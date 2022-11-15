Today in High Prairie: November 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 15, 2022

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Drop-in morning coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 15, 2022

1316 – Jean I, French King Lived 5 Days

1738 – William Herschel, Discovered Uranus

1891 – Erwin Rommel, German Field Marshal WWII

1899 – Iskander Mirza, First President of Pakistan

1919 – Carol Bruce, WKRP in Cincinnati Actress

1919 – Joseph Wapner, People’s Court Judge

1928 – John Orchard, M*A*S*H Actor

1929 – Edward Answer, Mary Tyler Moore Actor

1930 – Whitman Mayo, Sanford & Son Actor

1931 – John Kerr, Peyton Place Actor

1932 – Clyde McPhatter, Drifters Singer

1932 – Petula Clark, Downtown Singer

1937 – Jimmy Ellis, Disco Inferno Singer

1940 – Sam Waterston, Law & Order Actor

1945 – Anni-Frid Lyngsdtad, ABBA Rocker

1952 – Randy Savage, “Macho Man” Wrestler

1954 – Ab Bryant, Chilliwack Bassist

1955 – Joe Leeway, Thompson Twins Songwriter

1969 – Helen Kelesi, Canadian Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – November 15, 2022

Nov. 15, 1913: The Grouard News reports Jack Russell buys the assets of Tom McMullan’s blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Nov. 15, 1913: A.J. Willie buys the Grouard Livery Barn from Harry Chritchley.

Nov. 15, 1956: Winagami Lake Provincial Park is established.

Nov. 15, 1964: High Prairie’s Ike Lawrence is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting.

Nov. 15, 1972: South Peace News publishes a photo of fire chief Bill Eckel with the Fire Prevention Award, presented by the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 15, 1974: High Prairie School Division Supt. Merv Kurtz resigns.

Nov. 15, 1975: Roger Monahan takes over as owner of the Red Rooster store in High Prairie.

Nov. 15, 1981: Victor Melvin Capot, 23, of Grouard, is stabbed and dies.

Nov. 15, 1984: Doug Baird scores twice as the Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3 in the Regals’ season opener.

Nov. 15, 1990: Diane Will purchases Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

Nov. 15, 1994: Fraser Berg scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 7-5 win over Falher.

Nov. 15, 2000: Tracy Pratt takes over ownership of The Hair Garage in Enilda from Phyllis Riddle.

Nov. 15, 2001: Country music superstar George Fox performs at the High Prairie Agriplex in support of 4-H.

Nov. 15, 2005: A piece of High Prairie’s history goes down in a heap of rubble as the old outdoor swimming pool is demolished.

Nov. 15, 2006: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is pursing a day care centre.

Nov. 15, 2006: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran tells South Peace News an extra $2 million will be needed to complete the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Nov. 15, 2006: Allan Lamouche is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Recognition Night.

Nov. 15, 2008: High Prairie author Larry Loyie officially launches his new book, ‘Goodbye Buffalo Bay’.

Nov. 15, 2013: Three people are charged with various drug crimes after a raid at 4613 59 Avenue. Police seize cocaine, marijuana, firearms, digital scales and other accessories in the raid. Names are not released.

Nov. 15, 2014: Three Enilda bowlers win the No-Tap Trio Bowling Tournament at Fairview. Matthew Cunningham, Lisa Jones and Lloyd Cunningham win top honours.

This Day in World History – November 15, 2022

1492 – Christopher Columbus notes first recorded reference to tobacco.

1532 – Pope Clemens VII tells Henry VIII to end affair with Anne Boleyn.

1835 – Charles Darwin reaches Tahiti on board HMS Beagle.

1837 – Isaac Pitman introduces his shorthand system.

1889 – Dom Pedro II, Emperor of Brazil, deposed; republic proclaimed.

1899 – Morning Post reporter Winston Churchill captured by Boers in Natal.

1904 – King C. Gillette patents the Gillette razor blade.

1911 – Proclamation sets designs for Canadian $5 & $10 gold coins.

1920 – League of Nations holds first meeting in Geneva.

1948 – Mackenzie King retires after 22 years as PM of Canada.

1948 – Louis St. Laurent is sworn in as the 12th PM of Canada.

1954 – First regularly scheduled commercial flights over North Pole begin.

1961 – UN bans nuclear arms.

1965 – Craig Breedlove sets land speed record of 600.6 mph.

1969 – Wendy’s Hamburgers founded by Dave Thomas.

