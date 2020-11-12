Today in High Prairie – November 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 13

1715 – Dorothea Erxleben, 1st Female German Doctor

1850 – Robert L. Stevenson, Treasure Island Author

1859 – Georg Knorr, Train Brake System Inventor

1926 – Don Gordon, Papillon Actor

1932 – Richard Mulligan, Soap Actor

1933 – Adrienne Corri, Doctor Zhivago Actress

1934 – Garry Marshall, Happy Days Director

1949 – Roger Steen, The Tubes Guitarist

1950 – Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabre

1954 – Chris Noth, Law & Order Actor

1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, Color Purple Actress

1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American TV Host

This Day in Local History – November 13

Nov. 13, 1972: The High Prairie Fire Department receives an award from the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 13, 1972: Donald Fevang tells South Peace News he was “disillusioned” with events occurring in the education field, as his reason for resigning as an HPSD trustee. Fevang also cites workload on the farm as a reason.

Nov. 13, 1974: Contractor Dennis Basarab breaks ground on a new store that would later be Red Rooster.

Nov. 13, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Kodiak Lounge in Kinuso from Nov. 17-29.

Nov. 13, 1988: The visiting High Prairie Regals give the Donnelly Cubs a rude awakening into the NPHL as they win 13-1. The Regals outscore the Cubs 12-0 and outshoot them 51-16 in the final two periods.

Nov. 13, 1990: Vincent Rice, 69, and wife Sally, 61, both of Kinuso, die when their car is hit by a tractor trailer 22 km east of Slave Lake.

Nov. 13, 1991: South Peace News reports parent councils at E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School are proposing to build a track and field facility.

Nov. 13, 1997: A crowd brawl halts the game in Spirit River between the Rangers and Lakeland Eagles.

Nov. 13, 1999: Randy and Crystal Winterburn celebrate the grand opening of R.J.’s Meats in High Prairie.

Nov. 13, 1999: Roger William Capot, 37, of Grouard, and Douglas Raymond Hansen, 34, of Sherwood Park, die after their Honda Accord slides through the intersection at Hilliard’s Bay and Highway 750.

Nov. 13, 2000: A federal election forum is held at the High Prairie Inn. Sparks fly when Liberal candidate Harold Cardinal calls Canadian Alliance candidate David Chatters “a right-wing nut.”

Nov. 13, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson wins the R.W. Hay Award given each year to a rural administrator for excellence in his job performance.

Nov. 13, 2006: Former Town of High Prairie Public Works Supt. Steve Blonsky passes away from cancer at the age of 66 years.

Nov. 13, 2011: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault wins her third major award after receiving the Best Supporting Actress Award from the American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco for her role in Every Emotion Costs.

Nov. 13, 2015: High Prairie’s Samantha Stokes wins the title of Miss Rodeo Canada in Edmonton at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, proving that dreams can come true.

Nov. 13, 2018: The Buchanan Family Foundation donates $240,000 to the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary.

This Day in World History – November 13

1775 – American Revolutionary forces capture Montreal.

1789 – Ben Franklin writes, “Nothing . . . certain but death & taxes.”

1841 – James Braid begins study he eventually calls hypnosis.

1843 – Mt. Rainier in Washington State erupts.

1851 – Telegraph connection between London-Paris linked.

1907 – French cyclist Paul Cornu flies 1st helicopter [twin rotor].

1921 – US, France, Japan and British Empire sign a Pacific Treaty.

1940 – “Fantasia” animated film by Walt Disney is released.

1942 – Minimum draft age lowered from 21 to 18 in the USA.

1946 – 1st artificial snow produced from a natural cloud.

1952 – False fingernails 1st sold.

1964 – Pope Paul VI gives tiara to poor.

1971 – Mariner 9, 1st to orbit another planet [Mars].

1977 – Final Al Capp comic strip of “Li’l Abner” [1934-77].

1980 – US spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back 1st close-up pictures of Saturn.

1982 – Ray Mancini KOs boxer Duk Koo Kim, who dies 5 days later.

1985 – Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Colombia, killing 25,000.

1987 – 1st condom commercial on British TV.

1993 – 7.1 seaquake east of Kamchatka.

1994 – Sweden agrees to join European Union.

1997 – “Lion King” opens.

1997 – UN pulls out arms inspection teams from Iraq.

1999 – “Toy Story 2” starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, premieres.

2012 – 3 Syrian tanks enter the demilitarized zone of Golan Heights.

2017 – Italy fails to qualify for World Cup [first time since 1958].

2017 – World’s earliest wine-making uncovered from 6,000 BC.

2017 – 1st Barbie doll to wear a hijab, modeled.

