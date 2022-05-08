Today in High Prairie: May 9, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – May 9, 2022

Grouard Indian Residential School Gathering at Kapawe’no First Nation [Day 1 of 5].

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Games [Outdoor Activity].

3:30 – 5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program [5-11 years]: Collage of Spring activity.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 9, 2022

1265 – Dante Alighieri, Dante’s Inferno author

1783 – Alexander Ross, Canadian pioneer/fur trader

1860 – James Matthew Barrie, Peter Pan playwright

1873 – Howard Carter, Founder of King Tut’s tomb

1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, Boulder Dam builder

1893 – William Marston, Co-creator of Wonder Woman

1909 – Don Messer, Canadian country musician

1912 – Pedro Armendáriz, From Russia With Love actor

1914 – Hank Snow, Canadian country singer

1918 – Mike Wallace, 60 Minutes journalist

1929 – Barbara Ann Scott, Canadian figure skater

1928 – “Pancho” Gonzalez, US tennis pro

1935 – Nole Edwards, Ventures guitarist

1936 – Albert Finney, Erin Brockovich actor

1943 – John Hugen, ZigZag Magazine co-founder

1945 – Steve Katz, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1946 – Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown actress

1949 – Billy Joel, US rock vocalist

1950 – Tom Petersson, Cheap Trick bassist

1956 – Wendy Crewson, The Doctor actress

1957 – Fred Markham, First to pedal a bike 65 mph

1960 – Tony Gwynn, 8-time NL batting champ

1962 – Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode vocalist

1962 – John Corbett, Sex and the City actor

1965 – Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wing

1975 – Chris Diamantopoulos, Canadian actor

1975 – Tamia, Canadian singer

1988 – Skye Regan, Canadian Actress and Writer

1988 – John Fitzpatrick, Canadian race truck driver

This Day in Local History – May 9, 2022

May 9, 1962: Gilbert “Tippy” Jacobsen wins a seat on High Prairie town council byelection.

May 9, 1966: The Edmonton Journal reports mink ranching provides a good living for 220 Alberta farmers, including 100 in the Lesser Slave Lake area. Gloria Charrois has 300 female animals and has been in the business since 1943.

May 9, 1970: Students at the three High Prairie schools walk to Winagmai Lake to raise money for school projects.

May 9, 1970: High Prairie Bay manager George Barnes presents a bicycle to Beatrice Bellerose at the free show at the Park Theatre. The show is an annul event.

May 9, 1970: High Prairie Regal Jim McLean wins his second NPHL Most Gentlemanly Player Award at the NPHL Awards Banquet in Peace River.

May 9, 1971: A boxing card featuring 17 bouts is held at the High Prairie Sports Palace.

May 9, 1972: E.W. Pratt High School students Darlene Olanski and Darlene Smyth receive Gold Awards in the Canada Fitness Awards Program.

May 9, 1973: The East Peace Oilseeds Development Co-operative is formed in an attempt to build a rapeseed crushing plant to locate in town.

May 9, 1973: South Peace News reports that Archie Calliou is the first native alcohol counsellor in the north.

May 9, 1979: South Peace News reports construction will begin this week on Alberta Housing Corporation lots in the town’s north end.

May 9, 1984: Councillors Don Lorencz and Jim Fisher question High Prairie town council on its contracting policies.

May 9, 1984: South Peace News reports that Rhonda Berg, Tammy Douglas, Shantel Jacobi, Debbie Marawski and Valerie Payne are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 9, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to break ground on the new $17 million hospital in McLennan.

May 9, 1987: Goaltender Brian Panasiuk is named the High Prairie Regals’ MVP at their annual awards banquet.

May 9, 1990: South Peace News publishes a photo of a cheque presentation for $235,590 to Smoky River Recreation for the purchase of a snow making machine at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

May 9, 2001: Northern Lakes College announces it will move its High Prairie Campus into the old Alberta Forestry Building from the Moostoos Building.

May 9, 2001: High Prairie town council asks that the Big Lake Country Tourism office be moved back to High Prairie from Slave Lake.

