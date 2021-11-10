Today in High Prairie: November 11, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 11, 2021

Remembrance Day! Attend a service in your area!

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 11, 2021

Andy Gallagher

Tom Kasinec

Elaine Rederburg

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 11, 2021

Alison Weaver-Sheets

Chris Halldorson

Gavin Doerksen

Natalie Ruecker

Steve Norris

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 11, 2021

1771 – Ephraim McDowell, Pioneered Abdominal Surgery)

1821 – Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Crime and Punishment Author

1864 – George Crile, First Direct Blood Transfusion

1885 – George Patton, American WWII General

1901 – Sam Spiegel, On the Waterfront Producer

1909 – Robert Ryan, Dirty Dozen Actor

1910 – Raemer Schreiber, Prepared Nagasaki Bomb

1914 – Howard Fast, Spartacus Screenwriter

1925 – Jonathan Winters, Mork & Mindy Comedian

1925 – John Guillermin, Towering Inferno Director

1950 – Jim Peterlik, Survivor Rocker

1962 – Demi Moore, Striptease Actress

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Wolf of Wall Street Actor

This Day in Local History – November 11, 2021

Nov. 11, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway reaches Sucker Creek.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports an audit of the Town of Grouard’s books reveals $12,672.64 in taxes is owed.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports Nat Hynman kills his 45 silver foxes and 40 cross and several red foxes, and sells them.

Nov. 11, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns publishes the following: “Take a look at the label on your paper this week. If it reads “14” you are one year in arrears and if it reads “13”, as a good many of you do, you are two years in arrears and in case it should slip your mind just sit down and write us, enclosing the amount to date and you will gain our everlasting gratitude. We are in need of the coin.” Two weeks later, the newspaper ceases publication.

Nov. 11, 1970: South Peace News reports that Allan and Linda Wood open Al’s Pizza Parlor.

Nov. 11, 1970: South Peace News reports on the recent completion of a $135,000 water and sewer project in Grouard.

Nov. 11, 1972: The visiting University of Alberta Golden Bears score with one second left to defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-3.

Nov. 11, 1978: South Peace News reports that $703,421 will be spent on a grade control system to stabilize the West Prairie River bed.

Nov. 11, 1981: Daniel Chalifoux, 18, is stabbed in Grouard and dies in Edmonton.

Nov. 11, 1987: Patrick and Elaine O’Rourke’s 10-year-old daughter, Grace, is killed by a bear near Ridge Valley. Pat is placed in intensive care in Edmonton as doctors work to save his leg.

Nov. 11, 1989: Darcy Younghans scores twice as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Kings 6-4 in their home opener.

Nov. 11, 2000: High Prairie Scorpions taekwondo athletes bring home 35 medals from a tournament in Whitecourt.

Nov. 11, 2005: The “Go, Granny, Go” bus owned by the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture catches fire and burns.

Nov. 11, 2009: Driftpile First Nation holds a special ceremony at the Community Centre to honour Aboriginal Veteran Peter Willier.

Nov. 11, 2011: Lakeland Eagles player James Tallman marries Georgette Anderson at the H.W. Fish arena in McLennan, home rink of the Eagles.

Nov. 11, 2019: The High Prairie Remembrance Day service is highlighted by the presentation of a Quilt of Comfort to Master Warrant Officer Darrel R. Sherington.

This Day in World History – November 11, 2021

1493 – Explorer Christopher Columbus discovers Saba.

1671 – Dutch States-General forbids importation of French wine.

1750 – Flat Hat Club formed. [It was the first college fraternity.]

1790 – Chrysanthemums are introduced to England from China.

1836 – Chile declares war on Bolivia and Peru.

1851 – Alvan Clark patents telescope.

1890 – D. McCree patents portable fire escape.

1909 – Construction of US navy base begins at Pearl Harbour.

1918 – Poland declares independence.

1918 – Armistice signed by the Allies and Germans: end of WWI.

1920 – The burials of unknown soldiers take place in London and Paris.

1925 – Louis Armstrong begins his first recording session.

1930 – Patent issued for the Einstein refrigerator.

1933 – “Great Black Blizzard” is first great dust storm in Great Plains.

1935 – Explorer 2 balloon sets altitude record of 72,000 feet.

