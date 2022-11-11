Today in High Prairie: November 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 12, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 12, 2022

1815 – Elizabeth Stanton, Women’s Rights Activist

1840 – Auguste Rodin, The Thinker Sculptor

1841 – John William Strutt, Discovered Argon

1966 – Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

1889 – DeWitt Wallace, Readers Digest Founder

1891 – Seth Nicholson, Founded 4 of Jupiter’s Moons

1922 – Kim Hunter, Planet of the Apes Actress

1926 – Jack Ryan, Hot Wheels Inventor

1929 – Grace Kelly, Princess of Monaco

1934 – Charles Manson, Murderer, Cult Leader

1943 – Jimmy Hayes, Under the Boardwalk Singer

1944 – Al Michaels, Miracle on Ice Broadcaster

1944 – Booker T. Jones, Green Onions Organist

1945 – Neil Young, Canadian Singer

1949 – Penelope Pussycat, Looney Tunes Character

1955 – Leslie McKeown, Bay City Rollers Rocker

1961 – Nadia Comaneci, Romanian Gymnast

1970 – Tonya Harding, US Figure Skater

1980 – Ryan Gosling, Canadian Actor

1982 – Anne Hathaway, The Princess Diaries Actress

This Day in Local History – November 12, 2022

Nov. 12, 1953: The NPHL is officially formed with Peace River, Fairview, Falher and McLennan committing to the league. The entry fee is set at $50 with a $200 performance bond. An 18-game schedule is agreed to which includes interlocking with SPHL teams.

Nov. 12, 1962: Harry James Willier, 41, of Sucker Creek, dies after being hit by a falling tree at a camp near Joussard.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News reports Bissell Bros. Lumber in Enilda expands their sawmill site giving more employment in the area.

Nov. 12, 1969: South Peace News publishes a photo of John Davidson, goaltender for the Regals this coming season. He would go on to star in the NHL and become an excellent broadcaster and team president of the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues.

Nov. 12, 1980: High Prairie town council repeals its snowmobile bylaw prohibiting operation of the sleds in town limits.

Nov. 12, 1980: South Peace News reports that a major recreational development called the “Kananaskis of the North” is planned for the Little Smoky River area. A $10,000 study is earmarked for a 416-acre site on the south side of the river on Highway 34.

Nov. 12, 1983: The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers win the Divisional championship defeating Kinuso in three straight games.

Nov. 12, 1986: South Peace News reports Polar Industrial opens under the ownership of Tom Fischer and Robin Bradley.

Nov. 12, 1987: Bob Langenhahn opens a bigger and better Bob’s Sporting Goods store.

Nov. 12, 2005: Mark and Gwen Cuthbert celebrate their 60th anniversary with family and friends at the High Prairie Legion Hall.

Nov. 12, 2009: Pedestrian Joan Wilson is hit by a driver at the intersection by Shell Snack and Car Wash. Charges are laid.

Nov. 12, 2009: A logging truck causes damage at Fas Gas after ripping apart part of the roof. The gas pumps are closed pending repair.

Nov. 12, 2009: High Prairie town council offers land to Northern Lakes College for a new campus.

Nov. 12, 2011: The High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the Falher Pirates blast the Regals 19-4.

Nov. 12, 2013: A false alarm prompts the evacuation of St. Andrew’s School. A reset issue on a heating system sensor is the cause.

Nov. 12, 2014: High Prairie town council approves a tender for $1.172 million for a water and sewer project to serve West Fraser Mills and the more of the town’s west end.

Nov. 12, 2014: Shawn Auger wins a byelection to serve on the Grouard Northland School Division board of trustees representing Grouard.

Nov. 12, 2015: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a rare red-coloured coyote.

This Day in World History – November 12, 2022

1555 – The English Parliament re-establishes Catholicism.

1793 – Jean Sylvain Bailly, the first Mayor of Paris, is guillotined.

1847 – British physician is the first to use chloroform as an anaesthetic.

1859 – Jules Leotard performs first flying trapeze circus act.

1894 – Lawrence Hargrave links four huge box kites together and flies.

1900 – World’s Fair closes in Paris: 50 million visit.

1910 – First movie stunt: man jumps into river from burning balloon.

1912 – Robert Scott’s diary & body found in Antarctica.

1923 – Adolf Hitler is arrested for attempting to seize power.

1926 – Aerial bombing in US takes place between rival liquor gangs.

1931 – Maple Leaf Gardens opens in Toronto.

