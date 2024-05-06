Today in High Prairie: May 7, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 7, 2024

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 – 11 a.m. – Nampa Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Sunrise Café.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 7, 2024

1787 – Jacques Viger, First mayor of Montreal

1812 – Robert Browning, English poet [Pied Piper]

1840 – Tchaikovsky, 1812 Overture composer

1885 – George Hayes, El Paso actor

1900 – Ralph Truman, Treasure Island actor

1901 – Gary Cooper, High Noon actor

1909 – Edwin Land, Co-founder of Polaroid Corporation

1911 – Ishir Honda, Godzilla director

1917 – David Tomlinson, Mary Poppins actor

1919 – Eva Perón [Evita], Argentine First Lady

1922 – Darren McGavin, Murphy Brown actor

1922 – Lewis Anderson, Howdy Doody Show actor

1926 – Val Bisoglio, Police Woman actor

1932 – Derek Taylor, Beatles publicist

1939 – Johnny Maestro, 16 Candles vocalist

1944 – Sivi Aberg, Batman TV show actress

1946 – Bill Kreutzmann, Grateful Dead drummer

1951 – Robert Hegyes, Welcome Back Kotter actor

1955 – Peter Reckell, Days of Our Lives actor

1957 – Hercules, US pro wrestler

1965 – Owen Hart, Calgary Stampede wrestler

1970 – Sebastien Britten, Canadian figure skater

1975 – Zee, US hip hop artist

1987 – Chiara Ferragni, Italian fashion blogger

This Day in Local History – May 7, 2024

May 7, 1920: Father Henri Giroux brings the statue of Ste. Anne to Joussard’s St. Bruno Mission.

May 7, 1962: The new 578-foot water well being drilled for High Prairie test 400 gallons per minute.

May 7, 1969: High Prairie residents vote 159-159 after town council asks for their opinion on whether or not to purchase their own gas system. Council decides to proceed.

May 7, 1969: South Peace News reports Bill Badiuk opens a sports shop in the old Co-op Building, recently purchased by Terry Anderson, who plans on opening a coin wash.

May 7, 1987: A forest fire sweeps through the forest north of town. No homes were damaged.

May 7, 1988: The last grain elevator in Enilda is torn down with the toppling of the Alberta Wheat Pool.

May 7, 1988: Sister Poirier receives a special award for all her work in High Prairie Minor Hockey at the annual awards banquet.

May 7, 1994: St. Andrew’s School student Theressa Lemay wins a gold medal in Girl’s Seniors Single 1 at the Alberta Badminton Provincials held in Ponoka. E.W. Pratt High School’s Crystal Elliott wins a silver in Girl’s Singles Junior 2. Kinuso School students Adrian Plante and Harmony Wells win a bronze medal in Mixed Senior Intermediate play.

May 7, 1997: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds diamonds near Red Earth Creek.

May 7, 1997: Petro-Can withdraws its offer to treat contaminated soil near Enilda due to public opposition.

May 7, 2000: E.W. Pratt High School wins the Alberta 2A team badminton championship banner for the third time in five years at provincials held in Stettler. Cara Muzurek, Amanda Marston, Owen Smith and Dallas Fjeld all win silver medals.

May 7, 2001: A piece of High Prairie’s history comes down as the Esso service station is torn down.

May 7, 2005: St. Andrew’s School enjoys the most success in badminton in years after students return home with four medals in zone play. Kalie Anderson wins gold while Kyle Noecker, Tanis Desjarlais and Caitlyn Anderson all win silver.

May 7, 2006: The annual Hike for Hospice held by the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society nets over $6,000 in profits.

May 7, 2007: Big Meadow Water Co-op president Art Smith asks the M.D. of Big Lakes to take over operation of their co-op. Council begins the takeover process immediately.

May 7, 2007: High Prairie True Value Hardware donates all parts for plumbing to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex. The final total is $5,257.38.

May 7, 2009: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy announces a class action lawsuit will be filed within the next 6-8 weeks resulting from the tainted syringe incident at the High Prairie Hospital in 2008. By year’s end, the lawsuit never materializes.

May 7-8, 2010: St. Andrew’s Grade 12 student Caitlyn Anderson wins a silver medal in Senior Women’s Singles at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Badminton Championships in Sherwood Park. Anderson placed fourth the previous two years.

May 7, 2011: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce launches its Super Saturday promotion. Participating businesses offer special discounts the first Saturday of each month.

May 7, 2011: Fields Store re-opens under the new name of Field$ Dollar Depot. Manager Kathleen Jaffrey helps cut the ribbon.

May 7, 2011: South Peace News wins four Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards including second for Best Overall, second for Best Sports Section, third for Best Front Page and third for Best Editorial Page.

May 7, 2014: South Peace News reports that Royal Bank manager Simon Tremblay is gauging interest in reviving Toastmasters.

May 7, 2016: The Pioneer Threshermans Association officially opens their new hall at Triangle. PTA president Henry Nyberg and PTA vice president Len Parke cut the ribbon.

May 7, 2017: Just over $7,503 is raised at the annual Hospice Walk, hosted by the High Prairie and District Holistic Palliative Care Society. Frank Tries wins the Mabel Goulet Memorial Award for raising the most money: $1,240.

