Today in High Prairie: November 13, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

10 – 11 a.m. – Motion Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

3:30 p.m. – Advent Calendar Workshop at Nampa FCSS Office.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – JCA Meeting upstairs at Joussard Community Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 13, 2023

1715 – Dorothea Erxleben, First Female German Doctor

1850 – Robert Louis Stevenson, Treasure Island Author

1859 – Georg Knorr, Train Brake System Inventor

1926 – Don Gordon, Papillon Actor

1932 – Richard Mulligan, Soap Actor

1933 – Adrienne Corri, Doctor Zhivago Actress

1934 – Garry Marshall, Happy Days Director

1949 – Roger Steen, The Tubes Guitarist

1950 – Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabre

1954 – Chris Noth, Law & Order Actor

1955 – Whoopi Goldberg, Color Purple Actress

1967 – Jimmy Kimmel, American TV Host

This Day in Local History – November 13, 2023

Nov. 13, 1972: The High Prairie Fire Department receives an award from the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 13, 1972: Donald Fevang tells South Peace News he was “disillusioned” with events occurring in the education field, as his reason for resigning as an HPSD trustee. Ann Chemerenski and Larry Shaben submit their names for the vacant seat in the upcoming Nov. 22 byelection. Fevang also cites workload on the farm as a reason.

Nov. 13, 1974: Contractor Dennis Basarab breaks ground on a new store that would later be Red Rooster.

Nov. 13, 1975: The Alberta Liquor Control Board suspends the liquor licence of the Kodiak Lounge in Kinuso from Nov. 17-29.

Nov. 13, 1980: Sara Cardinal dies after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in High Prairie.

Nov. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports the newly-formed High Prairie Bingo Association is building a hall at the Stampede Grounds for dances, bingo and other social events. It is scheduled to open Jan. 5, 1986.

Nov. 13, 1985: South Peace News reports that two major figure skating competitions slated for High Prairie are moved to Peace River because of lack of hotel accommodations.

Nov. 13, 1988: The visiting High Prairie Regals give the Donnelly Cubs a rude awakening into the NPHL as they win 13-1. The Regals outscore the Cubs 12-0 and outshoot them 51-16 in the final two periods.

Nov. 13, 1990: Vincent Rice, 69, and wife Sally, 61, both of Kinuso, die when their car is hit by a tractor trailer 22 km east of Slave Lake.

Nov. 13, 1991: South Peace News reports parent councils at E.W. Pratt High School and Prairie River Junior High School are proposing to build a track and field facility.

Nov. 13, 1997: A crowd brawl halts the game in Spirit River between the Rangers and Lakeland Eagles.

Nov. 13, 1999: Randy and Crystal Winterburn celebrate the grand opening of R.J.’s Meats in High Prairie.

Nov. 13, 1999: Roger William Capot, 37, of Grouard, and Douglas Raymond Hansen, 34, of Sherwood Park, die after their Honda Accord slides through the intersection at Hilliard’s Bay and Highway 750.

Nov. 13, 2000: A federal election forum is held at the High Prairie Inn. Sparks fly when Liberal candidate Harold Cardinal calls Canadian Alliance candidate David Chatters “a right-wing nut.”

Nov. 13, 2001: Keeweetinok Lakes RHA chair Sharon Cox officially hands over her duties to new chair Marian Wolitski, of Wabasca.

Nov. 13, 2006: High Prairie’s Carmel Lizee is elected by acclamation to serve on the Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division board of trustees.

Nov. 13, 2006: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO John Eriksson wins the R.W. Hay Award given each year to a rural administrator for excellence in his job performance.

Nov. 13, 2006: Former Town of High Prairie Public Works Supt. Steve Blonsky passes away from cancer at the age of 66 years.

Nov. 13, 2008: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds its annual Recognition Night and awards Larry L’Hirondelle Sr. with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Dale Laderoute is awarded Community Member-of-the-Year.

Nov. 13, 2009: Erika Witt of Faust passes away at the age of 82 years.

Nov. 13, 2010: Eight High Prairie Tiger Taekwondo members win medals at the Tiger Challenge Taekwondo Tournament in Edmonton. In all, the Tigers win one gold, three silver and six bronze medals.

Nov. 13, 2011: East Prairie actress Roseanne Supernault wins her third major award after receiving the Best Supporting Actress Award from the American Indian Film Festival in San Francisco for her role in Every Emotion Costs.

Nov. 13, 2014: Elizabeth Van Der Ploeg passes away at the age of 70 years. She worked as a bookkeeper for the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

Nov. 13, 2015: High Prairie’s Samantha Stokes wins the title of Miss Rodeo Canada in Edmonton at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, proving that dreams can come true.

Nov. 13, 2018: The Buchanan Family Foundation donates $240,000 to the High Prairie Healthcare Auxiliary.

Nov. 13, 2019: South Peace News reports that Blake Anderson, of Slave Lake, is sentenced to 15 years for the murder of Jeff Gladue on Jan. 14, 2017.

