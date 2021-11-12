Today in High Prairie: November 12, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 12, 2021

7:30 p.m. – AA meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 12, 2021

Brittany Roy

Elizabeth Cox

Logan Anderson

R.J. Noskey

Chloe Keay

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 12, 2021

Kirk McLaughlin

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 12, 2021

1815 – Elizabeth Stanton, Women’s Rights Activist

1840 – Auguste Rodin, The Thinker Sculptor

1841 – John William Strutt, Discovered Argon

1866 – Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

1889 – DeWitt Wallace, Readers Digest Founder

1922 – Kim Hunter, Planet of the Apes Actress

1926 – Jack Ryan, Hot Wheels Inventor

1929 – Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco

1934 – Charles Manson, Murderer, Cult Leader

1943 – Jimmy Hayes, Under the Boardwalk Singer

1944 – Al Michaels, Miracle on Ice Broadcaster

1945 – Neil Young, Canadian Singer

1949 – Penelope Pussycat. Looney Tunes Character

1955 – Leslie McKeown, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1961 – Nadia Comaneci, Romanian Gymnast

1970 – Tonya Harding, US Figure Skater

1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian Actor

1982 – Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries Actress

This Day in Local History – November 12, 2021

Nov. 12, 1953: The NPHL is officially formed with Peace River, Fairview, Falher and McLennan committing to the league. The entry fee is set at $50 with a $200 performance bond. An 18-game schedule is agreed to which includes interlocking with SPHL teams.

Nov. 12, 1962: Harry James Willier, 41, of Sucker Creek, dies after being hit by a falling tree at a camp near Joussard.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports Bissell Bros. Lumber in Enilda expands their sawmill site giving more employment in the area.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of John Davidson, goaltender for the High Prairie Regals this coming season. He would go on to star in the NHL and become an excellent broadcaster and team president of the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Nov. 12, 1972: Fred McQuaig wins the High Prairie Open Bonspiel. Brian Bliss wins the Second Event and Reg Morin the Third Event.

Nov. 12, 1980: High Prairie town council repeals its snowmobile bylaw prohibiting operation of the sleds in town limits.

Nov. 12, 1980: South Peace News reports that a major recreational development called the “Kananaskis of the North” is planned for the Little Smoky River area. A $10,000 study is earmarked for a 416-acre site on the south side of the river on Highway 34.

Nov. 12, 1981: The High Prairie Regals hold special ceremonies before their NPHL opener against the Valleyview Jets. The game marked the beginning of the Regals’ 25th year in the league. The Regals won the game 12-6.

Nov. 12, 1983: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Divisional championship defeating Kinuso in three straight games.

Nov. 12, 1986: South Peace News reports Polar Industrial opens under the ownership of Tom Fischer and Robin Bradley.

Nov. 12, 1987: Bob Langenhahn opens a bigger and better Bob’s Sporting Goods store.

Nov. 12, 1992: Clyde Goodswimmer and John Forchuk each score twice as the Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-2 in their home opener.

Nov. 12, 2005: Mark and Gwen Cuthbert celebrate their 60th anniversary with family and friends at the High Prairie Legion Hall.

Nov. 12, 2009: Pedestrian Joan Wilson is hit by a driver at the intersection by Shell Snack and Car Wash. Charges are laid.

Nov. 12, 2009: A logging truck causes damage at Fas Gas after ripping apart part of the roof. The gas pumps are closed pending repair.

Nov. 12, 2009: High Prairie town council offers land to Northern Lakes College for a new campus.

Nov. 12, 2011: The High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the Falher Pirates blast the Regals 19-4.

Nov. 12, 2013: A false alarm prompts the evacuation of St. Andrew’s School. A reset issue on a heating system sensor is the cause.

Nov. 12, 2014: High Prairie town council approves a tender for $1.172 million for a water and sewer project to serve West Fraser Mills.

Nov. 12, 2014: Shawn Auger wins a byelection to serve on the Grouard Northland School Division board of trustees representing Grouard.

Nov. 12, 2015: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a rare red-coloured coyote.

Nov. 12, 2015: Pat Rowan scores twice as the High Prairie Regals drop to 0-3 after a 5-3 home ice loss to Falher.

This Day in World History – November 12, 2021

1555 – The English Parliament re-establishes Catholicism.

1793 – Jean Sylvain Bailly, the first Mayor of Paris, is guillotined.

1847 – A British physician is the first to use chloroform as an anaesthetic.

1859 – Jules Leotard performs first flying trapeze circus act.

1894 – Lawrence Hargrave links four huge box kites together and flies.

1900 – World’s Fair closes in Paris: 50 million visit.

1910 – First movie stunt: man jumps into river from burning balloon.

1912 – Robert Scott’s diary & body found in Antarctica.

1923 – Adolf Hitler is arrested for attempting to seize power.

1926 – Aerial bombing in US takes place between rival liquor gangs.

1927 – Leon Trotsky expelled from Soviet Communist Party.

