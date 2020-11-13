Today in High Prairie – November 14, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 14, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 14, 2020

Bob Winterburn

Dorothy Johansson

Michael Boisson

Tyson Strebchuk

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 14, 2020

Adrian Plante

Alice Waikle

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 14

1660 – William III, William of Orange

1765 – Robert Fulton, Steamboat Inventor

1776 – Henri Dutrochet, Named Process of Osmosis

1863 – Leo Baekeland, Invented Bakelite Plastics

1889 – Jawaharlal Nehru, 1st PM of India

1891 – Frederick Banting, Co-Discoverer of Insulin

1895 – Louise Huff, What Women Want Actress

1900 – Aaron Copland, Billy the Kid Composer

1904 – Dick Powell, Phillip Marlowe Radio Voice

1907 – Astrid Lindgren, Pipi Longstocking Author

1907 – William Steig, Shrek Cartoonist/Author

1916 – Sherwood Schwartz, Gilligan’s Island Creator

1921 – Brian Keith, Family Affair Actor

1927 – McLean Stevenson, MASH Actor

1931 – Terence Marsh, Spaceballs Producer

1948 – Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

1948 – James Young, Styx Guitarist

1951 – Alec John Such, Bob Jovi Bassist

1973 – Moka Only, Canadian Singer

This Day in Local History – November 14

Nov. 14, 1914: The Grouard News reports lots in McLennan are on the market with a large number of them already reserved.

Nov. 14, 1914: The Town of Grouard registers 116 resident voters.

Nov. 14, 1915: The Royal Bank, which closed its Grouard branch on Oct. 28, threatens the Town of Grouard with a $10,000 lawsuit for loans made to the Town during the time of the fight to secure the railway. The bank loaned the Town $5,366 in the fall of 1913 and $5,000 in 1914 for street improvements.

Nov. 14, 1984: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre officially re-opens.

Nov. 14, 1984: An eight-ender is scored at the High Prairie curling rink as a rink skipped by Laurie Savill records the feat against Denis Roy.

Nov. 14, 1985: I.D. No. 17 Central dogcatcher Herman Arthur Schultz, is acquitted on a charge of cruelty to animals after a 3 1/2 hour trial in High Prairie provincial court.

Nov. 14, 1986: The High Prairie and District Association for the Handicapped celebrates the opening of Marigold Enterprises in the Town and Country Mall.

Nov. 14, 1988: Slave Air begins providing service into High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 2001: South Peace News reports that local merchant Barry Sharkawi is seeking public support to build a casino in High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 2001: HPSD treasurer Laurie Marston announces he is leaving HPSD for Lethbridge to work for the Palliser Regional School Division ending over 20 years of service.

Nov. 14, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes officially rezones land northeast of High Prairie paving the way for the sale of the land and construction of HPSD’s new bus garage.

Nov. 14, 2011: For the second time in three nights, the High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics crush the Regals 22-5. Two nights earlier, the visiting Falher Pirates won 19-4.

Nov. 14, 2018: Joussard School News reports a duck was found outside in the cold. It is taken to the school and later given to a family for safe keeping.

Nov. 14, 2018: Kapawe’no First Nation and the Government of Canada sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Self-Determination. The agreement sets in motion steps toward self-government.

This Day in World History – November 14

1380 – King Charles VI of France crowned at age 12.

1666 – Samuel Pepys reports on 1st blood transfusion – between dogs!

1680 – Gottfried Kirch discovers the Great Comet of 1680 [Kirch’s Comet]

1732 – 1st pro librarian in North America hired, Louis Timothee, in Philadelphia.

1832 – 1st streetcar [horse-drawn] debuts in New York.

1834 – William Thomson enters Glasgow University at 10 years, 4 months.

1851 – “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville 1st published.

1883 – “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson is 1st published.

1896 – Power plant at Niagara Falls begins operation.

1908 – Albert Einstein presents his quantum theory of light.

1910 – 1st airplane flight from deck of a ship, Norfolk, Virginia.

1922 – BBC begins daily radio broadcasts.

1927 – World’s largest gas tank in Pittsburgh explodes; 28 die.

1935 – FDR proclaims Philippine Islands a free commonwealth.

