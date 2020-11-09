Today in High Prairie – November 10, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 10, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 10, 2020

Jules Bastien

Christopher Konelsky

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 10, 2020

Brent Ruecker

Ebony Rayne Courtoreille

Garth Lodge

Glen Flater

Melanie Thera

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 10

1433 – Charles the Bold, Duke of Burgundy

1483 – Martin Luther, Founder of Protestanism

1695 – John Bevis, Discovered Crab Nebula

1845 – John Thompson, 4th PM of Canada

1919 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, AK-47 Inventor

1924 – Russell Johnson, Gilligan’s Island “Professor”

1925 – Richard Burton, Cleopatra Actor

1932 – Roy Scheider, Jaws Actor

1959 – Frank Maudsley, A Flock Of Seagulls Bassist

1959 – MacKenzie Phillips, 1 Day at a Time Actress

1966 – Vanessa Angel, Weird Science Actress

1969 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

This Day in Local History – November 10

Nov. 10, 1913: D&S Drug Company Ltd. opens in Grouard with Samuel Whiston as manager.

Nov. 10, 1913: The new Grouard public school opens with no fanfare.

Nov. 10, 1930: N.P. L’Heureux replaces Harold Laird as Indian Agent in Joussard. Laird had served for over 20 years.

Nov. 10, 1971: High Prairie town council meets and discusses purchasing the gas system from Northland Utilities.

Nov. 10, 1973: Bob Paquette celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Automotive and Industrial Supplies.

Nov. 10, 1979: Donna Smith receives an Alberta Achievement Award for her work in alcohol and drug abuse.

Nov. 10, 1993: Slave Lake residents Dwayne Taylor and Joey Boisvert announce plans to build the 300-seat Crazy Horse Saloon in High Prairie in January.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News reports Pat Halvorson takes over Prairie Flowers.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News publishes a 72-page NPHL preview along with other NPHL communities.

Nov. 10, 1997: Moscow on Ice performs at the Sports Palace.

Nov. 10, 2001: Sunset House family Darrel and Lorraine Reid accept the Farm Family-of-the-Year award in Edmonton. They are this year’s chosen recipient in the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Nov. 10, 2005: An Atikameg youth, 17, dies in an accident after his vehicle rolls on Highway 750. Police do not release his name.

Nov. 10, 2007: Faust resident Cindy Boucher wins the title of Peace Country Idol champion after the event concludes in Grande Prairie.

Nov. 10, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to dedicate the 2014 Light-Up in memory of Grace Burgar, who passed away on Oct. 19.

This Day in World History – November 10

1674 – Dutch formally cede New Netherlands [New York] to the English.

1793 – France ends forced worship of God.

1801 – Kentucky outlaws dueling.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler unveils the world’s first motorcycle.

1891 – Granville T. Woods patents electric railway.

1908 – 1st Gideon Bible put in a hotel room.

1917 – New Bolshevik government under Lenin suspends freedom of press.

1940 – Walt Disney begins serving as an informer for the LA FBI.

1951 – 1st long distance telephone call without operator assistance.

1945 – US Marines raise the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima.

1954 – Lt-Col. John Stapp travels at 632 mph in a rocket sled.

1963 – Gordie Howe takes over NHL career goal lead at 545.

1969 – “Sesame Street” premieres on PBS-TV.

1975 – Ore ship Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in storm on Lake Superior.

1975 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat addresses UN in New York.

1975 – UN approves resolution equating Zionism with racism.

1976 – Utah Supreme Court approves execution of murderer Gary Gilmore.

1977 – Major Indoor Soccer League officially organized.

1979 – Train detrailment in Mississauga, Ontario; 200,000 evacuated.

1980 – Poland acknowledges Solidarity union.

1982 – IMF lends Mexico $3.8 billion due to threatened bankruptcy.

1989 – Germans begin demolishing the Berlin Wall.

1989 – Word Perfect 5.1 is shipped.

1991 – Marty Glickman broadcasts his 1,000th football game.

2003 – Kim Clijsters 1st female tennis player to earn $4 million a year.

2084 – Next transit of Earth as seen from Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today could be rather constraining. Despite your great aspirations, today will be marked by the need to take care of the small problems that arise in everyday life. In other words, just what you love. That said, being more down to Earth or in contact with the realities of the world can never do anything but good for you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Even if it’s true in general that Leo have strong bodies like you, there are times when it’s important they take care of themselves. This would be an ideal day to be more aware of that fact. It isn’t that you’re going to have health problems. Rather, the planets are positioned in the middle of abundant activity, suggesting you’d be wise to take care of your body – your greatest asset.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today might be a little rough for you. It’s as if reality were waiting to trip you up. Nothing about you is realistic. If you’re still a bit childish or irresponsible, today may be rather hard on you. It’s nothing serious, so don’t worry. However, if you feel as though your back is to the wall, don’t react. Try to calmly accept what’s happening to you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Here’s a day that will be rather calm for you. Peace has replaced all your soul searching. You feel in contact with life’s daily routine, including aspects you don’t always consider like the weather, people’s expressions, or small coincidences. You seem to be floating on a cloud. You’re going to have a good deal of confidence today!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It’s time to get yourself together. You tend to be all over the place. You need to channel your energies into something you really care about. Tell yourself how proud you would be if you could get this done. Don’t give up and don’t change directions on your way. Stay focused!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you should think about your overdependence on money and material possessions. Don’t you think you spend too much of your precious time thinking about money and where you’re going to find it? Are you careful with your money? Do you stick to or even have a budget? These are important questions, and this is a good day to find the answers.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The last few weeks have been a little too serious for your tastes, but this is good for you every once in a while. You may tend to want to play, which sometimes keeps you from getting your work done. Take today to try and get your daily life organized so you can have time to take care of your responsibilities and have a little fun.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re someone who needs to have a lot of time to yourself. You often dream of curling up in bed with a good book or going for a bike ride. This is just your natural rhythm. Don’t try and ignore it, because doing so could only mean problems for you. Give in from time to time. If you don’t, at least use today to think about how you could.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This will be a great day for you. Everything you touch will seem to turn to gold. The day’s events will fall right into place. You will take pleasure in being calm and efficient. But what you may not realize is this could happen every day. Take the time to see what’s going right today in order to make it happen again tomorrow!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you may be feeling a little surer of yourself than usual. You can be fairly shy and reserved. Today you should try and make people a little more aware of you, to take you seriously. It’s time that people respected you more, especially the people around you. Try to think of yourself before you think of other people. You’re worth it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This would be an ideal day to think about your personal interests in all areas of your life. You’ve surely noticed that in various relationships you tend not to consider yourself and what you get out of it. The configuration of the planets today can help you concentrate on yourself and think about what you give up in return for your need to please others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t be surprised if you meet people who are quite self-centered today. In general, it could be that you have a hard time understanding people who are egotistical and don’t participate in activities with others. Today you could try looking at them as if they had something to teach you – the value of living a bit more for yourself and less for others.