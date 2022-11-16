Today in High Prairie: November 16, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 16, 2022

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – FCSS Free Drop-In Seniors Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 16, 2022

1873 – W.C. Handy, “Father of the Blues”

1877 – Halliwell Hobbes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Actor

1907 – Burgess Meredith, Rocky Actor

1916 – Daws Butler, Voice of Yogi Bear

1925 – Michel Jouvet, Discovered REM Sleep

1944 – Joanna Pettit, Knots Landing Actress

1967 – Lisa Bonet, Cosby Show Actress

This Day in Local History – November 16, 2022

Nov. 16, 1912: The Grouard News publishes its first photograph.

Nov. 16, 1912: Preparations for building the Grouard skating rink begin.

Nov. 16, 1958: The NPHL votes to join the Alberta Amateur Hockey Association at its organizational meeting. Grimshaw’s Paul Mercier is elected league president.

Nov. 16, 1968: Len Ketchemonia scores three goals and Jim McLean adds one goal and four assists as the High Prairie Regals open their season with a 9-6 win at Fairview.

Nov. 16, 1969: The High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 12-1 in their first exhibition game of the season. John Davidson plays goal for the Regals. He would go on to a broadcasting career with Madison Square Gardens Network that covers the New York Rangers as well as General manager for several NHL teams.

Nov. 16, 1972: Rod Berg scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 5-1 in exhibition play.

Nov. 16, 1974: High Prairie residents are furious after reading an Edmonton Journal article saying that liquor is the root of all the town’s problems. Two days later, Councillor Phil Rutter demands all three bars in town close for one month.

Nov. 16, 1977: South Peace News reports that the provincial government is trying to purchase land around Shaw’s Point in order to create a provincial park. MLA Larry Shaben confirms that plans are underway.

Nov. 16, 1981: Floyd Smith, known in the High Prairie area for his artistry in painting poetic pictures, dies at the age of 75.

Nov. 16, 1983: Gift Lake receives $500,000 for water and sewage projects in the community.

Nov. 16, 1983: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz speaks out against the fact that town and I.D. district users are paying the full tab for recreational facilities in High Prairie. Lorencz says that Metis colonies and Indian reserve residents should help “pay or don’t play.”

Nov. 16, 1985: Ringette Alberta sponsors a clinic in High Prairie and about 35 players attend.

Nov. 16, 1990: The I.D. council gives the Smoky River Recreation Board $20,000 for snow making equipment at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Nov. 16, 1991: Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire occurs at the Little Smoky Ski Hill’s rental hut.

Nov. 16, 1991: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers women’s team wins five of six matches and qualifies for the 2A Girls Volleyball Provincials at Sylvan Lake.

Nov. 16, 1991: The High Prairie Regals run their record to a perfect 5-0 after defeating the visiting Peace River Stampeders 8-6.

Nov. 16, 1993: Kelly Cunningham scores two shorthanded goals in the first period to spark the hometown High Prairie Regals to an 8-2 win over Valleyview.

Nov. 16, 1994: HPSD promises they will not close schools in Kinuso and Joussard despite low enrolment numbers.

Nov. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt celebrate the grand opening of Beaumark Feed and Seed.

Nov. 16, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes takes a resolution to the AAMD&C convention asking railways to clean their lines to prevent grass fires. It passes.

Nov. 16, 2000: Layne Gauchier scores twice and adds three assists to lead the visiting Lakeland Eagles to a 12-3 rout of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 16, 2005: South Peace News reports on Northern Lakes College’s bid for a provincial police school. Later, High Prairie town council throws its support behind the bid.

Nov. 16, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says hospital construction can’t wait while the government decides whether or not to fund the Northern Lakes College portion of the complex. “We can’t lose a year on the hospital,” says Calahasen. “It’s still a top priority.”

Nov. 16, 2009: High Prairie provincial court hears that Leslie Michael Auger, 29, robbed Shell Snack and Car Wash Nov. 10 to get money to pay a drug debt because he feared for his life. He is sent to prison for 42 months after pleading guilty to robbery.

Nov. 16, 2010: High Prairie farmer Stan Peacock meets in Edmonton with Alberta government officials about his proposed biodiesel plant. Discussions are termed “optimistic” by all parties.

Nov. 16, 2015: Blake Francis Giroux appears in a Peace River courtroom and pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old boy at Driftpile on Dec. 31, 2013. His sentencing is delayed until March 4.

Nov. 16, 2016: South Peace News reports that the Alberta 55-Plus Games are coming to High Prairie Sept. 15-17, 2017.

Nov. 16, 2016: Sucker Creek Fire Tack Crew receives their medallions and certificates from the Alberta government at a ceremony for their efforts in fighting the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Nov. 16, 2017: The visiting High Prairie Regals end a 31-game losing streak dating back to 2014 after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 7-4. It also ends a 12-game losing skid to the Huskies.

This Day in World History – November 16, 2022

1380 – French King Charles VI declares no taxes forever.

1532 – Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa.

1581 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible attacks his son and heir [later dies].