1931 – Maple Leaf Gardens opens in Toronto.

1933 – First Sunday football game in Philadelphia [previously illegal].

1933 – First known photo of so-called Loch Ness monster taken.

1933 – Nazis receive 92% of vote in Germany.

1938 – Hermann Goering announces he wants Madagascar as Jewish homeland.

1946 – Chicago bank opens first 10 drive-up teller windows.

1948 – Japanese PM Hideki Tojo sentenced to death by war crimes tribunal.

1956 – Largest observed iceberg, 208 by 60 miles, first sighted.

1964 – Paula Murphy sets female land speed record 226.37 mph.

1965 – Ferdinand Marcos elected 10th President of Philippines.

1966 – Buzz Aldrin takes the first ‘space selfie’.

1969 – US army announces investigating of My Lai Massacre.

1970 – Scientists perform first artificial synthesis of a live cell.

1970 – Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan: 500,000 killed.

1974 – South Africa suspended from UN over racial policies.

1974 – Salmon discovered in River Thames, England; first since 1833.

1980 – New York Mayor Ed Koch admits to trying marijuana.

1980 – US space probe Voyager I approaches 77,000 miles of Saturn.

1981 – First balloon crossing of Pacific Ocean.

1982 – KGB Chief Andropov succeeds Brezhnev as leader of USSR.

1984 – Space shuttle astronauts snare a satellite: first space salvage.

1989 – Brazil holds first free presidential election in 29 years.

1990 – Crown Prince Akihito formally installed as Emperor Akihito of Japan.

1991 – “Full House” 100th episode, the twins are born.

1996 – Third deadliest aviation crash in history; 349 die over India.

2003 – Shanghai Transrapid sets speed record for railway at 311 mph.

2014 – European Space Agency lands Philae probe on a comet.

2015 – Barack Obama first sitting US Prez to pose for cover of gay magazine.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 12, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Communication with your romantic partner could be more psychic than verbal today, although the conversation should be heartfelt, honest, and gratifying. You will share your feelings as well as ideas gained from reading. The subject of traveling together may come up. A stronger sense of unity and understanding could result. Make the most of it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Ideas for creative projects that might earn more money could buzz through your mind. There might be so many you have to scramble to write them down so you do not forget any. Discussions with friends or your partner could give you even more ideas instead of paring down the list. Let them come for now. You can make sense of them later. What is important now is to get them in writing.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Romance is at the top of your priority list today. A deep conversation may take place with your partner, perhaps to sort out your feelings about the relationship. Other matters of interest to you both could come up, and this bodes well for your future. Do not give in to the temptation to point out your partner’s faults. Just say quietly what it is that you need.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Young visitors bring out the best in you today. Have you prepared some delicious food for your guests? When you want to, you can be a great host, keeping guests entertained and even enthralled. In return, they are thoroughly enjoyable company. This should be a happy interlude for you since you like being sociable. You may receive a welcome delivery some time during the day, too.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today an organization dedicated to spiritual pursuits may open its doors in your neighbourhood. This might be of special interest to you and your partner. You might want to go and check the place out. You could meet some interesting new people, hear about some fascinating ideas, and perhaps discover some new books. Be prepared for a fun evening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you need to address financial issues. You may have to find a bit of extra money in your bank account or budget. Chances are this is not a large sum, but enough to make a difference to you now. Take care of it and then settle down for a peaceful evening at home. You will not feel like going out, but you will enjoy your evening.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Good news may come today. Whatever it is should make you very happy and cause you to be too hyper to sit still. You will probably want to take a quick walk around the neighbourhood to work off some of the energy. This could put you in an optimistic space, looking forward to the future. Enjoy your evening!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your imagination might soar into the wild blue yonder today. You may envision wonderful new plans for your future. Some money may be coming your way. There is the possibility of a pending raise. Let your imagination roam freely. Over the next day, make a list of your options. Weed out the unworkable ones. Do not rush to decide.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mind could be of service to others today. You have been doing very well for yourself, and you are thinking in terms of sharing your good fortune somehow. A friend may have ideas for groups that you could get involved with. Before you commit to anything, make sure you really want to do it. You do not want to be entrusted with a cause and then let others down.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Career matters are probably going well for you, but you might be unsure if you want to continue along this track. You might consider other options, perhaps some you have always wanted to try but have never been in a position to do. Do not feel you have to decide now. You have plenty of time. Do not make a move until you are sure.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you planning to attend a lecture or workshop? This is a good day for it. Your mind and emotions are working together to bring insights your way. Your common sense is operating at a very high level, so this is also a good day to make practical decisions. Communication with those who share your interests should be both gratifying and enlightening.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Inspiration and insights that come through dreams could give you the boost you need to get your career on track. You may have been kicking different ideas around for a while, but what you realize today could motivate you to act. Formulate a strategy before you begin. As long as you make the effort to stay focused, efficient, and practical, whatever you decide today might work.