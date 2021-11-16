Today in High Prairie: November 17, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 17, 2021

9:30 a.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke by Zoom. Call 1-877-349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – HPSD meets in HP at Learning Centre.

1 p.m. – HP Marigold Farmer’s Market 1-6 pm. At Marigold.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Managing Diabetes by Zoom. Call 1-877-349-5711 to register.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Chronic Pain by Zoom. Call 1-877-349-5711 to register.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – November 17, 2021

Shaun Guerin

Jaret Kuchuk

Today’s Birthdays – Faust – November 17, 2021

Austin Bellefeuille

Ernie Malanowich

Ron Beaupre

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 17, 2021

This Day in Local History – November 17, 2021

Nov. 17, 1913: A petition signed by 55 people is considered at Grouard town council asking for the resignation of two employees.

Nov. 17, 1914: The Married Men defeat the Single Men 2-1 on the river as the first hockey game of the year is played in Grouard.

Nov. 17, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta Minister of Agriculture H.E. Strom and deputy minister of Agriculture R. Putnam, visit High Prairie to inspect the flood control projects on the East and West Prairie rivers. Both projects are undertaken to avert logjams which cause flooding and may take up to seven years to complete.

Nov. 17, 1973: The High Prairie Regals lose to the Grimshaw Huskies 7-5 as the NPHL season begins. Bill McFadden, a 1970 fifth round draft choice of the Vancouver Canucks, scores twice and adds five assists.

Nov. 17, 1976: The 1977 Peace Winter Games are awarded to High Prairie.

Nov. 17, 1979: The High Prairie Regals defeat the NPHL All-Stars 7-4. Jim McLean is featured beginning his 22nd year in the NPHL.

Nov. 17, 1979: St. Andrew’s boy’s and girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament.

Nov. 17, 1981: The Falher Pirates build a 6-0 lead and defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-2.

Nov. 17, 1981: Dwayne Auger scores three goals and the High Prairie Midgets score seven goals in the first period as they clobber Grande Prairie 14-4.

Nov. 17, 1982: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Economic Development Board is pushing for a marina in Joussard.

Nov. 17, 1984: The E.W. Pratt men’s volleyball team breezes through the zone tournament in Spirit River and qualifies for provincials after losing only one game. The Lady Chargers lose the final at Fairview 15-7, 15-7.

Nov. 17, 1984: Steven Matthews scores the game-winning goal as the High Prairie Regals defeat Peace River 4-3.

Nov. 17, 1984: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team loses the final at a tournament in Girouxville to the host club 16-14, 13-15, 15-8.

Nov. 17, 1988: Harold Bellerose scores the game-winner at 6:47 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat visiting Falher 5-4.

Nov. 17, 1990: The E.W. Pratt Chargers win the 3A Men’s Zone Volleyball Tournament after defeating hometown Beaverlodge 15-2, 15-10 in the final. They advance to provincials in Taber. Meanwhile, the Lady Chargers lose to Beaverlodge in the final held in High Prairie 15-8, 15-4.

Nov. 17, 1990: Peter Keay scores the game-winner midway through the third period as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 8-6.

Nov. 17, 1993: South Peace News reports the Driftpile Band is considering building a tourist lodge two kilometres off Highway 2.

Nov. 17, 1994: Troy Blais scores a power play goal with just under seven minutes left and the visiting High Prairie Regals go on to defeat the Lakeland Eagles 6-4 in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Nov. 17, 2000: New Fish Creek resident Marion Bryan Giesbrecht, 15, receives the Scout’s Bronze Cross of Gallantry at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. He saved his mother from a cow mauling in 1999.

Nov. 17, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints defeat the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers 25-11, 16-25, 15-10 to win the Peace Country 2A men’s volleyball title.

Nov. 17, 2001: Ralph Courtorielle, Ivan Cunningham and Darin Konelsky each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals win their first game of the NPHL season by blasting the Manning Comets 10-5.

Nov. 17, 2001: The Atikameg Braves win the HPSD junior high school boy’s volleyball title in Falher defeating Donnelly G.P. Vanier in the final 2-1.

Nov. 17, 2007: Big Meadow community members celebrate the 75th anniversary of the association.

Nov. 17, 2008: Kevin and Charmaine Larsen purchase Berni’s Country Corner in Joussard and rename the store Larsen’s General Store.

Nov. 17, 2010: South Peace News features Linda Williscroft and her efforts to gather 20,000 signatures in a petition to get the federal government to approve their marina and campsite project at Joussard.

Nov. 17, 2010: The High Prairie Golden Age Club hosts a pancake breakfast on behalf of the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. In all, $1,871 is raised.

Nov. 17, 2012: Travis Cunningham of the Lakeland Eagles scores the 600th goal of his NPHL career in an 11-10 win over the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks.

This Day in World History – November 17, 2021

1558 – Elizabeth I, 25, ascends English throne.

1558 – The Church of England is re-established.

1831 – Ecuador and Venezuela separated from Greater Colombia.

1855 – David Livingstone is first European to see Victoria Falls.

1869 – Englishman James Moore wins first bicycle race.

1869 – Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking Mediterranean and Red seas.

1873 – Rival cities of Buda & Pest unite to form the capital of Hungary.

1913 – The first ship sails through the Panama Canal.

1914 – US declares Panama Canal Zone neutral.

1917 – Lenin defends “temporary” removal of freedom of the press.

1922 – The Ottoman Empire ends when last sultan Mehmed VI is expelled.

1926 – Chicago Black Hawks play their first game.

1928 – Boston Garden officially opens.

1933 – United States recognizes Soviet Union, opens trade.

1936 – Edgar Bergen & Charlie McCarthy become overnight success on radio.

1940 – Green Bay Packers become first NFL team to travel by plane.

1945 – New world air speed record 606 mph achieved.

1959 – De Beers firm of South Africa announces synthetic diamond.

1966 – Leonids meteor shower peaks at 150,000+ per hour.

1967 – Surveyor 6 becomes first man-made object to lift off moon.

1968 – NBC cuts to show “Heidi” and misses Raiders rally to beat Jets.

1970 – British newspaper Sun puts first pinup girl on page 3.

1970 – Russia lands unmanned remote-controlled vehicle on moon.

1970 – Douglas Engelbart receives patent for first computer mouse.

1977 – Miss World Contest – Miss UK wears $9,500 platinum bikini.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini frees most black & female US hostages.

1983 – Harm Wiersma retains checkers world championship.

1987 – George Bell is first Blue Jay ever to win the AL MVP.

1991 – Detroit Lion Mike Utley is paralyzed in a game vs LA Rams.

1992 – Erling Kagge begins successful exploration at South Pole.

2004 – Kmart Corp. announces it is buying Sears for $11 billion.

2005 – Italy’s choice of national anthem becomes official after 60 years.

2015 – Actor Charlie Sheen confirms that he is HIV-positive.

2015 – Ireland’s first same-sex wedding takes place.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 17, 2021

