Beverly Hillbillies actor

1912 – William Quinn, All in the Family Actor

1915 – Orson Welles, Citizen Kane actor

1926 – Gilles Grégoire, Co-founder, Parti Québécois

1929 – Leon Hughes, The Coasters singer

1929 – Hans Beck, Inventor of Playmobil toys

1931 – Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants

1945 – Bob Seger, Silver Bullet Band singer

1953 – Tony Blair, British PM

1960 – Larry Steinbachek, Bronski Beat synthesizer

1961 – George Clooney, ER actor

1982 – Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devil

1986 – Cindy Daniel, Quebec singer

1986 – Tyler Hynes, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – May 6, 2024

May 6, 1970: The results of an opinion poll are published in South Peace News indicating that 14 of 47 replies favour late Thursday shopping. The top three services demanded are a dining lounge, public washrooms and a second dentist.

May 6, 1971: Students from Kinuso School and E.W. Pratt High School compete on CBC’s Reach for the Top program. The Pratt team wins.

May 6, 1980: Four members of the Canadian National Men’s Volleyball team play an exhibition match against teachers at Prairie River gymnasium. The National team wins 15-1, 15-1, 15-0.

May 6, 1984: Ron McNeil shoots a 71 to win the men’s title at the High Prairie and District Golf Club’s opening tournament. Lillian Bliss wins women’s honours.

May 6, 1984: John Turner wins the A Event at the High Prairie Open Tennis Tournament.

May 6, 1985: Wapiti Aviation resumes air service to High Prairie.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports thousands of fish wash up on the shores of Winagami Lake due to winterkill.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports Pederson’s Hardware in town has closed after being placed in receivership. Part-owner Barry Sharkawi says the store will remain closed unless a financer can be found. The store holds a liquidation sale and closes for good June 7.

May 6, 1987: South Peace News reports that Treena Steffes, Anita Rich, Vicki McCann, Tammy Dyck and Tammy Sherris are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 6, 1992: The largest forest fire in Alberta burns to within five miles of Joussard but poses no threat to the hamlet.

May 6, 1992: South Peace News reports that the Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle receives a CTAP grant for $6,621.35 for campground improvements.

May 6, 1998: Premier Ralph Klein arrives in town to inspect the damages caused by the fire at Tolko Industries.

May 6, 2000: Prairie River Junior High School badminton players win their first ever Peace zone badminton title at Peace River.

May 6, 2005: Norm’s Jewellery celebrates its 40th anniversary.

May 6, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Myler Savill denies rumours he is interested in seeking the MLA’s job in Lesser Slave Lake. “I am committed to the M.D. of Big Lakes and that is absolutely not true,” he says.

May 6, 2007: The annual Hike for Hospice raises about $7,000 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

May 6, 2009: South Peace News reports police are cleared of any wrongdoing in a case involving the death of three people April 11, 2008. The decision does not please Russell Collins of Faust, who insists police did not handle the situation properly.

May 6, 2009: Trever Sekulich and Debbie Wales celebrate the grand opening of the RONA franchise in High Prairie.

May 6, 2012: The High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society’s annual Hospice Walk raises just over $7,500.

May 6, 2012: The High Prairie Miracle Club celebrates its 10th anniversary.

May 6, 2013: A rare event occurs in Joussard when a strong northeast wind blows ice ashore causing damage to several property owners along the lakeshore.

May 6, 2013: Canada’s Next Top Model runner-up Linsay Willier hosts a Top Model workshop at HPE.

May 6, 2015: The Town of High Prairie and CAO Keli Tamaklo agree to part ways in a mutual agreement. The two parties agree on 12 month’s severance, which will pay Tamaklo over $100,000.

May 6, 2013: Gift Lake teacher Erica Cunningham is chosen as Northland School Division’s Edwin Parr Award nominee.

May 6, 2016: East Prairie’s Gerald Cunningham is returned as Metis Settlements General Council president.

May 6, 2018: The annual Hospice Walk hosted by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society raises $9,158.

May 6, 2019: High Prairie resident Adrian Wong is elected by acclamation to the HPSD board of trustees.

May 6, 2019: High Prairie RBC welcomes Erin Graber is the assistant manager.

This Day in World History – May 6, 2024

1541 – King Henry VIII orders a Bible in English be placed in every church.

1626 – Dutch colonist organizes the purchase of Manhattan Island.

1682 – Louis XIV of France moves his court to Versailles.

1794 – Haiti, under Toussaint L’Ouverture, revolts against France.

1804 – Suriname sold to Great Britain [until Feb 1816].

1837 – John Deere creates the first steel plough.

1840 – World’s first adhesive postage stamp “Penny Black” used in Britain.

1851 – Dr. John Gorrie patents a “refrigeration machine.”

1851 – Linus Yale patents Yale lock.

1903 – Chicago White Sox commit 12 errors against Detroit Tigers.

1904 – American Lung Association holds its first meeting.

1929 – New York to San Francisco footrace begins.

1937 – German airship Hindenburg explodes at Lakehurst, NJ.

1940 – Pulitzer prize awarded to John Steinbeck for “The Grapes of Wrath.”

1941 – Joseph Stalin becomes Premier of the Soviet Union.

1954 – Roger Bannister is first person to run a 4-minute mile: 3:59:4 seconds.

1955 – West Germany joins NATO.

1957 – Last broadcast of “I Love Lucy” on CBS-TV.

1962 – First nuclear warhead fired from Polaris submarine.

1966 – Canadian Minister of Finance announces a $20 Centennial gold coin.

1968 – Spain closes border to Gibraltar except to Spaniards.

1970 – Yuchiro Miura of Japan skis down Mt. Everest.

1973 – First WHA championship, New England beats Winnipeg 4-1 in series.

1974 – West German Chancellor Willy Brandt resigns amidst controversy.

1986 – Donald E. Pelotte becomes first native American bishop.

1987 – Niroslav Milhailovic begins 54 hours of telling jokes.

1987 – Televangelist Jim Bakker dismissed from Assemblies of God.

1994 – Channel tunnel linking England & France officially opens.

1994 – Nelson Mandela confirmed winner in South Africa’s election.

1997 – Michael Jackson & Bee Gees inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

1997 – NHL Hartford Whalers become Carolina Hurricanes.

2001 – Pope John Paul II becomes the first pope to enter a mosque.

2002 – Entrepreneur Elon Musk founds SpaceX.

2004 – TV sitcom “Friends” airs season finale in 10th and final season.

2013 – Wal-Mart becomes largest company by revenue on the Fortune 500 list.

2013 – US Senate passes a bill enabling taxing of online sales.

2017 – France bans “too thin” fashion models.

