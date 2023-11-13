Today in High Prairie: November 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 14, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County council meeting in chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Meeting/Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

4 p.m. After-School Youth Program at HP Native Friendship Centre (8-10 Yrs). Cree Numbers Game.

4 – 5:30 p.m. – Faust After-School Program (13-17 years) at Faust Fire Hall upstairs. (780-523-2715 to register)

6 p.m. – High Prairie town council meeting in chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 14, 2023

1660 – William III, William of Orange

1765 – Robert Fulton, Steamboat Inventor

1776 – Henri Dutrochet, Named Process of Osmosis

1863 – Leo Baekeland, Invented Bakelite Plastics

1889 – Jawaharlal Nehru, First PM of India

1891 – Frederick Banting, Co-Discoverer of Insulin

1895 – Louise Huff, What Women Want Actress

1900 – Aaron Copland, Billy the Kid Composer

1904 – Dick Powell, Phillip Marlowe Radio Voice

1907 – Astrid Lindgren, Pipi Longstocking Author

1907 – William Steig, Shrek Cartoonist/Author

1916 – Sherwood Schwartz, Gilligan’s Island Creator

1921 – Brian Keith, Family Affair Actor

1927 – McLean Stevenson, M*A*S*H Actor

1931 – Terence Marsh, Spaceballs Producer

1948 – Prince Charles, Prince of Wales

1948 – James Young, Styx Guitarist

1951 – Alec John Such, Bob Jovi Bassist

1973 – Moka Only, Canadian Singer

This Day in Local History – November 14, 2023

Nov. 14, 1914: The Grouard News reports lots in McLennan are on the market with a large number of them already reserved.

Nov. 14, 1914: The Town of Grouard registers 116 resident voters.

Nov. 14, 1915: The Royal Bank, which closed its Grouard branch on Oct. 28, threatens the Town of Grouard with a $10,000 lawsuit for loans made to the Town during the time of the fight to secure the railway. The bank loaned the Town $5,366 in the fall of 1913 and $5,000 in 1914 for street improvements.

Nov. 14, 1971: Hunters Frank Darr and Harold Oliver find Doug Botfield, a former resident of High Prairie, unconscious in his camper. He was overcome by gas fumes from a propane heater and transferred to an Edmonton hospital and listed in serious condition.

Nov. 14, 1981: The McLennan Red Wings defeat the Peace River Stampeders 6-4 in McLennan marking the club’s first win over Peace River in 14 years.

Nov. 14, 1984: Frank O’Brien dies at the age of 63 years after a sudden illness.

Nov. 14, 1984: The High Prairie Youth Assessment Centre officially re-opens.

Nov. 14, 1984: An eight-ender is scored at the High Prairie curling rink as a rink skipped by Laurie Savill records the feat against Denis Roy.

Nov. 14, 1985: I.D. No. 17 Central dogcatcher Herman Arthur Schultz, is acquitted on a charge of cruelty to animals after a 3 1/2 hour trial in High Prairie provincial court.

Nov. 14, 1986: The High Prairie and District Association for the Handicapped celebrates the opening of Marigold Enterprises in the Town and Country Mall.

Nov. 14, 1988: Slave Air begins providing service into High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 1990: The revived Smoky River Hockey League receives a big blow when the Jean Cote Canadiens fold.

Nov. 14, 1992: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers qualify for provincials after sweeping all their matches at the qualifying tournament in Valleyview.

Nov. 14, 2001: South Peace News reports that local merchant Barry Sharkawi is seeking public support to build a casino in High Prairie.

Nov. 14, 2001: HPSD treasurer Laurie Marston announces he is leaving HPSD for Lethbridge to work for the Palliser Regional School Division ending over 20 years of service.

Nov. 14, 2001: High Prairie businessman Jeff Burgar wins a court case in the USA over Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.

Nov. 14, 2005: The Metis Settlements General Council agrees to spend $60,000 for the rebuilding of the Baker’s Crossing Bridge. The money is the final piece of the puzzle for the project to proceed.

Nov. 14, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes officially rezones land northeast of High Prairie paving the way for the sale of the land and construction of HPSD’s new bus garage.

Nov. 14, 2011: For the second time in three nights, the High Prairie Regals suffer the worst home loss in their history as the visiting Grande Prairie Athletics crush the Regals 22-5. Two nights earlier, the visiting Falher Pirates won 19-4.

Nov. 14, 2016: Bradley Grant Brazeau, of Slave Lake, is sent to prison for four years after appearing for sentencing on a charge of robbery at the Mac’s convenience store Oct. 20, 2014.

Nov. 14, 2017: High Prairie town council decides to debate a strategy for the new Northern Lakes College Campus at a meeting in Calgary, not in front of High Prairie taxpayers.

Nov. 14, 2018: Joussard School News reports a duck was found outside in the cold. It is taken to the school and later given to a family for safe keeping.

Nov. 14, 2018: United Conservative Party candidate for Lesser Slave Lake, Garrett Thomlinson, drops out of the race to support Pat Rehn, who eventually wins.

