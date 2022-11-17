Today in High Prairie: November 17, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 17, 2022

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring your lunch and your project!

7 p.m. – Bridge games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 17, 2022

1502 – Atahualpa, Last Inca Emperor

1752 – Nicolas Appert, Inventor of Food Canning

1865 – John S. Plaskett, Plaskett’s Star Founder

1877 – Frank Calder, First NHL President

1897 – Eddie Baker, A Man About Town Actor

1897 – Frank Fay, God’s Gift to Women Actor

1900 – Marcel Dalio, Casablanca Actor

1902 – Eugene Paul Wigner, Atom Bomb Physicist

1906 – Soichiro Honda, Honda Motor Company Founder

1917 – Jack Lescoulie, Jackie Gleason Show Host

1919 – Hershy Kay, Olympic Hymn Composer

1925 – Rock Hudson, A Farewell to Arms Actor

1928 – Rance Howard, A Beautiful Mind Actor

1938 – Gordon Lightfoot, Sundown Singer

1941 – Gene Clark, The Byrds Vocalist

1942 – Bob Gaudio, Four Seasons Rocker

1942 – Martin Scorsese, Raging Bull Director

1944 – Danny Devito, Taxi Actor

1944 – Tom Seaver, New York Met

1945 – Roland Joffe, Killing Fields Director

1951 – Nasty Canasta, Looney Tunes Character

1966 – Sophie Marceau, Braveheart Actress

1975 – Lord Infamous, American Rapper

1976 – Brandon Call, Baywatch Actor

This Day in Local History – November 17, 2022

Nov. 17, 1913: A petition signed by 55 people is considered at Grouard town council asking for the resignation of two employees.

Nov. 17, 1914: The Married Men defeat the Single Men 2-1 on the river as the first hockey game of the year is played in Grouard.

Nov. 17, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta Minister of Agriculture H.E. Strom and deputy minister of Agriculture R. Putnam, visit High Prairie to inspect the flood control projects on the East and West Prairie rivers. Both projects are undertaken to avert logjams which cause flooding and may take up to seven years to complete.

Nov. 17, 1976: The 1977 Peace Winter Games are awarded to High Prairie.

Nov. 17, 1979: The High Prairie Regals defeat the NPHL All-Stars 7-4. Jim McLean is featured beginning his 22nd year in the NPHL.

Nov. 17, 1979: St. Andrew’s boy’s and girl’s volleyball teams each win silver medals at the Divisional volleyball tournament.

Nov. 17, 1981: The Falher Pirates build a 6-0 lead and defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-2.

Nov. 17, 1982: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Regional Economic Development Board is pushing for a marina in Joussard.

Nov. 17, 1984: The E.W. Pratt men’s volleyball team breezes through the zone tournament in Spirit River and qualifies for provincials after losing only one game. The Lady Chargers lose the final at Fairview 15-7, 15-7.

Nov. 17, 1984: Steven Matthews scores the game-winning goal as the High Prairie Regals defeat Peace River 4-3.

Nov. 17, 1984: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team loses the final at a tournament in Girouxville to the host club 16-14, 13-15, 15-8.

Nov. 17, 1986: The High Prairie Recreation Board agrees to ask the Town of High Prairie to review the arena rental and that they oppose the $5,000 yearly accounting fee charged by the Town.

Nov. 17, 1988: Harold Bellerose scores the game-winner at 6:47 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat visiting Falher 5-4.

Nov. 17, 1990: The E.W. Pratt Chargers win the 3A men’s Zone Volleyball Tournament after defeating hometown Beaverlodge 15-2, 15-10 in the final. They advance to provincials in Taber. Meanwhile, the Lady Chargers lose to Beaverlodge in the final held in High Prairie 15-8, 15-4.

Nov. 17, 1990: Peter Keay scores the game-winner midway through the third period as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat Grimshaw 8-6.

Nov. 17, 1993: South Peace News reports the Driftpile Band is considering building a tourist lodge two kilometres off Highway 2.

