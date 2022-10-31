Today in High Prairie: November 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 1, 2022

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 1, 2022

1881 – Edward Van Sloan, Frankenstein Actor

1920 – James Kilpatrick, 60 Minutes Journalist

1932 – Al Arbour, New York Islanders Coach

1935 – Gary Player, South African Pro Golfer

1939 – Barbara Bosson, Hill Street Blues Actress

1942 – Marcia Wallace, Bob Newhart Show Actress

1947 – Bob Weston, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1949 – David Foster, Canadian Record Producer

1950 – Dan Peek, America Rocker

1960 – Tim Cook, Apple CEO

1963 – Rick Allen, Def Leppard Drummer

1972 – Jenny McCarthy, Two and a Half Men Actress

This Day in Local History – November 1, 2022

Nov. 1, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere tenders his resignation as land agent at the Grouard Dominion Land Office citing ill health and business commitments.

Nov. 1, 1915: Grouard town council meets but adjourns as they do not have a quorum.

Nov. 1, 1930: James Anderson is the first postmaster as the Heart River post office opens.

Nov. 1, 1954: CKYL Radio in Peace River begins broadcasting 17 hours a day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1962: Mrs. Howard Carson opens Carson’s Flowers in the Walker Building in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and receives a letter from Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin, who apologizes for not being able to get to town to visit the scene of the new Federal Building under construction.

Nov. 1, 1972: Ken Hendry opens Ken’s Tune-Up and Rebuilding Service in the Utility Equipment Building.

Nov. 1, 1973: William Hughes takes over managing the High Prairie Canada Manpower Centre.

Nov. 1, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic opens with vet Bob Saunders in charge.

Nov. 1, 1978: South Peace News reports that MLA Larry Shaben announces that a new terminal at the airport will be constructed.

Nov. 1, 1984: Marcel Ouellet closes the doors on The Park Theatre.

Nov. 1, 1984: Rollie Johnson takes over as owner of Vic’s Super A.

Nov. 1, 1986: Gayle Brulotte purchases Four Seasons Flowers and re-opens under the name of Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 1, 1986: Pearl Calahasen, of Grouard, is appointed to the Alberta Human Rights Commission.

Nov. 1, 1989: Falher businessman Jim Gagnon takes over the House of Furniture from Ron Pillay.

Nov. 1, 1989: Public Works Canada awards a $1.328 million contract to Cox Brothers Contracting of High Prairie for the first stages of building the Kinuso marina.

Nov. 1, 1992: The first children attend the new High Prairie Day Care Building.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports citizen Chris Clegg challenges the legality of High Prairie’s election. He is eventually granted a trial by a Court of Queen’s Bench Justice after it’s discovered the Town did not legally advertise nomination day; however, court ruled the election still valid.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports Ernie and Val Masson open E.J.’s Lounge.

Nov. 1, 1996: Ray and Dianne Willier celebrate the opening of the Dreamcatcher Inn.

Nov. 1, 1996: Brian Campbell changes the name of Don’s Auto Body to Brian’s Auto Body.

Nov. 1, 1998: I&P Mechanic opens under the ownership of Brian and Pauline Sharkawi.

Nov. 1, 2000: John and Wade Nicolet celebrate the grand opening of their branch office of Nicolet Agencies in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 2000: Fred Belcourt, of Gift Lake, is given a Special Lifetime Achievement Award at the community’s first annual Recognition Night.

Nov. 1, 2000: Richard Simard purchases Ruecker and Ruecker Insurance from Allan Ruecker and renames the business Simard Insurance.

Nov. 1, 2001: I&P Mechanic owners Brian and Pauline Sharkawi move into a new $250,000 building in High Prairie’s east end.

Nov. 1, 2001: Ernie Anderson’s family is honoured at Gift Lake’s annual Recognition Night. Anderson received a Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously.

Nov. 1, 2006: Debbie Nelson purchases High Prairie Royal Lepage PVR Realty from George Keay.

Nov. 1, 2006: High Prairie’s Theresa Doody wins $10,000 in the TD Canada Trust contest.

Nov. 1, 2006: Two High Prairie Probation office employees are given Correctional Services Exemplary Service Medals in Edmonton. Dan Brault and Lillian Shirt are the recipients.

Nov. 1, 2006: STARS air ambulance service to High Prairie begins.

Nov. 1, 2007: A strong gust of wind destroys the work completed on Darrell Shewchuk’s new building on the old Spaulding lot next to South Peace News. Shewchuk vows to rebuild, construction starts soon after.

Nov. 1, 2007: Jen Laderoute is honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Recognition Night.

Nov. 1, 2011: Brett and Dianna Qually open Company Quarter Master Services in Enilda. The store sells military surplus equipment.

Nov. 1, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith resigns citing his intention to run for mayor in the Dec. 18 byelection.

Nov. 1, 2017: South Peace News reports on the cancellation of the High Prairie and District Resource Council’s Radio Auction.

Nov. 1, 2018: St. Mark’s Anglican Church holds an All Saints Memorial Day service at the cemetery. About 15 attend.

