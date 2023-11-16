Today in High Prairie: November 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 16, 2023

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – La Petite Ecole at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Parent & Tots at Falher Library.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders’ Drop-In at HP Native Friendship Centre.

4 p.m. After-School Youth Program at HP Native Friendship Centre (11-13 Yrs). Dream Catchers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 16, 2023

1873 – W.C. Handy, “Father of the Blues”

1877 – Halliwell Hobbes, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Actor

1907 – Burgess Meredith, Rocky Actor

1916 – Daws Butler, Voice of Yogi Bear

1925 – Michel Jouvet, Discovered REM Sleep

1944 – Joanna Pettit, Knots Landing Actress

1967 – Lisa Bonet, Cosby Show Actress

This Day in Local History – November 16, 2023

Nov. 16, 1912: The Grouard News publishes its first photograph.

Nov. 16, 1912: Preparations for building the Grouard skating rink begin.

Nov. 16, 1958: The NPHL votes to join the Alberta Amateur Hockey Association at its organizational meeting. Grimshaw’s Paul Mercier is elected league president.

Nov. 16, 1968: Len Ketchemonia scores three goals and Jim McLean adds one goal and four assists as the High Prairie Regals open their season with a 9-6 win at Fairview.

Nov. 16, 1969: The High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 12-1 in their first exhibition game of the season. John Davidson plays goal for the Regals. He would go on to a broadcasting career with Madison Square Gardens Network that covers the New York Rangers as well as General manager for several NHL teams.

Nov. 16, 1972: Rod Berg scores twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 5-1 in exhibition play.

Nov. 16, 1974: High Prairie residents are furious after reading an Edmonton Journal article saying that liquor is the root of all the town’s problems. Two days later, Councillor Phil Rutter demands all three bars in town close for one month.

Nov. 16, 1977: South Peace News reports that the provincial government is trying to purchase land around Shaw’s Point in order to create a provincial park. MLA Larry Shaben confirms that plans are underway.

Nov. 16, 1981: Floyd Smith, known in the High Prairie area for his artistry in painting poetic pictures, dies at the age of 75.

Nov. 16, 1983: Gift Lake receives $500,000 for water and sewage projects in the community.

Nov. 16, 1983: High Prairie Councillor Don Lorencz speaks out against the fact that town and I.D. district users are paying the full tab for recreational facilities in High Prairie. Lorencz says that Metis colonies and Indian reserve residents should help “pay or don’t play.”

Nov. 16, 1985: Ringette Alberta sponsors a clinic in High Prairie and about 35 players attend.

Nov. 16, 1990: The I.D. council gives the Smoky River Recreation Board $20,000 for snow making equipment at the Little Smoky Ski Hill.

Nov. 16, 1991: Damage is estimated at $150,000 after a fire occurs at the Little Smoky Ski Hill’s rental hut.

Nov. 16, 1991: The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Chargers women’s team wins five of six matches and qualifies for the 2A Girls Volleyball Provincials at Sylvan Lake.

Nov. 16, 1991: The High Prairie Regals run their record to a perfect 5-0 after defeating the visiting Peace River Stampeders 8-6.

Nov. 16, 1993: Kelly Cunningham scores two shorthanded goals in the first period to spark the hometown High Prairie Regals to an 8-2 win over Valleyview.

Nov. 16, 1994: HPSD promises they will not close schools in Kinuso and Joussard despite low enrolment numbers.

Nov. 16, 1999: Ron and Sandra Marquardt celebrate the grand opening of Beaumark Feed and Seed.

Nov. 16, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes takes a resolution to the AAMD&C convention asking railways to clean their lines to prevent grass fires. It passes.

Nov. 16, 2000: Layne Gauchier scores twice and adds three assists to lead the visiting Lakeland Eagles to a 12-3 rout of the High Prairie Regals.

Nov. 16, 2005: South Peace News reports on Northern Lakes College’s bid for a provincial police school. Later, High Prairie town council throws its support behind the bid.

Nov. 16, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says hospital construction can’t wait while the government decides whether or not to fund the Northern Lakes College portion of the complex. “We can’t lose a year on the hospital,” says Calahasen. “It’s still a top priority.”

Nov. 16, 2009: High Prairie provincial court hears that Leslie Michael Auger, 29, robbed Shell Snack and Car Wash Nov. 10 to get money to pay a drug debt because he feared for his life. He is sent to prison for 42 months after pleading guilty to robbery.

Nov. 16, 2010: High Prairie farmer Stan Peacock meets in Edmonton with Alberta government officials about his proposed biodiesel plant. Discussions are termed “optimistic” by all parties.

Nov. 16, 2015: Blake Francis Giroux appears in a Peace River courtroom and pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old boy at Driftpile on Dec. 31, 2013. His sentencing is delayed until March 4.

Nov. 16, 2016: South Peace News reports that the Alberta 55-Plus Games are coming to High Prairie Sept. 15-17, 2017.

Nov. 16, 2016: Sucker Creek Fire Tack Crew receives their medallions and certificates from the Alberta government at a ceremony for their efforts in fighting the Fort McMurray wildfire.

