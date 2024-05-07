Today in High Prairie: May 8, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 8, 2024

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in Falher in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Northland School.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 8, 2024

1753 – Miguel Costilla, Father, Mexican Independence

1821 – William Vanderbilt, American businessman

1828 – Henri Dunant, Founder of Red Cross

1839 – A. Routhier, “O Canada” composer

1913 – Sid James, Hancock’s Half Hour actor

1925 – Bettina Graziani, One of the first supermodels

1926 – David Attenborough, Naturalist, TV producer

1926 – Don Rickles, Don Rickles Show comedian

1932 – Sonny Liston, US heavyweight boxer

1935 – Salome Jens, From Here to Eternity actress

1940 – Peter Benchley, Jaws author

1940 – Ricky Nelson, Hello Mary Lou singer

1940 – “Toni” Tennille, Captain & Tennille singer

1944 – Gary Glitter, Rock & Roll Part II singer

1948 – Stephen Stohn, Degrassi TV producer

1951 – Deborah Harmon, Ted Knight Show actress

1951 – Philip Bailey, Earth Wind & Fire rocker

1953 – Billy Burnette, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1953 – Alex Van Halen, Van Halen drummer

1957 – Jeff Wincott, Night Heat actor

1964 – Melissa Gilbert, Little House on the Prairie actress

1975 – Enrique Iglesias, “King of Latin Pop”

1980 – Benny Yau, Canadian entertainer

1981 – Stephen Amell, Canadian actor [Arrow]

This Day in Local History – May 8, 2024

May 8, 1942: The High Prairie Lodge of the Order of the Royal Purple is formed.

May 8, 1962: Leonard Berry, 11, returns home after killing a lynx with a stone to prevent it from killing his dog.

May 8, 1967: Daisy Reynolds, the first High Prairie Honoured Royal Lady, attends the 25th anniversary celebration of the Lodge.

May 8, 1969: The Grade 8 students at Faust School visit the weather station at Wagner.

May 8, 1970: Arson is suspected as the vacant New Star Cafe is set ablaze. The building is classed beyond repair.

May 8, 1972: Judge Bernard Barker sends Gary Shantz to prison for four months for supplying liquor to minors. “Supplying liquor to minors is just as bad as supplying drugs,” said Barker.

May 8, 1977: David Starko lands a 28-pound lake trout at Peerless Lake. The fish measured about 39 inches.

May 8, 1981: Jane Matthews and Gary Keshen win silver medals at the Alberta Badminton Championships in Edmonton.

May 8, 1985: South Peace News reports Veronica Bertin, Sherry Severson, Amber Courtepatte and Valerie Payne are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 8, 1985: South Peace News reports organizers of the annual Rodeo Queen contest have received no entries for the annual event.

May 8, 1986: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben defeats Bert Dube in the provincial election. Shaben, who won for the fourth time, forms a majority government headed by Don Getty. He is later named Minister of Economic Development and Trade.

May 8, 1987: A young offender gets three years of custody and probation for his part in the attack on MLA Larry Shaben Dec. 5, 1986.

May 8, 1992: Aero Aviation begins daily air service into High Prairie.

May 8, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is suspended by his party for his remarks on homosexuals. Chatters said he would move employees who were homosexual or otherwise offensive to customers, to the back of the shop.

May 8, 2000: A 15-year-old boy is granted a conditional discharge in High Prairie youth court after pleading guilty to assaulting a friend by shooting him in the foot with a pellet gun.

May 8, 2000: High Prairie Recreation Supt. George Markin is “relieved of his duties” by the recreation board.

May 8, 2006: The High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce accuses High Prairie town council of not promoting the fact they are open for business. Garand Jones says, “Our town is not developer friendly” and “Sometimes I get the impression we’re not open for business.”

May 8, 2007: Marigold Enterprises re-opens in the same location to a new look in their improved gift and trophy shop.

May 8, 2008: Marigold Enterprises burns the mortgage to their building during a ceremony. Chair Rick Quartly is given the honour of torching the mortgage.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to spend another $1.15 million for construction on the Seal Lake Road. The M.D. has already committed $500,000 for the project and the Town of High Prairie $200,000.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes reverses a previous decision and decides to not hire a second peace officer during final budget debate.

May 8, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to spend up to $100,000 on medical equipment for an operating room at the High Prairie Hospital in an effort to attract surgeons.

May 8, 2010: Valedictorian Jordan Lewis delivers his address at the E.W. Pratt Commencement Ceremony. This year’s class is comprised of 73 students.

May 8, 2012: Jake Poloz and Ashley Smith make a video about curling in High Prairie and win a $10,000 prize in Monsanto’s Build a Better House community curling club improvement program.

May 8, 2013: Kirsten Burger writes a letter to the editor in South Peace News expressing displeasure with master of ceremony Brian Holmberg and his decision to tell a gay joke at the Fireman’s Ball. Later, fire chief Ken Melnyk apologizes on behalf of the department.

May 8, 2013: The debate over whether or not to hire a third peace officer for the town heats up in chambers. Matters reach a boiling point when citizen Sharon Cox calls Councillor Barry Sharkawi a bully while leaving chambers.

May 8, 2013: Mayor Linda Cox’s desire to lower taxes during final budget debate is opposed by Councillor Barry Sharkawi, who says financial promises made to people and organizations must be kept.

May 8, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to notify all governments in the region it wants more money to fund the enhanced policing positions or the program dies. Enhanced policing is the special unit designated to fight the region’s drug trade.

May 8, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Mike Poulter says he counted at least 35 portable signs in town that are put up illegally. Administration is directed to prepare a report on what can be done to make signs conform to bylaws.

