Today in High Prairie: November 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 11, 2022

Remembrance Day! Honour our Veterans! Wear a poppy!

9:45 a.m. – Peace River Remembrance Day Service. Please see full details on page 22.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10:45 a.m. – HP Legion Remembrance Day Service at HP Legion Hall. Please see full details on page 22.

11 a.m. – McLennan Remembrance Day Service at McLennan Elks Hall. Please see full details on page 22.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 11, 2022

1771 – Ephraim McDowell, Pioneered Abdominal Surgery

1821 – Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Crime and Punishment Author

1864 – George Crile, First Direct Blood Transfusion

1885 – George Patton, American WWII General

1901 – Sam Spiegel, On the Waterfront Producer

1909 – Robert Ryan, Dirty Dozen Actor

1910 – Raemer Schreiber, Prepared Nagasaki Bomb

1914 – Howard Fast, Spartacus Screenwriter

1925 – Jonathan Winters, Mork & Mindy Comedian

1925 – John Guillermin, Towering Inferno Director

1950 – Jim Peterlik, Survivor Rocker

1962 – Demi Moore, Striptease Actress

1974 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Wolf of Wall Street Actor

This Day in Local History – November 11, 2022

Nov. 11, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railway reaches Sucker Creek.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports an audit of the Town of Grouard’s books reveals $12,672.64 in taxes is owed.

Nov. 11, 1915: The Grouard News reports Nat Hynman kills his 45 silver foxes and 40 cross and several red foxes, and sells them.

Nov. 11, 1915: Grouard News editor Roy S. Burns publishes the following: “Take a look at the label on your paper this week. If it reads “14” you are one year in arrears and if it reads “13”, as a good many of you do, you are two years in arrears and in case it should slip your mind just sit down and write us, enclosing the amount to date and you will gain our everlasting gratitude. We are in need of the coin.” Two weeks later, the newspaper ceases publication.

Nov. 11, 1960: President R.J. Lyness chairs the 15th Nov. 11 celebrations at the Kinuso Legion Branch No. 188.

Nov. 11, 1970: South Peace News reports that Allan and Linda Wood open Al’s Pizza Parlor in High Prairie.

Nov. 11, 1970: South Peace News reports on the recent completion of a $135,000 water and sewer project in Grouard.

Nov. 11, 1978: South Peace News reports that $703,421 will be spent on a grade control system to stabilize the West Prairie River bed.

Nov. 11, 1981: Daniel Chalifoux, 18, is stabbed in Grouard and dies in Edmonton.

Nov. 11, 1987: Patrick and Elaine O’Rourke’s 10-year-old daughter, Grace, is killed by a bear near Ridge Valley. Pat is placed in intensive care in Edmonton as doctors work to save his leg.

Nov. 11, 2000: High Prairie Scorpions taekwondo athletes bring home 35 medals from a tournament in Whitecourt.

Nov. 11, 2005: The “Go, Granny, Go” bus owned by the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture catches fire and burns.

Nov. 11, 2006: Tana Wendela Willier passes away in her sleep at the McLennan Hospital from brain cancer at the age of 27 years.

Nov. 11, 2011: Lakeland Eagles player James Tallman marries Georgette Anderson at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan, home rink of the Eagles.

Nov. 11, 2015: High Prairie RCMP charge Arlen Chase Chalifoux, 18, with second-degree murder in the death of a male Nov. 10 at Atikameg.

This Day in World History – November 11, 2022

1493 – Explorer Christopher Columbus discovers Saba.

1671 – Dutch States-General forbids importation of French wine.

1750 – Flat Hat Club formed. [It was the first college fraternity.]

1790 – Chrysanthemums are introduced to England from China.

1807 – “Gotham” first associated with New York City.

1836 – Chile declares war on Bolivia & Peru.

1851 – Alvan Clark patents telescope.

1890 – D. McCree patents portable fire escape.

1909 – Construction of US navy base begins at Pearl Harbour.

1918 – Poland declares independence.

1918 – Armistice signed by the Allies and Germans: end of WWI.

1920 – The burials of unknown soldiers take place in London and Paris.

1925 – Louis Armstrong begins his first recording session.

1925 – Robert A. Millikan announces discovery of cosmic rays.

1930 – Patent issued for the Einstein refrigerator.

1933 – “Great Black Blizzard” is first great dust storm in Great Plains.

1935 – Explorer 2 balloon sets altitude record of 72,000 feet.

1937 – Messerschmidt ME-109V13 flies world record 610.4 kph.

1939 – Kate Smith first sings Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”.

1942 – During WW II Germany completes the occupation of France.