Nov. 17, 1994: Troy Blais scores a power play goal with just under seven minutes left and the visiting High Prairie Regals go on to defeat the Lakeland Eagles 6-4 in the first-ever meeting between the teams.

Nov. 17, 2000: New Fish Creek resident Marion Bryan Giesbrecht, 15, receives the Scout’s Bronze Cross of Gallantry at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. He saved his mother from a cow mauling in 1999.

Nov. 17, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Saints defeat the Donnelly G.P. Vanier Vipers 25-11, 16-25, 15-10 to win the Peace Country 2A men’s volleyball title.

Nov. 17, 2001: Ralph Courtorielle, Ivan Cunningham and Darin Konelsky each score twice as the hometown High Prairie Regals win their first game of the NPHL season by blasting the Manning Comets 10-5.

Nov. 17, 2001: The Atikameg Braves win the HPSD junior high school boy’s volleyball title in Falher defeating Donnelly G.P. Vanier in the final 2-1.

Nov. 17, 2007: Big Meadow community members celebrate the 75th anniversary of the association.

Nov. 17, 2008: Kevin and Charmaine Larsen purchase Berni’s Country Corner in Joussard and rename the store Larsen’s General Store.

Nov. 17, 2010: South Peace News features Linda Williscroft and her efforts to gather 20,000 signatures in a petition to get the federal government to approve their marina and campsite project at Joussard.

Nov. 17, 2010: High Prairie Elementary School students fill 54 shoeboxes for the Christmas Shoebox Campaign.

Nov. 17, 2010: The High Prairie Golden Age Club hosts a pancake breakfast on behalf of the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society. In all, $1,871 is raised.

Nov. 17, 2011: Henry Smith passes away at the age of 62 years. He was a long-time employee of Buchanan Lumber.

Nov. 17, 2012: Travis Cunningham of the Lakeland Eagles scores the 600th goal of his NPHL career in an 11-10 win over the visiting Dawson Creek Canucks.

Nov. 17, 2014: Evelyn Willier passes away in Edmonton at the age of 77 years.

Nov. 17, 2015: Patricia Grace Kabat passes away at the age of 77 years. She did virtually everything on the farm, and owned/managed restaurants, bars, hotels.

This Day in World History – November 17, 2022

1558 – Elizabeth I, 25, ascends English throne.

1558 – The Church of England is re-established.

1831 – Ecuador and Venezuela separated from Greater Colombia.

1855 – David Livingstone is first European to see Victoria Falls.

1869 – Englishman James Moore wins first bicycle race.

1869 – Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking Mediterranean and Red seas.

1873 – Rival cities of Buda & Pest unite to form the capital of Hungary: Budapest!

1913 – The first ship sails through the Panama Canal.

1914 – US declares Panama Canal Zone neutral.

1917 – Lenin defends “temporary” removal of freedom of the press.

1922 – The Ottoman Empire ends when last sultan Mehmed VI is expelled.

1926 – Chicago Black Hawks play their first game.

1928 – Boston Garden officially opens.

1933 – United States recognizes Soviet Union, opens trade.

1936 – Edgar Bergen & Charlie McCarthy become overnight success on radio.

1940 – Green Bay Packers become first NFL team to travel by plane.

1945 – New world air speed record 606 mph achieved.

1959 – De Beers firm of South Africa announces synthetic diamond.

1966 – Leonids meteor shower peaks at 150,000+ per hour.

1967 – Surveyor 6 becomes first man-made object to lift off moon.

1968 – NBC cuts to show “Heidi” and misses Raiders’ rally to beat Jets.

1970 – British newspaper Sun puts first pinup girl on page 3.

1970 – Russia lands unmanned remote-controlled vehicle on moon.

1970 – Douglas Engelbart receives patent for first computer mouse.

1977 – Egypt’s Anwar Sadat formally accepts invitation to visit Israel.