This Day in World History – May 7, 2024

1429 – English siege of Orleans broken by Joan of Arc and the French army.

1664 – Louis XIV of France inaugurates The Palace of Versailles.

1697 – Stockholm’s medieval royal castle is destroyed by fire.

1771 – Samuel Hearne explores Coppermine River of Canada.

1832 – Greece becomes independent, Otto of Bavaria is chosen as king.

1866 – German Otto von Bismarck seriously wounded in assassination attempt.

1934 – World’s largest pearl [6.4 kg] found at Palawan, Philippines.

1941 – Glenn Miller records “Chattanooga Choo Choo” for RCA.

1946 – Tokyo Telecommunications Engineering [Sony] is founded.

1953 – Record 537-kg swordfish is caught in Chile.

1954 – US, Great Britain & France reject Russian membership of NATO.

1960 – Leonid Brezhnev replaces Kliment Voroshilov as President of USSR.

1975 – US President Gerald Ford declares an end to Vietnam Era.

1982 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 1.1.

1983 – August Hoffman performs record 29,051 consecutive sit-ups.

1987 – Diane Chambers’ [Shelley Long] final episode on “Cheers.”

1989 – Mark Merrony cycles for 30 minutes at 21,030 feet in Nepal.

1989 – Panamanian voters reject dictator Manuel Noriega’s bid for president.

1994 – Edvard Munch painting “The Scream” recovered 3 months after stolen.

1998 – Largest industrial merger in history: Mercedes-Benz buys Chrysler.

2007 – Tomb of Herod the Great discovered at Herodium, West Bank.

2012 – Vladimir Putin sworn in for 3rd 6-year term as president of Russia.

2015 – Silver ingot of Capt. William Kidd’s treasure found near Madagascar.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 7, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Overall, the forecast for today is fairly good. The aspects seem to favour figuring out the meaning of all that is transpired over the past several weeks. It is an opportunity for you to take a leisurely look at the distance you have covered moving toward your goals. Since it is an auspicious day for social activities, why not get together with friends and discuss the latest events with them?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you felt somewhat lost for the past few days? The fog may lift today and enable you to situate yourself at last. You are probably eager to settle a question that has nagged at you and interfered with your judgment. However, you should be patient, especially if it has to do with emotional matters. Try to understand, but do not take immediate action. You will be more objective beginning tomorrow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have been feeling somewhat disillusioned. Perhaps you lost sight of your goals or misplaced your faith in yourself. You will feel some relief beginning today. This is an opportunity to end what has been a somewhat apathetic and moody phase and begin a new one that is based on work and meditation. As you can imagine, this new phase will be much more fulfilling!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be tempted to settle certain matters by radical means. The visionary part of you means you are painfully aware of the world’s wrongs. You see no reason not to take action to correct them. But the forces in play are so powerful you can not expect to institute a new order in one day. If you have an emotional question to resolve, it would be better to wait a few days before making a decision.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today will be fairly calm in terms of outside events, but your inner world is likely to be in a rush of activity. Today you wish you could find the solution to your heartaches as well as your career predicaments. You would like to achieve some supreme understanding of the events that took place over the past month. First you must force your brain to slow down. Haste makes waste, as you know!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a lot of thinking to do about your professional goals. You will go over the elements to see if there is not some way to approach things differently. Are there new paths you could try or ways to improve things? Your mind will go a thousand miles a minute today. Those who spend time with you may be totally exhausted by the end of the day because of all the questions you ask!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You just can not do everything at once. How do you expect to reduce your stress and recuperate while at the same time continue to be a superstar performer in every area of your life? Do not pressure yourself to perform today. If you do, you are likely to deplete your reserves even further. Take it easy, rest, and relax! You have earned this little break.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a good moment to adapt your logic and reason to reality. If you do not, you are going to run into some intellectual problems. Everyone knows you find new ideas plentiful, but unless you have plans to be a novelist, link your thinking to reality. The “pie in the sky” thinking that you engage in is not particularly useful to the rest of us living here in the real world.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is going to be a little difficult talking to you today. You, who can be easily influenced by others, will be listening to and criticizing everything that people say. Nothing emotional or vague is going to get into your head. It is as if you have installed an extremely fine filter that lets in only what you allow. You are going to appear to be a real expert. Do not show off too much!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been reviewing your family history lately? Of special interest is your cultural background. What educational, social, and religious environment were you born into? What are its values? In the end, do you feel a strong affinity with them now or are those views different from the ones you hold? These are interesting avenues of thought for you today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is time to elevate your sense of self. You are just as good as anyone else, so why don’t you believe it? The problem is you are very sensitive about having an ego. Even though you know everyone does, you punish yourself for its existence! This is a noble idea, but it does not do you any good. You will never be perfect and neither will anyone else. What are you worrying about?

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today your intellectual and expressive abilities should receive a boost from the planets. It is an excellent time to organize your thoughts about presenting a project to a possible collaborator, engage in trade, or write. In terms of your private life, it is also a good time to examine the latest events, certain aspects of which are still partially misunderstood.