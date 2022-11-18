Today in High Prairie: November 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – November 18, 2022

Moonlight Madness in Falher at various venues.

Festival of Trees at Centre Chevaliers in Falher.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Avenue.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at High Prairie Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – November 18, 2022

1860 – Ignacy Jan Paderewski, First Premier of Poland

1974 – Carrie White, Oldest US Woman – 116

1881 – Percy Lesueur, Invented Large Goalie Glove

1900 – George Kistiakowsky, Helped Develop 1st Atom Bomb

1901 – George Gallup, Gallup Poll Inventor

1904 – Jean Paul Lemieux, Quebec Painter

1912 – Arthur Peterson, Mission Impossible Actor

1923 – Alan Shepard, First American in Space

1928 – Mickey Mouse, Cartoon Strip Character

1939 – Brenda Vaccaro, Paper Dolls Actress

1939 – Margaret Atwood, Canadian Author/Poet

1941 – Peter Pocklington, Edmonton Oilers Owner

1942 – Linda Evans, Dynasty Actress

1942 – Susan Sullivan, Dharma & Greg Actress

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, First Female Cherokee Chief

1956 – Warren Moon, Edmonton Eskimo

1960 – Kim Wilde, Kids in America Singer

1962 – Kirk Hammett, Metallica Guitarist

This Day in Local History – November 18, 2022

Nov. 18, 1912: Citizens present a petition to the Grouard School Board asking for a temporary school immediately and a permanent school by next summer.

Nov. 18, 1968: The High Prairie Regals lose their home opener 6-3 to the Peace River Stampeders.

Nov. 18, 1970: South Peace News reports on the construction of Denny’s Drive-Inn and the opening of the Economy Shop, managed by Andy Tomnuk, and High Prairie Bakery, managed by Pierre Lamour.

Nov. 18, 1973: A fire at AVC-Grouard leaves the centre without power for three days.

Nov. 18, 1973: Jacqueline Verreault, 7, dies apparently of shingella, a form of bacterial dysentry. The girl’s father blames poor drinking water from Gift Lake. An inquest is scheduled for April 18 of the following year.

Nov. 18, 1973: The High Prairie Regals win their season home opener 14-4 over the visiting Falher Pirates.

Nov. 18, 1973: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Open Bonspiel.

Nov. 18, 1982: High Prairie merchant Bernard Fevang, 54, is killed in a head-on collision near Legal. He owned Bishop Ford Sales.

Nov. 18, 1985: High Prairie Recreation Board chairman Ken Matthews resigns over constant in-fighting between the I.D. and Town of High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 1989: Maurice Cassidy scores a hat-trick to lead the visiting High Prairie Regals to a 9-2 win over Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1989: The St. Andrew’s Saints boy’s volleyball team goes undefeated at Divisionals in Donnelly.

Nov. 18, 1991: Gordon Wright, 28, of High Prairie, pleads not guilty to several charges including the murder of Joanne Margaret Giroux, 20. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 18-19, 1992.

Nov. 18, 1993: Daryl Harpe’s third period goal breaks a 3-3 tie and the High Prairie Regals go on to hand Peace River their first home loss in two years 5-3.

Nov. 18, 1994: Lance Gauchier scores a second period hat-trick as the hometown Lakeland Eagles defeat Manning 9-6.

Nov. 18, 1998: The High Prairie Vet Clinic reports the first case of rabies in the area in over 30 years.

Nov. 18, 2000: Ryan Sawchyn scores four goals as the High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Manning Comets 16-5. It’s the most goals the Regals scored in a game in 11 years.

Nov. 18, 2006: About 60 people attend the annual East Prairie Walk Against Violence.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee admits the No Frills store planned for High Prairie is on hold until economic conditions improve.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development officer, Brian Holmberg, tells the economic pursuit committee he has no idea why stores in town are closing.

Nov. 18, 2009: High Prairie’s economic development pursuit committee agrees to lobby Costco to see if they will build a store in High Prairie.

Nov. 18, 2012: The two day Radio/TV Auction concludes at the High Prairie Legion Hall. For the first time, the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council holds the auction, after the dissolution of the High Prairie Lions Club.

Nov. 18, 2013: Meghan Payne is re-elected High Prairie Agricultural Society president at their annual general meeting.

Nov. 18, 2013: The Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League decides to rename its championship trophies in honour of league founder Darrell Willier.

Nov. 18, 2013: South Peace News editor Chris Clegg is informed he will be receiving a Silver Quill Award for outstanding and exemplary service to the community newspaper industry in 2014. Silver Quill recipients must have worked at least 25 years in the industry and meet the criteria for the award.

Nov. 18, 2015: The High Prairie Legion awards Chris Clegg a 90th Anniversary Royal Canadian Legion Medal for his efforts in promoting the Legion.

Nov. 18, 2015: The High Prairie Legion announces it has raised $9,326.80 during the annual Poppy Campaign.

Nov. 18, 2015: Jacob Donahue assumes ownership of the Honda Shop from Gabe Tutila.

Nov. 18, 2017: The hometown High Prairie Regals whip the Manning Comets 9-3 to end a 15-game losing streak dating back to 2007.

Nov. 18, 2017: Salt Prairie trapper Clarence Cardinal snares a cougar on this trapline near Salt Prairie.

This Day in World History – November 18, 2022

326 – Old St. Peter’s Basilica consecrated in Rome.

1307 – William Tell shoots apple off his son’s head.

1477 – First English dated printed book published by William Caxton.

1497 – Navigator Vasco da Gama reaches the Cape of Good Hope.

1626 – St. Peter’s Basilica is consecrated, replacing first basilica.

