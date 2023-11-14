Today in High Prairie: November 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 15, 2023

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Seniors Wellness Day at HP Native Friendship Centre.

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Care du Coin.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunches at Northland School Elders’ Room.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 15, 2023

1316 – Jean I, French King Lived 5 Days

1738 – William Herschel, Discovered Uranus

1891 – Erwin Rommel, German Field Marshal WWII

1899 – Iskander Mirza, First President of Pakistan

1919 – Carol Bruce, WKRP in Cincinnati Actress

1919 – Joseph Wapner, People’s Court Judge

1928 – John Orchard, M*A*S*H Actor

1929 – Edward Answer, Mary Tyler Moore Actor

1930 – Whitman Mayo, Sanford & Son Actor

1931 – John Kerr, Peyton Place Actor

1932 – Clyde McPhatter, Drifters Singer

1932 – Petula Clark, Downtown Singer

1937 – Jimmy Ellis, Disco Inferno Singer

1940 – Sam Waterston, Law & Order Actor

1945 – Anni-Frid Lyngsdtad, ABBA Rocker

1952 – Randy Savage, “Macho Man” Wrestler

1954 – Ab Bryant, Chilliwack Bassist

1955 – Joe Leeway, Thompson Twins Songwriter

1969 – Helen Kelesi, Canadian Tennis Pro

This Day in Local History – November 15, 2023

Nov. 15, 1913: The Grouard News reports Jack Russell buys the assets of Tom McMullan’s blacksmith shop in Grouard.

Nov. 15, 1913: A.J. Willie buys the Grouard Livery Barn from Harry Chritchley.

Nov. 15, 1956: Winagami Lake Provincial Park is established.

Nov. 15, 1964: High Prairie’s Ike Lawrence is elected NPHL president at the league’s organizational meeting.

Nov. 15, 1972: South Peace News publishes a photo of fire chief Bill Eckel with the Fire Prevention Award, presented by the National Fire Protection Association.

Nov. 15, 1974: High Prairie School Division Supt. Merv Kurtz resigns.

Nov. 15, 1975: Roger Monahan takes over as owner of the Red Rooster store in High Prairie.

Nov. 15, 1981: Victor Melvin Capot, 23, of Grouard, is stabbed and dies.

Nov. 15, 1984: Doug Baird scores twice as the Valleyview Jets defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-3 in the Regals’ season opener.

Nov. 15, 1990: Diane Will purchases Leonarda’s Beauty Salon.

Nov. 15, 1994: Fraser Berg scores twice to lead the hometown High Prairie Regals to a 7-5 win over Falher.

Nov. 15, 2000: Tracy Pratt takes over ownership of The Hair Garage in Enilda from Phyllis Riddle.

Nov. 15, 2001: Country music superstar George Fox performs at the High Prairie Agriplex in support of 4-H.

Nov. 15, 2005: A piece of High Prairie’s history goes down in a heap of rubble as the old outdoor swimming pool is demolished.

Nov. 15, 2006: South Peace News reports the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council is pursing a day care centre.

Nov. 15, 2006: High Prairie CAO Larry Baran tells South Peace News an extra $2 million will be needed to complete the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

Nov. 15, 2006: Allan Lamouche is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Gift Lake Metis Settlement Recognition Night.

Nov. 15, 2008: High Prairie author Larry Loyie officially launches his new book, ‘Goodbye Buffalo Bay’.

Nov. 15, 2013: Three people are charged with various drug crimes after a raid at 4613 59 Avenue. Police seize cocaine, marijuana, firearms, digital scales and other accessories in the raid. Names are not released.

Nov. 15, 2014: Three Enilda bowlers win the No-Tap Trio Bowling Tournament at Fairview. Matthew Cunningham, Lisa Jones and Lloyd Cunningham win top honours.

This Day in World History – November 15, 2023

1492 – Christopher Columbus notes first recorded reference to tobacco.

1532 – Pope Clemens VII tells Henry VIII to end affair with Anne Boleyn.

1835 – Charles Darwin reaches Tahiti on board HMS Beagle.

1837 – Isaac Pitman introduces his shorthand system.

1889 – Dom Pedro II, Emperor of Brazil, deposed; republic proclaimed.

1899 – Morning Post reporter Winston Churchill captured by Boers in Natal.

1904 – King C. Gillette patents the Gillette razor blade.

1911 – Proclamation sets designs for Canadian $5 & $10 gold coins.

