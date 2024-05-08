Today in High Prairie: May 9, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – May 9, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – May 9, 2024

1265 – Dante Alighieri, Dante’s Inferno author

1783 – Alexander Ross, Canadian pioneer/fur trader

1860 – James Matthew Barrie, Peter Pan playwright

1873 – Howard Carter, Founder of King Tut’s tomb

1882 – Henry J. Kaiser, Boulder Dam builder

1893 – William Marston, Co-creator of Wonder Woman

1909 – Don Messer, Canadian country musician

1912 – Pedro Armendáriz, From Russia With Love actor

1914 – Hank Snow, Canadian country singer

1918 – Mike Wallace, 60 Minutes journalist

1929 – Barbara Ann Scott, Canadian figure skater

1928 – “Pancho” Gonzalez, US tennis pro

1935 – Nole Edwards, Ventures guitarist

1936 – Albert Finney, Erin Brockovich actor

1943 – John Hugen, ZigZag Magazine co-founder

1945 – Steve Katz, Blood, Sweat & Tears rocker

1946 – Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown actress

1949 – Billy Joel, US rock vocalist

1950 – Tom Petersson, Cheap Trick bassist

1956 – Wendy Crewson, The Doctor actress

1957 – Fred Markham, First to pedal a bike 65 mph

1960 – Tony Gwynn, 8-time NL batting champ

1962 – Dave Gahan, Depeche Mode vocalist

1962 – John Corbett, Sex and the City actor

1965 – Steve Yzerman, Detroit Red Wing

1975 – Chris Diamantopoulos, Canadian actor

1975 – Tamia, Canadian singer

1988 – Skye Regan, Canadian Actress and Writer

1988 – John Fitzpatrick, Canadian race truck driver

This Day in Local History – May 9, 2024

May 9, 1962: Gilbert “Tippy” Jacobsen wins a seat on High Prairie town council byelection.

May 9, 1966: The Edmonton Journal reports mink ranching provides a good living for 220 Alberta farmers, including 100 in the Lesser Slave Lake area. Gloria Charrois has 300 female animals and has been in the business since 1943.

May 9, 1970: Students at the three High Prairie schools walk to Winagami Lake to raise money for school projects.

May 9, 1970: High Prairie Bay manager George Barnes presents a bicycle to Beatrice Bellerose at the free show at the Park Theatre. The show is an annul event.

May 9, 1970: High Prairie Regal Jim McLean wins his second NPHL Most Gentlemanly Player Award at the NPHL Awards Banquet in Peace River.

May 9, 1971: A boxing card featuring 17 bouts is held at the High Prairie Sports Palace.

May 9, 1973: The East Peace Oilseeds Development Co-operative is formed in an attempt to locate a rapeseed crushing plant in town.

May 9, 1973: South Peace News reports that Archie Calliou is the first native alcohol counsellor in the north.

May 9, 1979: South Peace News reports construction will begin this week on Alberta Housing Corporation lots in the town’s north end.

May 9, 1984: South Peace News reports that Rhonda Berg, Tammy Douglas, Shantel Jacobi, Debbie Marawski and Valerie Payne are competing for the honour of Indoor Rodeo Queen.

May 9, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to break ground on the new $17 million hospital in McLennan.

May 9, 1990: South Peace News publishes a photo of a cheque presentation for $235,590 to Smoky River Recreation for the purchase of a snow making machine at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

May 9, 2001: Northern Lakes College announces it will move its High Prairie Campus into the old Alberta Forestry Building from the Moostoos Building.

May 9, 2001: High Prairie town council asks that the Big Lake Country Tourism office be moved back to High Prairie from Slave Lake.

May 9, 2001: The M.D. of Big Lakes hears a lack of veterinarians in the Peace Country is a serious problem. Later, they decide to sponsor a bursary for vet students to come to the Peace.

May 9, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses to give $2,500 to the Regional Environmental Action Committee to test water in Lesser Slave Lake.

May 9, 2007: South Peace News reports Peace Country Health will receive an extra $8 million to assist in staff retention.

May 9, 2007: South Peace News publishes a full-page feature on the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex as officials try to meet the Sept. 15 deadline to open.

May 9, 2008: Richards Lumber and Flowers ‘n’ Things are recognized by the Persons With Developmental Disabilities Northwest Region in providing employment opportunities for Marigold Enterprises clients.

May 9, 2009: Over 25 teenagers and youth from the Lighthouse Youth Ministry clean the streets of High Prairie.

May 9, 2009: Bob Winterburn uses an eight-iron to ace the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

May 9, 2009: Kelsey Marquardt delivers the valedictorian’s address as E.W. Pratt High School holds its Commencement Ceremony for 73 students.

May 9-13, 2009: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Raymond Carifelle goes to Korea to promote trade and business opportunities.

May 9, 2011: Dale Harrison starts his job as the Town of High Prairie’s treasurer.

May 9, 2012: The Town of High Prairie council passes a new slogan: “High Prairie: The Community that Welcomes You.”

May 9, 2012: High Prairie town council is informed they didn’t follow proper procedure in trying to sell the house they own being used to rent to doctors.

May 9, 2012: High Prairie town council passes its budget with no mill rate increase. However, council still takes advantage of higher tax bills with rises in assessment for most.

May 9, 2013: An appreciation supper is held at the Golden Age Centre for John and Kathie Gould, who retired and moving back to New Brunswick.

May 9, 2017: One week after announcing a small tax increase, High Prairie town council revises it tax bylaw. Treasurer Terri Wiebe says an error which did not include $8 million in assessment was not counted. As a result, the 2.78 per cent increase is changed to a 1.77 per cent decrease.