May 8, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes meets Peavine Metis Settlement’s challenge and donates $2,500 to the financially-strapped High Prairie and District Food Bank. Earlier, Peavine challenged all governments in the region to help the food bank.

May 8, 2015: Kinuso teenager Luke Bergen snaps a photograph of a squirrel, which earns him a first place finish in the Canadian Wildlife Photography of the Year contest.

May 8, 2013: Entries close for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen contest. Running are Fay Baker of Kinuso, Danielle Denoncourt of Slave lake and Jessica Lavoie of Sexsmith. Baker later drops out.

May 8, 2018: The old hospital is becoming a headache for High Prairie town council in more ways than one. Senior peace officer Alan Bloom tells council youth and young adults are climbing on top of the roof and being a nuisance.

May 8, 2019: South Peace News reports on the passing of Wanda Buchanan but no date of her passing is provided.

This Day in World History – May 8, 2024

1541 – Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto discovers the Mississippi River.

1823 – “Home! Sweet Home!” by John Howard Payne is first sung in London.

1835 – First installment of Hans Christian Andersen “Fairy Tales” published.

1840 – Alexander Wolcott patents photographic process.

1879 – George Selden files for first patent for a gasoline-driven auto.

1886 – Coca-Cola sold for first time at Jacob’s Pharmacy in Atlanta.

1895 – China cedes Taiwan to Japan under Treaty of Shimonoseki.

1902 – Mount Pelée on Martinique erupts killing 30,000 and only 2 survive.

1912 – Paramount Pictures is founded.

1919 – Moment of silence to commemorate the Armistice of WWI occurs.

1921 – Sweden abolishes capital punishment.

1933 – Gandhi begins a 21-day fast in protest against British oppression.

1945 – Canadian troops move into Amsterdam.

1945 – V-E Day: WWII ends in Europe after Germany surrenders.

1950 – Chiang Kai-shek asks US for weapons.

1951 – Dacron men’s suits introduced.

1961 – First practical sea water conversion plant opens in Texas.

1967 – Muhammad Ali is indicted for refusing induction in US Army.

1974 – Canadian government of Pierre Trudeau falls.

1980 – World Health Organization announces smallpox has been eradicated.

1988 – Amateur referees work NJ Devils-Boston Bruin playoff games.

1994 – 500th commentary by Andy Rooney on 60 Minutes.

1994 – Erling Kagge becomes the first person to complete Three Poles Challenge.

2005 – The new Canadian War Museum opens.

2008 – Dmitry Medvedev appoints Vladimir Putin as Russian PM.

2013 – Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi jailed four years for fraud.

2018 – Ebola outbreak declared in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 8, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are visionary and progressive today, despite what people may say about your tendency to be conservative. You could easily come up with an effective way to help people. For some reason, practical problems are easy for you to solve. Do not pay any attention to the idle and ineffective chatter of intellectuals.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you should abandon any intellectual pursuits and concentrate on practical problems related to organization and goal setting. You are likely to find perfect solutions within an hour of starting. The heavens are helping you! Give them some credit for your ingenuity, and waste no time in implementing your plans!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are a great creator of systems. You can tinker with every sort of construction, from theories and computer programs to scientific experiments and strategic evaluations. Today the planets are guiding you. You are a perfect computer, capable of synthesizing random events into pure reason. You are sure to attract attention if you share your thoughts with others.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Who would have guessed you have an ability to understand subjects as irrational as human passions? You are getting down and dirty with the sticky, trivial realities of day-to-day life that never interested you before. Your new nonstick coating would make you an excellent personnel director, hiring and firing at the drop of a hat. Has that thought ever occurred to you?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Until now, you did not know you were capable of managing people with problems. But the so-called poetic universe you inhabit is actually much more realistic than it seems at first glance. People who believe that human reality is 100 per cent logical will feel ridiculous when they see the elegant, humane solutions you invent.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – At last, a day of relief from the tension! The flow of communication facilitates personal and professional projects. Now is the time to listen to your partner or other family members about the material aspects of the future. For example, are you setting aside enough money for your children’s education? Are you taking proper care of your home? Are your investments allocated correctly? These are all issues worth considering today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are well aware your happiness in love does not depend on emotional promises alone. In order to attract your attention, anyone new in your life has to make some material offering as well. That is exactly what could happen today. You might receive a gift from someone who has been buzzing around you for some time. Smile! People are finally beginning to catch on!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The mood is one of bustle and change. It is a good day to clear out your wardrobe or other belongings. Out with the old, in with the new! You may consign the old stuff to the basement or give it to charity. The main thing is to make room for your new tastes and new relationships. A new person is being born in you. Clear the path for this being to come through!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a good day to organize professional or personal meetings. They will be productive. It is an auspicious time for efficient, serious communication, realistic plans, and group harmony. All the ingredients for success and true advancement are available. Do not be surprised if you are the one in charge. You are especially good at creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It is not always easy to win the admiration you expect from your partner. But in this area today seems to be better than most. You are likely to be brimming with ideas for ways to enhance your most appealing qualities. But do not overdo it. Your efforts at physical or intellectual seduction are most effective when they are subtle.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – No one dislikes red tape and bureaucracy more than you! But take advantage of the atmosphere today. If you have any applications to submit or formalities to complete, you will find the process much easier than usual. Communication channels that are normally closed will open, and the administrative mechanisms will be well oiled instead of grinding. Get all administrative tasks done so you will not have to think about them again!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some people tend to make mountains out of molehills. Currently, you are likely to feel as though you are surrounded by people who exaggerate problems. You, on the other hand, have a loftier perspective. You are a visionary who can foresee future social trends. This gift would serve you well as a political speechwriter, should you want to take on that sort of job.