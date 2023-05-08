Today in High Prairie: May 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 9, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Restaurant.

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

2 – 3 p.m. – Seniors Drop-In Walks at Kinuso Ag Hall. Come exercise in our hall!

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meeting in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – McLennan Royal Purple meeting.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 9, 2023

1265 – Dante Alighieri, Dante’s Inferno author

1783 – Alexander Ross, Canadian pioneer/fur trader

1860 – James Matthew Barrie, Peter Pan playwright

1873 – Howard Carter, Founder of King Tut’s tomb

1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, Boulder Dam builder

1893 – William Marston, Co-creator of Wonder Woman

1909 – Don Messer, Canadian country musician

1912 – Pedro Armendáriz, From Russia With Love actor

1914 – Hank Snow, Canadian country singer

1918 – Mike Wallace, 60 Minutes journalist

1929 – Barbara Ann Scott, Canadian figure skater

1928 – “Pancho” Gonzalez, US tennis pro

1935 – Nole Edwards, Ventures guitarist

1936 – Albert Finney, Erin Brockovich actor

1943 – John Hugen, ZigZag Magazine co-founder

1945 – Steve Katz, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1946 – Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown actress

1949 – Billy Joel, US rock vocalist

1950 – Tom Petersson, Cheap Trick bassist

1956 – Wendy Crewson, The Doctor actress

1957 – Fred Markham, First to pedal a bike 65 mph

1960 – Tony Gwynn, 8-time NL batting champ

1962 – Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode vocalist

1962 – John Corbett, Sex and the City actor

1965 – Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wing

1975 – Chris Diamantopoulos, Canadian actor

1975 – Tamia, Canadian singer

1988 – Skye Regan, Canadian Actress and Writer

1988 – John Fitzpatrick, Canadian race truck driver

This Day in Local History – May 9, 2023

May 9, 1962: Gilbert “Tippy” Jacobsen wins a seat on High Prairie town council byelection.

May 9, 1966: The Edmonton Journal reports mink ranching provides a good living for 220 Alberta farmers, including 100 in the Lesser Slave Lake area. Gloria Charrois has 300 female animals and has been in the business since 1943.

May 9, 1970: Students at the three High Prairie schools walk to Winagami Lake to raise money for school projects.

May 9, 1970: High Prairie Bay manager George Barnes presents a bicycle to Beatrice Bellerose at the free show at the Park Theatre. The show is an annul event.

May 9, 1970: High Prairie Regal Jim McLean wins his second NPHL Most Gentlemanly Player Award at the NPHL Awards Banquet in Peace River.

May 9, 1971: A boxing card featuring 17 bouts is held at the High Prairie Sports Palace.

May 9, 1973: The East Peace Oilseeds Development Co-operative is formed in an attempt to locate a rapeseed crushing plant in town.

May 9, 1973: South Peace News reports that Archie Calliou is the first native alcohol counsellor in the north.

May 9, 1979: South Peace News reports construction will begin this week on Alberta Housing Corporation lots in the town’s north end.

May 9, 1984: South Peace News reports that Rhonda Berg, Tammy Douglas, Shantel Jacobi, Debbie Marawski and Valerie Payne are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 9, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to break ground on the new $17 million hospital in McLennan.

May 9, 1990: South Peace News publishes a photo of a cheque presentation for $235,590 to Smoky River Recreation for the purchase of a snow making machine at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

May 9, 2001: Northern Lakes College announces it will move its High Prairie Campus into the old Alberta Forestry Building from the Moostoos Building.

May 9, 2001: High Prairie town council asks that the Big Lake Country Tourism office be moved back to High Prairie from Slave Lake.

May 9, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears a lack of veterinarians in the Peace Country is a serious problem. Later, they decide to sponsor a bursary for vet students to come to the Peace.

May 9, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to give $2,500 to the Regional Environmental Action Committee to test water in Lesser Slave Lake.

May 9, 2007: South Peace News reports Peace Country Health will receive an extra $8 million to assist in staff retention.

May 9, 2007: South Peace News publishes a full-page feature on the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex as officials try to meet the Sept. 15 deadline to open.

May 9, 2008: Richards Lumber and Flowers ‘n’ Things are recognized by the Persons With Developmental Disabilities Northwest Region in providing employment opportunities for Marigold Enterprises clients.

May 9, 2009: Over 25 teenagers and youth from the Lighthouse Youth Ministry clean the streets of High Prairie.

May 9, 2009: Bob Winterburn uses an eight-iron to ace the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

May 9, 2009: Kelsey Marquardt delivers the valedictorian’s address as E.W. Pratt High School holds its Commencement Ceremony for 73 students.

May 9-13, 2009: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle goes to Korea to promote trade and business opportunities.

May 9, 2011: Dale Harrison starts his job as the Town of High Prairie’s treasurer.

May 9, 2012: The Town of High Prairie council passes a new slogan: “High Prairie: The Community that Welcomes You.”

May 9, 2012: High Prairie town council is informed they didn’t follow proper procedure in trying to sell the house they own being used to rent to doctors.

May 9, 2012: High Prairie town council passes its budget with no mill rate increase. However, council still takes advantage of higher tax bills with rises in assessment for most.

May 9, 2013: An appreciation supper is held at the Golden Age Centre for John and Kathie Gould, who retired and moving back to New Brunswick.

