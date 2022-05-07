Today in High Prairie: May 8, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 8, 2022

Mother’s Day! Spoil and love your mother!

Attend the church of your choice.

9 – 11 a.m. – Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast at Faust Fire Hall. Proceeds to Faust Splash Park.

10 a.m. – Noon – Mother’s Day Breakfast at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Sponsored by JCA.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage games at HP Golden Age Centre.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Mud Bowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 8, 2022

1753 – Miguel Costilla, Father, Mexican Independence

1821 – William Vanderbilt, American businessman

1828 – Henri Dunant, Founder of Red Cross

1839 – A. Routhier, “O Canada” composer

1913 – Sid James, Hancock’s Half Hour actor

1925 – Bettina Graziani, One of the first supermodels

1926 – David Attenborough, Naturalist, TV producer

1926 – Don Rickles, Don Rickles Show comedian

1932 – Sonny Liston, US heavyweight boxer

1935 – Salome Jens, From Here to Eternity actress

1940 – Peter Benchley, Jaws author

1940 – Ricky Nelson, Hello Mary Lou singer

1940 – “Toni” Tennille, Captain & Tennille singer

1944 – Gary Glitter, Rock & Roll Part II singer

1948 – Stephen Stohn, Degrassi TV producer

1951 – Deborah Harmon, Ted Knight Show actress

1951 – Philip Bailey, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1953 – Billy Burnette, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1953 – Alex Van Halen, Van Halen drummer

1957 – Jeff Wincott, Night Heat actor

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, Little House on the Prairie actress

1975 – Enrique Iglesias, “King of Latin Pop”

1980 – Benny Yau, Canadian entertainer

1981 – Stephen Amell, Canadian actor [Arrow]

This Day in Local History – May 8, 2022

May 8, 1942: The High Prairie Lodge of the Order of the Royal Purple is formed.

May 8, 1962: Leonard Berry, 11, returns home after killing a lynx with a stone to prevent it from killing his dog.

May 8, 1967: Daisy Reynolds, the first High Prairie Honoured Royal Lady, attends the 25th anniversary celebration of the Lodge.

May 8, 1969: The Grade 8 students at Faust School visit the weather station at Wagner.

May 8, 1970: Arson is suspected as the vacant New Star Cafe is set ablaze. The building is classed beyond repair.

May 8, 1972: Judge Bernard Barker sends Gary Shantz to prison for four months for supplying liquor to minors. “Supplying liquor to minors is just as bad as supplying drugs,” said Barker.

May 8, 1977: David Starko lands a 28-pound lake trout at Peerless Lake. The fish measured about 39 inches.

May 8, 1981: Jane Matthews and Gary Keshen win silver medals at the Alberta Badminton Championships in Edmonton.

May 8, 1985: South Peace News reports Veronica Bertin, Sherry Severson, Amber Courtepatte and Valerie Payne are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 8, 1985: South Peace News reports organizers of the annual Rodeo Queen contest have received no entries for the annual event.

May 8, 1986: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben defeats Bert Dube in the provincial election. Shaben, who won for the fourth time, forms a majority government headed by Don Getty. He is later named Minister of Economic Development and Trade.

May 8, 1987: A young offender gets three years of custody and probation for his part in the attack on MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986.

May 8, 1992: Aero Aviation begins daily air service into High Prairie.

May 8, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is suspended by his party for his remarks on homosexuals. Chatters said he would move employees who were homosexual or otherwise offensive to customers, to the back of the shop.

May 8, 2000: A 15-year-old boy is granted a conditional discharge in High Prairie youth court after pleading guilty to assaulting a friend by shooting him in the foot with a pellet gun.

May 8, 2000: High Prairie Recreation Supt. George Markin is “relieved of his duties” by the recreation board.

May 8, 2006: The High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce accuses High Prairie town council of not promoting the fact they are open for business. Garand Jones says, “Our town is not developer friendly” and “Sometimes I get the impression we’re not open for business.”

