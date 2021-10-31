Today in High Prairie: November 1, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 1, 2021

Metis Settlement Proclamation Day.

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 1, 2021

Jennifer Savill

Vivian Cox

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 1, 2021

Ray Nightingale

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 1, 2021

1727 – Ivan Shuvalov, Moscow University Founder

1881 – Edward Van Sloan, Frankenstein Actor

1932 – Al Arbour, New York Islanders Coach

1935 – Gary Player, South African Pro Golfer

1939 – Barbara Bosson, Hill Street Blues Actress

1942 – Marcia Wallace, Bob Newhart Show Actress

1947 – Bob Weston, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1949 – David Foster, Canadian Record Producer

1960 – Tim Cook, Apple CEO

1963 – Rick Allen, Def Leppard Drummer

1972 – Jenny McCarthy, Two and a Half Men Actress

This Day in Local History – November 1, 2021

Nov. 1, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere tenders his resignation as land agent for the Grouard Dominion Land Office citing ill health and business commitments.

Nov. 1, 1930: James Anderson is the first postmaster as the Heart River post office opens.

Nov. 1, 1953: The Fairview Monarchs tell the Wheat Belt Hockey League at a meeting in Fairview they will join the new North Peace Hockey League.

Nov. 1, 1954: CKYL Radio begins broadcasting 17 hours a day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1962: Mrs. Howard Carson opens Carson’s Flowers in the Walker Building.

Nov. 1, 1972: Ken Hendry opens Ken’s Tune-Up and Rebuilding Service in the Utility Equipment Building.

Nov. 1, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic opens with vet Bob Saunders in charge.

Nov. 1, 1978: South Peace News reports that MLA Larry Shaben announces that a new terminal at the airport will be constructed.

Nov. 1, 1984: Marcel Ouellet closes the doors on The Park Theatre.

Nov. 1, 1984: Rollie Johnson takes over as owner of Vic’s Super A.

Nov. 1, 1986: Gayle Brulotte purchases Four Seasons Flowers and re-opens under the name of Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 1, 1986: Pearl Calahasen, of Grouard, is appointed to the Alberta Human Rights Commission.

Nov. 1, 1989: Falher businessman Jim Gagnon takes over the House of Furniture from Ron Pillay.

Nov. 1, 1989: Public Works Canada awards a $1.328 million contract to Cox Brothers Contracting of High Prairie for the first stages of building the Kinuso marina.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports citizen Chris Clegg challenges the legality of High Prairie’s election. He is eventually granted a trial by a Court of Queen’s Bench Justice after it’s discovered the Town did not legally advertise nomination day; however, court ruled the election still valid.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports Ernie and Val Masson open E.J.’s Lounge.

Nov. 1, 1996: Ray and Dianne Willier celebrate the opening of the Dreamcatcher Inn.

Nov. 1, 1996: Brian Campbell changes the name of Don’s Auto Body to Brian’s Auto Body.

Nov. 1, 1997: The High Prairie Elks celebrate their 60th anniversary; their original charter was signed Oct. 26, 1937.

Nov. 1, 1998: I&P Mechanic opens under the ownership of Brian and Pauline Sharkawi.

Nov. 1, 2000: John and Wade Nicolet celebrate the grand opening of their branch office of Nicolet Agencies in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 2000: Fred Belcourt, of Gift Lake, is given a Special Lifetime Achievement Award at the community’s first annual Recognition Night.

Nov. 1, 2000: Richard Simard purchases Ruecker and Ruecker Insurance from Allan Ruecker and renames the business Simard Insurance.

Nov. 1, 2001: I&P Mechanic owners Brian and Pauline Sharkawi move into a new $250,000 building in High Prairie’s east end.

Nov. 1, 2005: A piece of High Prairie’s history is gone after the death of Bridge Crew member Norman Laboucan.

Nov. 1, 2006: Debbie Nelson purchases High Prairie Royal Lepage PVR Realty from George Keay.

Nov. 1, 2006: High Prairie’s Theresa Doody wins $10,000 in the TD Canada Trust contest.

Nov. 1, 2006: Two High Prairie Probation office employees are given Correctional Services Exemplary Service Medals in Edmonton. Dan Brault and Lillian Shirt are the recipients.

Nov. 1, 2006: STARS air ambulance service to High Prairie begins.

Nov. 1, 2007: A strong gust of wind destroys the work completed on Darrell Shewchuk’s new building on the old Spaulding lot next to South Peace News. Shewchuk vows to rebuild, construction starts soon after.

Nov. 1, 2008: Yanik D’Aigle is appointed manager of High Prairie’s Royal Bank.

Nov. 1, 2011: Brett and Dianna Qually open Company Quarter Master Services in Enilda. The store sells military surplus equipment.

Nov. 1, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith resigns citing his intention to run for mayor in the Dec. 18 byelection.

Nov. 1, 2018: St. Mark’s Anglican Church holds an All Saints Memorial Day service at the cemetery. About 15 attend.