1933 – First Sunday football game in Philadelphia [previously illegal].

1933 – First known photo of so-called Loch Ness monster taken.

1933 – Nazis receive 92% of vote in Germany.

1938 – Hermann Goering announces he wants Madagascar as Jewish homeland.

1946 – Chicago bank opens first 10 drive-up teller windows.

1948 – Japanese PM Hideki Tojo sentenced to death by war crimes tribunal.

1956 – Largest observed iceberg, 208 by 60 miles, is first sighted.

1964 – Paula Murphy sets female land speed record 226.37 mph.

1965 – Ferdinand Marcos elected 10th President of Philippines.

1966 – Buzz Aldrin takes the first ‘space selfie’.

1969 – US army announces investigating of My Lai Massacre.

1970 – Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan: 500,000 killed.

1974 – South Africa suspended from UN over racial policies.

1974 – Salmon discovered in River Thames, England; first since 1833.

1980 – US space probe Voyager I approaches 77,000 miles of Saturn.

1981 – First balloon crossing of Pacific Ocean.

1982 – KGB Chief Andropov succeeds Brezhnev as leader of USSR.

1984 – Space shuttle astronauts snare a satellite: first space salvage.

1996 – Third deadliest aviation crash in history; 349 die over India.

2003 – Shanghai Transrapid sets speed record for railway at 311 mph.

2014 – European Space Agency lands Philae probe on a comet.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You seem to be a specialist at relationships, and you are very sensitive to the ups and downs in your own! But today you may wonder if people love you less than they did before. This is rather an odd question, but another one may be hiding underneath. Do you really have to make such a big effort in order to be loved? Only you can answer that question!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are usually full of energy, but today you may not feel so vivacious! There is nothing to worry about. In fact, you may have the time to do some thinking about your personal life and what you expect to get out of your relationships. You might also want to think about how you intend to go about getting it! Perhaps some of your motivations have changed lately!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have had a hard time lately reaching your objectives! Unfortunately for you, today will be no different. You may begin to feel a bit dissatisfied with the way your life is going at the moment. You will ask yourself certain questions about your goals. Does your personal life live up to those goals? Can you express your wonderful creativity as much as you would like?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your sense of responsibility is probably the catalyst for most of your motivation! But what happens when events are beyond your control and you are powerless to do anything about them? You may have to admit that sometimes you can not control everything, especially your family and friends. Today you should think about letting things happen occasionally. Your life will be a lot less complicated.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you could put a stop to your activities for a little while! You may take a good, hard look at things and realize that the climate of trust you need in order to be productive and creative is missing at the moment. It is a good time to get some order back into your relationships and remind others of their responsibilities to you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – What are you after in life? Deep down, does the kind of work you do satisfy your most intimate desires? The little problems you encounter in your professional life over the next week could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back. Take a look around to see if the work you do and the people in your life take your profoundly spiritual nature into account!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is possible you are trying to do too much! If look at the days you spend working, you may realize that too much of your energy goes to some very meager results. Today, consider taking some time off to take advantage of life. Why not go out for a nice dinner with friends, or even better, go on a little vacation? Try and let things happen. You deserve time just for you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is possible you could be in conflict with people of the opposite sex today! You may feel as if they put obstacles in front of you and slow you down. But instead of getting into conflicts that could eventually escalate into full-blown confrontations, try and ask yourself what they think you are doing wrong. Does your personality consider both your masculine and feminine sides?

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have a very dynamic day ahead of you! You may feel the need to put all your energy into a group project. You will want to roll up your sleeves and get to work. You are usually a meditative, pensive person, but today you are looking for concrete results and actions. Who knows? This hard work might even help you relax a little!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you ever thought of yourself as a CEO or any other kind of leader? Today is a great day to begin a project involving other people – with you in charge! The strong, assertive side of your personality will come out in your decision making and charisma. Go for it! After all, this is the first day of the rest of your life!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a lot of tension in the air today! Perhaps you feel like no one is listening to you, and that people are draining your energy. You may act defensively and even occasionally become very angry. It is possible no one has seen in you in such a state before. Do not be afraid to express your anger. Repressed anger is like poison for your body and soul!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – As a Pisces, you have an innate gift for healing and calming other people in crisis situations. If this is not what you do for a living, you should think about doing something with this natural talent. The positions of the planets today may be telling you to think about this in more concrete terms. If you are interested in herbal therapy, for example, this could be the perfect time to learn more!