May 8, 2007: Marigold Enterprises re-opens in the same location to a new look in their improved gift and trophy shop.

May 8, 2008: Marigold Enterprises burns the mortgage to their building during a ceremony. Chair Rick Quartly is given the honour of torching the mortgage.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to spend another $1.15 million for construction on the Seal Lake Road. The M.D. has already committed $500,000 for the project and the Town of High Prairie $200,000.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes reverses a previous decision and decides to not hire a second peace officer during final budget debate.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to spend up to $100,000 on medical equipment for an operating room at the High Prairie Hospital in an effort to attract surgeons.

May 8, 2010: Valedictorian Jordan Lewis delivers his address at the E.W. Pratt Commencement Ceremony. This year’s class is comprised of 73 students.

May 8, 2012: Jake Poloz and Ashley Smith make a video about curling in High Prairie and win a $10,000 prize in Monsanto’s Build a Better House community curling club improvement program.

May 8, 2013: Kirsten Burger writes a letter to the editor in South Peace News expressing displeasure with master of ceremony Brian Holmberg and his decision to tell a gay joke at the Fireman’s Ball. Later, fire chief Ken Melnyk apologizes on behalf of the department.

May 8, 2013: The debate over whether or not to hire a third peace officer for the town heats up in chambers. Matters reach a boiling point when citizen Sharon Cox calls Councillor Barry Sharkawi a bully while leaving chambers.

May 8, 2013: Mayor Linda Cox’s desire to lower taxes during final budget debate is opposed by Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who says financial promises made to people and organizations must be kept.

May 8, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to notify all governments in the region it wants more money to fund the enhanced policing positions or the program dies. Enhanced policing is the special unit designated to fight the region’s drug trade.

May 8, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Mike Poulter says he counted at least 35 portable signs in town that are put up illegally. Administration is directed to prepare a report on what can be done to make signs conform to bylaws.

May 8, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes meets Peavine Metis Settlement’s challenge and donates $2,500 to the financially-strapped High Prairie and District Food Bank. Earlier, Peavine challenged all governments in the region to help the food bank.

May 8, 2015: Kinuso teenager Luke Bergen snaps a photograph of a squirrel, which earns him a first place finish in the Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year contest.

May 8, 2013: Entries close for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest. Running are Fay Baker of Kinuso, Danielle Denoncourt of Slave lake and Jessica Lavoie of Sexsmith. Baker later drops out.

May 8, 2018: The old hospital is becoming a headache for High Prairie town council in more ways than one. Senior peace officer Alan Bloom tells council youth and young adults are climbing on top of the roof and being a nuisance.

May 8, 2019: South Peace News reports on the passing of Wanda Buchanan but no date of her passing is provided.

This Day in World History – May 8, 2022

1541 – Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto discovers the Mississippi River.

1823 – “Home! Sweet Home!” by John Howard Payne is first sung in London.

1835 – First installment of Hans Christian Andersen “Fairy Tales” published.

1840 – Alexander Wolcott patents photographic process.

1879 – George Selden files for first patent for a gasoline-driven auto.

1886 – Coca-Cola sold for first time at Jacob’s Pharmacy in Atlanta.

1895 – China cedes Taiwan to Japan under Treaty of Shimonoseki.

1902 – Mount Pelée on Martinique erupts killing 30,000 and only 2 survive.

1912 – Paramount Pictures is founded.

1919 – Moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of WWI occurs.

1921 – Sweden abolishes capital punishment.

1933 – Gandhi begins a 21-day fast in protest against British oppression.

1945 – Canadian troops move into Amsterdam.

1945 – V-E Day: WWII ends in Europe after Germany surrenders.

1950 – Chiang Kai-shek asks US for weapons.

1951 – Dacron men’s suits introduced.

1961 – First practical sea water conversion plant opens in Texas.

1967 – Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in US Army.