1920 – League of Nations holds first meeting in Geneva.

1948 – Mackenzie King retires after 22 years as PM of Canada.

1948 – Louis St. Laurent is sworn in as the 12th PM of Canada.

1954 – First regularly scheduled commercial flights over North Pole begin.

1961 – UN bans nuclear arms.

1965 – Craig Breedlove sets land speed record of 600.6 mph.

1969 – Wendy’s Hamburgers founded by Dave Thomas.

1971 – Intel advertises 4004-processor.

1979 – Iran cancels all contracts with U.S. oil companies.

1982 – Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev’s funeral.

1993 – 13 Cuban refugees land in Florida after stealing a crop-duster.

1994 – Helmut Kohl elected German Chancellor by a single vote [341-340].

1999 – Next transit of Mercury visible in North America.

2000 – New state of Jharkhand comes into existence in India.

2005 – Carrie Underwood releases her debut album “Some Hearts”.

2012 – Deep Horizon Oil Spill: British Petroleum settles for $4.5 billion.

2013 – Sony launches the Playstation Four, selling one million on the first day.

2017 – Argentine submarine San Juan goes missing in the Atlantic.

2017 – Isabel Dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, fired as Sonangol head.

2017 – Leonardo da Vinci painting sells for $450.3 million.

2017 – Pakistan unveils remains of 1,700 year-old sleeping Buddha.

2018 – Africa’s opens fastest train [320 kph] between Casablanca & Tangier.

2018 – Art experts authenticate Michelangelo’s only surviving bronze works.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Either way you choose, you have strength to work with, so stop agonizing over your decision. People will be like putty in your hands. Your calm, diplomatic approach calms even the most heated dispute. Make time to address the issues. Have confidence in every move you make. Do not worry if others look upon you negatively.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel like someone is giving you an emotional slap. Do not immediately react by putting up your defences. You will do much better if you step back and analyze the situation before concluding what is right or wrong. Your feelings are precious, and you should not let others bully you. At the same time, you have no right to bully others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel like your battery has run out of juice today. You may ask yourself if what you are doing is worth it. Do not despair. A friend will be along soon who can help give you a jump-start. Once you restart your engine, there will be no stopping you. Do not be afraid to flag someone down. No one will know you need help unless you ask for it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Re-evaluate just what it is you are working for. If it is fun and relaxation you are after, maybe you are passing it by without even realizing it. The fun you seek is there in front of you. It would be best if you took advantage of it now instead of waiting until some magic point at which you feel you have earned it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is power when you discover how to be part of two opposing teams. At first it may seem like treason to be part of one as you help the other. In fact, you are helping yourself by learning both sides of the situation. Take the best qualities from each. When it comes time to put together your team, you will have all the secrets needed to succeed.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a flexible nature. Other people may be just as malleable as you, but now is your chance to take the lead. You are at the starting line waiting for the race to start. Do not wait for others to take the first step so you know it is safe to go. Keep your ears and eyes tuned in. As soon as you hear, “Go!” start running as fast as you can.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your power to transform your life is potent. There are many options available to you even though it may not seem like it. The one big obstacle holding you back is your emotional state of mind. Your feelings could be sensitive now, making you insecure about initiating the changes you know are necessary for your advancement.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It may seem like everything is moving counter to your trajectory. While you want to move south, the wind blows west. This does not mean you should give up on your goal. This just means you may need to tack in order to get where you are going. A sideways approach is just the thing needed in order to get to your paradise.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Strong forces may make it hard for you to be confident today. You are so intent on maintaining your freedom that you refuse to yield when you should. Consider the other side of the equation before you become so adamant you refuse to budge. At the same time, do not automatically think that just because you are running into opposition your way of thinking is necessarily wrong.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take a more adaptable approach. Go with the flow and let things merge on the foundation that has already been established. You are holding on tightly to a security blanket. This tattered piece of cloth gives you peace. The threat of losing it frightens you. It is time to throw it away and know you are better off operating without that extra burden.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things are moving in opposite directions, yet you can relate and benefit from all of them. There is nothing wrong with keeping your options open. Some people like to stick with one game, while you like to play multiple hands at once. Do not let others make you feel like you need to change your way as long as you are confident things are working for you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Words may hold charged energy, so be careful what you say and how you say it. The mood today requires that people have space to express themselves. Allow them their freedom or you may end up getting wedged into a corner with no escape. It is like painting a floor. You need to start at the back and work your way toward the door instead of the other way around.