1971 – Intel advertises 4004-processor.

1979 – Iran cancels all contracts with U.S. oil companies.

1982 – Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev’s funeral.

1993 – 13 Cuban refugees land in Florida after stealing a crop-duster.

1994 – Helmut Kohl elected German Chancellor by a single vote [341-340].

1999 – Next transit of Mercury visible in North America.

2000 – New state of Jharkhand comes into existence in India.

2005 – Carrie Underwood releases her debut album “Some Hearts”.

2012 – Deep Horizon Oil Spill: British Petroleum settles for $4.5 billion.

2013 – Sony launches the Playstation Four, selling one million on the first day.

2017 – Argentine submarine San Juan goes missing in the Atlantic.

2017 – Isabel Dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, fired as Sonangol head.

2017 – Leonardo da Vinci painting sells for $450.3 million.

2017 – Pakistan unveils remains of 1,700 year-old sleeping Buddha.

2018 – Africa’s opens fastest train [320 kph] between Casablanca & Tangier.

2018 – Art experts authenticate Michelangelo’s only surviving bronze works.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today, do not be too surprised if you have difficulty getting into a work frame of mind! It is likely you would rather daydream than be in the real world. You are susceptible to daydreaming and taking imaginative trips. Consider making a list of everything you need to do to help you focus. This will help you meet your short-term objectives, and you can take it easy this evening!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find today that people are really attracted to you as a friend! This is because you are usually a good listener. You are open to other people’s ideas and thoughts and can care easily. Consider noticing those around you to see if there is not someone who could use an ear to listen to a problem. It may not take a lot to get someone talking!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is good to dream, especially on days like today! Expanding your mind and thinking of possibilities are positive ways to increase your knowledge. Give yourself time to think. Why not lie on your back and watch the clouds or stars? Let yourself dream about things that may not seem practical or possible. Many real things have come out of someone’s dreams. Your creativity will flourish if you take the time!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – With today’s energy, you might want to let your imagination run free for a while! This can add a real boost, as it will connect you with your inner self. Let your imagination be your ticket to your creative and artistic abilities. Problem-solving skills can also be accented or realized when the mind has time to roam. This part of you is as important as your heart, so use it to the fullest!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may meet a new friend! People tend to feel comfortable around you even if they are different than you are. That is because you usually accept the fact that everyone is different and that is OK. This is a rare and special quality – not everyone is as open-minded as you! Plan to do something with your new friend or hang out with another special person, if possible. There will be no lack of people interested in spending time with you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have an incredible imagination! Today is a great day to put it to use. Take time to engage in creative activities and try meditation, story planning, role playing, or visualization. You have a powerful tool to unlock inner fears and inhibitions, increasing your confidence and creativity and solving life’s challenges. If this is a new idea for you, consider learning more about meditation to connect with your inner self!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Chances are good you will feel strong and confident today! It is a good time to try something you have never done before. You might be the right person to get things started, especially if it is about something you want to see changed. If you have never run for office before or taken a leadership role in another area, consider doing this. You have the power and popularity to make a real difference!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The energy of the day should have you feeling pretty good! Your spirits should be high, and laughing may well be a good part of your day. When you laugh, it gets other people going. This is a powerful effect to have. You may find you can transfer the enthusiasm and good feelings you have to those around you. Share your positive energy by smiling, laughing, and just being yourself!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Expect a boost in popularity today! One way to put this to good use is to bring about change. Perhaps you and your co-workers feel the workplace needs a new program, such as benefits. You would be a good one to present this to the decision makers. Even if it has been done before, use your popularity to start a petition or find creative ways to make a group more effective!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today’s energy may highlight your popularity! The transits boost your enthusiasm and energy for doing things. People will feel drawn to you. You might even find others look up to you. This kind of popularity can make you feel special and lucky. On the flip side, it can make you think you are better than you are. Do not get carried away. Use this influence for good!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today should present a very positive influence for you! The energy at play will allow for such things as making excellent decisions. Things will go more quickly than usual. Cooperation from colleagues, physical energy, and a sharp mind will support you. What more could you ask? You may find almost everything goes your way and laughter fills the hours. Give yourself a pat on the back because you should be able to handle everything!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be tactful when speaking today! With this day’s energy, it’s important you take the time to think about how your words affect the person you are talking to. It can be easier than usual to say the wrong thing, especially if you are in the position of telling someone something you think might not go over too well. Avoid comments that suggest criticism of the person rather than the deed!