Today in High Prairie: May 8, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 8, 2023

4 – 6 p.m. – Community Seed Garden Planting at HP Friendship Centre. Call (780) 523-4511 to sign up.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 8, 2023

1753 – Miguel Costilla, Father, Mexican Independence

1821 – William Vanderbilt, American businessman

1828 – Henri Dunant, Founder of Red Cross

1839 – A. Routhier, “O Canada” composer

1913 – Sid James, Hancock’s Half Hour actor

1925 – Bettina Graziani, One of the first supermodels

1926 – David Attenborough, Naturalist, TV producer

1926 – Don Rickles, Don Rickles Show comedian

1932 – Sonny Liston, US heavyweight boxer

1935 – Salome Jens, From Here to Eternity actress

1940 – Peter Benchley, Jaws author

1940 – Ricky Nelson, Hello Mary Lou singer

1940 – “Toni” Tennille, Captain & Tennille singer

1944 – Gary Glitter, Rock & Roll Part II singer

1948 – Stephen Stohn, Degrassi TV producer

1951 – Deborah Harmon, Ted Knight Show actress

1951 – Philip Bailey, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1953 – Billy Burnette, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1953 – Alex Van Halen, Van Halen drummer

1957 – Jeff Wincott, Night Heat actor

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, Little House on the Prairie actress

1975 – Enrique Iglesias, “King of Latin Pop”

1980 – Benny Yau, Canadian entertainer

1981 – Stephen Amell, Canadian actor [Arrow]

This Day in Local History – May 8, 2023

May 8, 1942: The High Prairie Lodge of the Order of the Royal Purple is formed.

May 8, 1962: Leonard Berry, 11, returns home after killing a lynx with a stone to prevent it from killing his dog.

May 8, 1967: Daisy Reynolds, the first High Prairie Honoured Royal Lady, attends the 25th anniversary celebration of the Lodge.

May 8, 1970: Arson is suspected as the vacant New Star Cafe is set ablaze. The building is classed beyond repair.

May 8, 1972: Judge Bernard Barker sends Gary Shantz to prison for four months for supplying liquor to minors. “Supplying liquor to minors is just as bad as supplying drugs,” said Judge Barker.

May 8, 1977: David Starko lands a 28-pound lake trout at Peerless Lake. The fish measured about 39 inches.

May 8, 1981: Jane Matthews and Gary Keshen win silver medals at the Alberta Badminton Championships in Edmonton.

May 8, 1985: South Peace News reports Veronica Bertin, Sherry Severson, Amber Courtepatte and Valerie Payne are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 8, 1986: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben defeats Bert Dube in the provincial election. Shaben, who won for the fourth time, forms a majority government headed by Don Getty. He is later named Minister of Economic Development and Trade.

May 8, 1987: A young offender gets three years of custody and probation for his part in the attack on MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986.

May 8, 1992: Aero Aviation begins daily air service into High Prairie.

May 8, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is suspended by his party for his remarks on homosexuals. Chatters said he would move employees who were homosexual or otherwise offensive to customers, to the back of the shop.

May 8, 2000: A 15-year-old boy is granted a conditional discharge in High Prairie youth court after pleading guilty to assaulting a friend by shooting him in the foot with a pellet gun.

May 8, 2000: High Prairie Recreation Supt. George Markin is “relieved of his duties” by the board.

May 8, 2006: The High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce accuses High Prairie town council of not promoting the fact they are open for business. Garand Jones says, “Our town is not developer friendly” and “Sometimes I get the impression we’re not open for business.”

May 8, 2007: Marigold Enterprises re-opens in the same location to a new look in their improved gift and trophy shop.

May 8, 2008: Marigold Enterprises burns the mortgage to their building during a ceremony. Chair Rick Quartly is given the honour of torching the mortgage.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to spend another $1.15 million for construction on the Seal Lake Road. The M.D. has already committed $500,000 for the project and the Town of High Prairie $200,000.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes reverses a previous decision and decides to not hire a second peace officer during final budget debate.

May 8, 2010: Valedictorian Jordan Lewis delivers his address at the E.W. Pratt Commencement Ceremony. This year’s class is comprised of 73 students.

May 8, 2012: Jake Poloz and Ashley Smith make a video about curling in High Prairie and win a $10,000 prize in Monsanto’s Build a Better House community curling club improvement program.

May 8, 2013: Kirsten Burger writes a letter to the editor in South Peace News expressing displeasure with master of ceremony Brian Holmberg and his decision to tell a gay joke at the Fireman’s Ball. Later, fire chief Ken Melnyk apologizes on behalf of the department.

May 8, 2013: The debate over whether or not to hire a third peace officer for the town heats up in chambers. Matters reach a boiling point when citizen Sharon Cox calls Councillor Barry Sharkawi a bully while leaving chambers.

May 8, 2013: Mayor Linda Cox’s desire to lower taxes during final budget debate is opposed by Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who says financial promises made to people and organizations must be kept.

May 8, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to notify all governments in the region it wants more money to fund the enhanced policing positions or the program dies. Enhanced policing is the special unit designated to fight the region’s drug trade.

May 8, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes meets Peavine Metis Settlement’s challenge and donates $2,500 to the financially-strapped High Prairie and District Food Bank. Earlier, Peavine challenged all governments in the region to help the food bank.

May 8, 2015: Kinuso teenager Luke Bergen snaps a photograph of a squirrel, which earns him a first place finish in the Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year contest.

