Today in High Prairie – November 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – November 18, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – November 18, 2020

Hazel Hannem

James Holler

Matheau Neill

Ethan Yatsallie

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – November 18, 2020

Fred Dumont

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 18

1860 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski, 1st Premier of Poland

1874 – Carrie White, Oldest US Woman – 116

1881 – Percy Lesueur, Invented Large Goalie Glove

1900 – George Kistiakowsky, Helped Develop 1st Atom Bomb

1901 – George Gallup, Gallup Poll Inventor

1904 – Jean Paul Lemieux, Quebec Painter

1909 – Johnny Mercer, Moon River Lyricist

1912 – Arthur Peterson, Mission Impossible Actor

1923 – Alan Shepard, 1st American in Space

1928 – Mickey Mouse, Cartoon Strip Character

1939 – Brenda Vaccaro, Paper Dolls Actress

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian Author/Poet

1941 – Peter Pocklington, Edmonton Oilers Owner

1942 – Linda Evans, Dynasty Actress

1942 – Susan Sullivan, Dharma & Greg Actress

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, 1st Female Cherokee Chief

1956 – Warren Moon, Edmonton Eskimo

1960 – Kim Wilde, Kids in America Singer

1962 – Kirk Hammett, Metallica Guitarist

This Day in Local History – November 18

Nov. 18, 1912: Citizens present a petition to the Grouard School Board asking for a temporary school immediately and a permanent school by next summer.

Nov. 18, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of Denny’s Drive-Inn and the opening of the Economy Shop, managed by Andy Tomnuk, and High Prairie Bakery, managed by Pierre Lamour.

Nov. 18, 1970: South Peace News reports that building permits in High Prairie top the $1 million mark in 1970. Published are photos of construction of public housing, Denny’s Drive Inn and the Royal Bank.

Nov. 18, 1973: A fire at AVC-Grouard leaves the centre without power for three days.

Nov. 18, 1982: High Prairie merchant Bernard Fevang, 54, is killed in a head-on collision near Legal. He owned Bishop Ford Sales.

Nov. 18, 1985: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Ken Matthews resigns over constant in-fighting between the I.D. and Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team goes undefeated at Divisionals in Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1998: The High Prairie Vet Clinic reports the first case of rabies in the area in over 30 years.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee admits the No Frills store planned for High Prairie is on hold until economic conditions improve.

Nov. 18, 2012: The two day Radio/TV Auction concludes at the High Prairie Legion Hall. For the first time, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council holds the auction, after the dissolution of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 18, 2013: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League decides to rename its championship trophies in honour of league founder Darrell Willier.

Nov. 18, 2015: Jacob Donahue assumes ownership of the Honda Shop from Gabe Tutila.

Nov. 18, 2017: The hometown High Prairie Regals whip the Manning Comets 9-3 to end a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2007.

Nov. 18, 2017: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a cougar on this trapline near Salt Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 18

326 – Old St. Peter’s Basilica consecrated in Rome.

1307 – William Tell shoots apple off his son’s head.

1477 – 1st English dated printed book published by William Caxton.

1626 – St. Peter’s Basilica is consecrated, replacing 1st basilica.

1820 – Antarctica sighted by US Navy Capt. Nathaniel B. Palmer.

1872 – Suffragette Susan B. Anthony is charged with illegally voting.

1883 – Standard time zones formed in US & Canada.

1902 – Teddy bear created after US President Teddy Roosevelt.

1903 – Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty gives US exclusive canal rights in Panama.

1916 – 1st Battle of the Somme ends; over 1 million killed or wounded.

1928 – Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” released; 1st Mickey Mouse sound.

1929 – Atlantic earthquake breaks transatlantic cable in 28 places.

1932 – “Flowers & Trees” receives 1st Academy Award for a cartoon.

1950 – South Korea President Syngman Rhee forced to end mass executions.

1959 – “Ben-Hur” starring Charlton Heston premieres.

1960 – Copyright office issues its 10 millionth registration.

1961 – JFK sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.