1974 – Canadian government of Pierre Trudeau falls.

1980 – World Health Organization announces smallpox has been eradicated.

1988 – Amateur referees work NJ Devils-Boston Bruin playoff games.

1994 – 500th commentary by Andy Rooney on 60 Minutes.

1994 – Erling Kagge becomes the first person to complete Three Poles Challenge.

2005 – The new Canadian War Museum opens.

2008 – Dmitry Medvedev appoints Vladimir Putin as Russian PM.

2013 – Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi jailed four years for fraud.

2018 – Ebola outbreak declared in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 8, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today your intellectual and expressive abilities should receive a boost from the planets. It is an excellent time to organize your thoughts about presenting a project to a possible collaborator, engage in trade, or write. In terms of your private life, it is also a good time to examine the latest events, certain aspects of which are still partially misunderstood!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Overall, the forecast for today is fairly good. The aspects seem to favour figuring out the meaning of all that has transpired over the past several weeks. It is an opportunity for you to take a leisurely look at the distance you have covered moving toward your goals. Since it is an auspicious day for social activities, why not get together with friends and discuss the latest events with them?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Have you felt somewhat lost for the past few days? The fog may lift today and enable you to situate yourself at last. You are probably eager to settle a question that has nagged at you and interfered with your judgment. However, you should be patient, especially if it has to do with emotional matters. Try to understand, but do not take immediate action. You will be more objective beginning tomorrow!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have been feeling somewhat disillusioned. Perhaps you lost sight of your goals or misplaced your faith in yourself. You will feel some relief beginning today. This is an opportunity to end what has been a somewhat apathetic and moody phase and begin a new one that is based on work and meditation. As you can imagine, this new phase will be much more fulfilling!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be tempted to settle certain matters by radical means. The visionary part of you means you are painfully aware of the world’s wrongs. You see no reason not to take action to correct them. But the forces in play are so powerful you can not expect to institute a new order in one day. If you have an emotional question to resolve, it would be better to wait a few days before making a decision!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today will be fairly calm in terms of outside events, but your inner world is likely to be in a rush of activity. Today you wish you could find the solution to your heartaches as well as your career predicaments. You would like to achieve some supreme understanding of the events that took place over the past month. First you must force your brain to slow down. Haste makes waste, as you know!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have a lot of thinking to do about your professional goals. You will go over the elements to see if there is not some way to approach things differently. Are there new paths you could try or ways to improve things? Your mind will go a thousand miles a minute today. Those who spend time with you may be totally exhausted by the end of the day because of all the questions you ask!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You just can not do everything at once! How do you expect to reduce your stress and recuperate while at the same time continue to be a superstar performer in every area of your life? Do not pressure yourself to perform today. If you do, you are likely to deplete your reserves even further. Take it easy, rest, and relax! You have earned this little break!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is a good moment to adapt your logic and reason to reality. If you do not, you are going to run into some intellectual problems. Everyone knows you find new ideas plentiful, but unless you have plans to be a novelist, link your thinking to reality. The “pie in the sky” thinking that you engage in is not particularly useful to the rest of us living here in the real world!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is going to be a little difficult talking to you today. You, who can be easily influenced by others, will be listening to and criticizing everything that people say. Nothing emotional or vague is going to get into your head. It is as if you have installed an extremely fine filter that lets in only what you allow. You are going to appear to be a real expert. Do not show off too much!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Have you been reviewing your family history lately? Of special interest is your cultural background. What educational, social, and religious environment were you born into? What are its values? In the end, do you feel a strong affinity with them now or are those views different from the ones you hold? These are interesting avenues of thought for you today!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It is time to elevate your sense of self. You are just as good as anyone else, so why don’t you believe it? The problem is you are very sensitive about having an ego. Even though you know everyone does, you punish yourself for its existence! This is a noble idea, but it does not do you any good. You will never be perfect and neither will anyone else. What are you worrying about?