Today in High Prairie – November 17, 2020

What’s Happening Today – November 17, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 17, 2020

Shaun Guerin

Jaret Kuchuk

Karen Fersovitch

Harlan Hopkins

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 17, 2020

Austin Bellefeuille

Ernie Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 17

1502 – Atahualpa, Last Inca Emperor

1752 – Nicolas Appert, Inventor of Food Canning

1865 – John S. Plaskett, Plaskett’s Star Founder

1877 – Frank Calder, 1st NHL President

1897 – Eddie Baker, A Man About Town Actor

1897 – Frank Fay, God’s Gift to Women Actor

1900 – Marcel Dalio, Casablanca Actor

1902 – Eugene Paul Wigner, Atom Bomb Physicist

1906 – Soichiro Honda, Honda Motor Company Founder

1917 – Jack Lescoulie, Jackie Gleason Show Host

1919 – Hershy Kay, Olympic Hymn Composer

1925 – Rock Hudson, A Farewell to Arms Actor

1928 – Rance Howard, A Beautiful Mind Actor

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Sundown Singer

1941 – Gene Clark, The Byrds Vocalist

1942 – Bob Gaudio, Four Seasons Rocker

1942 – Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull Director

1944- Danny Devito, Taxi Actor

1944 – Tom Seaver, New York Met

1945 – Roland Joffe, Killing Fields Director

1951 – Nasty Canasta, Looney Tunes Character

1966 – Sophie Marceau, Braveheart Actress

1975 – Lord Infamous, American Rapper

1976 – Brandon Call, Baywatch Actor

This Day in Local History – November 17

1558 – Elizabeth I, 25, ascends English throne.

1558 – The Church of England is re-established.

1869 – Englishman James Moore wins 1st bicycle race.

1869 – Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking Mediterranean and Red seas.

1873 – Rival cities of Buda & Pest unite to form the capital of Hungary.

1913 – The 1st ship sails through the Panama Canal.

1914 – US declares Panama Canal Zone neutral.

1922 – The Ottoman Empire ends when last sultan Mehmed VI is expelled.

1926 – Chicago Black Hawks play their 1st game.

1928 – Boston Garden officially opens.

1933 – United States recognizes Soviet Union, opens trade.

1940 – Green Bay Packers become 1st NFL team to travel by plane.

1945 – New world air speed record 606 mph achieved.

1959 – De Beers firm of South Africa announces synthetic diamond.

1966 – Leonids meteor shower peaks at 150,000+ per hour.

1967 – Surveyor 6 becomes 1st man-made object to lift off moon.

1970 – British newspaper Sun puts 1st pinup girl on page 3.

1970 – Russia lands unmanned remote-controlled vehicle on moon.

1970 – Douglas Engelbart receives patent for 1st computer mouse.

1977 – Egypt’s Anwar Sadat formally accepts invitation to visit Israel.

1977 – Miss World Contest – Miss UK wears $9,500 platinum bikini.

1983 – Harm Wiersma retains checkers world championship.

1987 – George Bell is 1st Blue Jay ever to win the AL MVP.

1991 – Detroit Lion Mike Utley is paralyzed in a game vs LA Rams.

1992 – Erling Kagge begins successful exploration at South Pole.

2004 – Kmart Corp. announces it is buying Sears for $11 billion.

2005 – Italy’s choice of national anthem becomes official after 60 yrs.

2015 – Ireland’s 1st same-sex wedding takes place.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 17, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You’re reached a climactic time of year regarding love and romance. This is the time when your dream finally materializes, or you realize that all your efforts are failures. It all depends on how you played your cards over the past few months. This is one of those moments of reckoning when you face reality. You must bring your craft to the landing strip and check in with mission control.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your emotions are solid, and you feel good. At the same time, you may be tongue-tied. You’re having a hard time expressing your true feelings in the way you’d like to, especially when it comes to love and romance. Perhaps you have so many thoughts that you don’t know how to sort them out, or which to disclose and which to keep hidden.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Matters of love and romance should be going well, but try not to overdo it. Be careful of getting so caught up in the fantasy of romance you fail to take care of the details. Today is a good day to get the foundation solid before you start building. If you’ve already started building, you may need to stand back and consider areas in which some extra support beams may be necessary.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is one of those days when the road forks in several directions and you must decide which way to go. This usually isn’t hard. You just go with the flow. But now things are flowing in multiple directions and you need to figure out which way to go. Stick with the way that seems most natural. Remember that whatever choice you make will be the right one.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your plane is fueled, your bags packed, and you have clearance from the control tower, but for some reason, you just can’t seem to get off the ground. Perhaps there are details of the trip you haven’t taken into account. People are firing questions at you, and you don’t have all the answers. This is especially true when it comes to matters of love and romance.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The person who is most organized and stable will win the race, so let it be you! Be careful, though. Other people may try to distract you from your work. You may be in the middle of an important project and decide to take a break. Before you know it, the phone rings and suddenly you’re trapped with no escape. The break you hoped would take no more than five minutes has turned into a big interruption.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your brain is buzzing in high gear. Anyone else would get dizzy trying to process even a fraction of the things that filter through your head in one day. The key for you is to not speak every single thought aloud but to keep your processing internal. People want to hear your final decision, not the process you went through to reach it. You will save everyone a lot of time if you do.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may have a hard time relating to people in social situations. Perhaps you’re frustrated at hearing the same shallow conversations over and over. While you have to mingle [even virtually] with different people, all you can think about is how nice it would be if you could be alone in front of the TV. Your best plan is to avoid situations you know you won’t enjoy. There’s no sense in torturing yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things have probably been going well lately in the love and romance department. You find that communication has improved, and the witty banter is invigorating and educational. Today there may be a blip on the radar. You may have been so caught up in the good parts that you failed to take care of the details and do the actual work needed to make things run smoothly.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may be feeling emotionally good, but unfortunately the people around you don’t seem to share this feeling. Your first instinct may be to sacrifice yourself in order to make the path easier for the next guy. Remember that other people need to learn how to do things on their own. If someone is in a bad mood, let them be in a bad mood. You may be better off spending the day alone.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s an advantage to joining people in a social or family situation if possible. Your role today is to bridge communication gaps. Be aware of details that need doing, but don’t feel like you have to do them all yourself. This is a good time to delegate responsibility. Keep track of who is in charge of what or you could end up taking up the slack for a job that someone else is supposed to do.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Calm down and get organized before you spread your ideas to others. This is especially true when it comes to love and romance. As soon as this topic comes up, you tense up and erupt inappropriately. Ground yourself and find your centre of balance – literally and figuratively – before you proceed. Don’t worry about getting the upper hand. What you need to do is join hands.