May 8, 2013: Entries close for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest. Running are Fay Baker of Kinuso, Danielle Denoncourt of Slave lake and Jessica Lavoie of Sexsmith. Baker later drops out.

May 8, 2018: The old hospital is becoming a headache for High Prairie town council in more ways than one. Senior peace officer Alan Bloom tells council youth and young adults are climbing on top of the roof and being a nuisance.

May 8, 2019: South Peace News reports on the passing of Wanda Buchanan but no date of her passing is provided.

This Day in World History – May 8, 2023

1541 – Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto discovers the Mississippi River.

1823 – “Home! Sweet Home!” by John Howard Payne is first sung in London.

1835 – First installment of Hans Christian Andersen “Fairy Tales” published.

1840 – Alexander Wolcott patents photographic process.

1879 – George Selden files for first patent for a gasoline-driven auto.

1886 – Coca-Cola sold for first time at Jacob’s Pharmacy in Atlanta.

1895 – China cedes Taiwan to Japan under Treaty of Shimonoseki.

1902 – Mount Pelée on Martinique erupts killing 30,000 and only 2 survive.

1912 – Paramount Pictures is founded.

1919 – Moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of WWI occurs.

1921 – Sweden abolishes capital punishment.

1933 – Gandhi begins a 21-day fast in protest against British oppression.

1945 – Canadian troops move into Amsterdam.

1945 – V-E Day: WWII ends in Europe after Germany surrenders.

1950 – Chiang Kai-shek asks US for weapons.

1951 – Dacron men’s suits introduced.

1961 – First practical sea water conversion plant opens in Texas.

1967 – Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in US Army.

1974 – Canadian government of Pierre Trudeau falls.

1980 – World Health Organization announces smallpox has been eradicated.

1988 – Amateur referees work NJ Devils-Boston Bruin playoff games.

1994 – 500th commentary by Andy Rooney on 60 Minutes.

1994 – Erling Kagge becomes the first person to complete Three Poles Challenge.

2005 – The new Canadian War Museum opens.

2008 – Dmitry Medvedev appoints Vladimir Putin as Russian PM.

2013 – Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi jailed four years for fraud.

2018 – Ebola outbreak declared in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 8, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Airline travel is indicated in your immediate future. It is likely you have been feeling serious wanderlust lately, as well as frustration with the same old routine. Be open to any interesting invitations that come your way today. If a friend invites you for a night out on the town, go despite any hesitation. You are bound to have a wonderful time, and you need the diversion.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your ship comes in. Do not be surprised if you find a big, fat cheque waiting for you. Who knows what you have done to deserve such kindness? Do not question your good fortune, just accept it with charm and grace. Finally, you can implement some of those home improvements. Take full advantage of the generosity of the universe. Deep down, you know you deserve it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You can expect to reap the benefits from recent training or studies. You have made a huge leap in ability, especially where technological skills are concerned. As a result, you can expect to receive either a promotion or raise. It is the least your boss can do to reward you for all your hard work of late. If you continue at this pace, you will soon be running the company!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may receive some important information today. This message could have a dramatic ripple effect on your life. You may change jobs or even move to a different part of the country, all as a result of the information you receive. You may be nervous about making such dramatic changes to your life, but trust they are for the better. Dare to take the risk.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you have no significant other, all indications are this will soon change. A friend may set you up on a blind date that turns out to be a real winner. Perhaps you suddenly look at a long-time friend with new eyes. If you are in a committed relationship, you can expect to renew your bond. You feel closer to each other than ever. Celebrate your good fortune in finding each other.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a persuasive nature. Take care you do not come on too strong today. You may try to rally support for a favoured cause of yours. By all means, spread the word, but let others come to you if they are interested. You tend to beat people over the head about doing the “right” thing. Do not pressure anyone. If just a few people help, at least they will be truly committed.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – What a day this could be. You may get an unexpected raise that seems to manifest out of the blue. Who knew it was possible? You may have a close friend to thank. He or she may have been responsible for making sure you were in the right place at the right time. Your life could change dramatically as a result. Hold on for what is bound to be a wild ride!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – In spite of any feelings to the contrary, you are bound to be successful. You may be involved in a group project that requires a lot of time and effort. All indications are that it will pay off shortly. Continue to work those long hours, even if it means staying up all night. In just a few months, you will catch up on sleep and be rolling in money.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You feel energetic and optimistic. You can do anything you set your mind to! This positive outlook is a refreshing change from the usual pessimism. It s certainly easier to go through life happy. As someone once said, people pretty much choose whether or not they are going to be happy. Kudos to you for making the right choice. You are bound to be successful once you believe you can be.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may not want to leave the house today! You may not feel very social and prefer to spend time alone. You could go through old photographs, read old letters, and look through the attic. Pondering memories with a new perspective may clear up some things. With the wisdom and experience you have gained over the years, certain past issues may now finally make sense.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not be surprised if you bump into an old friend or colleague today. This chance encounter could have a dramatic ripple effect on you as you reflect on your life and analyze how far you have come. You may realize you are not entirely pleased with your direction. Your friend may point out that there are many paths to happiness. Perhaps it is time to choose another one.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is your lucky day. You may get a windfall of some sort, maybe a cheque in the mail or a raise or promotion at work. This is just what you have been hoping for to elevate your lifestyle. Do not go nuts. Invest the money wisely and it will keep you rolling in dough. Spend it all at once and you will not have much to show for it in a few years.