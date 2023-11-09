Today in High Prairie: November 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 10, 2023

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. – Family Dodgeball at Nampa Public School.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 10, 2023

1433 – Charles the Bold, Duke of Burgundy

1483 – Martin Luther, Founder of Protestanism

1695 – John Bevis, Discovered Crab Nebula

1845 – John Thompson, 4th PM of Canada

1906 – Josef Kramer, “The Best of Belsen”

1919 – Mikhail Kalashnikov, AK-47 Inventor

1924 – Russell Johnson, Gilligan’s Island “Professor”

1925 – Richard Burton, Cleopatra Actor

1932 – Roy Scheider, Jaws Actor

1959 – Frank Maudsley, A Flock Of Seagulls Bassist

1959 – MacKenzie Phillips, 1 Day at a Time Actress

1966 – Vanessa Angel, Weird Science Actress

1969 – Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

1978 – Eve [Jeffers-Cooper], American Rapper

This Day in Local History – November 10, 2023

Nov. 10, 1913: D&S Drug Company Ltd. opens in Grouard with Samuel Whiston as manager.

Nov. 10, 1913: The new Grouard public school opens with no fanfare.

Nov. 10, 1930: N.P. L’Heureux replaces Harold Laird as Indian Agent in Joussard. Laird had served for over 20 years.

Nov. 10, 1962: The transfer of Joussard Indian high school students to the High Prairie separate school occurs.

Nov. 10, 1971: High Prairie town council meets and discusses purchasing the gas system from Northland Utilities.

Nov. 10, 1972: The Alberta government gives $222,462 to the Alberta Housing Corporation for a senior citizens project in Faust.

Nov. 10, 1973: Bob Paquette celebrates the grand opening of Prairie Automotive and Industrial Supplies in High Prairie.

Nov. 10, 1979: Donna Smith, of East Prairie, receives an Alberta Achievement Award for her work in alcohol and drug abuse.

Nov. 10, 1990: John Rose scores two second period goals as the High Prairie Regals win their home opener defeating the Manning Comets 5-3.

Nov. 10, 1991: A High Prairie rink skipped by David Marx and including 14-year-old son Chris wins second place and $1,500 at the Fort St. John Cash Bonspiel.

Nov. 10, 1993: Slave Lake residents Dwayne Taylor and Joey Boisvert announce plans to build the 300-seat Crazy Horse Saloon in High Prairie in January.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News reports Pat Halvorson takes over Prairie Flowers in High Prairie.

Nov. 10, 1993: South Peace News publishes a 72-page NPHL preview along with other NPHL communities.

Nov. 10, 1997: Moscow on Ice performs at the Sports Palace.

Nov. 10, 2001: Sunset House family Darrel and Lorraine Reid accept the Farm Family-of-the-Year award in Edmonton. They are this year’s chosen recipient in the M.D. of Big Lakes.

Nov. 10, 2005: An Atikameg youth, 17, dies in an accident after his vehicle rolls on Highway 750. Police do not release his name.

Nov. 10, 2006: The High Prairie and District Agricultural Society donates $5,000 to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre’s construction.

Nov. 10, 2007: Faust resident Cindy Boucher wins the title of Peace Country Idol champion after the event concludes in Grande Prairie.

Nov. 10, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to dedicate the 2014 Light-Up in memory of Grace Burgar, who passed away on Oct. 19.

Nov. 10, 2015: Big Lakes County and Kapawe’no First Nation sign a Good Relations Agreement.

Nov. 10, 2018: Dwayne Pollack’s family receives the Alberta Farm Family of the Year Award in Edmonton.

Nov. 10, 2019: The High Prairie Red Wings play their first home game. A crowd of about 200 watch the Red Wings lose 4-2 to the Enoch Northern Alberta Tomahawks.

Nov. 10, 2019: Wayne Lawrence Midnight passes away at the age of 80 years. He was an electrician and worked many years for Buchanan Lumber.

This Day in World History – November 10, 2023

1674 – Dutch formally cede New Netherlands [New York] to the English.

1793 – France ends forced worship of God.

1801 – Kentucky outlaws dueling.

1885 – Gottlieb Daimler unveils the world’s first motorcycle.

1891 – Granville T. Woods patents electric railway.

1908 – First Gideon Bible put in a hotel room.

1917 – New Bolshevik government under Lenin suspends freedom of press.

1926 – Vincent Massey becomes first Canadian minister to USA.

1933 – Black Blizzard snowstorm-duststorm rages from SD to Atlantic.

