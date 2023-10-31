Today in High Prairie: November 1, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 1, 2023

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunches at Northland School Elders’ Room.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 1, 2023

1881 – Edward Van Sloan, Frankenstein Actor

1920 – James Kilpatrick, 60 Minutes Journalist

1932 – Al Arbour, New York Islanders Coach

1935 – Gary Player, South African Pro Golfer

1939 – Barbara Bosson, Hill Street Blues Actress

1942 – Marcia Wallace, Bob Newhart Show Actress

1947 – Bob Weston, Fleetwood Mac Guitarist

1949 – David Foster, Canadian Record Producer

1950 – Dan Peek, America Rocker

1960 – Tim Cook, Apple CEO

1963 – Rick Allen, Def Leppard Drummer

1972 – Jenny McCarthy, Two and a Half Men Actress

This Day in Local History – November 1, 2023

Nov. 1, 1913: A.C. LaRiviere tenders his resignation as land agent at the Grouard Dominion Land Office citing ill health and business commitments.

Nov. 1, 1915: Grouard town council meets but adjourns as they do not have a quorum.

Nov. 1, 1930: James Anderson is the first postmaster as the Heart River post office opens.

Nov. 1, 1954: CKYL Radio in Peace River begins broadcasting 17 hours a day from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Nov. 1, 1962: Mrs. Howard Carson opens Carson’s Flowers in the Walker Building in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 1962: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce meets and receives a letter from Peace River MP Gerald Baldwin, who apologizes for not being able to get to town to visit the scene of the new Federal Building under construction.

Nov. 1, 1972: Ken Hendry opens Ken’s Tune-Up and Rebuilding Service in the Utility Equipment Building.

Nov. 1, 1973: William Hughes takes over managing the High Prairie Canada Manpower Centre.

Nov. 1, 1974: The High Prairie Vet Clinic opens with vet Bob Saunders in charge.

Nov. 1, 1978: South Peace News reports that MLA Larry Shaben announces that a new terminal at the airport will be constructed.

Nov. 1, 1984: Marcel Ouellet closes the doors on The Park Theatre.

Nov. 1, 1984: Rollie Johnson takes over as owner of Vic’s Super A.

Nov. 1, 1986: Gayle Brulotte purchases Four Seasons Flowers and re-opens under the name of Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 1, 1986: Pearl Calahasen, of Grouard, is appointed to the Alberta Human Rights Commission.

Nov. 1, 1989: Falher businessman Jim Gagnon takes over the House of Furniture from Ron Pillay.

Nov. 1, 1989: Public Works Canada awards a $1.328 million contract to Cox Brothers Contracting of High Prairie for the first stages of building the Kinuso marina.

Nov. 1, 1992: The first children attend the new High Prairie Day Care Building.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports citizen Chris Clegg challenges the legality of High Prairie’s election. He is eventually granted a trial by a Court of Queen’s Bench Justice after it’s discovered the Town did not legally advertise nomination day; however, court ruled the election still valid.

Nov. 1, 1995: South Peace News reports Ernie and Val Masson open E.J.’s Lounge.

Nov. 1, 1996: Ray and Dianne Willier celebrate the opening of the Dreamcatcher Inn.

Nov. 1, 1996: Brian Campbell changes the name of Don’s Auto Body to Brian’s Auto Body.

Nov. 1, 1998: I&P Mechanic opens under the ownership of Brian and Pauline Sharkawi.

Nov. 1, 2000: John and Wade Nicolet celebrate the grand opening of their branch office of Nicolet Agencies in High Prairie.

Nov. 1, 2000: Fred Belcourt, of Gift Lake, is given a Special Lifetime Achievement Award at the community’s first annual Recognition Night.

Nov. 1, 2000: Richard Simard purchases Ruecker and Ruecker Insurance from Allan Ruecker and renames the business Simard Insurance.

Nov. 1, 2001: I&P Mechanic owners Brian and Pauline Sharkawi move into a new $250,000 building in High Prairie’s east end.

Nov. 1, 2001: Ernie Anderson’s family is honoured at Gift Lake’s annual Recognition Night. Anderson received a Lifetime Achievement Award posthumously.

Nov. 1, 2006: Debbie Nelson purchases High Prairie Royal Lepage PVR Realty from George Keay.

Nov. 1, 2006: High Prairie’s Theresa Doody wins $10,000 in the TD Canada Trust contest.

Nov. 1, 2006: Two High Prairie Probation office employees are given Correctional Services Exemplary Service Medals in Edmonton. Dan Brault and Lillian Shirt are the recipients.

Nov. 1, 2006: STARS air ambulance service to High Prairie begins.

Nov. 1, 2007: A strong gust of wind destroys the work completed on Darrell Shewchuk’s new building on the old Spaulding lot next to South Peace News. Shewchuk vows to rebuild, construction starts soon after.

Nov. 1, 2007: Jen Laderoute is honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Recognition Night.

Nov. 1, 2011: Brett and Dianna Qually open Company Quarter Master Services in Enilda. The store sells military surplus equipment.

Nov. 1, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Michael Smith resigns citing his intention to run for mayor in the Dec. 18 byelection.

Nov. 1, 2017: South Peace News reports on the cancellation of the High Prairie and District Resource Council’s Radio Auction.

Nov. 1, 2018: St. Mark’s Anglican Church holds an All Saints Memorial Day service at the cemetery. About 15 attend.

Nov. 1, 2019: The old NAR stations is moved to McLennan from its old home in Falher.

This Day in World History – November 1, 2023

835 – All Saints Day made compulsory throughout Frankish Kingdom.

996 – First recorded use of modern name for Austria.

1348 – The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.

1512 – Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel paintings in Vatican first exhibited.

1755 – Lisbon earthquake kills more than 50,000 in Portugal.

1800 – John Adams becomes the first US President to live in White House.

1834 – First published reference to poker [as Mississippi riverboat game].

1894 – Vaccine for diphtheria announced by Dr Roux of Paris.

1896 – First bare-breasted women [Zulu] to appear in National Geographic.

1922 – Republic of Turkey proclaimed; bringing end to Ottoman Empire.

1924 – Boston Bruins officially join the NHL; first US based team.

1928 – Graf Zeppelin sets airship distance record of 6,384 km.

1931 – Dupont introduces synthetic rubber.

1939 – First animal conceived by artificial insemination [rabbit].

1951 – First atomic explosion witnessed by troops in New Mexico.

1956 – Delhi becomes a union territory of India.

1957 – Mackinac Straits Bridge opens; world’s longest suspension bridge.

1959 – Montreal’s Jacques Plante wears first protective hockey face mask.

1962 – USSR launches Mars 1; radio contact lost before arrival at Mars.

1969 – The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album goes No. 1 in US.

1982 – Honda is first Asian automobile company to produce cars in USA.

1989 – Scandinavian Airlines System bans smoking on many flights.

1990 – George Bush likens Saddam Hussein to Adolf Hitler.

2007 – Tennis pro Martina Hingis admits testing positive for cocaine.

2012 – Google’s Gmail becomes the world’s most popular email service.

2012 – Yellow fever kills 32 people and sickens 50 more in Sudan.

2018 – Palau becomes first country to ban sunscreen [bleach coral reefs].

Today’s Horoscopes – November 1, 2023

