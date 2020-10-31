Today in High Prairie – November 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 1, 2020

Nov. 1, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere tenders his resignation as land agent for the Grouard Dominion Land Office citing ill health and business commitments.

Nov. 1, 1930: James Anderson is the first postmaster as the Heart River post office opens.

Nov. 1, 1954: CKYL Radio begins broadcasting 17 hours a day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1962: Mrs. Howard Carson opens Carson’s Flowers in the Walker Building.

Nov. 1, 1972: Ken Hendry opens Ken’s Tune-Up and Rebuilding Service in the Utility Equipment Building.

Nov. 1, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic opens with vet Bob Saunders in charge.

Nov. 1, 1984: Marcel Ouellet closes the doors on The Park Theatre.

Nov. 1, 1984: Rollie Johnson takes over as owner of Vic’s Super A.

Nov. 1, 1986: Gayle Brulotte purchases Four Seasons Flowers and re-opens under the name of Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 1, 1989: Falher businessman Jim Gagnon takes over the House of Furniture from Ron Pillay.

Nov. 1, 1989: Public Works Canada awards a $1.328 million contract to Cox Brothers Contracting of High Prairie for the first stages of building the Kinuso marina.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports Ernie and Val Masson open E.J.’s Lounge.

Nov. 1, 1996: Ray and Dianne Willier celebrate the opening of the Dreamcatcher Inn.

Nov. 1, 1996: Brian Campbell changes the name of Don’s Auto Body to Brian’s Auto Body.

Nov. 1, 1998: I&P Mechanic opens under the ownership of Brian and Pauline Sharkawi.

Nov. 1, 2000: John and Wade Nicolet celebrate the grand opening of their branch office of Nicolet Agencies in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 2000: Richard Simard purchases Ruecker and Ruecker Insurance from Allan Ruecker and renames the business Simard Insurance.

Nov. 1, 2001: I&P Mechanic owners Brian and Pauline Sharkawi move into a new $250,000 building in High Prairie’s east end.

Nov. 1, 2006: Debbie Nelson purchases High Prairie Royal Lepage PVR Realty from George Keay.

Nov. 1, 2006: Two High Prairie Probation office employees are given Correctional Services Exemplary Service Medals in Edmonton. Dan Brault and Lillian Shirt are the recipients.

Nov. 1, 2006: STARS air ambulance service to High Prairie begins.

This Day in World History – November 1

835 – All Saints Day made compulsory throughout Frankish Kingdom.

996 – 1st recorded use of modern name for Austria.

1348 – The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.

1512 – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings in Vatican 1st exhibited.

1604 – William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Othello” 1st presented.

1611 – William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Tempest” 1st presented.

1834 – 1st published reference to poker [as Mississippi riverboat game].

1894 – Vaccine for diphtheria announced by Dr Roux of Paris.

1896 – 1st bare-breasted women [Zulu] to appear in National Geographic.

1922 – Republic of Turkey proclaimed; bringing end to Ottoman Empire.

1924 – Boston Bruins officially join the NHL; 1st US based team.

1928 – Graf Zeppelin sets airship distance record of 6,384 km.

1931 – Dupont introduces synthetic rubber.

1939 – 1st animal conceived by artificial insemination [rabbit].

1951 – 1st atomic explosion witnessed by troops in New Mexico.

1957 – Mackinac Straits Bridge opens; world’s longest suspension bridge.

1959 – Montreal’s Jacques Plante wears 1st protective face mask.

1962 – USSR launches Mars 1; radio contact lost before arrival at Mars.

1969 – The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album goes No. 1 in US.

1982 – Honda is 1st Asian automobile company to produce cars in USA.

1989 – Scandinavian Airlines System bans smoking on many flights.

1990 – George Bush likens Saddam Hussein to Adolf Hitler.

2012 – Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service.

2012 – Yellow fever kills 32 people and sickens 50 more in Sudan.

2018 – Palau becomes 1rst country to ban sunscreen [bleach coral reefs].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 1, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be like a giant trying to befriend a small bug. You have absolutely nothing in common and don’t even speak the same language. With one accidental move, you could easily squash that little bug. This isn’t to say you can’t learn to become best friends. Just know that this kind of relationship is going to take some work.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is irony in today’s situation. The only real remedy for situations like this is to accept them and joke about it. If you try to take yourself too seriously, especially when it comes to art or romance, you will inevitably fail. Your heart is sensual and your emotions profound. Bring yourself into balance by laughing instead of crying about the events of the day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The hungrier you get, the more determined you will become. Be careful your determination doesn’t turn into desperation and neediness. It’s unattractive and will get you nowhere. Keep on the upward spiral, and let determination turn into inspiration and cooperation. You will find this especially true when it comes to matters of the heart. You have a great deal of power. Put it to good use.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If you’re in the market for romance, whether with a new partner or rekindling the fire with a current partner, be careful! Small issues could rage out of control today. Extreme conditions are likely to occur, thanks to your sensitive emotions combined with a surge of energy from the outside. Try not to get too upset when tension rises because of something unimportant.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things may get a bit difficult in your romantic life because of someone in the partnership who isn’t necessarily taking a very realistic approach to the situation. There’s a bit of a power play going on as someone tries to throw their weight around without considering the other person’s feelings. Tension is brewing, and you’d be wise to deal with it now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your creative juices are flowing freely, but there appears to be a roadblock. Something or someone apparently doesn’t want you to continue down the path you’re on. Perhaps he or she is scared you’re going to discover a whole new passion in life they don’t necessarily agree with. Don’t forget who is running your show – you and no one else.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – At the end of the day, you’re the one who has to look in the mirror and know who you are. Think about this the next time you’re tempted to make a rude comment or spread a displeasing fact about someone else. One side of you may be able to rationalize behaviour that the other side simply despises. Today, look at both of sides of yourself, not just the one that pleases you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – When it comes to romance, your body is apt to turn to jelly today. You may be so emotional you can’t function. That’s love! And even though it can be heavenly, it can also be debilitating. You could deliberate for hours about an issue because you don’t want to make a move without your partner’s input. If you don’t have a romantic partner now, find one soon, but not today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Will you go out with me? Be careful if a person says yes when you ask that question today. You could take the nature of this situation to the extreme. Saying yes doesn’t mean you’re suddenly in charge of his or her life. Nor are you responsible for anything that person does or how they feel. If you’re still asking the question without getting any positive responses, don’t worry. Keep trying!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Powerful issues arise in your life that make it difficult to find peace. Perhaps your first tendency is to confide in your partner. More than likely, this person is contributing to the difficulties you’re now having. Your best bet is to spend some time alone. If you’re already alone, so much the better. Cherish this time instead of letting it make you mad.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be trying to get to the end of the road too quickly without really enjoying all the steps along the way. This is especially true when it comes to any sort of artistic project or romantic partnership you might be involved in at this time. If you aren’t savouring every part of your journey, then perhaps this isn’t the path you should be on.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – When your heart is gently touched, it feels loving, generous, and supportive of everyone. If your heart is lonely, it feels deserted by everyone. It would be impossible to try to make sense of why things need to be so extreme for you, but the fact of the matter is you don’t need to figure it out rationally. You only need to accept that this is how you feel.