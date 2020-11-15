Today in High Prairie – November 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 16, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 16, 2020

Sharlynn Hannem

Phillip Rose

Vicki Calhoon

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 16, 2020

Jesse Klyne

Michael Fedoruk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 16

1873 – W.C. Handy, “Father of the Blues”

1977 – Halliwell Hobbes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Actor

1907 – Burgess Meredith, Rocky Actor

1916 – Daws Butler, Voice of Yogi Bear

1925 – Michel Jouvet, Discovered REM Sleep

1944 – Joanna Pettit, Knots Landing Actress

1967 – Lisa Bonet, Cosby Show Actress

This Day in Local History – November 16

Nov. 16, 1912: The Grouard News publishes its first photograph.

Nov. 16, 1912: Preparation for building the Grouard skating rink begins.

Nov. 16, 1969: The High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 12-1 in their first exhibition game of the season. John Davidson plays goal for the Regals. He would go on to a broadcasting career with Madison Square Gardens Network that covers the New York Rangers, plus GM of several NHL clubs.

Nov. 16, 1974: High Prairie residents are furious after reading an Edmonton Journal article saying that liquor is the root of all the town’s problems. Two days later, Councillor Phil Rutter demands all three bars in town close for one month.

Nov. 16, 1977: South Peace News reports that the provincial government is trying to purchase land around Shaw’s Point in order to create a provincial park. MLA Larry Shaben confirms that plans are underway.

Nov. 16, 1983: Gift Lake receives $500,000 for water and sewage projects in the community.

Nov. 16, 1990: The I.D. council gives the Smoky River recreation board $20,000 for snow making equipment at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Nov. 16, 1991: Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire occurs at the Little Smoky Ski Hill’s rental hut.

Nov. 16, 1991: The E.W. Pratt Chargers girl’s team wins five of six matches and qualifies for the 2A Girls Volleyball Provincials at Sylvan Lake.

Nov. 16, 1994: HPSD promises they won’t close schools in Kinuso and Joussard despite low enrolment numbers.

Nov. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt celebrate the grand opening of Beaumark Feed and Seed.

Nov. 16, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says hospital construction can’t wait while the government decides whether or not to fund the Northern Lakes College portion of the complex. “We can’t lose a year on the hospital,” says Calahasen. “It’s still a top priority.”

Nov. 16, 2016: Sucker Creek Fire Tack Crew receives their medallions and certificates from the Alberta government at a ceremony for their efforts in fighting the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Nov. 16, 2017: The visiting High Prairie Regals end a 31-game losing streak dating back to 2014 after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 7-4. It also ends a 12-game losing skid to the Huskies.

This Day in World History – November 16

1380 – French King Charles VI declares no taxes forever.

1581 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible attacks his son and heir [later dies].

1840 – New Zealand officially becomes a British colony.

1841 – Life preservers made of cork are patented.

1875 – William Bonwill patents dental mallet to impact gold into cavities.

1901 – Fastest speed by auto: 1 mile driven in 51.8 seconds.

1920 – Australia’s Qantas airways founded.

1939 – Al Capone freed from Alcatraz jail.

1945 – Founding of UNESCO.

1945 – Two new elements discovered: americium and curium.

1955 – 1st speed-boat to exceed 200 mph.

1961 – UK limits immigration from Commonwealth countries.

1965 – Venera 3 launched, 1st to land on another planet [Venus].

1965 – Walt Disney launches Epcot Center.

1969 – 1968 My Lai massacre in Vietnam 1st reported.

1973 – Construction of the Alaskan pipeline granted.

1973 – Skylab 4 launched into Earth orbit.

1974 – 1st intentional interstellar radio message sent.

1974 – ABBA begins their first tour of Europe.

1976 – René Levesque’s Parti Québécois wins elections in Quebec.

1988 – Robin Givens sues Mike Tyson for $125 million for libel.

2010 – Engagement announced: Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

2012 – “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” grosses $500 million in 24 hours.

2015 – Largest diamond discovered in more than a century: 1,111 carats.

2017 – 19 countries pledge to phase out coal at UN Climate Summit.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Consider planning a romantic interlude. With the influence from today’s planetary aspects, it will be easy to connect with that special someone. Make dinner with your spouse or partner or make a date with someone new who’s caught your eye, if possible. Don’t let shyness or insecurity stand in your way. If you’re single, consider loving the most important person in your life – you – by doing something special.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If someone takes too long to do something today, your temper may flare up. Patience isn’t always your strong suit, and you may believe in the “if you want it done right, do it yourself” philosophy. This isn’t always fair. Others need to do things at their own pace, and in some cases, it’s essential you give them the room to do so. Take a deep breath if you have to, and be patient.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might find it rather tough to take criticism today. This is something that’s hard for many to hear, but it truly depends on your perspective. Rather than view it as a personal attack, try to see the value in the criticism. If you’re honest with yourself and recognize you could learn and grow from critique, seize it as an opportunity. If you find that it’s out in left field, then leave it there.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be careful not to fall prey to your own idealism today. While this is one of your most admirable qualities, as it contributes to your romantic, creative nature, too much of anything can be harmful. It’s important to see things as they are, despite how much you may wish them to be different. The real world doesn’t always go hand in hand with your ideal place. If something feels off, it probably is. Trust your instincts.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Don’t be surprised if you feel a real need for some breathing room today. As much as you enjoy the company of others, you need to have time to yourself as well. See if you can work in a private space or simply shut your door. If you need to move in order to be alone, hop in the car and go. Irritability is a good indicator of when you need to get away from the crowd.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – If things haven’t been going too well with those you spend most of your time with, it might be time to consider your expectations of them. Ask what kinds of demands you place on others and if they’re fair. Is it possible you expect the same from others that you give, but perhaps they aren’t able to match your level of performance? Consider talking with the people involved to find out how they feel.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A little romantic time with your special someone may be in order today. With the day-to-day chaos of working and living, it can be tough to get some quality time alone. If you don’t make specific plans, it can be months before this happens. Take the situation in hand and make those plans. If you’re single, consider making arrangements for a date or spending time with a friend, if possible.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take it slow and easy today. With the energy from the day’s aspects, rushing around isn’t likely to get you too far. In fact, you’re more apt to make mistakes or leave a bunch of things unfinished. Make your to-do list and go about each thing one at a time at an even pace. Even if you don’t finish everything, what you accomplish will be done well.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be time to look at where you are in life. Are you where you thought you’d be? If so, congratulations! This is a real accomplishment. If not, take heart. Many people discover they aren’t anywhere close. The key is to write down solid goals and the steps needed to reach them. It’s your life after all. Mapping out your route is up to you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you’re feeling irritable and wrung out today, it may be a result of putting far too much pressure on yourself. It might be wise to take a look at the expectations you have of yourself. Consider if you would you place the same demands on those closest to you. If the answer is no, it’s time to revamp your life to suit the one you’re closest to – you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Consider whether or not you’re spending enough time with everyone who’s special to you. If more hours are going to work colleagues, friends, or partner, there might be an imbalance you need to look at. Sit down and create a chart of where your time has gone lately. If one portion is considerably larger than the others, make a point of spending some time with the people represented by the smaller portions.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If your partner acts quickly on his or her passions today, you will probably want to slow things down a bit. “Nice and easy” is the phrase of the day for you, so create an environment that will allow for more time in such circumstances. Let your partner know how you feel and what you’d like to see happen. No one is a mind reader. There’s far less chance of any misunderstanding when there is open communication.