1940 – Walt Disney begins serving as an informer for the LA FBI.

1951 – First long distance telephone call without operator assistance.

1945 – US Marines raise the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi, Iwo Jima.

1954 – Lt-Col. John Stapp travels at 632 mph in a rocket sled.

1963 – Gordie Howe takes over NHL career goal lead at 545.

1969 – “Sesame Street” premieres on PBS-TV.

1975 – Ore ship Edmund Fitzgerald sinks in storm on Lake Superior.

1975 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat addresses United Nations in New York.

1975 – UN approves resolution equating Zionism with racism.

1976 – Utah Supreme Court approves execution of murderer Gary Gilmore.

1977 – Major Indoor Soccer League officially organized.

1979 – Train detrailment in Mississauga, Ontario; 200,000 evacuated.

1980 – Poland acknowledges Solidarity union.

1982 – IMF lends Mexico $3.8 billion due to threatened bankruptcy.

1989 – Germans begin demolishing the Berlin Wall.

1989 – Word Perfect 5.1 is shipped.

1991 – Marty Glickman broadcasts his 1,000th football game.

2003 – Kim Clijsters is first female tennis player to earn $4 million a year.

2084 – Next transit of Earth as seen from Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A romantic haze surrounds love relationships. You could be thinking your romantic partner has stepped out of a fairy tale. Yet even storybook heroes and heroines have flaws – but flaws can be endearing. Your creative energy should be very high. Artistic projects may have an otherworldly quality about them that boosts their quality and impact. Go for it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might host a group meeting or other social event. Your guests may be artistically or spiritually inclined. The evening should be a social success and an inspiring experience. Before they come, make sure everything is in place and working, from light bulbs to kitchen equipment. You do not want minor malfunctions to put a damper on the evening.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you have been thinking about writing, this is the day to get started. Your mind is particularly sharp and your imagination rich. Unusual developments, mostly positive, could take place in your neighbourhood. You might not know the facts about exactly what is going on, and a lot of unfounded rumours could be circulating. Reserve any opinion until you know the truth.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Money matters continue to go well, though you do not feel as secure about them as you should. A previously unsung talent, perhaps for the arts, healing, working with technology, or all three could come to light. You could look into ways to train it. You might want to explore different options. Your decision might surprise you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you should feel especially idealistic, imaginative, intuitive, and spiritually inclined. You project an otherworldly aura that attracts more attention, such as admiring glances, than you are used to. Love matters should be going well now, as a fairytale atmosphere permeates your life. Enjoy it while you can. You will be back to reality in a few days!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might walk around in a romantic, imaginative, spiritual fog with your head in the clouds. Everything may seem perfect and wonderful – perhaps too wonderful to be true. Working with equipment of some kind, perhaps computers or other electronics could help you hang on to reality. You might take this opportunity to train in computer graphics or sound engineering.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Romantic notions about friends seem to be the energy driving you today. You might see a longtime friend in a new light as a possible romantic partner. A group could seem to be the answer to all your problems. You could suddenly be convinced you have the most wonderful friends in the world. An outlook like this can be good as long as you do not start thinking everyone’s perfect!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Because your working life is going well, you might indulge in daydreams in which you are at the top of the heap, perhaps even famous! This is a good place to start on your path to advancement, but do not stay there. Use your practicality to map out a workable course of action. Dreams do not come true by themselves. They manifest through planning and hard work.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind may be on spiritual or philosophical subjects and considering fascinating new ideas. Some of these may come from faraway lands, which might have you considering travel. Friends or groups may bring these ideas your way or you could present the concepts to them. Take a walk before going to bed or you will never get to sleep with all these ideas buzzing through your mind!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Romance might take a front seat in your thoughts today. You could have some unusual dreams tonight. They might be romantic or they could prove artistically inspiring, or both. Write them down, for they may reveal new facts about you that could make a difference. Your thoughts about money could sway between confidence and panic. Do not lose sight of the facts!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today your mind may be on romance. If you are married, you will grow closer to your partner. If you are single but involved, the relationship could move to the next level of commitment. If you are not involved, expect to meet someone new and exciting. Warm feelings of unity and intimacy could fill your heart. See and accept your partner as he or she is.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You feel wonderful and you are looking great. Expect to draw some admiring glances! The only downside to this is you feel stronger than you are. If you try to get too much done today, you might tire yourself out and feel exhausted tomorrow. Eat right, get enough rest, and pace yourself. You’ll still accomplish everything you need to do.