May 9, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears a lack of veterinarians in the Peace Country is a serious problem. Later, they decide to sponsor a bursary for vet students to come to the Peace.

May 9, 2006: Carla Jean Palisoc places first in the singles category at the E.W. Pratt High School Primavera Talent Show.

May 9, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to give $2,500 to the Regional Environmental Action Committee to test water in Lesser Slave Lake.

May 9, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes awards a $5.867 million tender for the Gilwood Road to Cox Contracting Ltd.

May 9, 2007: South Peace News reports Peace Country Health will receive an extra $8 million to assist in staff retention.

May 9, 2007: South Peace News publishes a full-page feature on the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex as officials try to meet the Sept. 15 deadline to open.

May 9, 2008: Richards Lumber and Flowers ‘n’ Things are recognized by the Persons With Developmental Disabilities Northwest Region in providing employment opportunities for Marigold Enterprises clients.

May 9, 2009: Over 25 teenagers and youth from the Lighthouse Youth Ministry clean the streets of High Prairie.

May 9, 2009: Bob Winterburn uses an eight-iron to ace the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

May 9, 2009: Kelsey Marquardt delivers the valedictorian’s address as E.W. Pratt High School holds its Commencement Ceremony for 73 students.

May 9-13, 2009: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle goes to Korea to promote trade and business opportunities.

May 9, 2010: Grouard Northland School students win medals at the Brian Harms Memorial Run in Grande Prairie. Ryan Sutherland wins gold, Ryley Sutherland wins silver and Quinten Capot wins bronze in their respective categories. Coach Alex MacLeod also wins bronze.

May 9, 2011: Dale Harrison starts his job as the Town of High Prairie’s treasurer.

May 9, 2012: The Town of High Prairie council passes a new slogan: “High Prairie: The Community that Welcomes You.”

May 9, 2012: High Prairie town council is informed they didn’t follow proper procedure in trying to sell the house they own being used to rent to doctors.

May 9, 2012: High Prairie town council passes its budget with no mill rate increase. However, council still takes advantage of higher tax bills with rises in assessment for most.

May 9, 2013: An appreciation supper is held at the Golden Age Centre for John and Kathie Gould, who retired and moving back to New Brunswick.

May 9, 2014: Marigold Enterprises becomes the Sears depot in High Prairie.

May 9, 2014: Tony Laboucan opens Tony’s Taxi.

May 9, 2017: One week after announcing a small tax increase, High Prairie town council revises it tax bylaw. Treasurer Terri Wiebe says an error which did not include $8 million in assessment was not counted. As a result, the 2.78 per cent increase is changed to a 1.77 per cent decrease.

May 9, 2018: Big Lakes County hears the estimated cost of a water line to serve the Prairie Echo region is pegged at $7.6 million.

May 9, 2019: Samantha Stokes posts on her Facebook page her intention of running for the Miss Universe Pageant.

This Day in World History – May 9, 2022

1502 – Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on fourth & final trip to New World.

1671 – Colonel Thomas Blood attempts to steal Crown Jewels.

1754 – First newspaper cartoon in America published.

1785 – British inventor Joseph Bramah patents beer-pump handle.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie sets out on second expedition to the Pacific.

1874 – First horse-drawn bus makes its début in the city of Mumbai.

1887 – Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show opens in London.

1899 – John Burr patents an improved rotary blade lawnmower.

1901 – First Australian Parliament opens in Melbourne.

1914 – US President Woodrow Wilson proclaims Mother’s Day.

1927 – Canberra replaces Melbourne as the capital of Australia.

1944 – First eye bank opens in New York.

1949 – Prince Rainier III becomes monarch of Monaco.

1956 – First ascent of Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

1960 – US becomes first country to legalize the birth control pill.

1961 – FCC chairman Newton N. Minow criticizes TV as a “vast wasteland.”

1962 – Laser beam successfully bounced off moon for first time.

1965 – Luna 5 launched [USSR] first attempt to soft land on moon [fails].