Nov. 16, 2017: The visiting High Prairie Regals end a 31-game losing streak dating back to 2014 after defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 7-4. It also ends a 12-game losing skid to the Huskies.

This Day in World History – November 16, 2023

1380 – French King Charles VI declares no taxes forever.

1532 – Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa.

1581 – Tsar Ivan the Terrible attacks his son and heir [later dies].

1840 – New Zealand officially becomes a British colony.

1841 – Life preservers made of cork are patented.

1849 – Russian court sentences Fyodor Dostoevsky to death.

1875 – William Bonwill patents dental mallet to impact gold into cavities.

1901 – Fastest speed by auto: 1 mile driven in 51.8 seconds.

1914 – Pope Benedict XV calls for peace.

1920 – Australia’s Qantas Airways founded.

1933 – Brazilian President Getulio Vargas declares himself dictator.

1938 – LSD is first synthesized.

1939 – Al Capone freed from Alcatraz jail.

1945 – Founding of UNESCO.

1947 – 15,000 demonstrate in Brussels against mild sentence of Nazis.

1955 – First speed-boat to exceed 200 mph.

1961 – UK limits immigration from Commonwealth countries.

1965 – Venera 3 launched, first to land on another planet [Venus].

1965 – Walt Disney launches Epcot Center.

1969 – 1968 My Lai massacre in Vietnam is first reported.

1973 – Construction of the Alaskan pipeline granted.

1973 – Skylab 4 launched into Earth orbit.

1974 – First intentional interstellar radio message sent.

1974 – ABBA begin their first tour of Europe.

1976 – René Levesque’s Parti Québécois wins elections in Quebec.

1990 – Manuel Noriega claims US denied him a fair trial.

1993 – Russian President Yeltsin shuts Lenin Museum.

2010 – Engagement announced: Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

2012 – “Call of Duty: Black Ops 2” grosses $500 million in 24 hours.

2015 – French president declares the country at war with ISIS.

2015 – Largest diamond discovered in more than a century: 1,111 carats.

2017 – 19 countries pledge to phase out coal at UN Climate Summit.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Publications could bring some fascinating new knowledge your way. You will want to discuss it with friends. Conversations about any subject should be informative and beneficial since your mind is so perceptive and retentive. Affection for friends, relatives, and your special someone should fill your heart today. An intimate evening with your partner will be especially fulfilling.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Valuable tips to increase your income could come your way today, possibly from a close friend or colleague. You should feel well and look particularly attractive. Your approach to others may be more outgoing than usual. Pets could be a source of joy. Enjoy it while you can! In the evening, indulge your artistic streak.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Romance and art are the keys today. You could feel spiritually inspired by great music, paintings, poetry, or drama. You might want to share these feelings with a special someone. Children could also be a source of pleasure. Their innocence make you feel young again. In the evening, write your impressions of the day.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you will not be indifferent to anything. Good news could elevate you to near ecstasy. Bad news could send you to the depths of despair. Visitors provide a welcome distraction, while spiritual pursuits may be your favourite topic of conversation. This is not going to be a predictable day, but it will be wonderful.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A desire to learn through a group activity – a lecture or workshop, perhaps – might put you in the middle of a crowd. You will find it exhilarating. If you are planning to attend such an event, do not go alone. Your enjoyment will be heightened by the presence of a close friend or your partner.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have had recent success in your profession. You have worked hard and learned things, and this has not been lost on those above you in the hierarchy. You have earned new respect for yourself and your skills. You might want to put one of your gifts to work. This could be an artistic talent or the gift of healing. Make the most of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today should be very fortunate, particularly where love is concerned. Relations with your special someone could be closer than ever. You might even feel warm and loving toward everyone, even strangers. Your spiritual beliefs could have as much to do with this as anything else. You should feel especially intuitive. Optimism and enthusiasm rule, but do not forget to be realistic!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You should feel especially romantic and sexy today. Tonight should be wonderful if you can spend it in the company of your significant other. Some vivid dreams could haunt your sleep tonight, almost to the point where you do not want to wake up. Write them down and try to figure out what they mean later.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Social events could take up a lot of your time tonight, and you may enjoy being in contact with friends you have not seen for a while. Conversations should be fascinating. You may even discover a new interest. An encounter with your partner could prove more passionate than usual. This should be a thoroughly enjoyable day as long as you conserve your energy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Work and career matters could finally bring you the success and good fortune you have been hoping for. This may be acknowledgement for effort and dedication as well as hard work. Expect a raise, and increased respect and status among friends and co-workers. Do not celebrate so much you suffer the effects of overindulging!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love of someone from far away could be very much on your mind today, and perhaps love for the place where the person lives. You may be bored with your routine and anxious to embrace adventure. This is a good time to plan a vacation, particularly if accompanied by a partner or close friend. Your artistic instincts could also be inspired by geniuses from other cultures.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A number of interesting visitors could show up today. Perhaps you are having a party or hosting an activity. These callers could include people in the sciences, or people who deal with money, such as bankers, investment counsellors, or real estate brokers. Listen to what they have to say. You could learn something that boosts your financial standing.