Nov. 13, 2019: South Peace News features the murals at the Days Inn, painted by artist Younger Caudron.

This Day in World History – November 13, 2023

1775 – American Revolutionary forces capture Montreal.

1789 – Ben Franklin writes, “Nothing . . . certain but death & taxes.”

1841 – James Braid begins study he eventually calls hypnosis.

1843 – Mt. Rainier in Washington State erupts.

1851 – Telegraph connection between London-Paris linked.

1907 – French cyclist Paul Cornu flies first helicopter [twin rotor].

1921 – US, France, Japan and British Empire sign a Pacific Treaty.

1940 – “Fantasia” animated film by Walt Disney is released.

1942 – Minimum draft age lowered from 21 to 18 in the USA.

1946 – First artificial snow produced from a natural cloud.

1950 – US wins first world championship bridge contest.

1952 – False fingernails are first sold.

1964 – Pope Paul VI gives tiara to poor.

1971 – Mariner 9, first to orbit another planet [Mars].

1977 – Final Al Capp comic strip of “Li’l Abner” [1934-77].

1980 – US spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back first close-up pictures of Saturn.

1982 – Ray Mancini KOs boxer Duk Koo Kim, who dies 5 days later.

1985 – Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Colombia, killing 25,000.

1987 – First condom commercial on British TV.

1993 – 7.1 seaquake east of Kamchatka.

1994 – Sweden agrees to join European Union.

1995 – “GoldenEye”, 17th James Bond film, starring Pierce Brosnan released.

1997 – The “Lion King” opens.

1997 – UN pulls out arms inspection teams from Iraq.

1999 – “Toy Story 2” starring Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, premieres.

2012 – Three Syrian tanks enter the demilitarized zone of Golan Heights.

2017 – Italy fails to qualify for World Cup [first time since 1958].

2017 – World’s earliest wine-making uncovered from 6,000 BC.

2017 – First Barbie doll to wear a hijab, modeled.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Have fun with people today. Talk about the fantasies you dream about coming to fruition in the coming years. Your emotions are strongly tied to your imagination. You could become defensive when someone starts to poke holes in your dreams. Use your intellect to defend yourself and the ideals you wish to live by in the future.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your competitive side may be a strong force in today’s activities. Before you get too emotional about any situation, use logic and cold, hard facts to defend your position. Well thought out arguments presented clearly and concisely will be more effective than an emotional explosion full of tears and harsh words.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Finding the answers you seek is easier when you take a more adamant position about where you stand now and where you want to be later. If you continue to be uncertain and relaxed about which way to proceed, others may take advantage of you. You have the strength and power to fuel your desires. It is time to put these into effect.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have almost reached an important finish line. Do not give up. This is the time to kick into high gear and get moving even more quickly than before. Your emotions may remain out in left field as they merge with your most active fantasies. Do your best to stay on track by looking forward instead of behind you. You can always change course after you reach this finish line.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is a good time to make decisions that bring together your need for practicality as well as desire for emotional freedom. It is important for your mental health to have faith in your fantasies and your ability to see them through to fruition. There is a special portal open for you today with your name on it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are apt to feel support, though it might be hidden in unexpected places. Do not discount anyone. Even the most caustic remarks have a touch of sensitivity and progressive thought that can help you a great deal. There is strength in emotional truth even if you do not want to hear it. Bitter pills may be hard to swallow, but they can be good for you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may be hard for anything to hold your attention today. Your mind may drift easily, and you may not have the patience to deal with situations that come your way. Do your best to wait until someone is finished talking before you jump in with your two cents. Be polite and respectful of others and they will be more respectful of yours.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are trying to protect and shelter a certain part of yourself from others. This special spot in your soul that you hide from others is probably the most beautiful, since you nurture it so carefully. Do not give up this piece of yourself too easily. Save this pristine, delicate place for someone most deserving.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Although some people may think of you as a space cadet when it comes to decisions and commitments, they may see a different side of you today. Do not be surprised if others come around to your camp once they hear your side of the story. Somehow all the pieces are fitting into place just like you knew they would. Those who doubted you will be pleasantly surprised.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It may be hard to find your mental and physical home base. Your mind could be wrapped in a cloud or some sort of imaginative time warp, so be careful how you proceed. Your head is in another dimension and you are not paying nearly enough attention to the road ahead of you. Get off the highway and let your mind wander in a place where it is safe to do so.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You like to recycle in your home and your workplace. Be a part of the solution instead of the problem by picking up after yourself and making sure you are not leaving a mess wherever you go. The state of the environment is more of a concern every day. It is up to each individual to make a difference.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The source of your frustration may be people who seem to be sensitive and honest yet act abrasively and speak aggressively. Try not to be fooled by those who continuously offer one image while delivering another. Keep your guard up. Do not waste your time giving people more chances than they deserve.