1959 – First episode of “Rocky & His Friends” airs.

1961 – Stalingrad renamed Volgograd.

1963 – Gordie Howe ties Rocket Richard’s lifetime 544 goal record.

1965 – Rhodesia proclaims independence from Britain.

1966 – NASA launches spaceship Gemini 12.

1971 – Man-made earthslide at Kawasaki Japan, kills 15.

1972 – Dow Jones Index moves above 1,000 for first time.

1975 – Angola gains independence from Portugal.

1983 – First US cruise missiles arrive in Great Britain.

1987 – van Gogh’s “Irises” sells for record $53.6 million at auction.

1988 – Oldest known insect fossils [390 million years] reported in Science.

1992 – Church of England approves the ordination of female priests.

1994 – Bill Gates buys Leonardo da Vinci’s “Codex” for $30,800,000.

1999 – Last upside down date until January 1, 6000.

2004 – Yasser Arafat’s death through unidentified causes confirmed.

2015 – Montreal dumps 2.1 billion gallons of raw sewage into St. Lawrence River.

2015 – Flawless 12 carat Blue Moon Diamond sells for $48.4 million.

2018 – Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba sells $1 billion in 85 seconds.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 11, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are the secret jewel! You are apt to be extremely loving and devoted to those who recognize this in you. There is no reason to shrink back and hide. Put on your royal air and flaunt your stuff. Your peaceful, charming nature shines through, and you radiate the god-like qualities you have within. Whoever shares your company tonight is extremely lucky. Make sure this person is worthy of you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel locked in a bind of deep emotion and stubborn attitudes with close friends or lovers! Perhaps it is hard for you to say what you really feel. You may be under the impression you are being tested and judged by everyone else. Try not to let your ego get in the way of a good time. Say what you feel without getting worried about how others will react!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your spirit sparkles! You may feel filled with tremendous energy as you go about your day. Your sense of adventure is high, and there is very little that gets you down. One area that might be difficult to deal with right now is love and romance. You may feel like this is the one domain in which things are not going the way you would like them to. Patience is the secret!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel yourself slipping into a deeper understanding with a close friend or loved one! Romantic situations are heating up, and you are slowly letting your inhibitions fade away so they are completely absent. You realize the exuberance and excitement that come when you come out of hiding and let your playful spirit charm the world. Put serious subjects aside and make time to have fun and be more social!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Most of the time it is good to have strong opinions and be independent and willful! But there are other times when this attitude turns people away you are hoping to draw closer. There is a stubborn yet sensitive attitude in your world of romance that may be difficult for you to deal with. Perhaps you are taking a more rational approach to things while your loved one is taking a more emotional one!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Sensual, passionate lovemaking is definitely on the agenda of activities for tonight! Fun, excitement, romance, and love are all key themes likely to take precedence if you have anything to say about it – and you do! Do not let someone else dictate your path for you. You know what you want, so do not say you do not care when you do. Love is coming your way. Learn how to grab it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel like the brakes have been slammed in the romance department! Realize this does not mean you have to stop having fun. Laughter and good times are in store for you today as long as you do not get hung up on the slow pace of your love life. You can have a good time while taking things one step at a time. Savour each moment. Do not try to rush to the next!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The stars indicate that love and romance are in your favour! You will find this area of your life is going well. Shower your partner with affection. Your honey’s ego needs to be stroked. However, do not spoil him or her to the point that your mate becomes self-centered and ends up disregarding all of your wants and needs!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sensitive, sensual side is being drawn out! You may feel like your romantic side is on display. You are like a dancer onstage, and you accept this role with pleasure! There is a great combination of energies at work letting you become more realistic about love and approach it with dramatic flair and courage. Be more expressive when it comes to your needs and desires!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Come out of your shell and be proud of your sensitive side! Although you may feel vulnerable when it comes to love and romance, this does not mean you have to hide it. You may think that everyone else has it together in this department, but do not be fooled. They are just as insecure as you are! Go ahead and let this side of your personality shine. Admitting your vulnerability is wonderfully attractive!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should not have any problem getting your way in most areas of life! The time is ripe for you to take the lead. Unfortunately, there may be one important part of your life that is not going exactly to plan, and this is love and romance. It is likely you will run into a tremendously stubborn attitude that you can not seem to break through. It could be your own!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Have fun with loved ones! Put your worries aside. Do not think of the possible negative consequences of having a good time. Focus on the fun and excitement of the moment. You have the ability to create fantastically strong bonds between you and your romantic partner. Love is in your favour, so act with confidence. There is no reason to feel bad or insecure in any way. Hold your head high!