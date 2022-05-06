Today in High Prairie: May 7, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 7, 2022

High Prairie Traditional Powwow at Sports Palace.

1 p.m. – HP Repertoire Dance Recital at PRJH.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Enilda Farmers’ Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 7, 2022

1787 – Jacques Viger, First mayor of Montreal

1812 – Robert Browning, English poet [Pied Piper]

1840 – Tchaikovsky, 1812 Overture composer

1885 – George Hayes, El Paso actor

1900 – Ralph Truman, Treasure Island actor

1901 – Gary Cooper, High Noon actor

1909 – Edwin Land, Co-founder of Polaroid Corporation

1911 – Ishir Honda, Godzilla director

1917 – David Tomlinson, Mary Poppins actor

1919 – Eva Perón [Evita], Argentine First Lady

1922 – Darren McGavin, Murphy Brown actor

1922 – Lewis Anderson, Howdy Doody Show actor

1926 – Val Bisoglio, Police Woman actor

1932 – Derek Taylor, Beatles publicist

1939 – Johnny Maestro, 16 Candles vocalist

1944 – Sivi Aberg, Batman TV show actress

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, Grateful Dead drummer

1951 – Robert Hegyes, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1955 – Peter Reckell, Days of Our Lives actor

1957 – Hercules, US pro wrestler

1965 – Owen Hart, Calgary Stampede wrestler

1970 – Sebastien Britten, Canadian figure skater

1975 – Zee, US hip hop artist

1987 – Chiara Ferragni, Italian fashion blogger

This Day in Local History – May 7, 2022

May 7, 1920: Father Henri Giroux brings the statue of Ste. Anne to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

May 7, 1962: The new 578-foot water well being drilled for High Prairie test 400 gallons per minute.

May 7, 1969: High Prairie residents vote 159-159 after town council asks for their opinion on whether or not to purchase their own gas system. Council decides to proceed.

May 7, 1969: South Peace News reports Bill Badiuk opens a sports shop in the old Co-op Building, recently purchased by Terry Anderson, who plans on opening a coin wash.

May 7, 1987: A forest fire sweeps through the forest north of town. No homes were damaged.

May 7, 1988: The last grain elevator in Enilda is torn down with the toppling of the Alberta Wheat Pool.

May 7, 1988: High Prairie Judo Club members return home with five medals from the zone tournament in Beaverlodge. Julie Eriksson and Ben McDonald win gold while Darryl Castro, Jim Dvornek and Brennan McDonald win fourth place medals.

May 7, 1988: Sister Poirier receives a special award for all her work in minor hockey at the annual awards banquet.

May 7, 1994: St. Andrew’s School student Theressa Lemay wins a gold medal in Girl’s Seniors Single 1 at the Alberta Badminton Provincials held in Ponoka. E.W. Pratt High School’s Crystal Elliott wins a silver in Girl’s Singles Junior 2. Kinuso School students Adrian Plante and Harmony Wells win a bronze medal in Mixed Senior Intermediate play.

May 7, 1997: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds diamonds near Red Earth Creek.

May 7, 1997: Petro-Can withdraws its offer to treat contaminated soil near Enilda due to public opposition.

May 7, 2000: E.W. Pratt High School wins the Alberta 2A team badminton championship banner for the third time in five years at provincials held in Stettler. Cara Muzurek, Amanda Marston, Owen Smith and Dallas Fjeld all win silver medals.

May 7, 2001: A piece of High Prairie’s history comes down as the Esso service station is torn down.

May 7, 2005: St. Andrew’s School enjoys the most success in badminton in years after students return home with four medals in zone play. Kalie Anderson wins gold while Kyle Noecker, Tanis Desjarlais and Caitlyn Anderson all win silver.

May 7, 2006: The annual Hike for Hospice held by the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society nets over $6,000 in profits.

May 7, 2007: Big Meadow Water Co-op president Art Smith asks the M.D. of Big Lakes to take over operation of their co-op. Council begins the takeover process immediately.

May 7, 2007: High Prairie True Value Hardware donates all parts for plumbing to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex. The final total is $5,257.38.

May 7, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy announces a class action lawsuit will be filed within the next 6-8 weeks resulting from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008. By year’s end, the lawsuit never materializes.

May 7-8, 2010: St. Andrew’s Grade 12 student Caitlyn Anderson wins a silver medal in Senior Women’s Singles at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Badminton Championships in Sherwood Park. Anderson placed fourth the previous two years.

May 7, 2011: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce launches its Super Saturday promotion. Participating businesses offer special discounts the first Saturday of each month.

May 7, 2011: Fields Store re-opens under the new name of Field$ Dollar Depot. Manager Kathleen Jaffrey helps cut the ribbon.

May 7, 2011: South Peace News wins four Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards including second for Best Overall, second for Best Sports Section, third for Best Front Page and third for Best Editorial Page.

May 7, 2014: South Peace News reports that Royal Bank manager Simon Tremblay is gauging interest in reviving Toastmasters.

May 7, 2016: John Kryzalka passes away in Edmonton at the age of 76 years.

May 7, 2016: The Pioneer Threshermans Association officially opens their new hall at Triangle. PTA president Henry Nyberg and PTA vice president Len Parke cut the ribbon.