May 9, 2018: Big Lakes County hears the estimated cost of a water line to serve the Prairie Echo region is pegged at $7.6 million.

May 9, 2019: Samantha Stokes posts on her Facebook page her intention of running for the Miss Universe Pageant.

This Day in World History – May 9, 2024

1502 – Christopher Columbus leaves Spain on fourth & final trip to New World.

1671 – Colonel Thomas Blood attempts to steal Crown Jewels.

1754 – First newspaper cartoon in America published.

1785 – British inventor Joseph Bramah patents beer-pump handle.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie sets out on second expedition to the Pacific.

1874 – First horse-drawn bus makes its début in the city of Mumbai.

1887 – Buffalo Bill Cody’s Wild West Show opens in London.

1899 – John Burr patents an improved rotary blade lawnmower.

1901 – First Australian Parliament opens in Melbourne.

1914 – US President Woodrow Wilson proclaims Mother’s Day.

1927 – Canberra replaces Melbourne as the capital of Australia.

1944 – First eye bank opens in New York.

1949 – Prince Rainier III becomes monarch of Monaco.

1956 – First ascent of Manaslu, the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

1960 – US becomes first country to legalize the birth control pill.

1961 – FCC chairman Newton N. Minow criticizes TV as a “vast wasteland.”

1962 – Laser beam successfully bounced off moon for first time.

1965 – Luna 5 launched [USSR] first attempt to soft land on moon [fails].

1971 – Friends of Earth return 1500 non-returnable bottles to Schweppes.

1978 – Fee Waybill of Tubes breaks a leg falling off stage.

1980 – Slasher horror film “Friday the 13th” is released in US cinemas.

1988 – Australia’s new parliament house is opened in Canberra.

1989 – Journalist petition Chinese government for freedom of press.

1992 – Final episode of “Golden Girls” airs on NBC-TV.

1993 – Paraguay holds its first parliamentary elections in 50 years.

1995 – Kinshasa, Zaire under quarantine after outbreak of Ebola virus.

2017 – Fossil of Chinese feathered baby dinosaur formally identified.

2017 – Jakarta’s Christian governor Ahok jailed for two years for blasphemy.

2018 – Walmart buys majority stake in Indian retailer Flipkart for $16B.

Today’s Horoscopes – May 9, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Why not go directly to the heart of the problem? This could be the question you have been asking yourself concerning a commitment to a cause that is important to you. Even if your life seems too far removed to support this cause, this just might be the time to make the leap. In any case, these kinds of leaps of faith tend to occur during days with this kind of planetary energy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not let your fear or anger get the better of you today. You are going to be pushed to the forefront and you may even be forced to make some big decisions regarding the direction of your professional life. Perhaps you have been feeling that it is a little premature to take action, but, frankly, you no longer have any choice. Whether you know it or not, you are ready!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your ideas about life are going through some radical changes. None of the givens you have always taken for granted apply any more. Rather than lament the changes, grow from them. So do not drag your feet! Stand up and move ahead! This is no time for a vacation! You have some rebuilding to do!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today’s aspects will clarify any team situations of which you are a part. This could concern teams in your private or professional life. This is the moment to take action. Make use of any benefits gleaned from your reflections of the past few days. Do not be afraid to modify what is already in place. If you hesitate, you will only succeed in making yourself more anxious.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your stroll through the universe of possibilities that you so love has come to an end! It is time for you to come back to Earth and join the rest of us. You have more hope than most people, like the good Leo you are. You understand we need your imagination and courage regarding the future! Today you may have to make an important professional decision.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You must have felt the pressure rising in the past week. Intense, isn’t it? Do you have a job to finish at the last minute? Is there some ill humour or misunderstanding among your relations? Are you dissatisfied with yourself? Today you can make a fresh start, complete with good resolutions. You thought you had worked hard enough, but guess what? The task is only beginning!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is some likelihood your heart will flutter as certain plans begin to be realized. If you have your heart set on someone who seems impossibly remote, or you are hoping to transform and improve an existing love relationship, the day ahead will enable you to make strides toward this goal, but not without some mishaps. Be prepared to tackle a crisis or two!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Although the forecast is stormy, the day ahead may give you an opportunity to free yourself from your family, literally or figuratively. Be wary even if the course seems clear to you. You could be in danger of being swayed by a powerful person. The resolutions you make today could have a major impact on your future.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you could feel a little more vulnerable than usual. Perhaps you feel hemmed in by decisions you can not put off any longer. Or you could be a little overworked and overwhelmed by all your activities. If only your children could be a little more independent! The day ahead will help you make some decisive progress. No backward glances allowed! Dwelling on the past will not help you at all.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The day ahead will be as busy as can be. Matters that had been left unsettled are now becoming urgent. Today brings an opportunity to release some steam, but it is also time to realize the toll these stressful situations take on your physical health. So set some time aside for relaxation, but not before you have resolved outstanding issues once and for all.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You can expect today to be tense, as the people close to you are likely to be especially irritable. Adults and children alike may throw tantrums for no reason, and you will be criticized for having overlooked some small detail. Fortunately, your new awareness helps you realize you are not obligated to do anyone any favours. In this new role, you are able to express your discontent with a quiet, calm authority.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The moment has come to affirm your individuality and life choices. The planetary energy will make you work hard to rethink the number of obligations you undertake. Admit it – they have been weighing you down. You can exist comfortably without them, and you can accomplish all that you do with much more effectiveness and enthusiasm if you lighten your load. By all means, liberate yourself!