This Day in World History – November 1, 2021

835 – All Saints Day made compulsory throughout Frankish Kingdom.

996 – First recorded use of modern name for Austria.

1348 – The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.

1512 – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings in Vatican first exhibited.

1604 – William Shakespeare’s tragedy “Othello” first presented.

1611 – William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy “Tempest” first presented.

1755 – Lisbon earthquake kills more than 50,000 in Portugal.

1800 – John Adams becomes the first US President to live in White House.

1834 – First published reference to poker [as Mississippi riverboat game].

1894 – Vaccine for diphtheria announced by Dr Roux of Paris.

1894 – Nicholas II becomes the new Tsar of Russia.

1896 – First bare-breasted women [Zulu] to appear in National Geographic.

1922 – Republic of Turkey proclaimed; bringing end to Ottoman Empire.

1924 – Boston Bruins officially join the NHL; first US based team.

1928 – Graf Zeppelin sets airship distance record of 6,384 km.

1931 – Dupont introduces synthetic rubber.

1936 – Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association established.

1939 – First animal conceived by artificial insemination [rabbit].

1951 – First atomic explosion witnessed by troops in New Mexico.

1956 – Delhi becomes a union territory of India.

1957 – Mackinac Straits Bridge opens; world’s longest suspension bridge.

1959 – Montreal’s Jacques Plante wears first protective face mask.

1962 – USSR launches Mars 1; radio contact lost before arrival at Mars.

1972 – First gay theme TV movie – “That Certain Summer”.

1974 – UN affirms independence of Cyprus.

1982 – Honda is first Asian automobile company to produce cars in USA.

1989 – Scandinavian Airlines System bans smoking on many flights.

1990 – George Bush likens Saddam Hussein to Adolf Hitler.

1997 – “Titanic” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet premieres.

2007 – Tennis pro Martina Hingis admits testing positive for cocaine.

2012 – Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service.

2012 – Yellow fever kills 32 people and sickens 50 more in Sudan.

2018 – Palau becomes first country to ban sunscreen [bleach coral reefs].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 1, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your mind may turn toward intellectual pursuits you have been too busy to investigate. Today your mind is so quick and your curiosity so high you will not resist even if other things interfere. Books, films, websites, or any information on your subject provide fodder for thought. Conversations with friends also prove intriguing.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Legal papers regarding money might need to be executed today. Your mind is especially quick and agile, so you can take care of it efficiently, freeing you up for more enjoyable activities, such as getting together with friends or a partner. Discussions concerning science, psychology, or the occult or metaphysical subjects could dominate your time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Social events could put you into touch with intriguing new people who share your interests. This should be a gratifying experience. Your mind is quick and agile and your curiosity high, so you will gain a lot from conversations. Perhaps you will even make plans to attend lectures or workshops with your new acquaintances so you can learn more about what interests you all.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might want to spend some time gardening. In fact, you might have a number of tasks to perform around the house and yard, but you may also have friends waiting. You may get your chores done quickly, and even create new and innovative ways of doing them! Interesting conversations feed your curiosity when you spend time with your friends.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Exploring your intellectual interests might get your curiosity going, although whatever knowledge you gain may bring up more questions than answers! You will also want to get together with close friends or your partner to discuss this new information. You will learn from them and they will learn from you, so by the end of the day your head should be buzzing.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A number of young visitors could come to your home with news to pass on and information to share. You will probably spend most of your day working around the house or yard, which you enjoy very much. Conversations feed your intellect and get your curiosity going. You will feel very positive about whatever you choose to do.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your phone may not stop ringing today. Friends and family may have good news and interesting information to share, so you will want to spend a lot of time talking with them. You might learn about some newly released books that interest you. A number of errands might also need to be done, but you will have fun doing them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a great day to plan new projects. Your mind may be especially quick and full of ideas. These could prove valuable. Write down ideas you can not put to immediate use so you will not forget them. Books, magazines, conversations, and the Internet may be rich sources of inspiration.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind could be especially active today. Perhaps you will discover a new talent you did not know you had, such as writing, drawing or speaking. Ideas for stories, sketches, or lectures might come thick and fast. Write them down. Computers are particularly useful now. You might have to execute some paperwork concerning money, but this should get accomplished quickly and easily.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your intuition has been especially high for a while now. Today you could decide to put it to practical use. You might consider a class or workshop that increases your ability to communicate. New friends who share this interest could appear on the scene. Whatever ideas or insights come your way may originate from the higher planes. Write them down.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mind should be especially quick and agile today, and your curiosity will be piqued. Your pursuit of intellectual interests could lead to group activities where you meet others interested in the same subjects. A lot of information could come your way. You will enjoy discussing it. New friendships and lines to other possible interests could come your way.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have a few projects in mind that you will want to work on today. Your mind is especially quick and agile, and you have a lot of great ideas that can make your efforts turn out the way you want. Conversations with those close to you may provide even more possibilities. Whatever you choose to work on, you should be pleased with the results.