May 9, 2017: One week after announcing a small tax increase, High Prairie town council revises it tax bylaw. Treasurer Terri Wiebe says an error which did not include $8 million in assessment was not counted. As a result, the 2.78 per cent increase is changed to a 1.77 per cent decrease.

May 9, 2018: Big Lakes County hears the estimated cost of a water line to serve the Prairie Echo region is pegged at $7.6 million.

May 9, 2019: Samantha Stokes posts on her Facebook page her intention of running for the Miss Universe Pageant.

This Day in World History – May 9, 2023

1502 – Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on fourth & final trip to New World.

1671 – Colonel Thomas Blood attempts to steal Crown Jewels.

1754 – First newspaper cartoon in America published.

1785 – British inventor Joseph Bramah patents beer-pump handle.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie sets out on second expedition to the Pacific.

1874 – First horse-drawn bus makes its début in the city of Mumbai.

1887 – Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show opens in London.

1899 – John Burr patents an improved rotary blade lawnmower.

1901 – First Australian Parliament opens in Melbourne.

1914 – US President Woodrow Wilson proclaims Mother’s Day.

1927 – Canberra replaces Melbourne as the capital of Australia.

1944 – First eye bank opens in New York.

1949 – Prince Rainier III becomes monarch of Monaco.

1956 – First ascent of Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

1960 – US becomes first country to legalize the birth control pill.

1961 – FCC chairman Newton N. Minow criticizes TV as a “vast wasteland.”

1962 – Laser beam successfully bounced off moon for first time.

1965 – Luna 5 launched [USSR] first attempt to soft land on moon [fails].

1971 – Friends of Earth return 1500 non-returnable bottles to Schweppes.

1978 – Fee Waybill of Tubes breaks a leg falling off stage.

1980 – Slasher horror film “Friday the 13th” is released in US cinemas.

1988 – Australia’s new parliament house is opened in Canberra.

1989 – Journalist petition Chinese government for freedom of press.

1992 – Final episode of “Golden Girls” airs on NBC-TV.

1993 – Paraguay holds its first parliamentary elections in 50 years.

1995 – Kinshasa, Zaire under quarantine after outbreak of Ebola virus.

2017 – Fossil of Chinese feathered baby dinosaur formally identified.

2017 – Jakarta’s Christian governor Ahok jailed for two years for blasphemy.

2018 – Walmart buys majority stake in Indian retailer Flipkart for $16B.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Share your skills today. You will find as you engage in the role of teacher, you learn more than if you just hold onto your knowledge without sharing it. You will be challenged in ways you did not even think possible. Perhaps you will be forced to do a little research when questions arise you do not know how to answer.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not underestimate the power of other people today. They may seem flighty and scatterbrained on the outside, but underneath you will find they have a great deal of wisdom to share. It might take some probing on your part to draw this wisdom out, but once you do, the outpouring of information will richly reward you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Remember there is a benevolent force out there that loves you. No matter what, there is always a shoulder to cry on, even if it is not a tangible one. Even in your darkest moments, you are never alone. Let this knowledge carry you through the day. Feel free to share it with others who seem like they could use a lift.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not hesitate to say the obvious today, even if it sounds corny. Many times people hesitate to say what they really feel because they think it is obvious to everyone. The truth of the matter is most people are not mind readers and probably are not picking up on the subtle signals you send out. Help them by speaking frankly.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Look to older figures for advice today. Seek counsel with a parent or grandparent on issues you feel strongly about. Relationships with older people are likely to go especially well, and you will find you can break through barriers that may have existed between you and a certain member of your family. Make a conscious effort to patch any rifts among your closest kin.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Consider composing a bit of poetry today. Use this as an exercise to condense your ocean of emotions into a very few words. You might find a great deal of your inner turmoil really boils down to just one or two central things. Let your written words express this as succinctly as possible.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Just because your emotions are reserved or somber today does not mean you should not share them with others. Work through difficulties by processing your feelings and running them by someone close. Keep your interaction limited to just one person at a time so you do not get overshadowed by a third party who wants to get their opinion in at the same time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may need to jump to many different people and situations today, yet something is holding you back. Listen to this inner voice that is asking you to be conservative at this time. You have many more profound things to say when you filter your thoughts through a large funnel. Be open and accepting of many things, but only allow a limited outflow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You feel like you have a stone strapped to your back. The farther you walk with this load, the slower you go, and the more hunched over you will be by the time you reach your destination. Unload the stone from your pack. Realize this break in your journey will help you make much better time in the long run and save you from a great deal of physical strain.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Feel free to break ties with certain people now. You may be overextending your emotional bank account by investing too much of yourself in others’ lives. You may not even realize how much this sort of action taxes you until you rid yourself of unnecessary baggage. Make phone calls shorter and time in the bathtub longer.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Less is more should be your motto for today. The more you cut back in certain areas of your life, the more room you open up to bring in new and exciting things. Go ahead and say no to people, and do not feel badly about it. Take care of yourself and your needs as much as you take care of the needs of the people around you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be asked to slow down today. Whether this comes in the form of a speeding ticket or a scrape on the knee when you trip, you must listen to this message. The key for you now is not to get too emotional as a result of this slowdown. Know it is for your own good. Do not complain about it – just do it.