1840 – New Zealand officially becomes a British colony.

1841 – Life preservers made of cork are patented.

1849 – Russian court sentences Fyodor Dostoevsky to death.

1875 – William Bonwill patents dental mallet to impact gold into cavities.

1901 – Fastest speed by auto: 1 mile driven in 51.8 seconds.

1914 – Pope Benedict XV calls for peace.

1920 – Australia’s Qantas Airways founded.

1933 – Brazilian President Getulio Vargas declares himself dictator.

1938 – LSD is first synthesized.

1939 – Al Capone freed from Alcatraz jail.

1945 – Founding of UNESCO.

1947 – 15,000 demonstrate in Brussels against mild sentence of Nazis.

1955 – First speed-boat to exceed 200 mph.

1961 – UK limits immigration from Commonwealth countries.

1965 – Venera 3 launched, first to land on another planet [Venus].

1965 – Walt Disney launches Epcot Center.

1969 – 1968 My Lai massacre in Vietnam is first reported.

1973 – Construction of the Alaskan pipeline granted.

1973 – Skylab 4 launched into Earth orbit.

1974 – First intentional interstellar radio message sent.

1974 – ABBA begin their first tour of Europe.

1976 – René Levesque’s Parti Québécois wins elections in Quebec.

1990 – Manuel Noriega claims US denied him a fair trial.

1993 – Russian President Yeltsin shuts Lenin Museum.

2010 – Engagement announced: Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

2012 – “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” grosses $500 million in 24 hours.

2015 – French president declares the country at war with ISIS.

2015 – Largest diamond discovered in more than a century: 1,111 carats.

2017 – 19 countries pledge to phase out coal at UN Climate Summit.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 16, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Consider whether or not you are spending enough time with everyone who’s special to you! If more hours are going to work colleagues, friends, or partner, there might be an imbalance that you need to look at. Sit down and create a chart of where your time has gone lately. If one portion is considerably larger than the others, make a point of spending some time with the people represented by the smaller portions!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If your partner acts quickly on his or her passions today, you will probably want to slow things down a bit! “Nice and easy” is the phrase of the day for you, so create an environment that will allow for more time in such circumstances. Let your partner know how you feel and what you would like to see happen. No one is a mind reader. There is far less chance of any misunderstanding when there is open communication!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Consider planning a romantic interlude! With the influence from today’s planetary aspects, it will be easy to connect with that special someone. Make dinner with your spouse or partner or make a date with someone new who has caught your eye, if possible. Do not let shyness or insecurity stand in your way. If you are single, consider loving the most important person in your life – you – by doing something special!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If someone takes too long to do something today, your temper may flare up! Patience is not always your strong suit, and you may believe in the “if you want it done right, do it yourself” philosophy. This is not always fair. Others need to do things at their own pace, and in some cases, it is essential you give them the room to do so. Take a deep breath if you have to, and be patient!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might find it rather tough to take criticism today! This is something that is hard for many to hear, but it truly depends on your perspective. Rather than view it as a personal attack, try to see the value in the criticism. If you are honest with yourself and recognize you could learn and grow from critique, seize it as an opportunity. If you find it is out in left field, then leave it there!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be careful not to fall prey to your own idealism today! While this is one of your most admirable qualities, as it contributes to your romantic, creative nature, too much of anything can be harmful. It is important to see things as they are, despite how much you may wish them to be different. The real world does not always go hand in hand with your ideal place. If something feels off, it probably is. Trust your instincts!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not be surprised if you feel a real need for some breathing room today! As much as you enjoy the company of others, you need to have time to yourself as well. See if you can work in a private space or simply shut your door. If you need to move in order to be alone, hop in the car and go. Irritability is a good indicator of when you need to get away from the crowd!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If things have not been going too well with those you spend most of your time with, it might be time to consider your expectations of them! Ask what kinds of demands you place on others and if they are fair. Is it possible you expect the same from others that you give, but perhaps they are not able to match your level of performance? Consider talking with the people involved to find out how they feel!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A little romantic time with your special someone may be in order today! With the day-to-day chaos of working and living, it can be tough to get some quality time alone. If you do not make specific plans, it can be months before this happens. Take the situation in hand and make those plans. If you are single, consider making arrangements for a date or spending time with a friend, if possible!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take it slow and easy today! With the energy from the day’s aspects, rushing around is not likely to get you too far. In fact, you are more apt to make mistakes or leave a bunch of things unfinished. Make your to-do list and go about each thing one at a time at an even pace. Even if you do not finish everything, what you accomplish will be done well!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It may be time to look at where you are in life! Are you where you thought you would be? If so, congratulations! This is a real accomplishment. If not, take heart. Many people discover they are not anywhere close. The key is to write down solid goals and the steps needed to reach them. It is your life after all. Mapping out your route is up to you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you are feeling irritable and wrung out today, it may be a result of putting far too much pressure on yourself. It might be wise to take a look at the expectations you have of yourself. Consider if you would you place the same demands on those closest to you. If the answer is no, it is time to revamp your life to suit the one you are closest to – you!