1971 – Friends of Earth return 1500 non-returnable bottles to Schweppes.

1978 – Fee Waybill of Tubes breaks a leg falling off stage.

1980 – Slasher horror film “Friday the 13th” is released in US cinemas.

1988 – Australia’s new parliament house is opened in Canberra.

1989 – Journalist petition Chinese government for freedom of press.

1992 – Final episode of “Golden Girls” airs on NBC-TV.

1993 – Paraguay holds its first parliamentary elections in 50 years.

1995 – Kinshasa, Zaire under quarantine after outbreak of Ebola virus.

2017 – Fossil of Chinese feathered baby dinosaur formally identified.

2017 – Jakarta’s Christian governor Ahok jailed for two years for blasphemy.

2018 – Walmart buys majority stake in Indian retailer Flipkart for $16B.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 9, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some people tend to make mountains out of molehills. Currently, you are likely to feel as though you are surrounded by people who exaggerate problems. You, on the other hand, have a loftier perspective. You are a visionary who can foresee future social trends. This gift would serve you well as a political speechwriter, should you want to take on that sort of job!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are visionary and progressive today, despite what people may say about your tendency to be conservative. You could easily come up with an effective way to help people. For some reason, practical problems are easy for you to solve. Do not pay any attention to the idle and ineffective chatter of intellectuals!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you should abandon any intellectual pursuits and concentrate on practical problems related to organization and goal setting. You are likely to find perfect solutions within an hour of starting. The heavens are helping you. Give them some credit for your ingenuity, and waste no time in implementing your plans!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are a great creator of systems. You can tinker with every sort of construction, from theories and computer programs to scientific experiments and strategic evaluations. Today the planets are guiding you. You are a perfect computer, capable of synthesizing random events into pure reason. You are sure to attract attention if you share your thoughts with others!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Who would have guessed you have an ability to understand subjects as irrational as human passions? You are getting down and dirty with the sticky, trivial realities of day-to-day life that never interested you before. Your new non-stick coating would make you an excellent personnel director, hiring and firing at the drop of a hat. Has that thought ever occurred to you?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Until now, you did not know you were capable of managing people with problems. But the so-called poetic universe you inhabit is actually much more realistic than it seems at first glance. People who believe that human reality is 100 percent logical will feel ridiculous when they see the elegant, humane solutions you invent!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – At last, a day of relief from the tension! The flow of communication facilitates personal and professional projects. Now is the time to listen to your partner or other family members about the material aspects of the future. For example, are you setting aside enough money for your children’s education? Are you taking proper care of your home? Are your investments allocated correctly? These are all issues worth considering today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are well aware your happiness in love does not depend on emotional promises alone. In order to attract your attention, anyone new in your life has to make some material offering as well. That is exactly what could happen today. You might receive a gift from someone who has been buzzing around you for some time. Smile! People are finally beginning to catch on!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The mood is one of bustle and change. It is a good day to clear out your wardrobe or other belongings. Out with the old, in with the new! You may consign the old stuff to the basement or give it to charity. The main thing is to make room for your new tastes and new relationships. A new person is being born in you. Clear the path for this being to come through!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a good day to organize professional or personal meetings. They will be productive. It is an auspicious time for efficient, serious communication, realistic plans, and group harmony. All the ingredients for success and true advancement are available. Do not be surprised if you are the one in charge. You are especially good at creating a warm, welcoming atmosphere!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It is not always easy to win the admiration you expect from your partner. But in this area today seems to be better than most. You are likely to be brimming with ideas for ways to enhance your most appealing qualities. But do not overdo it. Your efforts at physical or intellectual seduction are most effective when they are subtle!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – No one dislikes red tape and bureaucracy more than you. But take advantage of the atmosphere today. If you have any applications to submit or formalities to complete, you will find the process much easier than usual. Communication channels that are normally closed will open, and the administrative mechanisms will be well oiled instead of grinding. Get all administrative tasks done so you will not have to think about them again!