1959 – Kilauea’s most spectacular eruption in Hawaii occurs.

1964 – Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe scores NHL record 627th goal.

1965 – US government sends 90,000 soldiers to Vietnam.

1973 – Canada begins production of Olympic coins.

1981 – 2nd Space Shuttle Mission – Columbia 2 – returns to Earth.

1982 – Polish Solidarity chairman Lech Walesa freed.

1993 – Puerto Rico votes against becoming the 51st US state.

1994 – 1st trains for public run in Channel Tunnel under English Channel.

1997 – Canadian and Colorodo Rockie Larry Walker wins NL MVP.

2002 – Argentina defaults on an $805 million World Bank payment.

2002 – “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is released.

2012 – CFBDSIR 2149-0403 is discovered, closest rogue planet to Earth.

2016 – 7.8 earthquake in New Zealand, raises sea bed by 4 meters.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 14, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Errands or other short journeys in your neighbourhood could result in a chance meeting with someone who could be of great benefit to you in the future. Opportunities to advance your educational, artistic, or spiritual interests could open up as a result of this meeting. When you go out, make sure you look your best even if you’re only going to the grocery store!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might hear of opportunities to make extra money through creative work of some kind. This could be a genuine lucky break achieved by being in the right place at the right time. You will probably take advantage of it, because right now you’re full of inspiration. You might have a hard time keeping track of all your ideas. Write them down!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you should be looking and feeling great. You might attract some admiring looks from passersby on the street. Sex and romance might be on your mind. You’re likely to want to spend the day with your special someone. You could also channel those feelings into creative activities of some kind. Information may come your way that sets your mental juices flowing. Make the most of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is full of wonderful thoughts today. You might consider spending the day meditating, doing some volunteer work, or turning your inspiration into an artistic project of some kind. Your intuition is especially high, so you might tune in more acutely than usual to the thoughts and feelings of others. Take a few minutes during the day to be alone with your thoughts. You will probably benefit from it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A desire to be creative could have you experimenting with various kinds of artistic disciplines, perhaps in connection with computers. At some point today you could be in the right place at the right time, receiving just the right help from someone who can point you in whatever direction you want to go. Ambitious plans could fill your head and keep your mind buzzing. Make a list! It might help!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Artistic inspiration could come from deep within at some point today, perhaps even from a dream or vision. You’re likely to have a lot of energy to pour into creativity right now, and if you work hard and don’t lose sight of the business side of the arts, you could move forward. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly meet the right person to give you the right advice!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might toy with the idea of publishing, exhibiting, or otherwise making public whatever creative innovations you’ve been working on. Spiritual information could come your way from afar, perhaps through friends or a group with which you’re affiliated. Inspiration of all kinds could pop in and out of your head, so it might be best to write down your thoughts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Inspiration in various contexts could fill your mind today. Opportunities to advance your artistic or spiritual interests could come your way, perhaps through advice given by a new acquaintance. You could also be in the right place at the right time to get a lucky break. You’re likely to feel especially romantic and sexy. You might want to celebrate your good fortune by getting together with your partner.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Social events with artistically or spiritually inclined people could have you feeling especially inspired, and looking forward to the future in whatever discipline interests you. You’re also likely to be feeling especially romantic and sexy. You will want to schedule time alone with that special someone in your life. If you aren’t currently involved, you could meet someone special today.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might feel inspired to help others less fortunate. The opportunity to do some volunteer work could come your way, perhaps for a church, charity, or other humanitarian organization. Or you could throw yourself into an artistic discipline. Either way, you’re likely to enjoy yourself immensely and meet some interesting people in the process. Fundraising could be involved in some way.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Creativity and romance are the words for today. Artistic or other creative projects are likely to catch the attention of others, perhaps bringing valuable contacts your way. As a result, you’re likely to be inspired to move ahead to new ones. You’re also likely to feel especially romantic and sexy. If you’re currently involved, expect to grow closer to your partner. If you aren’t, you might meet someone special.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A group of people oriented toward artistic, spiritual, or humanitarian pursuits could meet virtually today to work on advancing their projects. Among them could be someone very special who might play a positive role in your life. As a result of this gathering you could find inspiration to move ahead with personal projects. In the evening, watch a romantic movie or talk to someone you’re attracted to!