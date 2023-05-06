Today in High Prairie: May 7, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 7, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – High Prairie Hike for Hospice starts at Freson Bros.

1 p.m. – Seniors Cribbage at Girouxville.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 7, 2023

1787 – Jacques Viger, First mayor of Montreal

1812 – Robert Browning, English poet [Pied Piper]

1840 – Tchaikovsky, 1812 Overture composer

1885 – George Hayes, El Paso actor

1900 – Ralph Truman, Treasure Island actor

1901 – Gary Cooper, High Noon actor

1909 – Edwin Land, Co-founder of Polaroid Corporation

1911 – Ishir Honda, Godzilla director

1917 – David Tomlinson, Mary Poppins actor

1919 – Eva Perón [Evita], Argentine First Lady

1922 – Darren McGavin, Murphy Brown actor

1922 – Lewis Anderson, Howdy Doody Show actor

1926 – Val Bisoglio, Police Woman actor

1932 – Derek Taylor, Beatles publicist

1939 – Johnny Maestro, 16 Candles vocalist

1944 – Sivi Aberg, Batman TV show actress

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, Grateful Dead drummer

1951 – Robert Hegyes, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1955 – Peter Reckell, Days of Our Lives actor

1957 – Hercules, US pro wrestler

1965 – Owen Hart, Calgary Stampede wrestler

1970 – Sebastien Britten, Canadian figure skater

1975 – Zee, US hip hop artist

1987 – Chiara Ferragni, Italian fashion blogger

This Day in Local History – May 7, 2023

May 7, 1920: Father Henri Giroux brings the statue of Ste. Anne to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

May 7, 1962: The new 578-foot water well being drilled for High Prairie test 400 gallons per minute.

May 7, 1969: High Prairie residents vote 159-159 after town council asks for their opinion on whether or not to purchase their own gas system. Council decides to proceed.

May 7, 1969: South Peace News reports Bill Badiuk opens a sports shop in the old Co-op Building, recently purchased by Terry Anderson, who plans on opening a coin wash.

May 7, 1987: A forest fire sweeps through the forest north of town. No homes were damaged.

May 7, 1988: The last grain elevator in Enilda is torn down with the toppling of the Alberta Wheat Pool.

May 7, 1988: Sister Poirier receives a special award for all her work in High Prairie Minor Hockey at the annual awards banquet.

May 7, 1994: St. Andrew’s School student Theressa Lemay wins a gold medal in Girl’s Seniors Single 1 at the Alberta Badminton Provincials held in Ponoka. E.W. Pratt High School’s Crystal Elliott wins a silver in Girl’s Singles Junior 2. Kinuso School students Adrian Plante and Harmony Wells win a bronze medal in Mixed Senior Intermediate play.

May 7, 1997: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds diamonds near Red Earth Creek.

May 7, 1997: Petro-Can withdraws its offer to treat contaminated soil near Enilda due to public opposition.

May 7, 2000: E.W. Pratt High School wins the Alberta 2A team badminton championship banner for the third time in five years at provincials held in Stettler. Cara Muzurek, Amanda Marston, Owen Smith and Dallas Fjeld all win silver medals.

May 7, 2001: A piece of High Prairie’s history comes down as the Esso service station is torn down.

May 7, 2005: St. Andrew’s School enjoys the most success in badminton in years after students return home with four medals in zone play. Kalie Anderson wins gold while Kyle Noecker, Tanis Desjarlais and Caitlyn Anderson all win silver.

May 7, 2006: The annual Hike for Hospice held by the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society nets over $6,000 in profits.

May 7, 2007: Big Meadow Water Co-op president Art Smith asks the M.D. of Big Lakes to take over operation of their co-op. Council begins the takeover process immediately.

May 7, 2007: High Prairie True Value Hardware donates all parts for plumbing to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex. The final total is $5,257.38.

May 7, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy announces a class action lawsuit will be filed within the next 6-8 weeks resulting from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008. By year’s end, the lawsuit never materializes.

May 7-8, 2010: St. Andrew’s Grade 12 student Caitlyn Anderson wins a silver medal in Senior Women’s Singles at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Badminton Championships in Sherwood Park. Anderson placed fourth the previous two years.

May 7, 2011: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce launches its Super Saturday promotion. Participating businesses offer special discounts the first Saturday of each month.

May 7, 2011: Fields Store re-opens under the new name of Field$ Dollar Depot. Manager Kathleen Jaffrey helps cut the ribbon.

May 7, 2011: South Peace News wins four Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards including second for Best Overall, second for Best Sports Section, third for Best Front Page and third for Best Editorial Page.

May 7, 2014: South Peace News reports that Royal Bank manager Simon Tremblay is gauging interest in reviving Toastmasters.

May 7, 2016: The Pioneer Threshermans Association officially opens their new hall at Triangle. PTA president Henry Nyberg and PTA vice president Len Parke cut the ribbon.

May 7, 2017: Just over $7,503 is raised at the annual Hospice Walk, hosted by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society. Frank Tries wins the Mabel Goulet Memorial Award for raising the most money: $1,240.