1937 – Messerschmidt ME-109V13 flies world record 610.4 kph.

1939 – Kate Smith first sings Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”.

1942 – During WW II Germany completes the occupation of France.

1961 – Stalingrad renamed Volgograd.

1963 – Gordie Howe ties Rocket Richard’s lifetime 544 goal record.

1965 – Rhodesia proclaims independence from Britain.

1971 – Man-made earthslide at Kawasaki, Japan, kills 15.

1972 – Dow Jones Index moves above 1,000 for first time.

1975 – Angola gains independence from Portugal.

1983 – First US cruise missiles arrive in Great Britain.

1987 – van Gogh’s “Irises” sells for record $53.6 million at auction.

1988 – Oldest known insect fossils [390 million years] reported in Science.

1992 – Church of England approves the ordination of female priests.

1994 – Bill Gates buys Leonardo da Vinci’s “Codex” for $30,800,000.

2004 – Yasser Arafat’s death through unidentified causes confirmed.

2015 – Montreal dumps 2.1 billion gallons of raw sewage into St. Lawrence River.

2015 – Flawless 12 carat Blue Moon Diamond sells for $48.4 million.

2018 – Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba sells $1 billion in 85 seconds.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 11, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may experience some raw emotions today, which you should use as your ally instead of your enemy. Your heart may feel rather abused, so do what you can to gently care for it. Be careful of letting others get too close if they simply do not know how to act around something so fragile and pure. Protect yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The annoying restlessness you experience today is simply a reminder it is important to start engaging in art projects or musical endeavours that make you happy. Learn from people who are not afraid to follow their dreams. Do not be so concerned with what other people think of your work. Now it is important to do these things for yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People may be relying on you in many ways today, so be careful you do not let anyone down. You may feel like judges are evaluating your performance. Try not to get too carried away with this concept. What is most important is you do your best, not necessarily you achieve perfection.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Try not to get caught in the crossfire of a heated emotional battle today. Your happy, freedom-loving nature is too precious to be tainted by abrasive words and emotions. If things begin to flare up, erect a mental protective wall. These people may be too caught up in their own drama to see how their actions affect the people around them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should feel emotionally stable today, but you may feel a bit unsure of yourself when it comes to data. Someone is challenging your way of thinking and demanding you take a step farther out on the fragile limb. You are happy on the part of the branch that is much thicker and more stable. Feel free to stay there if you do not feel comfortable taking a chance now.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Go out and see a movie you have wanted to see for weeks. You will be happiest in a reality that is not necessarily yours. Fantasy and imaginative scenarios are what tickle your fancy now. Be careful of being weighed down by heavy emotional issues that do not have anything to do with you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be faced with a choice between two different realities. Friends and family are choosing sides while you remain on the fence. You are able to understand both sides of the issue, making it difficult to put your energy in only one camp. Perhaps you wish to serve as a bridge between the two camps. Things do not have to be as black and white as others see them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be careful about letting your imagination run away with your emotions. Grand scenarios you work up in your head may send your heart crashing when they end unfulfilled or crushed. There is a realistic tone to the day asking you to be serious and practical, especially when it comes to your feelings.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your heart is in the right place today, but somehow you find it hard to execute the things you want to do. Art and music projects are especially difficult for you now. They require a more cerebral approach than you would like to admit. Perhaps you are drawn to the spiritual nature of things more than you are opposed to the rational nature of things.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you experience resistance or frustration in a certain area, you should take this as a sign you should follow a new route. Things should flow smoothly and easily. This is one of those days in which reality is going to conflict harshly with fantasy, especially if you do not have them well separated in your mind. Enjoy your imaginary world, but deal with the practical world, too.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Indulge your sensual nature today. This part of your being does not get expressed regularly. Go for a long walk with someone you love. Light some candles in your bedroom or take a leisurely hot bath. Tastes and smells are extra potent for you now. Enjoy a romantic dinner for two. Do not get so caught up in the intellectual aspect of things that you forget about the sensuous side of life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may experience some push and pull today. One minute you feel like you should sit back and wait for things to go your way, and the next you feel a stick poking you to get moving. Life is a delicate balance of incorporating these two modes of operation. Neither way is more correct, so recognize and honour both.