Nov. 1, 2019: The old NAR stations is moved to McLennan from its old home in Falher.

This Day in World History – November 1, 2022

835 – All Saints Day made compulsory throughout Frankish Kingdom.

996 – First recorded use of modern name for Austria.

1348 – The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.

1512 – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings in Vatican first exhibited.

1755 – Lisbon earthquake kills more than 50,000 in Portugal.

1800 – John Adams becomes the first US President to live in White House.

1834 – First published reference to poker [as Mississippi riverboat game].

1894 – Vaccine for diphtheria announced by Dr Roux of Paris.

1896 – First bare-breasted women [Zulu] to appear in National Geographic.

1922 – Republic of Turkey proclaimed; bringing end to Ottoman Empire.

1924 – Boston Bruins officially join the NHL; first US based team.

1928 – Graf Zeppelin sets airship distance record of 6,384 km.

1931 – Dupont introduces synthetic rubber.

1939 – First animal conceived by artificial insemination [rabbit].

1951 – First atomic explosion witnessed by troops in New Mexico.

1956 – Delhi becomes a union territory of India.

1957 – Mackinac Straits Bridge opens; world’s longest suspension bridge.

1959 – Montreal’s Jacques Plante wears first protective hockey face mask.

1962 – USSR launches Mars 1; radio contact lost before arrival at Mars.

1969 – The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album goes No. 1 in US.

1982 – Honda is first Asian automobile company to produce cars in USA.

1989 – Scandinavian Airlines System bans smoking on many flights.

1990 – George Bush likens Saddam Hussein to Adolf Hitler.

2007 – Tennis pro Martina Hingis admits testing positive for cocaine.

2012 – Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service.

2012 – Yellow fever kills 32 people and sickens 50 more in Sudan.

2018 – Palau becomes first country to ban sunscreen [bleach coral reefs].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be trying to get to the end of the road too quickly without really enjoying all the steps along the way! This is especially true when it comes to any sort of artistic project or romantic partnership you might be involved in at this time. If you are not savouring every part of your journey, then perhaps this is not the path you should be on!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – When your heart is gently touched, it feels loving, generous, and supportive of everyone! If your heart is lonely, it feels deserted by everyone. It would be impossible to try to make sense of why things need to be so extreme for you, but the fact of the matter is you do not need to figure it out rationally. You only need to accept that this is how you feel!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be like a giant trying to befriend a small bug! You have absolutely nothing in common and do not even speak the same language. With one accidental move, you could easily squash that little bug. This is not to say you can not learn to become best friends. Just know that this kind of relationship is going to take some work!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is irony in today’s situation! The only real remedy for situations like this is to accept them and joke about it. If you try to take yourself too seriously, especially when it comes to art or romance, you will inevitably fail. Your heart is sensual and your emotions profound. Bring yourself into balance by laughing instead of crying about the events of the day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The hungrier you get, the more determined you will become! Be careful your determination does not turn into desperation and neediness. It is unattractive and will get you nowhere. Keep on the upward spiral, and let determination turn into inspiration and cooperation. You will find this especially true when it comes to matters of the heart. You have a great deal of power. Put it to good use!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you are in the market for romance, whether with a new partner or rekindling the fire with a current partner, be careful! Small issues could rage out control today. Extreme conditions are likely to occur, thanks to your sensitive emotions combined with a surge of energy from the outside. Try not to get too upset when tension rises because of something unimportant!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Things may get a bit difficult in your romantic life because of someone in the partnership who is not necessarily taking a very realistic approach to the situation! There is a bit of a power play going on as someone tries to throw their weight around without considering the other person’s feelings. Tension is brewing, and you would be wise to deal with it now!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your creative juices are flowing freely, but there appears to be a roadblock! Something or someone apparently does not want you to continue down the path you are on. Perhaps he or she is scared you are going to discover a whole new passion in life they do not necessarily agree with. Do not forget who is running your show – you and no one else!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – At the end of the day, you are the one who has to look in the mirror and know who you are! Think about this the next time you are tempted to make a rude comment or spread a displeasing fact about someone else. One side of you may be able to rationalize behaviour that the other side simply despises. Today look at both of sides of yourself, not just the one that pleases you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – When it comes to romance, your body is apt to turn to jelly today! You may be so emotional you can not function. That is love! And even though it can be heavenly, it can also be debilitating. You could deliberate for hours about an issue because you do not want to make a move without your partner’s input. If you do not have a romantic partner now, find one soon, but not today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Will you go out with me? Be careful if a person says yes when you ask that question today! You could take the nature of this situation to the extreme. Saying yes does not mean you are suddenly in charge of his or her life. Nor are you responsible for anything that person does or how they feel. If you are still asking the question without getting any positive responses, do not worry. Keep trying!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Powerful issues arise in your life that make it difficult to find peace! Perhaps your first tendency is to confide in your partner. More than likely, this person is contributing to the difficulties you are now having. Your best bet is to spend some time alone. If you are already alone, so much the better. Cherish this time instead of letting it make you mad!