1961 – US Ranger 2 launched to Moon; failed.

1963 – Bell Telephone introduces the touch-tone telephone.

1966 – US Roman Catholic bishops ends rule against eating meat on Fridays.

1970 – Russia lands self propelled rover on moon.

1976 – Spain’s parliament establishes democracy after 37 years.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana 918 members of the Peoples Temple die.

1982 – Boxer Duk Koo Kim dies after beign KOed by Ray Mancini Nov. 13.

1993 – North Siberia record cold for November [-55°C].

1993 – WWF boss Vince McMahon charged with steroid distribution.

1997 – Rare black pearl necklace auctioned for record $902,000.

2011 – Video game Minecraft is officially released.

2017 – Shawn Mendes is 1st singer under 18 to get three No. 1 singles.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 18, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your surroundings are currently changing. Perhaps your circle of friends has already undergone a major change. The fact is you no longer have so many prejudices about the people you meet, and no longer seek only a certain type of person as a friend. You accept whoever comes along. You may not realize it, but your attitude is completely different now than it once was. Good for you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re demystifying the concept of talent. You used to look enviously at other people and think, “I wish I had a natural ability like that!” Now you understand the person who aroused your envy with is just someone who had the self-confidence to go to work and refine and develop an aptitude. It’s a matter of hard work, belief in oneself, and bravery in the face of risk. You can do it, too!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Are you thinking of going into business for yourself? Being self-employed doesn’t automatically mean you will have more freedom. Of course, you will be your own boss, but you will also bear all the responsibility for the success or failure of your enterprise. If you quit, the whole thing will collapse. Think about it. Base your decision on reality and not fantasy.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Within the next few days, you’re likely to gain access to dimensions of perception you never suspected. Perhaps you will become aware of certain energy phenomena, peak experiences, or other highly sensitive states of consciousness. Don’t be frightened. Instead, investigate what these worlds have to offer. What you learn will help you cope with your sensitivity.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Often fiery temperaments like yours are drawn to fight for great causes despite the better judgment of more down-to-Earth people. As a result, you have great leadership potential that may emerge today. Your courage, enthusiasm, and vigour will be contagious when you climb onto your soapbox.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your optimism is likely to receive a little boost today. A memorable emotional encounter may be the source of some extra zeal. Or you may derive great satisfaction from being part of a group. The nagging chores of daily life will be forgotten for today at least. The outlook is nothing but positive!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Perhaps you should suspend your inhibitions for the day, and let your dreams guide you. For instance, you might imagine the need to make any choices has vanished. Or you might grant yourself a vacation from daily chores. It would certainly be a relief. Who knows? You might conjure up some reality from the stuff of your dreams.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is the type of day you enjoy. The climate is positive, and the energy is flowing. It’s as though you have a magic wand. You give it a wave and – presto! – the day’s tasks and chores are done! By this evening, you’ve scarcely tapped your energy levels. Your family will be very happy to spend some quality time with you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If the world collapsed today, you wouldn’t bat an eyelash. You’re perfectly content sailing along on cloud nine! The source of your bliss could be that new person in your life. Are you passionately, intensely, wonderfully in love? You can yield to the magic. Let it bring out the positive parts of your personality but keep your wits about you all the same!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have had some emotional disappointments lately, but today will restore your faith in love. All you need to do is act. Your amazing lucidity and realism keep you from hoping for the impossible. You’d rather go to work to attain your goals than dilly-dally with illusions. Indeed, you’re more likely to get results from yourself than from other people.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Put on your traveling shoes. Fear of the unknown may have prompted you to postpone certain trips. You claimed you were too busy, but no one really believed this, not even you. If an opportunity to travel presents itself today, don’t pass it up. It’s silly to avoid life.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Something is currently compelling you to be more of a world citizen than usual. You may find this somewhat disturbing. You feel as though the roots of your identity, such as your family background and social standing, are dissolving little by little. Comfort yourself with the knowledge your family is simply changing and expanding. It will stabilize again on another, higher plane.