1977 – Miss World Contest – Miss UK wears $9,500 platinum bikini.

1979 – Ayatollah Khomeini frees most black & female US hostages.

1983 – Harm Wiersma retains checkers world championship.

1987 – George Bell is first Toronto Blue Jay ever to win the AL MVP.

1991 – Detroit Lion Mike Utley is paralyzed in a game vs LA Rams.

1992 – Erling Kagge begins successful exploration at South Pole.

2004 – Kmart Corp. announces it is buying Sears for $11 billion.

2005 – Italy’s choice of national anthem becomes official after 60 years.

2015 – Actor Charlie Sheen confirms that he is HIV-positive.

2015 – Ireland’s first same-sex wedding takes place.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 17, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is an advantage to joining people in a social or family situation if possible! Your role today is to bridge communication gaps. Be aware of details that need doing, but do not feel like you have to do them all yourself. This is a good time to delegate responsibility. Keep track of who is in charge of what or you could end up taking up the slack for a job that someone else is supposed to do!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Calm down and get organized before you spread your ideas to others! This is especially true when it comes to love and romance. As soon as this topic comes up, you tense up and erupt inappropriately. Ground yourself and find your centre of balance – literally and figuratively – before you proceed. Do not worry about getting the upper hand. What you need to do is join hands!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have reached a climactic time of year regarding love and romance! This is the time when your dream finally materializes, or you realize all your efforts are failures. It all depends on how you played your cards over the past few months. This is one of those moments of reckoning when you face reality. You must bring your craft to the landing strip and check in with mission control!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your emotions are solid, and you feel good! At the same time, you may be tongue-tied. You are having a hard time expressing your true feelings in the way you would like to, especially when it comes to love and romance. Perhaps you have so many thoughts you do not know how to sort them out, or which to disclose and which to keep hidden!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Matters of love and romance should be going well, but try not to overdo it! Be careful of getting so caught up in the fantasy of romance that you fail to take care of the details. Today is a good day to get the foundation solid before you start building. If you have already started building, you may need to stand back and consider areas in which some extra support beams may be necessary!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is one of those days when the road forks in several directions and you must decide which way to go! This usually is not hard. You just go with the flow. But now things are flowing in multiple directions and you need to figure out which way to go. Stick with the way that seems most natural. Remember that whatever choice you make will be the right one!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your plane is fueled, your bags packed, and you have clearance from the control tower, but for some reason, you just can not seem to get off the ground. Perhaps there are details of the trip that you have not taken into account. People are firing questions at you, and you do not have all the answers. This is especially true when it comes to matters of love and romance!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The person who is most organized and stable will win the race, so let it be you! Be careful, though. Other people may try to distract you from your work. You may be in the middle of an important project and decide to take a break. Before you know it, the phone rings and suddenly you are trapped with no escape. The break that you hoped would take no more than five minutes has turned into a big interruption!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your brain is buzzing in high gear! Anyone else would get dizzy trying to process even a fraction of the things that filter through your head in one day. The key for you is to not speak every single thought aloud but to keep your processing internal. People want to hear your final decision, not the process you went through to reach it. You will save everyone a lot of time if you do!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may have a hard time relating to people in social situations! Perhaps you are frustrated at hearing the same shallow conversations over and over. While you have to mingle (even virtually) with different people, all you can think about is how nice it would be if you could be alone in front of the TV. Your best plan is to avoid situations that you know you will not enjoy. There is no sense in torturing yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things have probably been going well lately in the love and romance department! You find that communication has improved, and the witty banter is invigorating and educational. Today there may be a blip on the radar. You may have been so caught up in the good parts that you failed to take care of the details and do the actual work needed to make things run smoothly!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be feeling emotionally good, but unfortunately the people around you do not seem to share this feeling! Your first instinct may be to sacrifice yourself in order to make the path easier for the next guy. Remember that other people need to learn how to do things on their own. If someone is in a bad mood, let them be in a bad mood. You may be better off spending the day alone!