Nov. 14, 2018: Kapawe’no First Nation and the Government of Canada sign a Memorandum of Understanding on Advancing Self-Determination. The agreement sets in motion steps toward self-government.

Nov. 14, 2108: Big Lakes County decides to assume interim ownership of the outdoor skating rink at Grouard, after hearing of the collapse of the Grouard Community Association.

Nov. 14, 2019: The huge Perye Farm sale occurs in High Prairie. Almost $10 million in farmland is sold.

This Day in World History – November 14, 2023

1380 – King Charles VI of France crowned at age 12.

1666 – Samuel Pepys reports on first blood transfusion – between dogs!

1732 – First pro librarian in North America hired, Louis Timothee, in Philly.

1832 – First streetcar [horse-drawn] debuts in New York.

1834 – William Thomson enters Glasgow University at 10 years, 4 months.

1851 – “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville is first published.

1883 – “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson is first published.

1896 – Power plant at Niagara Falls begins operation.

1908 – Albert Einstein presents his quantum theory of light.

1910 – First airplane flight from deck of a ship, Norfolk, Virginia.

1922 – BBC begins daily radio broadcasts.

1927 – World’s largest gas tank in Pittsburgh explodes; 28 die.

1959 – Kilauea’s most spectacular eruption in Hawaii occurs.

1964 – Detroit Red Wings Gordie Howe scores NHL record 627th goal.

1965 – US government sends 90,000 soldiers to Vietnam.

1968 – Yale University announces it is going co-educational.

1972 – Dow Jones closes above 1,000 for first time [1003.16].

1973 – Canada begins production of Olympic coins.

1981 – Second Space Shuttle Mission – Columbia 2 – returns to Earth.

1982 – Polish Solidarity chairman Lech Walesa freed.

1993 – Puerto Rico votes against becoming the 51st US state.

1994 – First trains for public run in Channel Tunnel under English Channel.

1997 – Canadian and Colorodo Rockie Larry Walker wins NL MVP.

1997 – Disney’s “Lion King” sets Broadway record of $2,700,000 daily sales.

2012 – CFBDSIR 2149-0403 is discovered, closest rogue planet to Earth.

2016 – 7.8 earthquake in New Zealand, raises sea bed by 4 meters.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your witty, social attitude may not be appreciated, given the emotional and sober mood of the day. You adjust your outfit to reflect current weather patterns. If you dress in silk, you will not be too happy when it rains and you have no umbrella. Consider such things when you walk into a room full of people today. What is the mood? How can you fit in with it and lift it?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your emotions might be raw today, and you may act rashly because of the way you feel. Realize some people may not appreciate this behaviour. Let your emotions be an asset that helps fuel your passion, but do not let them rule you entirely. Temper your actions with self-restraint and you will get through the day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel out of your league today. The good news is that thanks to your flexible, adaptable nature, any league can always become yours after you take the steps to work the crowd. Have patience and understanding as you learn a new set of rules and a new group of people with their own habits and behaviours.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – All of a sudden you may experience a burst of emotional energy that throws a monkey wrench into your plans. Do not be surprised if you suddenly burst into tears over something that normally would not even faze you. Sometimes it is important to let the emotions flow. Feel free to share your feelings. Do not try to hide them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Sit back and receive instead of trying to make things happen by imposing your will. You are always taking action and directing your energy outward. Think about ways you can direct your energy inward and watch how this draws people to you. If nothing else, you will learn something about yourself by being more attentive to your thoughts and emotions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is a unique combination of energies in the air urging you to combine your psychic powers with your ability to organize. Your business sense is keen, and you understand people and their general tendencies. You instinctively know motives behind actions, so use this to your advantage to make things work effectively for you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Everyone around you may be taking the initiative to start something new, and you get the feeling you want to join the cause. Be careful about getting something going just because everyone else is. You have a tendency to act hastily in an effort to prove you are on top of the situation. Life is not a popularity contest or race to the finish line. Take your time.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your masculine and feminine sides may be saying completely different things today, but this situation is not necessarily bad. You can learn a lot from both sides of your being. Take the most useful aspects of each and put them toward achieving your goals. A delicate balance of give and take needs to happen.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Turn one part of the project over to someone you feel is more qualified to handle it. There is no sense trying to do everything yourself when you know someone out there is better suited to the task. Today calls for a steady and patient hand. If you do not think you have the skills, admit it. You will gain more respect by delegating than by trying to muddle through.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel emotionally good but the more you express yourself the more critical others become of your sensitivity. Unfortunately, you may clam up under such circumstances. Hang onto the fact that you have something valuable to teach, but other people are not ready to learn. Try not to take it personally.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Tap into your internal resources. Listen to your deepest, strongest feelings and take things slowly. Plan your actions and consider the emotions of others before you take the first step. Take advantage of the pauses in your day. Enjoy the rest and use the time to plan ahead instead of acting rashly and running full throttle to the next task.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things should come together nicely as long as you have done the necessary prep work to make it successful. The burners are hot and it is time to add the ingredients. If you have done the preliminaries, the next step will be easy. If you have neglected to take care of these details, you will scramble to do many different things at once.