This Day in World History – May 7, 2023

1429 – English siege of Orleans broken by Joan of Arc and the French army.

1664 – Louis XIV of France inaugurates The Palace of Versailles.

1697 – Stockholm’s medieval royal castle is destroyed by fire.

1771 – Samuel Hearne explores Coppermine River of Canada.

1832 – Greece becomes independent, Otto of Bavaria is chosen as king.

1866 – German Otto von Bismarck seriously wounded in assassination attempt.

1934 – World’s largest pearl [6.4 kg] found at Palawan, Philippines.

1941 – Glenn Miller records “Chattanooga Choo Choo” for RCA.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering [Sony] is founded.

1953 – Record 537-kg swordfish is caught in Chile.

1954 – US, Great Britain & France reject Russian membership of NATO.

1960 – Leonid Brezhnev replaces Kliment Voroshilov as President of USSR.

1975 – US President Gerald Ford declares an end to Vietnam Era.

1982 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 1.1.

1983 – August Hoffman performs record 29,051 consecutive sit-ups.

1987 – Diane Chambers’ [Shelley Long] final episode on “Cheers.”

1989 – Mark Merrony cycles for 30 minutes at 21,030 feet in Nepal.

1989 – Panamanian voters reject dictator Manuel Noriega’s bid for president.

1994 – Edvard Munch painting “The Scream” recovered 3 months after stolen.

1998 – Largest industrial merger in history: Mercedes-Benz buys Chrysler.

2007 – Tomb of Herod the Great discovered at Herodium, West Bank.

2012 – Vladimir Putin sworn in for 3rd 6-year term as president of Russia.

2015 – Silver ingot of Capt. William Kidd’s treasure found near Madagascar.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 7, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keep your eyes and ears open today. You may receive some important information on specific ways to increase your income. This is just one of the many wonderful things bound to happen to you. You are looking great and people are responding to your warm, pleasant manner. Bask in the glow of all the goodwill surrounding you. It will not last forever!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be privy to some important knowledge. Perhaps an article gives you the impetus you need to invest in a promising stock. Perhaps you learn a famous person is coming to town to give a lecture. If your heart starts to race the minute you hear the news, this should be all the motivation you need to take the next steps. Good things are bound to come your way if you do.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A visit to a local museum or art gallery may move you to tears. Suddenly, you are aware of all the beauty around you and inspired to create some original works of your own. You do have a strong creative bent, so why not see how far your talent will take you? If possible, spend the evening surrounded by loved ones.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There are no half measures today. You feel every emotion to the nth degree. This could make for an intense day. Make an effort to calm down. Rather than inject your opinion into every conversation, make it a point to step away from the group. The talk is animated enough without you stirring things up further. Spend the evening with loved ones. They will be more tolerant of your mood.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You are likely feeling a desire to do something different and a little crazy. Today you may fulfill that desire by attending a group event, perhaps a concert. Or you could indulge a childhood fantasy and go to the circus. Whatever you do, take along the special someone in your life. The fun you are bound to have will be so much sweeter when shared with a loved one.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have many talents. Today’s astral energy indicates your abilities will be rewarded. Congratulations! You have certainly worked long and hard to achieve your goals. Why not make plans to celebrate? Call some friends or your partner for an impromptu get-together. You can meet at the local bistro and bask in the happy energy of success. The first round of drinks is on you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are looking gorgeous today, and have likely noticed the admiring glances you have received. Your passion is running high, and you may be able to spend this evening with a special someone. Fulfill your romantic fantasies. Light candles, use your best china, and dress with sensuality in mind. Your partner will appreciate the effort. You are bound to have a wonderful evening.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This could be your lucky day, especially in matters of the heart. You may feel particularly close to your special someone, as well as others in your immediate circle of friends. This is due in part to the planetary configuration. It shows your intuition and optimism running high. Use this to your advantage, especially if you have to sell something. Keep your expectations realistic.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try not to do everything all at once today. Your social life is heating up and you may be in a frenzy preparing for all the gatherings you have been invited to. All this on top of your regular workload could send you into a tailspin. Pace yourself. Get your work done first before thinking about your social life. Remember, if you were unemployed, you would not be able to go out at all!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It looks like your ship is about to come in. The planetary configuration indicates you can expect additional financial resources, perhaps a raise. You deserve it! You have been working long and hard these past several months. You have earned the respect of authority figures and the admiration of peers. Be careful not to fritter away the extra money. Put some aside for a rainy day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take extra care with your appearance today, and clean the house a bit this morning. You may have some visitors. Invite them in and make them comfortable. It is likely they can be of great benefit in furthering your career. Perhaps one of them is well connected in a company you have long wanted to work for. Or maybe you will get an interesting stock tip. Stay alert!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel wanderlust and crave something new and different in your life. You just can not help but be a bit bored by the dullness of the routine. If adventure is what you want, why not plan an exotic trip? Even if you do not have the money now, you can still start doing some research. Just knowing you are going to go someday will help raise your spirits.