May 7, 2017: Just over $7,503 is raised at the annual Hospice Walk, hosted by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society. Frank Tries wins the Mabel Goulet Memorial Award for raising the most money: $1,240.

This Day in World History – May 7, 2022

1429 – English siege of Orleans broken by Joan of Arc and the French army.

1664 – Louis XIV of France inaugurates The Palace of Versailles.

1697 – Stockholm’s medieval royal castle is destroyed by fire.

1771 – Samuel Hearne explores Coppermine River of Canada.

1832 – Greece becomes independent, Otto of Bavaria is chosen as king.

1866 – German Otto von Bismarck seriously wounded in assassination attempt.

1934 – World’s largest pearl [6.4 kg] found at Palawan, Philippines.

1941 – Glenn Miller records “Chattanooga Choo Choo” for RCA.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering [Sony] is founded.

1953 – Record 537-kg swordfish is caught in Chile.

1954 – US, Great Britain & France reject Russian membership of NATO.

1960 – Leonid Brezhnev replaces Kliment Voroshilov as President of USSR.

1975 – US President Gerald Ford declares an end to Vietnam Era.

1982 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 1.1.

1983 – August Hoffman performs record 29,051 consecutive sit-ups.

1987 – Diane Chambers’ [Shelley Long] final episode on “Cheers.”

1989 – Mark Merrony cycles for 30 minutes at 21,030 feet in Nepal.

1989 – Panamanian voters reject dictator Manuel Noriega’s bid for president.

1994 – Edvard Munch painting “The Scream” recovered 3 months after stolen.

1998 – Largest industrial merger in history: Mercedes-Benz buys Chrysler.

2007 – Tomb of Herod the Great discovered at Herodium, West Bank.

2012 – Vladimir Putin sworn in for 3rd 6-year term as president of Russia.

2015 – Silver ingot of Capt. William Kidd’s treasure found near Madagascar.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 7, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – When it comes to romance in your life, there may be a great deal of talk but not enough action. Perhaps you are a terrific flirt who can keep things moving at a quick pace intellectually, but nothing really comes of it when you have to take concrete action and manifest those words in a romantic setting. This is one day when this conflict of interests makes itself known more blatantly than usual!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Things are coming to a dramatic climax for you in matters of love and romance. Perhaps you have been nurturing a relationship. You have put a lot of passion and soul into building a strong connection. This is a time of reckoning in which you take a step back and see what you have gained from it all. Do you have a partner for life or someone who does not appreciate you as much as you think they should?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – For you, love is like an adventure, crazy sport, or some sort of video arcade game. Lately, you may have been too caught up in the fantasy aspect of it without taking into account the practical nature and nitty-gritty of what it takes to keep a relationship afloat. You might need to take a more realistic view of it now. Be more sensitive to your emotions and honour them accordingly!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love and romance should be going well for you now. However, today you could find things get a bit uneasy when either you or your partner suspects something is not true or is suspicious about the situation at hand. Someone may get caught in a difficult predicament when the veil of deception is suddenly lifted and the truth revealed. There could be some difficult explaining to do!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The notion of truth could get shot down today due to someone who knows you better than most. It will not take a long, drawn-out conversation or deep explanation to reveal the fact there is a bit of deception that has been covering the truth. Do not try to hide from loved ones who are only trying to do what is best for you. Be open and honest with those who really care!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do what you can to stabilize your emotions. Romance should be on a slow, steady path as long as you are honest with yourself and others about how you feel. Perhaps you are so caught up in your fantasy world you fail to see things are actually moving in your favour. Conflict that arises today may be uncomfortable, but ultimately it will shed more light on the truth of the situation!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You need to slow down in matters of love and romance. You are likely acting on the assumption things are fine and you can continue moving at lightning speed even though you long ago lost your road map. There is a degree of fantasy in your world. It does not take into account the fact there are areas where you need to be more sensitive to your partner and perhaps take things more slowly and methodically!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Issues of love and romance should be going well for you, and you will find that regardless of where you are in your relationships, you are right where you need to be. There is an element of fantasy at work today that is making you much more susceptible to romantic dreams and ideas. The good news is you have the power to put these dreams into motion. Manifest your wildest fantasies with a loved one tonight!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things are coming to a difficult stalemate regarding the love in your life. Perhaps you have felt like everything was going fine and you had nothing to worry about. In reality, this notion of “fine” was just your self-denial hard at work making you think you could continue on your path without really considering how your actions affected others. Be prepared for a reality check that you did not see coming!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Love is very real to you. You are apt to take it very seriously, perhaps even too seriously. This is one of those emotions that eventually takes over your brain and leaves no room for rational thoughts on the topic. The good news is that matters regarding love and romance should be stabilizing at this time, giving you the opportunity to face this area of your life from a rational perspective!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Matters of the heart are likely to get a bit sticky. Perhaps you feel as if someone is shutting off from you and being very stubborn about it. Perhaps this person is giving you the cold shoulder and refusing to acknowledge you until you crawl back with an apology. The problem is your pride is stubborn, and your view on the matter is equally so, making any resolution difficult!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your warm, loving, romantic nature is noticed whether you realize it or not. Perhaps you sometimes feel like there is not enough excitement in your life – especially your love life. Do not think this means you need to change in order to please others. Your stable, quiet nature is comforting to those who understand and appreciate it. The last thing you want to do today is pretend to be someone you are not!