1820 – Antarctica sighted by US Navy Capt. Nathaniel B. Palmer.

1872 – Suffragette Susan B. Anthony is charged with illegally voting.

1883 – Standard time zones formed in US & Canada.

1902 – Teddy bear after US President Teddy Roosevelt is “invented”.

1903 – Hay-Bunau-Varilla Treaty gives US exclusive canal rights in Panama.

1916 – First Battle of the Somme ends; over 1 million killed or wounded.

1918 – Latvia declares independence from Russia.

1928 – Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie” released; first Mickey Mouse sound.

1929 – Atlantic earthquake breaks transatlantic cable in 28 places.

1932 – “Flowers & Trees” receives first Academy Award for a cartoon.

1939 – Irish Republican Army explodes three bombs in Piccadilly Circus.

1943 – First US ambassador to Canada, Ray Atherton, nominated.

1950 – South Korea President Syngman Rhee forced to end mass executions.

1956 – Morocco gains independence.

1959 – “Ben-Hur” starring Charlton Heston premieres.

1960 – Copyright office issues its 10 millionth registration.

1961 – JFK sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.

1961 – US Ranger 2 launched to moon; failed.

1963 – Bell Telephone introduces the touch-tone telephone.

1964 – J. Edgar Hoover on Martin Luther King: “Most notorious liar”.

1966 – US Roman Catholic bishops ends rule against eating meat on Fridays.

1970 – Linus Pauling says large doses of Vitamin C could ward off colds.

1970 – Russia lands self propelled rover on moon.

1976 – Spain’s parliament establishes democracy after 37 years.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana 918 members of the Peoples Temple die.

1980 – “”Heaven’s Gate” premieres – one of biggest box office bombs ever.

1982 – Boxer Duk Koo Kim dies after beign KOed by Ray Mancini Nov. 13.

1983 – Argentina announces its ability to produce enriched uranium.

1987 – Cubs Andre Dawson is first player from last-place club to win MVP.

1993 – USA passes North American Free Trade Agreement.

1993 – North Siberia record cold for November [-55°C].

1993 – WWF boss Vince McMahon charged with steroid distribution.

1997 – 1970s glam-rock star Gary Glitter arrested in child porn probe.

1997 – Rare black pearl necklace auctioned for record $902,000.

2011 – Video game Minecraft is officially released.

2017 – Shawn Mendes is first singer under 18 to get three No. 1 singles.

Today’s Horoscopes – November 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Put on your traveling shoes! Fear of the unknown may have prompted you to postpone certain trips. You claimed you were too busy, but no one really believed this, not even you. If an opportunity to travel presents itself today, do not pass it up. It is silly to avoid life!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Something is currently compelling you to be more of a world citizen than usual! You may find this somewhat disturbing. You feel as though the roots of your identity, such as your family background and social standing, are dissolving little by little. Comfort yourself with the knowledge your family is simply changing and expanding. It will stabilize again on another, higher plane!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your surroundings are currently changing! Perhaps your circle of friends has already undergone a major change. The fact is that you no longer have so many prejudices about the people you meet, and no longer seek only a certain type of person as a friend. You accept whoever comes along. You may not realize it, but your attitude is completely different now than it once was. Good for you!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are demystifying the concept of talent. You used to look enviously at other people and think, “I wish I had a natural ability like that.” Now you understand the person who aroused your envy with is just someone who had the self-confidence to go to work and refine and develop an aptitude. It is a matter of hard work, belief in oneself, and bravery in the face of risk. You can do it, too!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Are you thinking of going into business for yourself? Being self-employed does not automatically mean you will have more freedom. Of course, you will be your own boss, but you will also bear all the responsibility for the success or failure of your enterprise. If you quit, the whole thing will collapse. Think about it. Base your decision on reality and not fantasy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Within the next few days, you are likely to gain access to dimensions of perception you never suspected! Perhaps you will become aware of certain energy phenomena, peak experiences, or other highly sensitive states of consciousness. Do not be frightened. Instead, investigate what these worlds have to offer. What you learn will help you cope with your sensitivity!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Often fiery temperaments like yours are drawn to fight for great causes despite the better judgment of more down-to-Earth people! As a result, you have great leadership potential that may emerge today. Your courage, enthusiasm, and vigor will be contagious when you climb onto your soapbox.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your optimism is likely to receive a little boost today! A memorable emotional encounter may be the source of some extra zeal. Or you may derive great satisfaction from being part of a group. The nagging chores of daily life will be forgotten for today at least. The outlook is nothing but positive!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Perhaps you should suspend your inhibitions for the day and let your dreams guide you! For instance, you might imagine the need to make any choices has vanished. Or you might grant yourself a vacation from daily chores. It would certainly be a relief. Who knows? You might conjure up some reality from the stuff of your dreams!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is the type of day you enjoy! The climate is positive, and the energy is flowing. It is as though you have a magic wand. You give it a wave and – presto – the day’s tasks and chores are done! By this evening, you have scarcely tapped your energy levels. Your family will be very happy to spend some quality time with you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If the world collapsed today, you would not bat an eyelash. You are perfectly content sailing along on cloud nine! The source of your bliss could be that new person in your life. Are you passionately, intensely, wonderfully in love? You can yield to the magic. Let it bring out the positive parts of your personality but keep your wits about you all the same!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have had some emotional disappointments lately, but today will restore your faith in love. All you need to do is act. Your amazing lucidity and realism keep you from hoping for the impossible. You would rather go to work to attain your goals than dilly-dally with illusions. Indeed, you are more likely to get results from yourself than from other people!